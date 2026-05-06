📖 WHO IS ISRAEL? | P.S.S. — A Final Pastoral Word The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

New here? Start from the beginning . This is the closing pastoral word.

“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.” — Hebrews 12:2, KJV

You made it through twelve posts and a Postscript.

That is not a small thing. The Israelology series is not light reading. It asks you to question things you were taught in Sunday school, to sit with historical evidence that complicates easy answers, and to hold theological precision and pastoral compassion in the same hand at the same time.

If you are feeling the weight of it — good. It should be felt. The questions this series raises are not academic. They are alive right now, in the headlines, in the Middle East, in the genetics laboratories, in the Olympic committee rooms, in the halls of the United States Senate and the corridors of the Knesset.

The terminal generation does not get to study these questions from a safe distance. We are living inside them.

So this final word is not another argument. The arguments have been made. The evidence has been presented. Twelve posts have done their work.

This is a word to your spirit.

You may be a Christian who grew up loving Israel and who now feels the ground shifting beneath your feet. If that is you — the love was real. The desire to honor God’s promises was real. The eagerness to be on the right side of history was real. None of that was wrong. What was given to you was incomplete — a framework that used your love of God’s Word to route your allegiance toward a political program. The love was yours. The framework was Scofield’s. Let the framework go. Keep the love — and redirect it toward the One the promises were always about.

You may be a Christian who has been troubled by what you have seen in Gaza and who felt unable to name it because the theological framework you were given left no room for honest moral witness. The series gives you that room. You are not cursing Abraham’s seed when you grieve the death of children made in the image of God. You are not antisemitic when you apply the same ethical standard to Israeli government policy that you would apply to any other government. Genesis 12:3 does not require you to bless the works of darkness no matter who performs them. The blessing of Abraham flows through the Seed — and the Seed is a Man of sorrows, acquainted with grief, who said Blessed are the merciful and Blessed are the peacemakers.

You may be a Jewish believer in Yeshua — a Messianic Jew who has navigated the theological complexity of this series with a personal stake no one else at this table carries. This series loves you. It does not diminish the particularity of your calling. Paul’s anguish for his kinsmen according to the flesh (Romans 9:1-3) belongs to you in a way it cannot belong to Gentile believers. The mystery of Israel’s national salvation — and so all Israel shall be saved (Romans 11:26) — is your mystery to carry. You are a living witness to the covenant faithfulness of a God who has not cast away His people whom He foreknew.

You may be a believer from a Palestinian background — a descendant of the ancient Christians of the Levant, whose family has been on that land since before the Crusades, whose grandparents may have carried DNA that traces back further into the covenant story than either of you knew. You belong in this series. The Seed of Abraham is yours through faith in Christ. The blessing of Genesis 12 is yours. The New Jerusalem is yours. The resurrection is yours. No political line drawn on a map in 1948 changes any of that.

Whatever your background — the series ends here with one word.

Up.

Not toward a flag. Not toward a political party. Not toward a state whose borders are contested and whose policies are debatable. Not toward a genetic test or a migration program or a theological framework built in someone’s study notes in 1909.

Up.

“If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.” — Colossians 3:1-2, KJV

The Jerusalem that is above is free, and she is our mother (Galatians 4:26). The city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem (Hebrews 12:22). The city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God (Hebrews 11:10).

That is where our eyes belong.

Not because the earth doesn’t matter. It does. The children dying in Gaza matter. The Jewish families living in fear matter. The Palestinian families losing their homes matter. The Lemba of Zimbabwe and the Bene Israel of Mumbai and the Beta Israel of Ethiopia and every scattered remnant of every tribe matter — because they are Imago Dei, because Christ died for them, because the true gathering is coming and no one who belongs to the Seed will be left behind.

They matter enormously. But we cannot fix what is broken down here by looking down here. The only power that will finally set it right is coming from above — from the Son of Man in the clouds, from the great trumpet, from the angels sent to gather the elect from the four winds.

So we look up. We pray Maranatha — Come, Lord Jesus. We keep our lamps trimmed. We refuse the golden calves our generation has been offered. We bless the Seed.

And we wait for the trumpet.

“Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20, KJV

Maranatha. SDG.

WHO IS ISRAEL? — Complete Series Parts 1–12 + Postscript + P.S.S. Available at resilienciero.substack.com © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.