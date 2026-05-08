Image Credits: Midjourney.com Part II of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4 © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“For when the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves: which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness...” — Romans 2:14–15 (KJV) “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.” — Romans 1:20 (KJV)

A Question Worth Asking

When the Five Jurisdictions Wheel says SOIL is the genuine common-law jurisdiction of the man on the land — who said that first?

When the AVR architecture teaches that statutory law is not law if it violates natural law — whose doctrine is that?

When the man-versus-PERSON distinction names the difference between living souls and corporate fictions — who established that ground?

The honest answer is that none of these are contemporary discoveries. They are Christian doctrines, established centuries ago by named sources whose work is still in print, still cite-able, still defensible. The four-jurisdictions teachers, AVR, and the entire constitutionalist–natural-law movement that has surfaced in our generation are downstream of a doctrinal lineage older than the United States, older than the Reformation, older than the Inquisition, older than every counterfeit institution Vol. 4 has documented. The lineage begins with Augustine in the fifth century, runs through Aquinas in the thirteenth, the Anglican theologian Hooker in the sixteenth, the English jurists Coke and Blackstone in the seventeenth and eighteenth, and the philosopher Locke whom Jefferson cited in the Declaration of Independence.

Common law was Christian first.

This post names the sources. Five primary names — Augustine, Aquinas, Coke, Blackstone, Locke — with Hooker as the bridge that links them. Five names every reader of Vol. 4 should be able to anchor on, and most have not been taught. The silence is itself the inheritance the counterfeit wanted. Recovering the names is recovering the doctrine.

Romans 2:14–15 and Romans 1:20 sit at the top of this post for a reason. Natural law is not a philosophical hobby. It is biblical doctrine. God’s law is written on the heart of every man. The invisible things of God are clearly seen, leaving every man without excuse. When Aquinas, Coke, Blackstone, and Locke arrive in the body of this post, they are not authorities replacing Scripture. They are Christian theologians and jurists unpacking what Romans already established.

I. The Doctrinal Original — Aquinas and the Lex Iniusta Doctrine

Open with the doctrinal foundation. Summa Theologica, Treatise on Law, Question 95, Article 2. Thomas Aquinas, writing in the thirteenth century, cites Augustine — who wrote it earlier in De Libero Arbitrio I.5: lex iniusta non est lex. An unjust law is not a law.

Aquinas’s full statement deserves to be quoted directly:

“Every human law has just so much of the nature of law as it is derived from the law of nature. But if in any point it deflects from the law of nature, it is no longer a law but a perversion of law.”

Walk the implications with me. Statutory enactments that violate natural law are not “bad laws.” They are not laws at all. They are perversions. They have no binding authority over the conscience because, as Aquinas establishes a question later (Q. 96 a. 4), human law contrary to divine law does not bind the conscience.

Surface the genealogy. Aquinas writes this in the thirteenth century. Augustine had said it earlier in the fifth. Cicero had said something parallel in pre-Christian Rome (De Re Publica III.22): “True law is right reason in agreement with nature.” The doctrine that statute can be measured against natural law — and found wanting — is not a contemporary truther position. It is medieval Christian doctrine, and it descends from a classical-natural-law tradition that Christianity received and baptized into its full theological articulation.

Anchor it to Vol. 4’s architecture. Every time the Five Jurisdictions Wheel argues that the counterfeit jurisdictions overstep their lawful authority, this is the doctrinal warrant. Aquinas wrote it. The Church taught it. Your work, your readers’ work, the work of every Christian engaging this generation’s jurisdictional questions — this work inherits Aquinas. The counterfeit knows it. That is why the doctrine has been buried under nine centuries of legalese rather than confronted directly.

II. The English Common-Law Inheritance — Coke and Bonham’s Case

Move from continental Catholic doctrine to English common law. The bridge is Hooker (whom we will visit briefly in a moment), and the load-bearing English jurist is Sir Edward Coke. In 1610, Dr. Bonham’s Case, Coke’s most famous declaration:

“When an Act of Parliament is against common right and reason, or repugnant, or impossible to be performed, the common law will controul it, and adjudge such Act to be void.”

Walk the reader through what this established. In 1610 — seventy-five years before John Locke wrote the Second Treatise — an English jurist established that Parliament itself is subordinate to common law and natural reason. Statute that violates natural law is void. Not merely unjust. Not merely contestable. Legally void, struck down by the very common law it tried to override.

Coke also taught, in his Institutes, that “reason is the life of the law, nay the common law itself is nothing else but reason.” Common law and natural law are not two systems. They are one. Common law is reason — that is, natural law applied to human relations.

