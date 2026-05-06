📖 WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 13 of 15 The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

“Dan shall be a serpent by the way, an adder in the path, that biteth the horse heels, so that his rider shall fall backward.” — Genesis 49:17, KJV

“I have waited for thy salvation, O LORD.” — Genesis 49:18, KJV (Jacob’s immediate response to the Dan prophecy — the most telling juxtaposition in the patriarchal blessings)

Introduction: When Three Independent Witnesses Arrive at the Same Address

One of the most powerful epistemic confirmations available to the biblical researcher is when completely independent investigators — working from different methodological frameworks, without knowledge of each other’s work — arrive at the same conclusion.

The Israelology series has documented this principle repeatedly. Steven Ben-Nun and Edward May arrived independently at the Genesis 12 conclusion. Koestler and the 2024-2025 paleogenomic researchers arrived independently at the Ashkenazi ancestry question. The IOC’s genetic mandate and Tucker Carlson’s DNA demand arrived simultaneously from entirely different institutional directions.

Part 13 documents the most precise three-witness convergence in the entire series.

Three completely independent researchers — one a classically trained academic biblical scholar, one a pastoral preacher/researcher, one a prophetic historian — have each, without knowledge of the others, arrived at the same identification: the tribe of Dan as the tribal root of the Antichrist, Judas Iscariot as the first-century type of that Antichrist, and the serpent of Genesis 49:17 as the prophetic thread connecting them.

The three witnesses are Dr. Robert Luginbill (ichthys.com, Coming Tribulation Part 3B), Rich Tidwell (richtidwell.com, Edomite Hypothesis), and Edward May (written commentary across this series).

When three witnesses who do not know each other arrive independently at the same prophetic address, the terminal generation should pay attention.

Part One: What Jacob Said at the End of His Life

The Patriarchal Blessings as End-Times Prophecy

Jacob’s deathbed blessings in Genesis 49 are among the most prophetically dense passages in the entire Old Testament. Jacob himself frames them explicitly: “Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days” (Genesis 49:1, KJV). The phrase “last days” — acharit hayamim in Hebrew — is the same phrase used throughout the prophetic corpus to designate the Tribulation period and the events surrounding the Second Advent.

Jacob is not giving general character assessments of his sons. He is delivering Tribulation-era prophecies encoded in the language of tribal identity. And the juxtaposition he establishes between Judah and Dan is the most theologically loaded contrast in the entire passage.

The Lion and the Serpent

Judah receives the most glorious blessing in the passage. From Judah comes the scepter. From Judah comes the Lawgiver. From Judah comes the one to whom “the gathering of the people” shall be — the clear anticipation of the Messiah, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, whose coming will draw all nations to Himself (Genesis 49:10, KJV).

Then Dan:

“Dan shall be a serpent by the way, an adder in the path, that biteth the horse heels, so that his rider shall fall backward.” — Genesis 49:17, KJV

The serpent. The adder in the path. The one who bites the horse’s heels so that the rider falls backward.

The imagery is unmistakable to any reader of Scripture who remembers Genesis 3:15 — the original prophecy of the Seed of the woman who would bruise the serpent’s head, while the serpent bruised the heel. Jacob’s prophecy over Dan deploys the serpent language deliberately, precisely, and with full awareness of its Genesis 3 echo.

And then — immediately, in the very next verse — Jacob interrupts his own prophetic pronouncement with a cry that has puzzled commentators for centuries:

“I have waited for thy salvation, O LORD.” — Genesis 49:18, KJV

Why does Jacob insert a prayer for salvation in the middle of his tribal blessings, immediately after describing Dan as a serpent? Because what he has just prophesied has disturbed him. He has seen something in the Dan prophecy that required him to stop and reach for God. He has glimpsed, in the serpent of Dan, the shadow of the coming destroyer — and his response is to cry out for the salvation that only God can provide.

Jacob sees the Lion of Judah and the Serpent of Dan as the two supreme prophetic figures of the last days. One brings salvation. One brings destruction. And his soul, having glimpsed both, reaches for the only One who can save.

Part Two: Luginbill’s Exegetical Case — Four Pillars

Pillar 1 — Revelation 7: The Absence That Speaks

Dr. Robert Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation Part 3B establishes that Dan’s absence from the 144,000 in Revelation 7 is the single most striking structural indicator that the tribe of Dan is connected to the Antichrist.

Part 10 of this series established the absence in detail — but Luginbill adds the crucial comparative dimension. Levi, normally excluded from tribal land-inheritance lists, is included in Revelation 7. Manasseh and Ephraim are separated and reorganized. Every adjustment to the standard tribal roster has a reason. And the divine omission of Dan — completely, without explanation, without even an acknowledgment of the absence — is itself the loudest possible prophetic statement. God does not omit without purpose. The tribe whose absence in the 144,000 would be most fitting given the tribal history documented in Parts 7 and 10 is Dan. And Dan is precisely the tribe that is absent.

Luginbill’s conclusion: the connection to Dan of the one who will trouble Israel as never before would certainly account for that tribe’s lack of representation among the witnesses who will ultimately be martyred by the Antichrist.

Pillar 2 — Genesis 49: The Deliberate Juxtaposition

Luginbill identifies what Jacob was doing in Genesis 49 with precision: a deliberate, end-times juxtaposition between two diametrically opposed future rulers of Israel. Jacob’s prophecy that “the scepter shall not depart from Judah” and shall culminate in the Lion-King to whom “the gathering of the people” belongs — is followed immediately by the serpent of Dan who brings down the rider. Judah produces the ultimate Savior. Dan produces the ultimate Destroyer. The contrast is not accidental. It is the prophetic architecture of the Tribulation period encoded in the patriarchal blessings.

Pillar 3 — Deuteronomy 33: The Lion’s Whelp Who Pounces

In Moses’ blessing of Dan in Deuteronomy 33:22, the tribe is called a “lion’s whelp” — the exact same Hebrew phrase used of Judah in Genesis 49:9. Dan and Judah both receive the lion imagery — but Dan’s lion leaps from Bashan, pouncing northward toward Israel herself. Since the tribe of Dan never individually attacked the rest of the nation, and since the verb is in a future construction, Luginbill argues this is a prophecy of the Antichrist’s future assault upon supposed kindred — the Tribulation’s great invasion launched from the north.

Pillar 4 — Jeremiah 8:16 and the Coming Invasion

“The snorting of his horses was heard from Dan: the whole land trembled at the sound of the neighing of his strong ones; for they are come, and have devoured the land, and all that is in it.” — Jeremiah 8:16, KJV

Jeremiah’s picture of a great northern invasion originating from Dan — consuming the whole land — is, as Luginbill documents, highly reminiscent of Ezekiel’s description of Gog’s future invasion of Israel. The serpent of Dan, the lion’s whelp leaping from Bashan, and the northern invasion of Jeremiah 8 all point to the same terminal-generation figure: the Antichrist whose tribal connection to Dan explains his particular ferocity against the covenant people, his deceptive approach from within the covenant family, and his absence from God’s sealing of the 144,000 witnesses.

Part Three: Judas Iscariot — The Type Confirmed

The Son of Perdition

The most precise single confirmation of the Dan-Antichrist connection is found in a Greek phrase that Paul and John use for two specific individuals — and only two — in the entire New Testament.

In John 17:12, Jesus describes Judas as “the son of perdition” — Greek: huios tes apoleias.

In 2 Thessalonians 2:3, Paul describes the Antichrist as “the son of perdition” — Greek: huios tes apoleias.

Identical phrase. Two individuals. No one else in Scripture receives this designation.

Luginbill’s topical index at ichthys.com confirms it explicitly: “Judas a type of antichrist, CT 3B.” Judas Iscariot is not merely a historical figure who betrayed Christ. He is the prophetic type — the first-century foreshadowing — of the Antichrist who will betray the covenant people in the last days. The Antichrist does not merely resemble Judas. He fulfills in final and ultimate form what Judas enacted in anticipatory and typological form.

Judas betrayed the Son of God from within the covenant community — from the circle of the twelve, from the inner fellowship of the disciples, from the most privileged prophetic position available to any human being in the first century. The Antichrist will betray the covenant people from within the covenant community in the last days — from within Israel, claiming a Jewish covenant identity, appearing as the fulfillment of messianic expectation, and then revealing his true nature at the midpoint of the Tribulation.

Both are designated huios tes apoleias. Both operate from within. Both betray with a kiss — one literally, one politically.

Rich Tidwell’s Geographic Confirmation

Working from a completely different methodological framework — pastoral-historical research rather than Luginbill’s academic exegesis — Rich Tidwell arrives at the Judas-Edom connection through a geographic argument that is independently compelling.

The word Iscariot in Hebrew is Ish Kerioth — Man of Kerioth. While the other eleven disciples were from Galilee, Judas was from the southernmost part of Judah known as Kerioth — a region that touched northern Edom (Idumea) and was documented in the first century as swarming with Edomite converts following the Hasmonean forced conversion of 125 BC.

Tidwell’s argument: it is not coincidental that the one disciple who “Satan entered” (Luke 22:3) and betrayed the Messiah came from Edomite country. Just as Herod — an Edomite/Idumean appointed as King of the Jews — slaughtered the infants at the First Advent, his ethnic kinsman Judas — from the Edomite-saturated border region of Kerioth — betrayed the Son of Man with a kiss. The primary enemies of Jesus during the First Advent wrongfully ruled the kingdom of Judea and fraudulently claimed the Jewish identity — “they are Jews and are not, but lie” (Revelation 3:9, KJV).

Tidwell and Luginbill do not know each other. Their methodologies are entirely different. But they arrive at the same identification: Judas as the first-century expression of the Dan/Edom prophetic lineage that culminates in the Antichrist.

Part Four: Edward May’s Prophetic Framework

The Image of the Beast and the Edomite Lineage

Edward May’s framework — established in Part 5 of this series — identifies the modern State of Israel as the Image of the Beast: the head that was slain by Titus in 70 AD and raised in 1948. The series has documented this fully.

What Part 13 adds is the genealogical dimension that May’s framework implies but does not fully develop. If the head that was slain was the first-century Edomite/Idumean political establishment — the Herodian dynasty, the Pharisaic leadership, the institutional apparatus that Josephus identifies as not-wholly-Jewish by birth — and if the deadly wound was healed in 1948 by the political project of Zionism, then the lineage May traces is precisely the Dan/Edom lineage that Luginbill identifies in the tribal prophecies and that Tidwell documents in the Edomite Hypothesis.

The three witnesses are not contradicting each other. They are describing the same prophetic reality from three different vantage points:

Luginbill identifies the tribal root in the Old Testament prophetic text — Dan as the serpent, Judas as the type, the Antichrist as the culmination.

Tidwell identifies the genealogical thread in the historical record — Edom → Idumea → Hasmonean conversion → Herodian dynasty → first-century Pharisaism → modern political Zionism.

May identifies the prophetic event in 20th-century history — the Image of the Beast raised from the dead in 1948, the flesh-engineered counterfeit gathering warned against in Zephaniah 2:1-2.

All three point to the same destination. The Antichrist does not emerge from outside the covenant community. He emerges from within it — bearing the false identity claim that Christ warned against in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9, carrying the huios tes apoleias designation that Judas carried before him, operating from the tribal root that Jacob identified as the serpent and Moses identified as the pouncing lion.

Part Five: The Three-Witness Table

The convergence can be stated precisely:

On Dan as the Antichrist’s tribal root: Luginbill establishes this through four pillars of Old Testament exegesis — Genesis 49, Deuteronomy 33, Jeremiah 8:16, and Revelation 7. Tidwell establishes this through genealogical-historical research — Esau → Edom → Idumea → Herodians, whose territory overlapped with Dan’s northern tribal territory. May establishes this through prophetic-historical framework — the head of the beast slain in 70 AD was the Edomite/Idumean-saturated first-century establishment whose territory and lineage mapped onto the Dan/Edom prophetic thread.

On Judas Iscariot as the type of the Antichrist: Luginbill establishes this through the Greek phrase huios tes apoleias — the unique designation shared by Judas and the Antichrist alone in all of Scripture. Tidwell establishes this through the geographic argument — Ish Kerioth places Judas in the Edomite border territory, making him an ethnic kinsman of Herod and a representative of the institutional false identity claim of Revelation 3:9. May establishes this through the prophetic pattern — the same spirit that operated through Judas in the First Advent operates through the Antichrist in the final Tribulation, both betraying the covenant people from within.

On the institutional false identity claim of Revelation 2:9 / 3:9: All three witnesses converge: Luginbill (the institutional claim to Jewish covenant identity by the one who will trouble Israel as never before), Tidwell (the Edomite converts who claimed Jewish identity through the Hasmonean forced conversion and continued that claim through the Herodian dynasty to the present), and May (the 1948 gathering as the premature, flesh-engineered approximation of a promise that only God can fulfill — a false Israel claiming the identity of the true).

Three independent witnesses. Three different methodologies. One address.

Conclusion: The Salvation Cry in the Middle of the Prophecy

Jacob saw it. He saw the serpent of Dan, the adder in the path, the destroyer who would arise from within the covenant family. And in the middle of his prophetic pronouncement, he stopped and cried:

“I have waited for thy salvation, O LORD.” — Genesis 49:18, KJV

That cry is the terminal generation’s cry too. We have seen the serpent. We have traced his lineage through the Old Testament prophecies, through the first-century Herodian establishment, through the Judas typology, through the Image of the Beast raised in 1948. We have read the three-witness convergence. We have named what the series has been building toward for thirteen posts.

And having named it — we reach for the same salvation Jacob reached for.

Not political salvation. Not genealogical vindication. Not the satisfaction of being right about the identity of the enemy. The salvation of the LORD — yeshuah Adonai — the salvation whose name in Hebrew resonates with the name of the One who is coming.

The Lion of the tribe of Judah has not yet roared His final roar. The serpent of Dan has not yet made his last move. The great trumpet has not yet sounded.

But it will.

“I have waited for thy salvation, O LORD.”

So have we.

Next: Postscript — Ezekiel 37, the Danse Macabre, and the Resilience Wheel

This is Part 13 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–12 are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources: Dr. Robert Luginbill, Coming Tribulation Part 3B: Antichrist and His Kingdom (ichthys.com). Rich Tidwell, Edomite Hypothesis: Unmasking the Synagogue of Satan (richtidwell.com, March 24, 2026). Edward May, written commentary across the WHO IS ISRAEL? series. Genesis 49:1, 8-12, 16-18; Deuteronomy 33:22; Jeremiah 8:16; John 17:12; Luke 22:3; 2 Thessalonians 2:3; Revelation 2:9; 3:9; 7:4-8, KJV.