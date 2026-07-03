Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Elle's avatar
Elle
2h

🙏 I received a warning about strange activity with the San Andreas Fault recent earthquake and weird counter clockwise storm formation on radar in Baja. Lots of chemtrails in San Diego. Will research later when I can

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