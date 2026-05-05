Image Credits: Midjourney.com

WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 7 of 15

The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

New here? Start from the beginning → https://resilienciero.substack.com/p/who-is-israel-part-1?utm_source=publication-search

“I besieged and captured Samaria. I took as spoil 27,290 people who lived there.” — Sargon II, King of Assyria, Khorsabad Summary Inscription (c. 716 BC) Now housed in the British Museum, London “The LORD shall set his hand again the second time to recover the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Assyria, and from Egypt, and from Pathros, and from Cush, and from Elam, and from Shinar, and from Hamath, and from the islands of the sea.” — Isaiah 11:11, KJV

Introduction: The Question the Church Has Never Answered Carefully

For centuries, the question has haunted biblical prophecy: where did the ten northern tribes of Israel go?

The Sunday school answer is simple: they were carried away by the Assyrians in 722 BC and disappeared from history. They became the “lost tribes” — scattered, assimilated, irrecoverable. The British Israelism answer is equally simple: they migrated to Europe and became the Anglo-Saxon peoples, with Britain as Ephraim and America as Manasseh. The Christian Zionist answer sidesteps the question entirely, focusing on the return of Jewish people to the modern state as sufficient fulfillment of all tribal restoration promises.

All three answers have a problem. None of them started with the primary sources.

When we go back to the actual archaeological record — to the conqueror’s own inscriptions, to the biblical text read carefully, to peer-reviewed genetic research, and to the physical trail markers that Jeremiah specifically predicted the tribes would leave — a different and more compelling picture emerges.

The tribes were never as lost as we were told. And where they went is not primarily a matter of ethnic bloodlines but of covenant identity — a distinction that the terminal generation needs to understand with precision before the final gathering takes place.

Part One: What Sargon II Actually Said

The Nimrud Prism and Khorsabad Inscriptions

In 722-720 BC, Sargon II, King of Assyria, conquered the northern Kingdom of Israel and its capital city of Samaria. This is not disputed. What is disputed — or rather, what has been consistently misread — is the scale of the deportation.

Sargon’s own Khorsabad Summary Inscription reads: “I besieged and captured Samaria. I took as spoil 27,290 people who lived there; I organized a contingent of fifty of their chariots and I instructed the rest of them in correct conduct. I appointed my eunuch over them and imposed upon them the tribute of the former king.”

Sargon’s inscriptions record that he deported 27,290 Israelites from their homeland and re-settled them to regions throughout the empire from Anatolia across to the Zagros Mountains.

Twenty-seven thousand, two hundred and ninety people. That is the number Sargon himself recorded — on his own victory inscription, in his own interest to exaggerate, not minimize.

Now consider what this means proportionally. Estimates of the northern kingdom’s population at that time range from 400,000 to 500,000 — meaning only 5 percent of the population was deported, primarily the leaders from the area around Samaria.

Five percent.

This single fact dismantles the entire “lost tribes” mythology at its foundation. Sargon deported the political leadership, the military commanders, the ruling class — precisely the Assyrian policy of decapitating conquered nations by removing their governing elite. A major component of the Assyrian mass deportation strategy was the relocation of settlers to newly depopulated areas — foreign peoples moved in, Israelite leadership moved out. The remaining 95% — farmers, craftsmen, ordinary families — stayed on the land.

What Happened to the 95%

The biblical text itself confirms this repeatedly, in passages that Christian Zionism and British Israelism alike have tended to skip over.

During the reign of Judean King Hezekiah — who came to the throne in 715 BC, seven years after the Assyrian conquest — the biblical record shows that many from the north moved to Judah at Hezekiah’s invitation. Hezekiah issued a Passover invitation from “Beer-sheba even to Dan... throughout all Israel and Judah” to the “children of Israel who are escaped out of the hand of the kings of Assyria.” In response, many came to Jerusalem, “even many of Ephraim, and Manasseh, Issachar, and Zebulun.”

Eighty years later, Josiah led Judah through a period of religious revival. In the process of repairing the Temple, monies were collected from “the hand of Manasseh and Ephraim, and of all the remnant of Israel, and of all Judah and Benjamin.”

These are not the records of a people utterly lost. These are the records of a people in process of reintegration — pious Israelites from the north flowing south to Judah to escape Assyrian contamination, contributing to Temple restoration, participating in Passover. The ten northern tribes did not disappear. The majority never left. The remainder began the long process of merger with Judah that would eventually produce the unified covenant people of the Second Temple period.

The “lost” in “lost tribes” is far more qualified than the mythology suggests.

Part Two: Those Who Were Deported — The Trail of the Ten

Where Sargon Sent Them

For the 27,290 who were deported, the Assyrian records and the biblical text both provide geographic specificity. Sargon ordered the forced relocation of the inhabitants of conquered nations. The deportees were settled in specific locations: Halah, on the Habor River, the river of Gozan, and in the cities of the Medes (2 Kings 17:6, KJV). These are identifiable regions — in modern terms, the upper Tigris-Euphrates basin and the northwestern Iranian plateau.

From these initial settlement regions, the trail of the deported Israelites becomes a matter of historical migration archaeology — and here the research of Liebenberg and Kragh provides genuinely compelling evidence, particularly the megalithic trail markers.

The Dolmen Trail — Jeremiah’s Prophetic Waymarkers

One of the most remarkable intersections of prophecy and archaeology in the entire lost tribes question involves the dolmens — the megalithic stone monuments scattered across Europe and the Middle East.

The prophet Jeremiah, writing of the eventual return of scattered Israel, includes a specific instruction:

“Set thee up waymarks, make thee high heaps: set thine heart toward the highway, even the way which thou wentest: turn again, O virgin of Israel, turn again to these thy cities.” — Jeremiah 31:21, KJV

Liebenberg and Kragh have both documented that the geographical distribution of dolmens — the distinctive megalithic stone monuments consisting of upright stones supporting a flat capstone — traces a migration route from the ancient Near East through the Caucasus, across the Black Sea region, and into northern and western Europe. The concentration and dating of these structures correspond with the migration timeline of the deported Israelite population, moving outward from their Assyrian settlement regions over the centuries following the conquest.

Whether these are the literal “waymarks” of Jeremiah 31:21 is a matter of interpretive judgment. What is not in dispute is that an identifiable megalithic trail exists, running from the ancient Israelite regions into Europe, with a dating profile consistent with the migration timeline. Book 5 of Liebenberg’s series documents that dolmens and megalithic monuments originated in ancient Israel and that the prophet Jeremiah distinctly says the Ten Tribes will construct a mysterious trail marker-way from Israel to their places of exile, with evidence of this path enabling them to return in the future.

Kragh’s contribution adds the Norse/Scandinavian dimension, tracing the migration of both the Runes and the cultivation of rye from the Black Sea to Denmark, coinciding with the history of Odin in Danish lore also emerging from the Black Sea at approximately the same time.

Epistemic guardrail: These migration arguments are presented at Layer 3 — structural historical research that corroborates a possible migration pathway. They do not constitute proof that specific modern European nations are identifiable as specific tribes, and the antisemitism guardrail applies firmly: the migration of ancient Israelites into European bloodlines does not make European peoples racially superior inheritors of covenant promises. Covenant identity in Scripture is always defined by faith, not ethnicity (Romans 2:28-29, KJV; Galatians 3:16, KJV).

Part Three: The Genetic Witness

The Cohen Modal Haplotype

Modern genetics has added an entirely new dimension to the lost tribes question — one that bypasses the speculative identity assignments of British Israelism and provides empirical data.

The Cohen Modal Haplotype (CMH) is a specific Y-chromosome haplotype found in higher frequencies among Jewish priests (Kohanim) and is believed to trace back to Aaron, the brother of Moses. Studies have found this haplotype in Jewish communities worldwide, including among groups claiming descent from the Lost Tribes.

