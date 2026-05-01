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“The promise is there; the blessing and the curse are there. But the object of that promise is not what modern Zionist preaching has made it out to be. Genesis 12 does not say, ‘I will bless those who bless Israel, and curse those who curse Israel.’ It says something far more specific, and far more Christ-centered, than that.” — Steven Ben-Nun, Israeli News Live (November 23, 2025)

Introduction: The Capstone Question

Five parts into this series, we have traced the anatomy of one of the most consequential theological errors in the modern church. We have watched Christian Zionism emerge not from careful exegesis but from a century of accumulated assumption. We have seen the Scofield Reference Bible function as a shadow magisterium — its footnotes read by millions as if they carried the weight of Scripture itself. We have examined Ken Klein’s documentation in The False Prophet: Evil Architect of the New World Order of the prophetic manipulation machinery built around this error.

Part 6 is the capstone. And it arrives with two independent witnesses who have each, from entirely different vantage points, arrived at the same conclusion.

Steven Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live produced a meticulous grammatical and theological exegesis of Genesis 12:3 — a complete essay published November 23, 2025 — that dismantles the “bless Israel” political slogan from the ground up. He was moved to write it by a specific moment that crystallized the problem: a Tucker Carlson interview with Senator Ted Cruz, in which Cruz reached reflexively for Genesis 12:3 as a blanket theological justification for unwavering support of Israeli state policy. Tucker sensed something was off and pressed — “Where is that?” — but could not articulate why the citation was wrong. Ted, for all his conviction, did not realize he was repeating a misquoted verse drilled into him through years of tradition rather than Scripture. Both men were arguing from fragments. Neither understood what Genesis 12 truly says. That exchange moved Ben-Nun to take up the task of explanation.

Edward May approaches the same error from a prophetic and historical angle — tracing the 1948 deception to its satanic roots, connecting it to Zephaniah’s prophetic warning, and anchoring the final answer in the true gathering that God has promised — not the premature political gathering engineered before His decree took effect.

Together, these two witnesses do not merely critique a doctrine. They recover a gospel. The gospel of the Seed.

Part One: What the Text Actually Says (Ben-Nun)

The Television Line That Is Not in the Bible

For a long time now, a single phrase has been used as a powerful theological and political weapon in the Christian world. You hear it from pulpits, from Christian television, from politicians, from commentators: “God will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel.” It has become almost a magic formula — quoted to justify foreign policy, to defend any action of the modern State of Israel, and to silence criticism by threatening divine judgment on anyone who dares question what Israel does.

You will hear well-known preachers invoke it in fiery prayers, calling down blessings on those who “stand with Israel” and curses on Israel’s enemies, as if they had a direct line from that ancient covenant to whatever today’s government decides to do.

Ben-Nun is clear: when you open the Scriptures, you find something very different. The promise is there. The blessing and the curse are there. But the object of that promise is not what modern Zionist preaching has made it out to be.

What Genesis 12:3 actually says in the King James Version:

“And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” — Genesis 12:3, KJV

The pronouns in Hebrew are all singular. God is speaking personally to Abram — not to a modern parliament, not to a future state, but to a single man standing under the open sky with a call on his life. “I will bless them that bless you. I will curse him that curses you.” The television line about “Israel” simply does not appear in the text. It has been slipped in by the way people retell the story until it sounds as if it were Scripture. But the Bible is more precise.

Abram, the Seed, and the Covenant

If we keep reading the book of Genesis, we discover why Abram receives such a remarkable promise. God is not indulging one man’s ego. He is guarding something that will pass through that man’s body and household — something that reaches back to Eden and forward to Calvary.

In Genesis 17, the Lord appears to Abram again and deepens the covenant:

“As for me, behold, my covenant is with thee, and thou shalt be a father of many nations... And I will establish my covenant between me and thee and thy seed after thee in their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be a God unto thee, and to thy seed after thee.” — Genesis 17:4, 7, KJV

Here the word “seed” appears — zera in Hebrew. Grammatically it is singular, though it can represent a line or posterity. But God’s language is careful. He is not simply promising that Abram’s descendants will be numerous. He is singling out a line, a seed in whom the covenant will be embodied — pointing to someone and something very particular.

The importance of this becomes even clearer when we remember an earlier prophecy, long before Abram was ever born.

