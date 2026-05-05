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WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 8 of 15

The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State

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“I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” — Revelation 2:9, KJV “The bulk of modern Jewry is not of Palestinian but of Caucasian origin.” — Arthur Koestler, The Thirteenth Tribe (1976)

Introduction: The Book That Backfired

In 1976, Arthur Koestler — a Hungarian-born Jewish intellectual, former Zionist, former communist, and one of the twentieth century’s most celebrated writers — published a book that he believed would end antisemitism forever.

His argument: that the majority of Ashkenazi Jews — the Eastern European Jewish population that forms the demographic backbone of the modern State of Israel — are not descended from the ancient Israelites of the Bible at all, but from the Khazars: a Turkic people whose king and aristocracy converted to Judaism in the eighth century AD, and whose descendants migrated westward into Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, and Germany after their empire collapsed in the tenth century.

Koestler’s stated intent was humane and precise. He told a French biologist that he was convinced that if he could prove that the bulk of Eastern European Jews descended from the Khazars rather than from ancient Israelites, the racial basis of antisemitism would be removed and antisemitism itself could disappear. If Ashkenazi Jews were not Semites, there was no rational basis for anti-Semitism as a racial program.

The book backfired spectacularly.

Rather than ending antisemitism, it was immediately weaponized by antisemites as supposed proof that Jewish people had no legitimate historical connection to the land of Israel. The Israeli establishment was furious. The book was effectively suppressed in Israel for years — Hebrew readers learned about it only through the loud and furious denunciations that circulated in its place.

But the question Koestler raised has never gone away. And in 2026 — with Tucker Carlson demanding genetic testing of Israeli citizens to determine land rights, with the most current paleogenomic research showing Palestinians carry significantly more Bronze Age Levantine DNA than Ashkenazi Jews, and with the Khazar hypothesis being actively debated across alternative media — the terminal generation needs a theologically grounded, factually honest answer.

The answer begins not with Koestler but with a text that predates him by nineteen centuries.

Part One: The Khazar Empire — What History Actually Confirms

A Real People, a Real Conversion

The Khazars were a real historical people — this is not in dispute. They established a powerful empire in the region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, dominating the Caucasus and the western steppe from roughly the seventh to the tenth centuries AD.

Their geopolitical situation was extraordinary. Pressed from the southeast by the expanding Islamic caliphate and from the northwest by Byzantine Christianity, the Khazar ruling class found themselves in a position of forced theological choice. The historical record — preserved in Arabic, Byzantine, Hebrew, and Slavic sources — indicates that the Khazar king and his aristocracy converted to Judaism in approximately 740 AD. One account records that the king convened representatives of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, heard their respective arguments, and chose Judaism as the most defensible theological position — a choice with obvious diplomatic advantages in that it offended neither of the two superpower religions pressing in on his kingdom from both sides.

For two centuries the Khazar empire served as a significant buffer state, with its fighters helping to repel both the Islamic thrust into Europe from the south and the Viking-Rus advance from the north. At the end of the tenth century, the Rus destroyed Khazaria’s political structure and its identity as a state was lost.

The Migration Question

What happened to the Khazar Jewish community after the empire’s collapse is where the historical evidence becomes genuinely sparse. Koestler argues that the Khazars dispersed westward into Eastern Europe — primarily into Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Germany, and Lithuania — and that this migration explains the otherwise puzzling rapid growth of Jewish communities in Eastern Europe during the medieval period.

The honest scholarly assessment: the evidence for large-scale Khazar migration into Eastern European Jewish populations is suggestive but not conclusive. The Khazar conversion is historically documented. The westward migration of some Khazar Jews is plausible. Whether this migration contributed significantly to the genetic makeup of Ashkenazi Jewry remains genuinely contested.