The Cohen Modal Haplotype functions as a genetic anchor point — a marker that can be traced across diaspora communities to identify connections to the ancient Israelite priestly lineage. Its presence in geographically scattered communities that have maintained Jewish practice provides genetic corroboration for the historical migration of Israelite populations.

The Lemba People of Southern Africa

Perhaps the most striking genetic confirmation of Israelite diaspora migration involves a community that most Western Christians have never heard of.

Tudor Parfitt’s Y-DNA studies of males from the Lemba people of Southern Africa found a high proportion of paternal Semitic ancestry — DNA common to both Arabs and Jews from the Middle East — supporting their oral tradition of Jewish ancestry.

The Lemba people of Zimbabwe and South Africa have maintained for generations an oral tradition of descent from ancient Israelite traders who traveled south through Africa. They observe dietary restrictions consistent with biblical kosher law, practice circumcision, and maintain other distinctly Israelite cultural practices. Parfitt’s genetic research confirmed what their oral tradition claimed — they carry Semitic Y-chromosome markers at frequencies comparable to Jewish populations in the Middle East.

The Bene Israel of India

A parallel story unfolds in India. Parfitt’s later genetic studies of the Bene Israel of India, the origins of whom were obscure, concluded that they were predominantly descended from males from the Middle East — a conclusion largely consistent with their oral histories of their origin.

Mitochondrial DNA studies also support maternal ancestry in the Bene Israel population, and the Cohanim lineage was found to be more prevalent in the Near East, with two extended CMH types that predominate in both Ashkenazi and non-Ashkenazi Cohanim absent in non-Jews — supporting the hypothesis of a common Near Eastern origin of the CMH well before the dispersion of the Jewish people into separate communities.

What Genetics Confirms and What It Cannot Prove

Genetics can reveal shared ancestry but cannot definitively prove or disprove Lost Tribe status. Cultural practices, historical migrations, and self-identity all play crucial roles that genetics alone cannot address.

This is the correct epistemological position. Genetics confirms the historical reality of Israelite diaspora migration — that Israelite bloodlines spread across Africa, Asia, and beyond in ways that Western Christianity has largely ignored. It does not confirm the racial identity claims of British Israelism. It does not identify specific European nations as specific tribes. And it does not define who the Israel of God is in the covenant sense — because that definition belongs to Scripture, not to a DNA test.

The genetic evidence is best understood as confirmation that the Israelite diaspora was genuinely global — far more extensive than the traditional Western view of “lost tribes in Europe” allows — and that God’s preservation of covenant bloodlines operated through historical processes that are now partially visible through molecular biology.

Part Four: The Samaritans — The Tribes That Never Left

A Population Most Christians Have Forgotten

There is one group that the “lost tribes” narrative almost universally ignores: the Samaritans.

The present-day community of Samaritan Jews living on Mount Gerizim in Nablus maintains that its members are descended from Israelite clans that escaped deportation.

The Samaritans are the direct descendants of northern Israelites who were not deported — who remained on the land through the Assyrian conquest, intermarried to some degree with the foreign peoples Sargon resettled among them, and maintained a form of Torah observance centered on Mount Gerizim rather than Jerusalem. Their DNA confirms what their tradition claims.

Taking DNA from twelve Samaritan males and comparing them with samples from Jews of various backgrounds and other populations, researchers found that the Samaritan Y chromosomes were closest not just to Jews but to Israeli Jewish priests — suggesting a common ancestry with the Jews.

The Samaritans — the people Jesus encountered at the well, the people His parable of the Good Samaritan honored, the people the disciples expected Jesus to reject — are a living genetic and cultural bridge to the northern tribes. They never left the land. They are the most direct continuation of the ten tribes in any continuous, identifiable community.

