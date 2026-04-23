Israel in the Bowl Sequence: The 144,000, Moses and Elijah, the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, and the Regathering at the Second Advent

“And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel.” — Revelation 7:4 (KJV)

“And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son.” — Zechariah 12:10 (KJV)

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

WHERE PART 1 ENDED

Part 1 established the theological foundation: there are two Israels in Paul’s framework — ethnic Israel and covenant Israel — and they are not the same thing, though they overlap. The modern state is not the prophetic regathering. The national hardening of Israel is partial, purposeful, and temporary. All Israel shall be saved — at the Second Advent, when the nation they rejected returns in glory.

Part 2 builds on that foundation to answer the specific eschatological questions that the Bowl sequence raises:

Who are the 144,000, and what is their mission? Who are the Two Witnesses, and why does their identity matter? What is the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, and how does it relate to the Tribulation? What does the Second Advent regathering actually look like? And how does all of this connect to the current moment in 2026?

THE 144,000 — ISRAEL’S TRIBULATION EVANGELISTS

Revelation 7:4–8 seals 12,000 from each of the twelve tribes of Israel — 144,000 total — before the Trumpet judgments begin. They reappear in Revelation 14:1–5 standing with the Lamb on Mount Zion, described as those who were not defiled with women (for they are virgins), who follow the Lamb wherever He goes, and who were redeemed from among men as firstfruits to God and to the Lamb.

The popular misidentification of the 144,000 — as Jehovah’s Witnesses, as a symbolic number of the universal church, as an unspecified group of end-times believers — misses what the text says plainly: they are Jewish. All twelve tribes are named. Their Jewish ethnicity is not incidental — it is the point.

Per Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation framework (Parts 3A and 4, ichthys.com), the 144,000 are a select group of Jewish men — young, unmarried, consecrated — who will be converted at the beginning of the Tribulation through the ministry of the Two Witnesses and deployed in a worldwide evangelistic mission to the Jewish community. They are the instrument through which the partial hardening of Romans 11:25 begins to lift — the mechanism God uses to prepare the Jewish people for the national repentance at the Second Advent.

Their virginity is not metaphorical. They have voluntarily surrendered marriage and family — an extraordinary sacrifice in the Jewish cultural framework — in order to devote themselves entirely to their evangelistic commission. Jesus described this category in Matthew 19:12: “eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven’s sake.”

Their martyrdom is real. Revelation 14 presents them already in the presence of the Lamb, suggesting their earthly ministry ends in death — as did the ministry of virtually every prophet God ever commissioned to Israel. They are not protected from persecution. They are sealed — protected from the specific demonic torment of the fifth Trumpet (Revelation 9:4) — but not from the fury of the Beast system. They die for their testimony. They stand with the Lamb as the firstfruits of the great harvest of Jewish souls that the Second Advent will complete.

MOSES AND ELIJAH — THE TWO WITNESSES

“And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth.” (Revelation 11:3, KJV)

The identity of the Two Witnesses has been debated across centuries of Christian theology. Luginbill’s argument — drawn from the convergence of multiple scriptural lines of evidence — is that the Two Witnesses are Moses and Elijah, literally resuscitated for a 3.5-year ministry in Jerusalem during the first half of the Tribulation.

The evidence is compelling:

Miraculous power correspondence: Revelation 11:6 describes the Two Witnesses shutting up the sky so that it does not rain, and turning water into blood. These are not generic prophetic powers. They are the exact miracles associated with Elijah (1 Kings 17:1 — the drought) and Moses (Exodus 7:17–21 — water to blood). The correspondence is not accidental.

The Mount of Transfiguration: Matthew 17:1–3 records Moses and Elijah appearing with Jesus at the Transfiguration — in bodies, physically present, recognizable. Peter, James, and John see them. Jesus describes the Transfiguration as a preview of His coming in glory (Matthew 16:28). The two figures who appear in the preview are the same two figures who will minister at the Second Advent.

The preserved bodies: God buried Moses (Deuteronomy 34:6) — but Jude 9 records Michael the Archangel contending with Satan over Moses’ body. God does not preserve what He does not intend to use. Elijah was taken up in a chariot of fire (2 Kings 2:11) — his body similarly preserved. These are the only two individuals in all of Scripture whose physical bodies are specifically noted as preserved by miraculous agency. Luginbill: God’s burial of Moses was a preservation in anticipation of future resuscitation.

Malachi’s prophecy: “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD.” (Malachi 4:5, KJV) Malachi closes the Old Testament canon with this promise. Elijah precedes the Day of the Lord. Jesus confirms this (Matthew 17:11: “Elijah truly shall first come, and restore all things”) and applies it to the eschatological future.

Their mission: Moses and Elijah will direct the ministry of the 144,000 in the worldwide evangelization of the Jewish diaspora. They are the heralds of the Second Advent — the figures who prepare Israel to receive the Messiah they have awaited for two millennia. Luginbill: “Their ministry is to restore the faith of Israel — the entire schema of what the New Testament reveals about Jesus Christ — so that the Jewish people are positioned to receive Him when He returns.”