The Two Seeds of Genesis 3

In Genesis 3, after the serpent has deceived the woman and the man has fallen, God pronounces judgment upon the serpent. In that judgment is hidden one of the great prophecies of the Bible:

“And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; he (not ‘it’) shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.” — Genesis 3:15, KJV

Already in that early chapter, the Lord speaks of two seeds. The serpent will have a seed. The woman will have a seed. This is not merely biological language — it is prophetic. Out of the woman will come a line culminating in the One who crushes the serpent’s head. Out of the serpent will emerge a line that resists and seeks to destroy those who would inherit the promise.

From that moment on, the Bible begins to trace this conflict between two lines, two seeds. The first thing that happens is that Cain kills Abel. The righteous brother is murdered, and God has to raise up Seth so that the righteous line can continue. The holy seed must be preserved. Over time, Israel’s own history shows that this seed is repeatedly threatened by intermarriage, idolatry, and spiritual fornication. The Dead Sea Scrolls — specifically 4Q396 — make the distinction explicit: passages distinguish between the “holy seed” and “their own seeds,” making clear that not every lineage is equal before God. The holy seed is unique. It is related to the coming Messiah.

All of this comes into focus when God calls Abram. The promise that God makes about blessing and cursing is not a vague statement about supporting whoever happens to live in his distant descendants’ land. It is a commitment by God to guard the line through which the Seed of the woman will come. He is going to bring forth His Messiah through Abraham’s body. No serpent, no king, no empire will be allowed to cut off that line. That is why those who bless Abram are blessed and those who move against him are cursed — they are either cooperating with or opposing the plan of salvation engraved in Abraham’s seed.

Pharaoh, Abimelech, and the Outworking of the Promise

Almost immediately after the promise, we see the blessing and curse of Genesis 12 begin to play out in Abraham’s life. He goes down into Egypt during a famine. Sarah’s beauty is noted by the Egyptians, and she is taken into Pharaoh’s house.

As soon as Pharaoh takes Sarah into his house, a plague falls upon him and his household. The text says that the Lord plagued Pharaoh “and his house with great plagues because of Sarai Abram’s wife.” Eventually Pharaoh realizes something is terribly wrong. He confronts Abram, returns Sarah, and sends them away with abundant possessions — sheep, oxen, servants, and wealth.

The same kind of pattern occurs later with Abimelech, king of Gerar. Abimelech also takes Sarah, and God appears to him in a dream, warning that he is as good as a dead man if he does not restore her to her husband. Abimelech protests his innocence — he has acted in ignorance — but he still must set things right and restore Sarah. In both cases, powerful rulers who take Sarah into their houses come under judgment until they reverse course. In touching Abraham’s wife, they have interfered with the vessel through which the promised seed is to come.

This is Genesis 12:3 in its concrete form. Whoever blesses Abraham — dealing honestly with him and returning what is his — finds blessing. Whoever moves against him, even unwittingly, finds curse. These stories are not about God policing the foreign policy of nations toward a modern state. They are about God protecting the bloodline through which His Messiah will be born.

Part Two: “In You Shall All Families of the Earth Be Blessed” (Ben-Nun)

The promise given to Abraham is not only about protection. It is also about the magnitude of what God intends to do through him. In Genesis 12:3, after speaking of blessing and cursing, God adds: “and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

Later, after Abraham’s willingness to offer up Isaac, the Lord reiterates the promise and sharpens it:

“And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.” — Genesis 22:18, KJV

The focus narrows: from “in you” to “in your seed.” The blessing for all nations does not come by simply being in proximity to Abraham’s bloodline. It comes through the fulfillment of the promise in a particular Seed. The New Testament identifies that Seed explicitly. Paul writes to the Galatians:

“Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” — Galatians 3:16, KJV

The apostle reads the grammar of the covenant through the lens of the cross. He is not making up something new — he is drawing out what was already implicit. The Seed in whom all nations are blessed is Christ Jesus. The blessing of Genesis 12 is ultimately a promise of the gospel. Those who align with that Seed, who receive and honor Him, enter into that blessing. Those who oppose Him and His kingdom — whether under a secular banner or in the name of religion — place themselves under a very different verdict.

This is a very different picture from the one painted by modern Christian Zionism. The blessing is not automatically connected to favoring a government headquartered in Jerusalem. It is connected to recognizing and embracing the One who came through Abraham’s line to save the world.

Part Three: Scofield, Modern Scribes, and Spiritual Amnesia (Ben-Nun)

How, then, did Genesis 12 become a slogan about blessing the modern State of Israel?

A major part of the answer lies in modern study Bibles and the theology woven into them, especially in the English-speaking world.

The Scofield Reference Bible, first published in the early twentieth century, became immensely influential among evangelicals. Its notes were heavily shaped by dispensationalism and a strong Zionist outlook. Scofield’s marginal comments encouraged readers to see many Old Testament promises primarily in terms of a future national restoration of Israel — including a Third Temple — and to link those promises directly to developments in the Middle East.

For many Christians who did not read Hebrew, Scofield’s notes functioned almost like an inspired appendix. His interpretations were read as if they were part of Scripture. It is no exaggeration to say that an entire generation was catechized into a particular prophetic narrative through those pages. Genesis 12 was pulled into that framework and retold as a blanket promise about blessing “Israel,” understood as the modern state.

In effect, Scofield acted as a kind of modern scribe — a commentator whose pen tilted the eyes of readers toward a political reading of the text. Jesus warned about scribes and Pharisees who corrupted the word of God for their own purposes. In our day, we have had scribes of a different sort, sanctifying nationalist projects and presenting them as the unquestionable fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham.

The result is a kind of spiritual amnesia. Christians forget that the heart of the covenant is Christ. They forget that the blessing promised to the nations is “in thy seed, which is Christ” — not in the flags, armies, or policies of any earthly regime. Genesis 12 becomes detached from the gospel and attached to a modern geopolitical program.

Malachi, the Scrolls, and the Revelation of Salvation

There is another interesting witness to the Christ-centered reading of these promises, and it comes from the prophet Malachi and the way his words are preserved in the Dead Sea Scrolls.

In our usual Bible text, Malachi 3:16 speaks of those who fear the Lord, who speak often one to another, and of a book of remembrance being written for them. The Lord says that they shall be His in the day when He makes up His jewels, and He will spare them as a man spares his own son.

In the version found among the Dead Sea Scrolls, an additional phrase appears that sharpens the focus. It speaks of those who fear God and think upon His name “until salvation and righteousness are revealed to those who fear God.” The language points directly toward the revelation of salvation and righteousness — terms that in Hebrew resonate with yeshu’a (salvation) and tzedaqah (righteousness). One can hear in it a veiled pointer toward the coming of Yeshua, in whom God’s salvation and righteousness are made manifest. Whether one argues for this line as original or as an interpretive expansion, the direction of the thought is unmistakable: the faith of those who fear God is oriented toward a coming revelation of salvation — not toward the triumph of a national system. Once again, the prophetic compass points toward Christ.

The Gate of His Enemies

In Genesis 22, after Abraham’s willingness to offer up Isaac, another part of the promise is given:

“Thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies.” — Genesis 22:17, KJV

Modern readers, especially in a geopolitical frame of mind, might be tempted to read this strictly in terms of military advantage, territorial choke points, or strategic control. But gates in Scripture are also places of judgment, authority, and access. To possess the gate of one’s enemies is to dominate the point of entry and decision.

Christ is the fulfillment of this as well. He is the One who says, “I am the door.” He is the One who holds the keys of death and Hades. In Him, the true gate of the kingdom is opened. He conquers the ultimate enemy — death itself — and provides the only way by which sinners can enter into the life of God. The open door that no man can shut is within the Veil — His heart the soldier pierced, His side leaving the door open to the Holy of Holies. The Seed possessing the gate of His enemies is not a picture of tanks at border crossings. It is a picture of the risen Lord holding absolute authority over the domain that once held mankind in fear. Once again, when we keep Christ at the center, the text opens in a way that glorifies Him and offers true hope to all nations.

Part Four: The 1948 Deception — Edward May’s Witness

A Plan Conceived Before You Were Born Again

Edward May’s testimony arrives from a completely different vantage point — and it is devastating in its precision.

May traces what he calls the identity theft plan underlying the entire “bless Israel” structure. This plan — the question of “what is a Jew?” in the political and prophetic sense — was conceived and implemented before the current generation was ever spiritually born again. When believers came to faith in America, they came into a spiritual landscape already shaped by a specific deception. They were taught by their various denominations that the 1948 rebirth of the contemporary State of Israel was a fulfillment of multiple biblical promises, including:

“I will also plant them on their land, and they will not again be rooted out from their land which I have given them, Says the Lord God.” — Amos 9:15

So post-1948, the thinking went: Wow — this was a promise fulfilled by God.

But May poses the confronting question: Was it? Or was it a “false sign and wonder” (2 Thessalonians 2:9) fulfilled by a coordinated deception between the god of this world (1 John 5:19) and the “sons of disobedience” (Ephesians 2:2)? May argues it was the latter — conceived brilliantly by Satan himself to capture the minds of believers into thinking that 1948 was a fulfillment of Scripture, when in fact it was a premature fulfillment of God’s holy promise to restore the real Israel of God. The true restoration is the one God will bring about at the proper time — when Christ returns.

God Foresaw the Devil’s Move: Zephaniah 2:1-2

Here is what makes May’s analysis particularly striking: God did not leave His people without warning. He foresaw the devil’s plan to bring a counterfeit gathering of Israel back into the holy land before His appointed time — and He raised up a prophet to tell us in advance.

“Gather yourselves together, yes, gather, O nation not desired, before the decree takes effect...” — Zephaniah 2:1-2

May reads this as the Lord observing — prophetically — what the devil would move a false Israel to do before God’s timing. “False Israel took it upon themselves inspired by Satan to ‘gather yourselves together... before the decree takes effect’” — that is, before the time in which God has decreed that He would gather the true Israel together.

When does the true gathering take place? Matthew 24 is precise:

“And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” — Matthew 24:30-31, KJV

That gathering occurs when the Son of Man appears in the sky with power and great glory — after the great tribulation. Not in 1948. Not through a political Zionist movement funded by the sons of disobedience. Through the return of Christ and the sound of the great trumpet.

The result of the 1948 deception, May argues, is that most of Christianity has been deceived by “the activity of Satan” into following a false Israel — spiritually unprepared, theologically misdirected, and politically entangled with a state whose policies they have been conditioned to believe cannot be questioned.

Part Five: What, Then, of Modern Israel?

Steven Ben-Nun addresses this directly. None of this means that Jewish people have no right to live in the land of Israel today. Humanly speaking, people born there are as much at home there as those born in any other country are at home in theirs. The question is not whether Jews may live in the land. The question is whether Genesis 12 requires Christians to offer unconditional theological and moral support to whatever policies the state of Israel pursues.

If we take the text seriously, the answer is no.

Genesis 12 is not a blank endorsement of violence, dispossession, or permanent war. It does not promise blessing to those who applaud injustice. It does not curse those who stand with the oppressed or speak against sin, even when that sin is committed by a people once chosen. The blessing and curse of Genesis 12 are anchored in God’s commitment to His redemptive plan in Abraham’s Seed. To bless what God blesses is to bless Christ and His kingdom. To curse what God curses is to refuse fellowship with the works of darkness, no matter who performs them.

The modern slogan that “God will bless those who bless Israel” has taken a text that was about Christ and bent it around a modern state — often using it to justify behavior that Christ Himself would never sanction.

Conclusion: Bless the Seed

If we allow the Bible to speak in its own voice, a different picture emerges entirely.

God chose Abraham to bring forth a Seed. That Seed is Christ. In Him all the families of the earth are to be blessed. The promise remains — but its fulfillment is not found in a Knesset vote or in a military victory. It is found at Calvary and the empty tomb. It is found at Pentecost, when the Spirit was poured out on both Judeans and those from every nation under heaven.

The question that confronts us is not simply, “Do you bless Israel?” as a political entity — but something deeper:

Do you bless the Seed?

Are you in alignment with Christ and His kingdom, or have you traded a Christ-centered faith for a political theology dressed in biblical language?

Those who bless the Seed — who honor Christ, who abide in His teaching, who walk in His Spirit — stand in the stream of Abraham’s blessing. Those who oppose Him, whether they do so under a secular banner or in the name of religion, place themselves under a very different verdict.

The promise remains as true as ever. But its meaning is far more profound than a slogan. God will bless those who bless Abraham’s Seed, and He will oppose those who oppose Him. That is the heart of Genesis 12. Everything else must be measured against that.

This is Part 6 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–5 and the Postscript are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary source for the grammatical/theological exegesis of Genesis 12: Steven Ben-Nun, “I Will Bless Those Who Bless You: What Genesis 12 Really Says,” Israeli News Live (November 23, 2025).

For Edward May’s prophetic framework on the 1948 deception and Zephaniah 2:1-2, read his commentary in this 6 Part series.

For Ken Klein’s documentation of the false prophet architecture: Ken Klein, The False Prophet: Evil Architect of the New World Order.