What the mainstream genetics consensus currently holds: Ashkenazi Jews carry a mixture of Levantine, Southern European (particularly Italian), and some Central Asian ancestry. A January 2026 study by Steven Parker found that using stronger southern Italian reference populations, Ashkenazi ancestry may derive largely from southern European sources — with one model placing southern European ancestry at approximately 68%, with most of the remainder coming from Levantine and Middle Eastern sources. This is consistent with the historical record of Jewish communities in Italy in the first and second centuries AD, when many Jews arrived in Italy and married locals before intermarriage sharply declined.

The Khazar hypothesis as Koestler stated it — that Ashkenazim are primarily descended from Khazar converts — is not supported by current mainstream genetic consensus. But the question of how much ancient Israelite ancestry Ashkenazi Jews carry versus how much was acquired through European admixture remains genuinely open, actively researched, and significantly more complicated than the Christian Zionist framework has ever acknowledged.

Part Two: The Irony Koestler Exposed

Koestler did not intend to undermine the State of Israel. He explicitly stated that the creation of Israel was based on a United Nations mandate and not on biblical covenants or genetic inheritance. In his view, it did not matter whether Israeli citizens were descended from ancient Israelites or from medieval Khazar converts — the political legitimacy of the state rested on international law, not on bloodline.

He was right about one thing and wrong about one thing.

He was right that genetic descent from Abraham cannot be the basis of covenant promise. The entire framework of ethnic genetics as the ground of divine promise is theologically unstable — and the Christian Zionist movement has never honestly reckoned with this instability. If the promise to Abraham passes through bloodline genetics, then the question of who actually carries those genetics is critically important — and as Part 7 established through the Sargon II records and as the 2024-2025 paleogenomic research confirms, the genetic picture is far more complex and counterintuitive than Christian Zionism has taught.

He was wrong that the solution was to solve the problem genetically — by proving one group’s bloodline was not from Abraham, and thereby removing the racial basis for persecution. The problem with this approach is that it accepts the premise that genetic descent is the relevant category. It just reroutes the genetic argument rather than abolishing it.

The terminal generation’s calling is to abolish the premise entirely — and Scripture provides the instrument for doing so.

Part Three: The Text Nobody in Christian Zionism Wants to Read

Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 — Christ’s Own Words

The Israelology series has been building toward this text since Part 1. It is time to read it directly.

To the church at Smyrna, Christ says:

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” — Revelation 2:9, KJV

To the church at Philadelphia, He says:

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.” — Revelation 3:9, KJV

Read these texts carefully. Christ is not speaking about Gentiles pretending to be Jewish. He is speaking about a group that claims the identity of Israel — claims the covenant heritage, the chosen people status, the divine mandate — but whose claim He identifies as false and whose spiritual allegiance He identifies as Satanic.

This text does not require the Khazar hypothesis to be provably correct in order to be prophetically relevant. Even if Ashkenazi Jews carry significant ancient Israelite genetic ancestry, the Revelation 2:9 / 3:9 warning is about institutional identity claims used as instruments of power — not about individual Jewish people and their relationship to God.

The question Christ is raising is not genetic. It is covenantal. The synagogue of Satan is identified not by DNA but by the nature of its claim and the spirit animating it.

What the Text Cannot Mean

This text cannot mean that Jewish people as individuals are Satanic, beyond redemption, or outside God’s love. Paul’s anguish in Romans 9-11 for his kinsmen according to the flesh — his declaration that God has not cast away His people whom He foreknew — rules out any such reading. The mystery of Israel’s national salvation at the return of Christ (Romans 11:26) rules it out. The 144,000 sealed from the twelve tribes of Israel in Revelation 7 rules it out.

What the text does mean is that an institutional claim to the identity and mandate of Israel — a political and religious system that uses the language of covenant promise to justify itself before the world — can be a false claim. And Christ says that false institutional claims to Jewish covenant identity, animated by a spirit that opposes His Lordship, constitute the synagogue of Satan.

The Historical Application

Koestler’s research, whatever its genetic limitations, raises the precise historical question that makes Revelation 2:9 most urgently applicable to the terminal generation. If the modern State of Israel’s ruling demographic — the Ashkenazi political and intellectual elite who established the state, wrote its founding documents, and shaped its national ideology — carries significantly more Central European and Caucasian ancestry than ancient Israelite ancestry, then the institutional claim to be the fulfillment of biblical Israel’s restoration is the most consequential identity claim in the modern world.