The structural importance is enormous. This doctrine — that statute violating natural law is void — is the source of judicial review. It is the doctrinal ancestor of Marbury v. Madison. It is the legal architecture the American Founders inherited and built the Constitution on top of. And it is Christian — Coke was an Anglican working within the English Christian tradition that descended from Aquinas through Hooker.

What this means for our work is direct. The constitutional-fiction architecture documented across Vol. 4 — the Three Constitutions distinction, the 14th Amendment universal-corporate franchise, the D.C. Organic Act 1871 — stands under the judgment of Coke’s doctrine. Statute that violates natural law is void. The counterfeit jurisdictions know this. That is why they had to bury the doctrine in legalese rather than confront it directly. They cannot win the argument with Coke. They can only obscure that he made it.

III. The Foundational Anglo-American Source — Blackstone

If Aquinas is the doctrinal anchor and Coke is the common-law warrant, Blackstone is the source most directly applicable to our jurisdictional architecture. He earns the longest section of this post, because he carries the most weight.

Open with the canonical citation. Sir William Blackstone, Commentaries on the Laws of England (1765–1769), Introduction, Section 2:

“This law of nature, being co-eval with mankind and dictated by God himself, is of course superior in obligation to any other. It is binding over all the globe, in all countries, and at all times: no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this; and such of them as are valid derive all their force, and all their authority, mediately or immediately, from this original.”

State plainly what this means. This is the foundational text of Anglo-American common law. Every American lawyer and judge from the founding through the late nineteenth century was trained on Blackstone. Justice Story cited him. Marshall cited him. The Founders cited him. And he wrote that no human law is valid if contrary to natural law.

This single sentence in the Introduction does more doctrinal work than three hundred contemporary lectures could. It is the cleanest, most authoritative single statement of the entire architecture’s foundational claim. When the AVR teachers and the four-jurisdictions writers argue that statutes violating natural law have no validity — they are reciting Blackstone. The argument is not contemporary. It is the foundational training of American jurisprudence, written by a Christian jurist for Christian readers.

Then introduce the second Blackstone passage that matters most for our jurisdictional architecture — Book I, Chapter 1, on the absolute rights of individuals:

“Persons also are divided by the law into either natural persons, or artificial. Natural persons are such as the God of nature formed us; artificial are such as are created and devised by human laws for the purposes of society and government, which are called corporations or bodies politic.”

Read that paragraph carefully and notice what it does. This is the doctrinal common-law foundation for the entire man-versus-PERSON distinction. When the AVR architecture and the four-jurisdictions teachers distinguish between living men and ALL CAPS legal fictions, they are reciting Blackstone. The distinction is older than the United States. It is doctrinally Christian — Blackstone was Anglican, writing within an explicitly Christian framework about explicitly Christian natural law and divine revelation. It is still in print. It is still citable. It is yours by inheritance, not by adoption.

What changes with this naming? The Five Jurisdictions Wheel’s claim that SOIL — the man on the land, common law — is the genuine jurisdiction: Blackstone Book I, Chapter 1. The argument that statute violating natural law has no validity: Blackstone Introduction, Section 2. The distinction between the living man and the corporate PERSON: Blackstone Book I, Chapter 1. Three citations from a single Anglican jurist, written in 1765, establish the entire doctrinal foundation of Vol. 4’s architecture. The counterfeit cannot un-write what is in the Commentaries. It can only hope readers do not look.

IV. The Consent Doctrine — Locke and the Declaration’s Source

Move from Blackstone to Locke. The American Founders did not invent natural rights. They inherited them. Two Treatises of Government, 1689. Specifically, the Second Treatise, Chapter II §6:

“The state of nature has a law of nature to govern it, which obliges every one: and reason, which is that law, teaches all mankind, who will but consult it, that being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.”

Walk the inheritance. Jefferson reads this in 1776. He writes “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” The doctrinal source of the Declaration of Independence is a Christian philosopher writing about natural law as God-given. Locke explicitly grounds the natural law in creation: “For men being all the workmanship of one omnipotent and infinitely wise Maker...” The “deistic Locke” of contemporary academic readings is not the Locke who actually wrote the Second Treatise. The text invokes God as Creator, the Law of Nature as God’s reason, and Christian moral framework throughout.

Surface what this means for our architecture. Locke Chapter VIII §95 establishes consent as the basis of legitimate political authority. This is the doctrinal source of the AVR-style consent argument. When teachers in the four-jurisdictions space argue that counterfeit jurisdictions operate without genuine consent and therefore lack legitimate authority — they are reciting Locke. The argument is not new. Locke had it in 1689. The American Founders had it by 1776. Our readers have inherited it whether they know it or not.