This matters enormously for the series’ theological argument: the tribes were never as scattered as the mythology claims. They left a trail. They preserved genetic markers. They maintained cultural practices. And some of them never left at all.

Part Five: Tobolowsky’s Corrective — The History of Claiming Israel

The Identity Claims Across History

Tobolowsky’s study is the first to treat the history of claims to an Israelite identity as an ongoing historical phenomenon from biblical times to the present, bringing a long-term comparative approach to biblical and nonbiblical Israelite histories.

What Tobolowsky documents is essential context for the terminal generation’s understanding of the tribes question: the claim to be Israel has been made by an extraordinarily diverse range of peoples across history — Ethiopian Jews (Beta Israel), the subject of his chapter “A Lost Tribe Returns”, various American groups, European nationalists, and others. Each group has constructed its Israelite identity in a context that shapes it in particular ways, with particular interests served by the claim.

This does not mean all claims are equally valid. It means the question of tribal identity is more complex, more contested, and more theologically loaded than a simple bloodline-tracing exercise can resolve.

The terminal generation’s calling is not to definitively identify which modern nation corresponds to which tribe. That determination belongs to God — and the Matthew 24:30-31 gathering of the elect from the four winds is His prerogative alone.

The terminal generation’s calling is to understand the landscape of claims, to hold the biblical text with greater precision than previous generations have managed, and to keep the theological center clear: the Israel of God is a covenant people, defined by faith in the Seed — and the full reunion of all twelve tribes will occur at the return of Christ, not through political engineering, not through British Israelism, and not through 1948.

Conclusion: Never Lost — But Not Yet Found in the Way We Expected

The tribes were never completely lost. The majority stayed in the land, integrated with Judah, and became part of the unified covenant people of the Second Temple period. The deported minority left a genetic trail that reaches into Africa, Asia, and beyond. The dolmen waymarkers may yet prove to trace their westward migration through Europe. The Samaritans sit on Mount Gerizim to this day, maintaining their lineage.

But the full answer to the question “where are the tribes?” is not found in DNA databases or migration archaeology. It is found in Isaiah 11:11 — the Lord setting His hand the second time to recover the remnant of His people from Assyria, Egypt, Pathros, Cush, Elam, Shinar, Hamath, and the islands of the sea.

Every cardinal direction. Every continent. Every diaspora community.

The final gathering is not a migration program. It is a resurrection event — announced by the great trumpet, executed by angels, gathered by the Son of Man coming in the clouds with power and great glory.

That is the answer to where the tribes are. They are scattered among the nations, preserved by God’s sovereign hand, waiting — knowingly or not — for the trumpet that will call them home.

“Fear not: for I am with thee: I will bring thy seed from the east, and gather thee from the west; I will say to the north, Give up; and to the south, Keep not back: bring my sons from far, and my daughters from the ends of the earth.” — Isaiah 43:5-6, KJV

Next in the series: Part 8 — The 144,000: Why Dan and Ephraim Are Missing from the Seal of God

This is Part 7 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–6 and the Postscript are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources and References: Sargon II, Khorsabad Summary Inscription (c. 716 BC), British Museum, London. Sargon II, Nimrud Prism (Nimrud Prism IV 25-41). Andrew Tobolowsky, The Myth of the Twelve Tribes of Israel: New Identities Across Time and Space (Cambridge University Press, 2022). Prof. Dr. W.A. Liebenberg, Never Lost: The Twelve Tribes of Israel in History and Prophecy, 12-volume series (Ten Tribes Series). Mikkel S. Kragh, The Lost 10 Tribes of Israel in Europe: And Their Future Reunification with the House of Judah. Tudor Parfitt, Lemba Y-DNA studies and Bene Israel genetic research. Cohen Modal Haplotype research corpus. 2 Kings 17; Isaiah 11:11; Isaiah 43:5-6; Jeremiah 31:21; 2 Chronicles 30; 2 Chronicles 34:9, KJV.