It is not this series’ position to declare definitively that the modern State of Israel is the synagogue of Satan as an institution. That judgment belongs to God. What this series does declare — based on the grammar of Genesis 12, the exegesis of Galatians 3:16, the historical record of Sargon II, the paleogenomic research of 2024-2025, and the prophetic framework of Edward May — is that the uncritical equation of the modern State of Israel with the Israel of biblical prophecy is not supportable from the text.

And Christ’s own words in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 warn that such an equation, when it serves to suppress truth and direct allegiance away from Him, carries a very specific prophetic designation.

Part Four: The Theological Resolution

The Koestler debate — like the Tucker Carlson DNA testing demand, like the Ancestry.com testing of Olympic athletes, like the Palestinian genealogical research — keeps circling the same unanswerable question when approached genetically: Who has the right bloodline?

Scripture abolished this question at Calvary.

“For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” — Galatians 3:26-29, KJV

Paul is not saying ethnicity is meaningless. He is saying that Abraham’s seed — the covenant inheritance, the promise of Genesis 12 — is distributed through Christ, not through biology. Those who are in Christ are Abraham’s seed. Those who are not in Christ are not Abraham’s seed — regardless of what their Y-chromosome haplogroup shows.

This is the only answer that is both theologically stable and historically honest.

The Khazar hypothesis may be partly true. The Palestinian genetic research may be partly right. The Ashkenazi admixture research may reveal a more complex picture than either side wants to acknowledge. All of these possibilities can be granted simultaneously — because none of them determine who the Israel of God is.

The Israel of God is the covenant people of the Seed. And the Seed is Christ.

“Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” — Galatians 3:16, KJV

Koestler asked the right question and gave the wrong answer. The right answer is not a genetic test. It is a cross.

Conclusion: The Question That Will Not Go Away

The Koestler debate is not going away. In February 2026, Tucker Carlson raised it on camera at Ben Gurion Airport. In March 2026, the IOC mandated genetic testing for Olympic participation — normalizing the infrastructure of genetic identity verification. In 2025, the most current paleogenomic research confirmed that Palestinians carry 81-87% Bronze Age Levantine ancestry — significantly more direct genetic continuity with ancient Israelites than the Ashkenazi population.

The terminal generation is living in a moment when the genetic identity question is being forced into public consciousness from multiple directions simultaneously. Christian Zionism has no answer for this that does not ultimately rest on a claim — “these are God’s chosen people” — that, when pressed, resolves into either genetics (which the evidence complicates) or an assertion of divine fiat that bypasses the text entirely.

The series has an answer. It is the same answer Paul gave in Galatians. It is the same answer Christ gave in Revelation 2:9 — where He warned that false institutional claims to Jewish covenant identity would be a feature, not a bug, of the terminal generation’s spiritual landscape.

The question is not who has the right bloodline.

The question is who is in the Seed.

Next in the series: Part 9 — Genetic Gates: The Olympics, the DNA Mandate, and the Identity Architecture of the Beast System

This is Part 8 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–7 are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources: Arthur Koestler, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and Its Heritage (Random House, 1976). Steven Parker, “How Ashkenazi Origins Were Mis-Modeled: Southern Italian Ancestry, Proxy Bias, and the Illusion of Levantine Intermediacy” (Authorea, January 2026). Eran Elhaik, “The Missing Link of Jewish European Ancestry: Contrasting the Rhineland and the Khazarian Hypotheses” (Genome Biology and Evolution, 2012). 2024-2025 Paleogenomic Meta-Analysis, “Genetic Proximity of Modern Palestinians and Ashkenazi Jews to Iron Age Levantines” (ResearchGate, 2025). Tucker Carlson / Mike Huckabee interview, Ben Gurion Airport (February 19, 2026). Galatians 3:16, 26-29; Revelation 2:9; Revelation 3:9; Romans 9-11, KJV.