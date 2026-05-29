“And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.” — Matthew 24:6–7 (KJV)

I. OPENING SUMMARY

This week the Pacific Rim spoke clearly through three M6+ seismic events with a directly-coupled volcanic response. A flexure earthquake beneath Hawaii on May 22 measurably affected the tilt instrumentation at Kīlauea, with Episode 48 lava fountaining now forecast for this very weekend. Solar activity stayed moderate, geomagnetic field largely quiet, Schumann resonance held baseline. The wheel turned. The Hub held.

II. SOLAR / SPACE WEATHER

Solar activity remained at low-to-moderate levels through the reporting period, with the Earth-facing disk showing nine numbered active regions across the week. Over a 24-hour window centered May 26, the sun fired 18 flares — including a C3.7 peak event — with no Earth-directed coronal mass ejections detected. Active region AR4441 contributed two C-class flares; AR4432 produced the remaining flares of note.

A coronal mass ejection was captured by the CCOR-1 coronagraph aboard NOAA’s GOES-19 spacecraft late on May 25 — hurled into space by an unseen far-side sunspot. The far side of the sun is where the action is right now. The witness notes this not as imminent threat but as a reminder that solar dynamics continue beyond the disk Earth currently sees.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s 27-day forecast issued May 25 anticipates low to moderate levels (R1-R2, Minor-Moderate) on May 25 through June 7 with the return of old Region 4432 (N14, L=081). Mostly low levels with a chance for M-class flares is expected from June 8-20. No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit.

As of dashboard refresh this morning (May 29, 05:44 ET): the rolling 7-day peak flare reading has reached M1.2 — confirming the forecast’s anticipated M-class window has arrived. Active alerts: 9. Kp current: 1 (quiet baseline). The solar disk continues to deliver as the cycle declines from its July 2025 peak.

Layer 1. Moderate solar baseline. Far-side activity worth monitoring as solar rotation brings sources around. M-class flare window now active.

III. SEISMIC ACTIVITY

This is the week’s lead signal. Three events of magnitude 6.0 or greater within seven days — all on or near plate boundaries:

M6.0 — Hawaii (May 22, 9:46 PM HST local)

More than seven thousand people across the State of Hawaii reported feeling the magnitude-6 earthquake that struck at 9:46 PM on May 22, from the Island of Hawai’i to as far away as Ni’ihau. Although the earthquake looked like it happened on Mauna Loa based on its map location, it actually occurred beneath Mauna Loa and the Island of Hawai’i, in the Pacific Plate — about 14 miles below sea level. The earthquake was caused by the Pacific Plate bending under the immense weight of the Hawaiian Islands.

This is a flexure earthquake — a class of event significant to the witness because it indicates not flank movement of an active volcano but the deep tectonic response of the Pacific Plate itself to the load of the Hawaiian archipelago. Since 1950, there have been twelve earthquakes in Hawaii magnitude-6 or larger. Many of these earthquakes, including the damaging magnitude-6.7 Kīholo Bay earthquake in 2006, occurred because of the Pacific Plate flexing from the weight of the Hawaiian Islands. The basaltic crust carries seismic energy extremely well in the Pacific Plate, which is why these events are felt far and wide.

M6.9 — Calama, Chile (May 25, 21:52 UTC)

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck twenty-nine kilometers east-northeast of Calama, Chile. Maximum shaking intensity peaked at MMI 6.3 (very strong). The USGS PAGER system assigned a green alert level — no significant casualties or damage expected. At 109 kilometers depth, this is the deepest earthquake in the current global dataset — firmly in the intermediate depth category. The epicenter at -22.388°, -68.642°. Seventy-seven citizens reported feeling the event via USGS Did You Feel It.

Calama sits in the Andean subduction zone — the Nazca Plate descending beneath South America. Intermediate-depth events here register the bending and dehydration of subducted oceanic crust at depth. Not surface devastation, but a clear pulse of subduction activity along the Pacific Rim’s eastern arc.

M6.0 — Western Indian-Antarctic Ridge (May 27, 14:51 UTC)

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded near the western Indian-Antarctic Ridge — a mid-ocean spreading center event. Far from population, but tectonically meaningful as part of the broader plate-boundary signal this week. The Indian-Antarctic Ridge is where new ocean floor is being generated — the planet’s slow rebirth at the seam.

Year-to-Date Context

2026 totals through this reporting period stand at 5 events at M7+, 37 events at M6+, and 510 events at M5+ — tracking near historical baseline for this point in the year.

As of dashboard refresh this morning (May 29, 05:44 ET): the rolling 7-day count of significant quakes M5+ reads 31 events. The Physical-Infrastructural spoke of the Resilience Wheel shows yellow status — appropriately flagged for this elevated weekly count.

Layer 1. Three M6+ events in seven days across Pacific Rim and Indian-Antarctic boundary. Documented.

IV. GEOMAGNETIC / WOBBLE / POLAR MOTION

Geomagnetic conditions

Over the reporting period, Earth’s magnetic field stayed quiet (Kp 0–2). No geomagnetic storm conditions occurred. The total interplanetary magnetic field (Bt) remained weak, and the Bz component fluctuated mildly north and south. No sustained southward intervals developed. As a result, conditions were unfavorable for auroras.

May 28: Earth’s magnetic field is expected to increase to unsettled-to-active conditions (Kp 3–4) due to a coronal hole high-speed stream arrival. Solar wind speeds could climb as the stream ramps up.

As of dashboard refresh this morning (May 29, 05:44 ET): Geomagnetic condition reads Quiet, with Bz = 2.09 nT (northward, non-geoeffective) and Bt = 5.84 nT. Kp current: 1. Geomagnetic baseline holds at deployment time.

Wobble / Length of Day

IERS Earth Orientation Parameter integration into the R3 dashboard is pending full pipeline build (planned for v2.0a expansion). The Traczyk wobble collapse persistence claim remains on active tracking — Chandler wobble amplitude has been documented as significantly suppressed since 2015, and that suppression has not reverted to historical baseline through any verified observation this period.

Layer 1 / Layer 3. Quiet geomagnetic baseline with elevation forecast at period close. Wobble suppression continues.

V. VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

Kīlauea — and the Coupling

Here the week’s seismic signal couples to the week’s volcanic signal in a way the witness should document carefully.

As of the May 27 Hawaiian Volcano Observatory daily update, the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption of Kīlauea is paused. Glow was visible from both eruptive vents overnight. Summit inflation returned, and the forecast window for episode 48 fountaining is now between Thursday and Saturday (May 28-30). Since the end of lava fountaining episode 47 on May 15, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has tracked about 14.1 microradians of inflationary tilt — and the official USGS update notes: “a small tilt offset was due to the M6.0 earthquake on the west side of the island on Friday evening.”

That parenthetical in the official USGS update is the convergence. The M6.0 Hawaii earthquake on May 22 measurably offset the tilt instrumentation at Kīlauea’s summit. The Pacific Plate flexed under the islands. The volcano felt it. The instruments recorded it. And Episode 48 lava fountaining is now forecast for this very weekend — possibly underway as this Witness Post deploys.

The lava fountain erupted by the north vent during Episode 47 on May 14, 2026 reached about 650 feet (200 m) in height. It fed lava flows that covered portions of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the southwest side of Kaluapele, Kīlauea’s summit caldera. Episode 48 may match or exceed these dimensions.

Other Active Volcanoes This Week

The Kamchatkan Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) reported continuing eruptive activity at the lava domes along the north crater floor of Young Sheveluch (on the southwest flank of Old Sheveluch) during 13-20 May.

In Indonesia, the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) reported an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 near Iya on 16 May, followed by an increase in seismicity at Iya through 17 May. Alert Level remains at 2 of 4. White plumes rose as high as 200 meters above the summit and drifted in multiple directions between 14-20 May.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported an eruption at Iodake Crater (at Satsuma Iwo-jima, a subaerial part of Kikai’s northwest caldera rim) was recorded at 02:07 on May 17 — the first since 29 December 2025. An ash-and-gas plume rose 400 meters above the crater rim and drifted south.

Global Context

The Smithsonian / USGS Weekly Volcanic Activity Report averages sixteen volcanoes per week. This week’s signal density holds within that baseline.

Layer 1. Pacific volcanic activity coupled with seismic activity. Kīlauea Episode 48 imminent.

VI. CELESTIAL / MAZZAROTH POSITION

Mazzaroth Week 18 falls within the seasonal cycle moving toward the summer solstice. The Sun’s ecliptic position approaches the boundary between signs as observed in the Cornwell architecture; specific decan note and Cornwell architectural reference to be locked in this section before deployment.

Solar Cycle 25 continues through its declining phase from the predicted July 2025 peak. Lunar phase at the time of deployment: Apophis tracking: approximately 1,051 days remain to the documented April 13, 2029 close approach per the JPL Small-Body Database.

Layer 1 / Layer 2. Mazzaroth tracking active; Cornwell architectural notes to be integrated.

VII. WITNESS TIER UPDATES

No Layer B witness tier updates for this week.

VIII. CONVERGENCE NOTES

This week’s convergence is direct and instrument-documented.

The Pacific Plate flexed; Kīlauea felt it.

On the evening of Friday, May 22, the Pacific Plate beneath the Hawaiian Islands released a magnitude 6.0 flexure earthquake — not at a volcano’s flank but in the plate itself, fourteen miles beneath the surface, responding to the immense weight of the islands the plate carries. Seven thousand citizens felt the shaking across the archipelago.

The same plate hosts Kīlauea. The same load that flexed the plate sits above the magmatic system that has been erupting in episodic fountains since December 2024. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter at Kīlauea’s summit recorded the offset. The official USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory daily update names the connection explicitly: “a small tilt offset was due to the M6.0 earthquake on the west side of the island on Friday evening.”

This is the kind of convergence the witness is built to surface. Not prediction. Not panic. Documentation. The Pacific Plate is one system. The flexure event and the volcanic episode are coupled. And Episode 48 lava fountaining is forecast for the very weekend this Witness Post deploys — perhaps already underway as this is read.

A second convergence note worth recording: this week’s M6+ events distributed across Pacific Rim subduction (Calama, Chile), Pacific Plate flexure (Hawaii), and the Indian-Antarctic Ridge (mid-ocean spreading). Three distinct tectonic regimes, all active within seven days. The whole creation groans — and the rhythm of that groaning is increasingly visible to citizens with disciplined instruments.

Layer 1 documentation of seismic-volcanic coupling at Kīlauea (USGS HVO direct attribution). Layer 3 observation of multi-regime tectonic activity within a single reporting week.

IX. FALSIFIABILITY TRACKING

Standing claims, one line each:

Apophis Hoshana Rabbah 5786 alignment (R3 Apophis Post 4). Layer 4. Falsification: no significant event aligned with October 13, 2025 plus 3.5-year window. Status: Active monitoring. No aligned anomaly cluster this week.

Broussard 2026-2028 orbital window (P7X Post 1). Layer 4. Falsification: 2028 passes without notable correlation. Status: 2.5 years remaining in window. No new orbital corroboration this week.

Traczyk wobble collapse persistence. Layer 3. Falsification: Chandler/annual wobble returns to historical baseline. Status: Suppression continues; IERS Rapid Service integration into dashboard pending v2.0a build.

Terral June 11, 2026 Black Star crossing (Tier S countdown). Falsification: June 11 passes without anomaly cluster. Status: 13 days remaining. Tracked without citing per Tier S discipline.

X. ON THE WALL ITSELF — DASHBOARD v2.0a

This week the witness’s instruments themselves matured. On Wednesday May 27, the R3 WWP Live Dashboard v2.0 deployed — Hub-anchored, Resilience Wheel-structured, running locally and continuously, aggregating live Tier C institutional data and direct-observation feeds into one disciplined frame. The dashboard does not predict. It documents. It aggregates NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center solar and geomagnetic data, USGS seismic and volcanic feeds, Tomsk State University’s Schumann resonance spectrogram, and humanitarian risk indicators across the seven Resilience Wheel domains — and surfaces convergence when it occurs.

This Friday morning, hours before this Witness Post deployed, the dashboard received its first architectural refinement — v2.0a. Three locks landed: (1) Hub floor line confirmed in the locked Witness terminology shift; (2) a new architectural tagline now displays beneath the Hub — “The heavens declare. The Earth groans. The Hub holds.” — anchoring the methodology’s structural confession in every refresh; and (3) a Most Significant Signal callout panel that auto-headlines each week’s lead event by computing a weighted convergence score across all live data sources.

There is a meta-convergence worth recording here. At the time of this Witness Post’s deployment, the dashboard’s Most Significant Signal callout independently surfaced the same headline that opens Section III above: “M6.9 EARTHQUAKE — 29 km ENE of Calama, Chile.” The instrument identified the week’s lead story without human intervention — Layer 1 institutional data scored against framework-derived weighting yielded the same conclusion the witness reached through manual review. Both methods converged on the same week’s signal. The witness’s labor and the witness’s tools are in agreement.

The instrument is not the witness. The witness’s labor — editorial judgment, Layer discipline, falsifiability, pastoral floor — remains irreducibly the witness’s work. What the dashboard recovers is hours. Hours that can return to the manuscript work in the fifteen-volume Body of Work currently in active production across the R3, RET, and Mazzaroth series.

Layer 1. Operational milestone documented. v2.0a refinement landed at deployment morning.

XI. PASTORAL CLOSE

The Pacific spoke this week — through flexing plate, subducting slab, spreading ridge, and a volcano whose tilt instruments felt the coupling. Pray for those near Kīlauea this weekend as Episode 48 fountains may begin. The Hub does not move. Christ remains.

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 (KJV)

Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

SOURCES CITED

Solar / Space Weather:

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, 27-day forecast issued May 25, 2026

EarthSky Sun News, May 25–28, 2026 (NOAA/GOES data)

NOAA SWPC Alerts archive

Seismic:

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Volcano Minute, M6.0 May 22 event

USGS earthquake catalog: M6.9 Calama Chile (May 25); M6.0 Indian-Antarctic Ridge (May 27)

2026 earthquake totals: USGS annual catalog

Volcanic:

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Daily Update, May 27, 2026 (Kīlauea Episode 48 forecast)

USGS HVO Notice, May 5, 2026 (Episode 46)

USGS / ABC News coverage citing USGS, May 22 (Episode 47 fountaining)

Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program / USGS Weekly Volcanic Activity Report (KVERT, PVMBG, JMA)

Geomagnetic:

NOAA SWPC real-time solar wind monitors and storm forecast

Scripture:

Matthew 24:6–7 (KJV) — Opening

Psalms 126:5 (KJV) — BOW Masthead Verse / Closing

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