Land the section on Locke Chapter XIX §222 — when the trust between governor and governed is violated, the government dissolves itself. This is the doctrinal ancestor of every legitimate critique of jurisdictional capture. The counterfeit dissolved its own claim to authority the moment it began violating natural law. Locke said that. Our readers can cite him.

V. Why This Naming Matters Now

The pastoral payoff. Three audiences. Three brief addresses.

For the believer wondering if the jurisdictional architecture is sound. It is. The structural arguments do not depend on contemporary teachers or anonymous sources. They descend from Augustine through Aquinas through Hooker through Coke through Blackstone through Locke. The lineage is Christian. The doctrine is medieval. The common-law inheritance is older than the United States. You can cite the sources by name. You can verify the citations. You can defend the architecture from primary texts that have been in print for centuries. The four-jurisdictions teachers did not invent this. They are downstream witnesses to a doctrine that was Christian first.

For the watchman tracking the counterfeit. When the system insists that statute is binding regardless of natural law — Blackstone is your answer. When the system claims that the corporate PERSON and the living man are equivalent — Blackstone Book I, Chapter 1 is your answer. When the system argues that consent is implied by silence or by failure to opt out — Locke is your answer. When the system insists that constitutional law trumps natural law — Coke’s Bonham’s Case is your answer. When the system argues that unjust statutes still bind the conscience — Aquinas Question 95 Article 2 is your answer. The doctrinal weapons are not new. They are inherited. They have been waiting on the shelf for the moment they would be needed again. That moment is now.

For the pastor and teacher. This is teachable material. The Christian Natural Law tradition is not a fringe inheritance. It is the doctrinal mainstream of Western Christian jurisprudence for fifteen hundred years. Augustine. Aquinas. Hooker. Coke. Blackstone. Locke. These are names every theologically trained believer should be able to anchor on. If they have not been taught, the silence is the inheritance the counterfeit wanted. Recovering the names is recovering the doctrine. A serious congregation that can articulate Aquinas’s lex iniusta doctrine and Blackstone’s natural-versus-artificial-persons distinction has the structural literacy to engage every constitutional-fiction argument the counterfeit will raise against them in the coming years.

A Word About What Comes Next

One bridge before the closing. The Christian tradition that gave us natural law also articulates a parallel doctrinal axis — supernatural law, the higher operating principles by which the unseen realm acts upon the seen creation. Christ walking on water. Passing through doors locked from the inside. Raising Lazarus on the fourth day, when Second Temple Jewish belief held that the soul had departed and decay was definitive. Conquering death itself on the third day according to the Scriptures.

These are not exceptions to the law God established. They are the higher law operating by the authority that established the lower. The same Christ who upholds creation by the word of His power (Hebrews 1:3) is fully within His authority when He walks on the very waters He spoke into being. Aquinas covered both orders in the Summa — the natural order in Q. 90–97, the supernatural order in the questions on grace, beatitude, and angelic operation. The lineage that traces from Augustine through Locke is one continuous Christian witness to both axes, not just to the natural one.

A forthcoming post will introduce supernatural law as the parallel axis to this one. The Five Jurisdictions architecture stands on both: natural law for the seen creation, supernatural law for the seen-unseen interface where the assault on the imago Dei body is ultimately decided. For now, this post establishes the first axis. The second is in the queue.

Closing — The Inheritance Was Always Christian

Land the post on the inheritance frame. Common law was Christian first. Natural law is biblical doctrine before it is any teacher’s curriculum. The Five Jurisdictions architecture stands on Aquinas’s lex iniusta non est lex, Coke’s Bonham’s Case, Blackstone’s Introduction, and Locke’s Second Treatise. These names are older than every counterfeit institution Vol. 4 has documented. They wrote into a Christian world about Christian natural law for Christian readers, and the doctrine they articulated did not become wrong when the counterfeit institutions captured the legal vocabulary.

The man on the land has prior standing because Genesis 1:26–28 gave it to him and Christian doctrine has defended it ever since. The natural person is distinct from the artificial PERSON because Blackstone said so, the common law inherited it, and Scripture grounds the imago Dei that no corporate registry can overwrite. Statute that violates natural law has no binding authority because Coke established the principle in 1610 and Aquinas had established the doctrinal warrant four centuries earlier.

Come out of her, my people. Onto ground that was Christian before any teacher you have ever heard of stood on it. Onto ground the counterfeit cannot make new because it never owned it. Onto ground where the doctrinal sources have been published, preserved, and defended for nine centuries, waiting for our generation to recover what was always ours by inheritance.

The pyramid was flipped. The Cross was not. The doctrinal inheritance is Christian. The naming is the recovery.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG