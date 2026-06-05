Resilienciero

Resilienciero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
39m

NOTE: The KJV doesnt capture the nuance in this verse. The NKJV does: "I form the light, and create darkness; I make peace, and create calamity: I the LORD do all these things." — Isaiah 45:7 (NKJV)

Reply
Share
Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
1h

Wenda,

Thank you for pressing on this — and I owe you a correction from my first read. You're right that this deserves a more detailed explanation.

The category of weaponized geophysical technology is not fringe. The 1976 ENMOD Treaty — adopted by 96 nations and now binding on 78 state parties including the US, Russia, and China — explicitly defines environmental modification techniques as deliberate manipulation of "the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydro-sphere, and atmosphere," with possible effects on "weather or climate patterns, in ocean currents, or in the state of the ozone layer or ionosphere." The international community in 1976 — nineteen years before Begich's book — recognized lithosphere and ionosphere modification as serious enough to require a binding treaty.

The European Parliament Resolution A4-0005/1999 went further, formally characterizing HAARP as a "weapons system which disrupts the climate" and calling for international ban on environmental-modification weaponry. US Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen, on the official DoD record in April 1997, said: "Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves... It's real, and that's the reason why we have to intensify our efforts." A sitting US SecDef. Official transcript. On the record.

So when you and others raise the question of weaponized geophysical events, you are not chasing shadows. You are pointing at a class of technology that international treaty bodies, Western parliamentary resolutions, and the highest level of the US defense establishment have publicly named as a present concern.

Where I have to hold a careful line is the specific Scarcelli attribution.

I owe you an honest correction here too — I called it "Apennine fault belt" in my first reply. That was wrong. Scarcelli M6.2 was a deep-focus subduction event at 247 km depth in the Calabrian Arc, where the African plate is descending beneath the Tyrrhenian Sea. That's a fundamentally different mechanism from the shallow crustal quakes (L'Aquila type) where induced-seismicity questions normally arise.

Bridging from "the category of weapon exists and is officially recognized" to "this specific deep-focus subduction event was triggered" is a bigger leap than the systemic concern itself.

So here's how I would hold it, sister: the category is real and the BOW should name it.

The specific attribution requires more than coincidence of timing. Watchman discipline — name what is documented, hold what is uncertain with appropriate weight, and don't trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for the wrong specific.

I'm taking this to a full blog post — you have surfaced something load-bearing for the manuscript. The ENMOD treaty, the EU 1999 resolution, and the Cohen 1997 transcript belong in Witness at the Crossroads as Tier A documentary anchors. Thank you for pressing.

Sovereignty holds: I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things (Isaiah 45:7 KJV). Whether the cause is tectonic, induced, or weaponized, the Lord is not surprised and not displaced from His throne. But that doesn't excuse us from naming what the powers of this age have built.

The witness documents.

SDG · Maranatha

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resilienciero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture