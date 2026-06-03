Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

The One-Year Question

A secular catastrophist working from Mesoamerican astronomy, Egyptian iconography, and plasma physics dates a major water-column collapse event to 2349 BC.

Archbishop James Ussher, working from the Hebrew genealogies of Genesis 5 and 11, dates the global Flood to 2348 BC.

One year apart.

The secular catastrophist is not a Christian. He is not trying to corroborate the Bible. He has no theological reason to land within a year of Ussher. He is reading carved stones in Mexico and decoded palettes in Egypt and the bands of Saturn through a plasma-physics lens — and his chronology converges with Genesis at one of the most contested dates in all of biblical historiography.

His name is Jno Cook. His three-volume work is Recovering the Lost World (2016–2017). And he is, in my judgment, the most significant single addition to the Saturnian Cosmology research layer of Vol 5 Cosmic Backstory since David Talbott and Dwardu Cardona.

This post is the bridge. The deep-dive series follows

What Is Saturnian Cosmology?

For readers new to the conversation: Saturnian Cosmology is a school of thought that proposes the planets of our solar system were not always configured the way we see them today. The school is built on three pillars:

1. Cross-cultural mythology. Nearly every ancient civilization describes a former age when “the gods” were visible in the sky — a vertical column of planetary bodies that stood overhead for centuries, presided over by a great central luminary they called by many names but most often Saturn.

2. Geological catastrophism. The geological record bears witness to a series of cataclysmic events — sudden extinctions, abrupt climate shifts, deposits of debris that mainstream uniformitarian geology has never explained convincingly.

3. Plasma physics. Modern plasma laboratory work (most notably the experiments of Anthony Peratt at Los Alamos) has reproduced ancient rock-art shapes — squatter-figures, ladder-formations, stacked toroids — as scaled-down versions of high-energy plasma discharges. The rock art is not imagination. It is documentation.

The major figures in this school include David Talbott The Saturn Myth, Symbols of an Alien Sky, Wallace Thornhill The Electric Universe, Dwardu Cardona God Star, Flare Star, Primordial Star, Newborn Star, and — for our purposes — Jno Cook.

The R3 framework has engaged the Saturnian school since the foundations of Vol 5. The planetary jurisdictions are real cosmic offices; the archangels administer them; the fallen stewards (archons, in Paul’s vocabulary) have corrupted them; the Seven Bowls reclaim them. The mythology of the ancients is not invention. It is distorted memory of cosmic offices and the beings who held them.

Cook brings to this conversation something the others do not.

What Cook Brings That Talbott and Thornhill Do Not

Here is where Cook diverges from the Saturnian mainstream, and where his work becomes load-bearing for Vol 5.

Talbott and Thornhill argue that the polar configuration broke up around 3147 BC, and that essentially nothing further happened in the solar system after that breakup. The catastrophic era closed. The planets settled into roughly their present orbits. The “gods” departed.

Cook does not accept this. He documents — meticulously, with precise Mesoamerican dates — a series of post-breakup catastrophic events stretching from the breakup through the late biblical period:

- 3147 BC— Saturnian polar configuration breakup

- 2349 BC — “Fall of the Absu” (a major water-column collapse event)

- 1500 BC — Venus event (Cook ties to the Exodus era)

- after 800 BC — Mars events (multiple close passes)

- 685 BC— the “blazing of Venus and Mercury”

- discrete event — the “leave-taking of the Gods”

This is not a small disagreement. This is a fundamentally different cosmological history. And it is the history that matters most for biblical correlation, because every major catastrophic event in the biblical record falls inside Cook’s timeline, not outside it.

The Flood. Babel. The Exodus. Joshua’s Long Day. Hezekiah’s sundial. The departure of the visible “gods” from the ancient world.

Cook is not making theological claims. He is reading rocks and stones and tablets and arriving — independently — at a chronology that the biblical text has been describing all along.

The Theological Filter — WHAT vs. WHO and WHY

I want to be precise about how the R3 framework will engage Cook’s material, because the engagement is asymmetric.

Cook documents what happened. He documents the events with rigor, with precise dating, with cross-cultural corroboration, with plasma-physics mechanism. His what is the strongest what in the secular catastrophist literature.

Cook does not address who or why.

The “gods” of the ancient sky, in Cook’s framework, are plasma phenomena. They are electrical discharges. They are real visible events in the sky that ancient observers personified because they had no other vocabulary for what they were seeing.

The R3 framework does not deny the plasma phenomena. The plasma was almost certainly real. But behind the plasma — administering the planetary jurisdictions in which the plasma events were occurring — were and are real spiritual beings. The seven archangels in their proper offices. The seven fallen stewards (archons, in Paul’s Greek; Jeqons, in Gary Wayne’s Enochic vocabulary; Watchers, in Rob Skiba’s identification) operating in corruption.

Cook documents what happened. The series identifies who was administering the jurisdictions and why the events occurred when they did.

The frameworks are theologically opposite. They are architecturally compatible. Cook’s chronology is a gift to the R3 reader because it gives historical bone structure to the cosmic offices the series has been describing theologically.

This is the cross-witness method that the entire BOW operates on. We are not trying to make Cook a Christian. We are reading him as a witness — the way Pilate’s centurion was a witness, the way Caiaphas was a witness, the way Balaam was a witness. The data testifies. We filter through the Word.

The Headline Data Point — 2349 vs. 2348

Let me return to the date that opened this post, because it deserves a closer look.

Ussher’s 2348 BC Flood date has been mocked for three centuries by mainstream academy and skeptical theology alike. It is treated as a quaint relic of pre-critical biblical chronology — the kind of thing one points to when one wishes to demonstrate that the Bible is unreliable as a historical document.

Cook is no friend of Ussher. He does not cite him. He does not use the Hebrew genealogies. He does not work from Scripture at all. He works from Mayan codices, Egyptian palette decoding, plasma physics, and the geological record of the second millennium BC.

And he arrives at 2349 BC for a major water-column collapse event.

One year off from Ussher.

I will say plainly: this is one of the most striking independent secular corroborations of biblical chronology I have seen in any catastrophist literature. It does not “prove” the Flood — proof in the apologetic sense is not what the Witness posture seeks. It corroborates. It cross-witnesses. It places one more independent rock in the cairn that says the biblical record is describing real events at real dates, not assembling cultic mythology.

The deep-dive post on this convergence will be Post 2 of the coming series.

What Cook Does Not See

Honesty about a source requires saying what the source does not give us. Here is what Cook does not see, and where the R3 reader will need to apply the filter.

Cook does not see the Christ-Center. In every polytheistic system, a creature occupies the Sun position — Ra, Helios, Sol, Utu, Marduk, Zeus. In the holy economy, the Creator occupies the Sun position. Christ is the Light of the World (John 8:12), the Sun of Righteousness (Malachi 4:2), the fullness of the Godhead bodily (Colossians 2:9). Cook is operating in the polytheistic frame. The Sun in his cosmology is a plasma star, period.

Cook does not see the archons. The fallen planetary stewards are, in Cook’s frame, simply the ancient personifications of plasma events. Paul’s vocabulary in 1 Corinthians 2:6–8 and Ephesians 6:12 — archontōn, kosmokratoras — has no purchase in Cook’s analysis. He is reading the surface of mythology, not the spiritual reality the mythology distorts.

Cook does not see the telos. His “lost world” was lost. There is no recovery. There is no New Earth. There is no Christ returning to reclaim the planetary jurisdictions and dwell with His people in the restored cosmos. The cosmos Cook describes has nowhere to go and no one to come back to. That is the deepest absence.

Cook’s 600-million-year Saturn date is held at L3. Cook proposes that Saturn entered the solar system roughly six hundred million years ago. This is architecturally compatible with the pre-Adamic framework Vol 5 has been building. But the specific date is well beyond any reliable cross-witness, and the series will hold it at L3 epistemic humility — present in the conversation, not endorsed as a series claim.

The filter is straightforward: take the chronology, take the mythological decoding, take the plasma corroboration, take the geological data. Filter through the Word. Read the who and why from Scripture. Let Cook be a witness; let him not be a teacher.

The Coming Series

Lord willing, the next several posts will work through Cook’s material in deep-dive:

Post 1 — The Saturnian Polar Configuration: Jno Cook and the Lost World of Eden One. Cook’s 3147 BC breakup event mapped against the pre-Adamic Saturnian cosmology already in Vol 5. The polar configuration as distorted memory of a real cosmic order. Connection to the Eden One framework.

Post 2 — The Fall of the Absu: Cook’s 2349 BC and Ussher’s 2348 BC. The one-year convergence in detail. Cook’s geological and Mesoamerican evidence. Why this date is the most important date in Cook’s chronology for biblical correlation. Peratt plasmoid Phoenix data integrated.

Post 3 — The Leave-Taking of the Gods: Babel, Dispersion, and the Archon Allocation. Cook’s “leave-taking” event read through Deuteronomy 32:8-9 and the Septuagint reading on the seventy nations. The moment the visible gods departed and the invisible archons took their administrative seats over the dispersed peoples.

Post 4 — The Blazing of Venus and Mercury: Cook’s 685 BC and Hezekiah’s Sundial. Cook’s 685 BC plasma event correlated with Isaiah 38 and 2 Kings 20. Connection to the Broussard Planet 7X orbital framework already in the series.

Four posts. Two corroborate biblical chronology directly. One illuminates the archon allocation theology. One connects Cook’s late-biblical-period catastrophism to the Planet 7X material.

Why This Matters for Vol 5 Readers

Vol 5 Cosmic Backstory has always been the volume where secular catastrophism and biblical cosmology have the most to say to each other. The pre-Adamic framework, the planetary jurisdictions, the seven archangels administering seven domains, the corruption of those domains by the fallen stewards, the Bowl-by-Bowl reclamation that Resilience on the Road to Revelation will walk through — none of this is sealed away in private revelation. Real events occurred in real cosmic offices at real historical dates. The ancients saw them. They recorded them. They distorted what they saw into the polytheism the prophets railed against.

Cook is reading the records the ancients left behind. He is not reading them well theologically — he cannot, lacking the Word — but he is reading them carefully scientifically. The chronological skeleton he has assembled is the strongest single bridge between the catastrophist literature and the biblical record currently available.

The Witness reads the data. The Witness filters through the Word. The Witness does not flatter the source and does not dismiss the source. The Witness lets the cross-witness pattern speak, and trusts the Word to interpret what the data is testifying.

That is the posture this series will take with Jno Cook. The deep-dives begin in the next post.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Soli Deo Gloria — SDG

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