THE TIME OF JACOB’S TROUBLE

“Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob’s trouble; but he shall be saved out of it.” (Jeremiah 30:7, KJV)

The Time of Jacob’s Trouble is Jeremiah’s designation for the second half of the Tribulation — the Great Tribulation of Matthew 24:21, the 42-month period of Revelation 13:5, the time when the Antichrist breaks his covenant with Israel, sets up the Abomination of Desolation in the Temple, and unleashes the most severe persecution of the Jewish people in their history.

Several important theological clarifications:

It is not the Holocaust. Some interpreters, including Geoff Barnard’s Safe (2003), have argued that the Time of Jacob’s Trouble was fulfilled in the Shoah of World War II, and that the modern state of Israel is therefore the permanent, never-to-be-uprooted national restoration of Amos 9:15. This position does not survive the textual evidence. The Jeremiah 30 passage explicitly states that Israel shall be saved out of it — meaning, the persecution ends with national deliverance and restoration. The Holocaust ended with a fraction of world Jewry killed, not with national repentance and the return of the Messiah. The fulfillment is future.

It is the final Tribulation’s second half. The Great Tribulation begins when the Antichrist — having signed a seven-year covenant with Israel and having used the first 3.5 years to consolidate power — breaks that covenant and demands worship. The breaking of the covenant triggers the flight from Judea described in Matthew 24:15–20 and the wilderness preservation of Revelation 12:14. The Jewish remnant that has responded to Moses, Elijah, and the 144,000 flees to a place of divine protection for the 3.5 remaining years.

It ends with salvation, not destruction. Jeremiah’s sentence is precisely balanced: “it is even the time of Jacob’s trouble; but he shall be saved out of it.” The persecution is real, severe, and unlike anything Israel has previously experienced — but its purpose is not extermination. Its purpose is the breaking of national pride, the stripping away of every human resource, until the remnant cries out to the Messiah they rejected. “And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him.” (Zechariah 12:10, KJV)

THE SECOND ADVENT REGATHERING

When Jesus returns, the regathering of Israel that Luginbill identifies in Coming Tribulation Part 6 is not the political in-gathering of secular Zionism. It is a miraculous, total, supernatural regathering of the entire worldwide Jewish people — all of them, not a portion — to the covenant land under the direct authority of the returning Messiah.

“And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” (Matthew 24:31, KJV)

“And I will bring you out from the people, and will gather you out of the countries wherein ye are scattered, with a mighty hand, and with a stretched out arm, and with fury poured out.” (Ezekiel 20:34, KJV)

Ezekiel 20:32–38 describes a regathering that is followed by a purging — a removal of rebels who refuse the Messiah — and an entering of the remnant into the land. The millennial blessings described throughout the prophets then fall on a covenant community that is, at last, nationally reconciled to their God.

This is the event that the modern state of Israel is not — and that God is providentially positioning the Jewish people to be ready for. The 144,000 are preparing for it. Moses and Elijah will herald it. The Time of Jacob’s Trouble will make it the only possible outcome for a remnant that has been stripped of every other option.

THE R3 CONNECTION — WHY ISRAELOLOGY IS A RESILIENCE ISSUE

The covenant community’s theological clarity on Israel is not an academic luxury. It is a resilience issue.

In 2026, the Iran-Hormuz conflict has placed the Middle East — and specifically the geopolitical territory of Israel — at the epicenter of the global supply chain crisis. The bowl judgments that Volume 3 documents are falling across every domain of the global system, and the geographic center of that system is the ancient covenant land.

The covenant community that understands Israel’s role — that can read the Middle East conflict through the lens of Romans 11 rather than through CNN or Fox News — has a theological framework that neither the secular left nor the Christian right can provide. It can hold the following simultaneously:

The modern state of Israel is not the prophetic fulfillment — and it is providentially positioned for the fulfillment to occur. The Jewish people remain beloved for the fathers’ sake — and they are currently in a state of partial national hardening that has a defined end. The geopolitical pressure on Israel is real and dangerous — and it is moving the prophetic clock closer to the moment when all Israel shall be saved.

The bowl sequence does not fall on Israel. The Antichrist does. And the Antichrist’s assault on Israel is precisely what produces the national repentance that every covenant community member has been hoping for since they first read Romans 11:26.

The remnant in the wilderness, sustained by God for 3.5 years, is the Israel that emerges from the Time of Jacob’s Trouble. The covenant community that understands this does not despair at the current situation in the Middle East. They understand it.

The clearing comes before the Kingdom. The Time of Jacob’s Trouble precedes all Israel shall be saved. And all Israel shall be saved precedes the Millennial Kingdom in which the covenant community — Jew and Gentile, natural branch and grafted branch — inhabits the olive tree in its full, restored, eschatological glory.

“Blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. And so all Israel shall be saved.” (Romans 11:25–26, KJV)

We are living in the final pages of the parenthesis. The fullness of the Gentiles is approaching its completion. Moses and Elijah are preserved and waiting. The 144,000 are alive today — young Jewish men who do not yet know their commission.

The clock is running.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Cross-Series Theological Foundation © 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. All rights reserved. resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Primary theological source: Dr. Robert Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation series and associated email correspondence, ichthys.com. Luginbill is cited as source only, never co-author. Scripture: KJV throughout.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May