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Series: RET Vol. 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei Primary Framework: Five Jurisdictions / Biological Vector bridge. April 29, 2026 Substack: resilienciero.substack.com

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” — Philippians 2:10 (KJV)

The previous post in this series documented four biological vectors currently operating against the Imago Dei Body — spike protein accumulation, saRNA permanent reprogramming, mirror biology, and the emerging graphene oxide / hygroelectricity framework. Each vector was examined on its own technical terms.

This post asks a different question. Not what is being done to the body — but why.

The answer is jurisdictional.

The Ownership Question

Scripture answers the ownership question plainly. The Imago Dei Body belongs to its Creator. It was fashioned in His image (Genesis 1:26-27), purchased at Calvary (1 Corinthians 6:20), and indwelt by His Spirit (1 Corinthians 3:16). These are not metaphors. They are ownership statements — legal, spiritual, and biological simultaneously.

The counterfeit system makes a competing claim. It does not announce that claim openly. It advances it incrementally, through institutional mechanisms most people never examine, using language deliberately designed to obscure its intent.

The RET series has documented that counterfeit claim across multiple jurisdictional layers — birth registration, cestui que vie trust architecture, the incorporation of the legal person, the Bar Association as British Crown privateer, the three constitutions, the four foreign city-states. Each layer represents a different mechanism by which the counterfeit system asserts ownership over what God made.

The biological vectors documented in the previous post are not separate from that jurisdictional architecture. They are its most intimate expression. The counterfeit system is not satisfied with claiming your legal person. It is advancing a claim over your biology.

The Five Jurisdictions and the Body

The Five Jurisdictions framework — drawn from Philippians 2:10 and documented through the AVR research thread (cited here for its historical and legal analysis only; its proposed legal remedies are not endorsed) — identifies five domains of counterfeit jurisdiction: SOIL, LAND, MARITIME, ADMIRALTY, and AIR.

Each maps onto the biological assault framework in a distinct way.

SOIL jurisdiction — the top six inches of English land law, governing national biological identity — corresponds to the spike protein / saRNA assault. The body’s biological substrate is being modified at the national population level. The mRNA platform does not target individuals. It targets the species. This is a SOIL-level claim — a jurisdictional assertion over the biological commons of humanity itself.

LAND jurisdiction — subsoil, constitutional, treaty-level — corresponds to the genomic targeting framework documented in Patch’s technogenetics / sGBW research (Vol. 91). The genome is the deepest layer of biological identity. Race-targeted genetic bioweapons assert a LAND-level claim — reaching into the constitutional substrate of biological personhood itself.

MARITIME jurisdiction — commercial, surface-level, contractual — corresponds to the personalized medicine / pharmaceutical delivery system. The body enters a commercial relationship with the medical-pharmaceutical complex through consent mechanisms — informed consent forms, insurance enrollment, vaccine registries — that mirror maritime contract law. The body becomes a commercial node in a global health management system.

ADMIRALTY jurisdiction — military, high seas, UCMJ — corresponds to the sGBW / synthetic genetic biological weapons framework. When the Imago Dei Body becomes a military target — identifiable and targetable through its unique genomic profile — it has entered admiralty jurisdiction. It is a combatant asset in a war it never declared.

AIR jurisdiction — canon law, ecclesiastical, soul claims, circulating globally — corresponds to Vector 4, the body-as-power-node framework. If Patch’s analytical synthesis holds — and it is presented here as his integrative framework rather than established consensus — the AIR jurisdiction claim is the most comprehensive of all. A nano-device operating at the cellular level, powered by the body’s own biological energy, transmitting binary data to AI infrastructure, constitutes an AIR-level claim over the Imago Dei Body. Not over the legal person. Over the biological temple itself. Operating continuously. Invisibly. Without consent.

The Counterfeit Pyramid

The genuine order of jurisdiction, as established by Scripture, runs from the ground up: Soil → Land → Sea → Air. The Creator governs from above. Authority flows downward as stewardship, not ownership.

The counterfeit system inverts this. It seized the AIR jurisdiction first — through Vatican canon law and ecclesiastical soul claims — and constructed its ownership pyramid from the top down. AIR → Sea → Land → Soil. The foundation became the capstone. The body, which Scripture places closest to the earth from which it was formed (Genesis 2:7), became the lowest rung of a counterfeit jurisdictional hierarchy that claims it from the top.

The biological vectors documented in these posts are the terminal expression of that inverted pyramid reaching down to its ultimate target — the cellular level of the Imago Dei Body.

What the Counterfeit System Cannot Claim

Here the post must be precise — because the temptation in this material is toward despair, and despair is not a Biblical response.

The counterfeit system can modify biology. It cannot modify identity.

It can assert jurisdictional claims. It cannot consummate them against a body that is genuinely occupied by the Holy Spirit and consciously submitted to its rightful Owner.

Colossians 2:15 documents what happened at Calvary: “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” The jurisdictional claims of the counterfeit system were not merely challenged at the cross. They were publicly defeated. The triumph was open. The spoiling was complete.

The biological assault documented in these posts is real. The technical vectors are documented. The jurisdictional ambition is clear.

And it is operating against a body whose Owner has already won.

A Standing Editorial Note on Sources

Anthony Patch (Entangled Magazine, anthonypatch.com) is cited throughout this series as a Tier B technical source — an independent researcher with over twenty years of focused study in quantum physics, quantum computing, AI, and DNA modification, operating consistently within a Christian worldview framework. His technical documentation is cited for its evidential value.

Patch holds that the COVID-19 injection constitutes the mark of the beast as described in Revelation 13:16-18. R3 Publishing LLC categorically rejects this interpretation. The mark of the beast involves a conscious, volitional act of worship and allegiance to the beast system. Biological modification through injection, however serious its documented biological effects, does not meet the Scriptural criteria for the mark. Patch is cited for technical documentation only. His eschatological interpretations regarding the mark are not endorsed.

The Anna Von Reitz jurisdictional research framework is cited for its historical and legal analysis only. Its proposed legal remedies are not endorsed. Courts have consistently rejected AVR’s proposed remedies.

All theological interpretation in this series is the author’s own, operating at the L3 integrative framework level with appropriate epistemic humility.

“And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” — Colossians 2:15 (KJV)

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG