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“It was conceived brilliantly by Satan himself to capture the minds of believers into thinking that 1948 was a fulfillment of Scripture, when in fact it was a premature fulfillment of God’s holy promise to restore the real Israel of God — a restoration He will bring about at the proper time when Christ returns.” — Edward May

Introduction: The Year That Changed Everything

Ask most American evangelicals to name the single most important prophetic event of the twentieth century and the answer comes quickly: 1948. The year Israel became a nation. The year the fig tree sprouted. The year the prophetic clock restarted. The year — they were taught — that God fulfilled His ancient promise to restore His people to their land.

This conviction is held with the certainty of bedrock. To question it is not merely to disagree theologically. It is to question whether God keeps His promises. And because the question has been framed that way — as a test of loyalty to God’s Word — most believers have never asked it at all.

Part 4 of this series named the machine that produced that framing: Ken Klein’s False Prophet architecture, the Scofield pipeline, the Christian Zionist television complex. In Part 4 we asked: How did this happen? The answer was institutional — a system was built, a generation was catechized, and the church was captured before she had the tools to question what she was being taught.

Part 5 asks a harder and more specific question: Was 1948 what we were told it was?

Watchman and scholar Edward May’s answer is precise, prophetically grounded, and — for those with ears to hear — liberating.

God saw 1948 coming. And He left a warning in the text.

Part One: The Setup — What the Church Was Taught

The Amos 9:15 Argument

The scriptural scaffolding for the 1948-as-fulfillment doctrine rests on a cluster of restoration promises scattered through the Hebrew prophets. The most commonly invoked is Amos 9:15:

“And I will plant them upon their land, and they shall no more be pulled up out of their land which I have given them, saith the LORD thy God.” — Amos 9:15, KJV

The argument runs like this: God promised to plant Israel in their land and never uproot them again. In 1948, the modern State of Israel was established. Therefore, 1948 was the fulfillment of Amos 9:15.

Edward May poses the question every Berean should have asked immediately: Was it?

Because if Amos 9:15 was fulfilled in 1948, several things must also be true. The nation planted in 1948 must be the Israel of God — the covenant people defined by Scripture, not merely by ethnicity or political declaration. The planting must be permanent — “they shall no more be pulled up.” And the One doing the planting must be the LORD God, acting in accordance with His own redemptive timetable.

Measure 1948 against each of those criteria honestly, and the argument begins to unravel. The state established in 1948 has never known a single day without the existential threat of being uprooted. It has not been planted in peace but in perpetual conflict. And the question of whether the people gathered to that land constitute the Israel of God — the covenant people of Scripture — is precisely the question this entire series has been examining.

The text does not fit the event. Which means one of two things: either the prophecy has not yet been fulfilled, or what happened in 1948 was not what God promised in Amos 9:15.

May argues for the latter — and he argues it from an unexpected source: Zephaniah.

Part Two: God’s Warning — Zephaniah 2:1-2

The Prophet Nobody Cites

Zephaniah is not a book most Christians spend much time in. It is short, it is intense, and its judgments are not comfortable. But embedded in its second chapter is one of the most overlooked prophetic warnings in all of Scripture — a warning that May argues God placed precisely because He foresaw what the enemy would engineer before His own appointed time.

“Gather yourselves together, yea, gather together, O nation not desired; Before the decree bring forth, before the day pass as the chaff, before the fierce anger of the LORD come upon you, before the day of the LORD’S anger come upon you.” — Zephaniah 2:1-2, KJV

Read that again carefully. God is addressing a gathering — a national assembly — that He describes with a strikingly specific phrase: “O nation not desired.” And He is addressing them at a specific moment: before the decree takes effect.

May’s reading of this text is surgical. The Lord is observing — prophetically, centuries in advance — a premature national gathering that will take place before God’s own appointed decree of restoration. This gathering is not God’s doing. It is a self-initiated assembly — “gather yourselves together” — inspired not by divine appointment but by a counterfeit agenda.

The phrase “nation not desired” — goy lo nikhsaf in Hebrew, meaning a nation not longed for, not yearned over by God in this particular assembly — is the prophetic marker. God is not describing His own chosen gathering. He is describing a gathering that anticipates His timing, preempts His decree, and positions itself as the fulfillment of promises that will only be truly fulfilled when Christ returns.

That gathering, May argues, was 1948.

Part Three: The Satanic Architecture of the Premature Gathering

Conceived Before You Were Born Again

May’s language on this point is deliberately strong, and it deserves careful engagement rather than reflexive dismissal. He writes that the 1948 deception was “conceived brilliantly by Satan himself” — and he means this not as hyperbole but as a theological description of what 2 Thessalonians 2:9 calls the “activity of Satan” operating through the “sons of disobedience” (Ephesians 2:2).

The architecture of the deception is elegant precisely because it uses true things to build a false structure. The promises of Amos, Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Jeremiah regarding Israel’s restoration are real. God will restore the true Israel of God. That promise is not in question. What is in question is whether 1948 was the fulfillment of those promises — or whether it was a counterfeit fulfillment, engineered to arrive before the real thing, designed to capture the minds of believers who love God’s Word and want to see His promises kept.

This is how the “activity of Satan” operates most effectively. Not through obvious falsehood — but through a close imitation of truth that arrives just early enough to be mistaken for the real thing. The False Prophet does not oppose the gospel with an openly anti-gospel message. He reframes the gospel — uses its language, its promises, its emotional freight — and redirects that energy toward a counterfeit kingdom.

May’s most penetrating observation is this: most of the believers who were captured by this deception were captured before they were even born again. They came to faith in a church, a denomination, a tradition that had already been shaped by the 1948 narrative. They absorbed Christian Zionism as the air they breathed, not as a doctrine they chose. The deception was already in place when they arrived.

That is not a reason for condemnation. It is a reason for compassion — and for clear, careful, Berean teaching that helps believers return to the text itself.

Part Four: The True Gathering — Matthew 24:30-31

What God’s Gathering Actually Looks Like

Against the premature gathering of Zephaniah 2, Scripture sets the true and final gathering of God’s elect with unmistakable clarity.

“And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” — Matthew 24:30-31, KJV

This is the gathering that fulfills the prophetic promises. Not a political movement. Not a United Nations resolution. Not a coordinated immigration campaign funded by international banking interests. The gathering of God’s elect — from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other — happens when the Son of Man appears in the sky with power and great glory, announced by a great sound of a trumpet.

The contrast with 1948 could not be more absolute. The true gathering is initiated by Christ Himself. It is executed by His angels. It is accompanied by the mourning of all the tribes of the earth. It is universal in scope — not a regional migration but a cosmic gathering. And it occurs after the great tribulation, not before it — and certainly not in advance of it as a political precondition.

The Zephaniah warning and the Matthew 24 promise bracket the 1948 event precisely: Zephaniah says a premature gathering will happen before the decree takes effect; Matthew 24 describes what the real decree looks like when it does. Between those two texts, 1948 finds its accurate prophetic address: not fulfillment, but preemption.

Part Five: The Noahide Dimension — Where 1948 Was Always Heading

A Fourth-Witness Dimension: Jana S Bennun

May’s framework on the 1948 deception acquires an additional and urgent dimension when set alongside the documented work of Jana Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live — a Messianic Jewish believer who, along with her husband Steven Ben-Nun, spent years within Christian Zionist structures before discovering what lay beneath them.

Jana’s specific research focus is the Seven Noahide Laws — a set of seven universal laws derived from Talmudic tradition that prominent Chabad rabbinical voices have actively promoted as the moral framework for all of humanity. What makes this research directly relevant to May’s 1948 argument is the legislative dimension: the Seven Noahide Laws are not merely a rabbinical teaching. They are already embedded in United States public law.

Public Law 102-14, signed into law on March 20, 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, declared the Seven Noahide Laws to be “the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization.” The same year, the New World Order was publicly announced. The same year, a Noahide-promoting Education Day USA proclamation was signed. These are not coincidences — they are convergences.

The critical detail that every Christian in America needs to understand: under the Noahide framework as defined in classical rabbinical sources, the worship of Jesus Christ is classified as idolatry. Christian faith — specifically the confession that Jesus Christ is Lord and God — constitutes a judicial offense under the Noahide code. And the prescribed punishment for transgressing any of the Seven Noahide Laws is death by decapitation.

This is not antisemitic conspiracy theory. It is documented rabbinical law, documented US legislative history, and a documented active promotion campaign being conducted through the highest levels of American political life. Jana Ben-Nun has documented a rabbi explicitly invoking the Seven Noahide Laws during an official session of the United States House of Representatives as recently as March 27, 2025 — preserved verbatim in the Congressional Record.

The connection to May’s 1948 argument is this: if the premature gathering of Zephaniah 2 was engineered as a false fulfillment of prophetic promise, the Noahide framework is the legal architecture being built on top of that false foundation — a system designed to criminalize Christianity under the cover of a biblical-sounding universal ethic. The counterfeit kingdom requires a counterfeit law. And the law is already being written into the statutes of nations.

Note on Jana and Steven Ben-Nun’s eschatology: The Ben-Nuns hold a preterist position — believing much of Revelation was fulfilled in 70 AD — which is incompatible with the futurist, terminal-generation framework of this series. Their Noahide documentation and Scofield critique are cited as empirical research contributions. This series does not endorse their prophetic interpretive framework.

Part Six: Chuck Baldwin — The Pastoral Witness

What Happens When a Pastor Comes Out of Christian Zionism

Pastor Dr. Chuck Baldwin of Liberty Fellowship in Montana represents another voice worth noting — a pastor who was himself shaped by the Scofield framework and who, after years of study, publicly broke with Christian Zionism and has been documenting its errors ever since.

Baldwin’s specific contribution to this series’ argument is his documentation of the pastoral and institutional cost of the deception. He names Dispensational Premillennialism — the Scofield framework — as the most dangerous eschatological error in the modern church, and traces its fruit: not just theological misdirection but material complicity in policies that no faithful reading of Christ’s teaching could endorse.

His challenge to fellow pastors is direct and applicable to every believer in the terminal generation: how long will Christians turn a blind eye to what is happening because a misquoted verse from Genesis has been used to shut down moral discernment?

Note on Chuck Baldwin: His critique of Christian Zionism and the Scofield framework is well-documented and contributes meaningfully to this series’ argument. His broader systemic claims go beyond what this series can independently corroborate and are not endorsed here. He is cited specifically and only for his pastoral witness on the Scofield error and Christian Zionism’s institutional damage.

Conclusion: Before the Decree Takes Effect

The terminal generation is living in the interval that Zephaniah named. The premature gathering has happened. The counterfeit legal framework is being built. The church — captured by a false eschatology before most of her members were born again — is being marched toward a great tribulation she was told would never touch her.

But God left a warning in the text.

He told us through Zephaniah that a “nation not desired” would gather itself together before His decree took effect. He told us through Matthew 24 what His decree actually looks like when it does take effect — the Son of Man in the sky, the great trumpet, the angels gathering His elect from the four winds of heaven.

Between those two texts is where we live. The question is not whether God’s promises to Israel will be fulfilled. They will — every one of them, at the return of Christ, in the gathering He alone initiates. The question is whether the church will be spiritually prepared and theologically clear when that moment arrives — or whether she will still be entangled in a counterfeit fulfillment that was engineered to look like the real thing.

Edward May’s witness is a gift to the terminal generation. Not because it takes away hope — but because it redirects hope to its only true object.

Not 1948. Not Jerusalem as a political capital. Not the Knesset or the IDF or any earthly power.

The Son of Man. Coming in the clouds. With power and great glory.

That is what was promised. That is what will be delivered.

Everything else must be measured against that.

This is Part 5 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–6 and the Postscript are available at resilienciero.substack.com. Part 4 — “The False Prophet and the Hijacked Covenant” — is available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary source: Edward May, written commentary on 1948, Zephaniah 2:1-2, and Matthew 24:30-31. Corroborating sources: Jana Ben-Nun, “Exposing the Noahide Laws and Defending the Faith” (janasutoova.substack.com); Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship, chuckbaldwinlive.com; Ken Klein, The False Prophet: Evil Architect of the New World Order (1993).