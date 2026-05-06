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📖 WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 12 of 15 The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

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“And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” — Matthew 24:31, KJV “And it shall come to pass in that day, that the Lord shall set his hand again the second time to recover the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Assyria, and from Egypt, and from Pathros, and from Cush, and from Elam, and from Shinar, and from Hamath, and from the islands of the sea.” — Isaiah 11:11, KJV

Introduction: Everything the Series Has Been Building Toward

Twelve posts. Twelve parts of a single sustained argument — from the opening question of Part 1 to the genetic research of Part 11 — all moving toward this moment.

Parts 1 through 3 established what Israel is and is not — a covenant people defined by faith, not ethnicity; neither replaced by the church nor conflated with a modern political state. Parts 4 through 6 named the machine that produced the confusion — the False Prophet architecture, the Image of the Beast, the misread blessing of Genesis 12. Parts 7 through 9 traced where the tribes actually went — through the Sargon II records, the dolmen trail, the genetic witnesses, the Khazar controversy, and the Olympic DNA infrastructure. Parts 10 and 11 named the two most precise prophetic details — the absent tribes in the 144,000 and the identity irony of the Palestinian genetic research.

All of it — every post, every primary source, every exegetical argument — has been aimed at a single target: the recovery of hope.

Not the thin, politically manufactured hope of Christian Zionism — the hope that depends on which way the next Knesset vote goes, or which country recognizes which border, or whether the next ceasefire holds.

The hope that was always there. The hope that the prophets of Israel announced. The hope that cannot be manufactured by political engineering or canceled by military failure or undermined by genetic research. The hope that is grounded in the character of a God who has never broken a promise and never will.

The hope of the true gathering.

Part One: What the True Gathering Is Not

Before we can describe the true gathering, the series must state clearly what it is not — because the terminal generation has been handed counterfeits on both sides.

It is not 1948. Edward May established this in Part 5 with surgical precision. The gathering warned against in Zephaniah 2:1-2 — the nation not desired assembling itself before the decree takes effect — happened in 1948. Premature, flesh-engineered, before God’s appointed time. The true gathering does not precede the return of Christ. It is initiated by Christ.

It is not the return of Jewish immigrants to the modern State of Israel. The ongoing immigration of Jewish people to the land — the aliyah movement that has brought millions from the former Soviet Union, from Ethiopia, from Europe and America — is a significant historical phenomenon. But it is not the fulfillment of Isaiah 11:11 or Ezekiel 37. The true gathering is not a migration program. It does not require an airport or a UN resolution or a passport. It requires a trumpet.

It is not a spiritual metaphor for church growth. Replacement theology’s solution to the problem of Israel — dissolving the specific covenant promises to ethnic Israel into the spiritual blessings of the universal church — fails at the same point every replacement reading fails: the text is too specific. Isaiah says the second time. Matthew 24 says from one end of heaven to the other. Zechariah 12 says all the tribes of the land will mourn when they see Him whom they pierced. These are not spiritual metaphors. They are event descriptions.

It is not what any human political project has ever produced. Not Balfour. Not Ben-Gurion. Not Netanyahu. Not any future Israeli prime minister. The true gathering is not on the agenda of any government on earth.

It is on the agenda of one Person. And He is coming.

Part Two: The Second Time — Isaiah 11:11

Isaiah 11 is one of the most explicitly Messianic chapters in the entire prophetic corpus. Its opening verses describe the Branch from the root of Jesse — the Messiah — upon whom the Spirit of the Lord rests in its sevenfold fullness. The chapter traces His reign: righteousness toward the poor, judgment for the wicked, the transformation of creation itself so that the wolf dwells with the lamb and the lion eats straw like an ox.

And then, embedded in this great Messianic vision, comes the verse that the Christian Zionist tradition has always claimed but never honestly exegeted:

“And it shall come to pass in that day, that the Lord shall set his hand again the second time to recover the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Assyria, and from Egypt, and from Pathros, and from Cush, and from Elam, and from Shinar, and from Hamath, and from the islands of the sea.” — Isaiah 11:11, KJV

The second time. The first time was the Exodus — God’s sovereign intervention to bring Israel out of Egypt with a mighty hand and an outstretched arm. Isaiah is looking forward to a second Exodus — a gathering that will be to the first Exodus what the Exodus was to the Flood: a greater act of the same saving God.

The geographic scope. Every cardinal direction. Every major region of the ancient world. Assyria — the east. Egypt — the south and west. Pathros — upper Egypt. Cush — Ethiopia and sub-Saharan Africa. Elam — Persia and Iran. Shinar — Babylon and Iraq. Hamath — Syria. The islands of the sea — the Mediterranean coastlands and beyond. The Lemba of Southern Africa. The Bene Israel of India. The Jewish communities of China and Central Asia. The Beta Israel of Ethiopia. Every diaspora community, in every direction, gathered simultaneously.

This is not a migration program. This is a cosmic event.

The remnant. Isaiah does not say all of Israel will be gathered. He says the remnant — those who survive the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, those who have been brought through the fire of the Tribulation to the point of national repentance described in Zechariah 12. The gathering of the true remnant follows the judgment. It does not precede or prevent it.

Part Three: The Son of Man — Matthew 24:30-31

Jesus’ own description of the true gathering leaves no room for political interpretation:

“And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” — Matthew 24:30-31, KJV

The sign of the Son of Man in heaven. Not a UN resolution. Not a military victory. A visible, unmistakable cosmic sign — the return of the rejected Messiah in power and glory, seen by every eye.

All the tribes of the earth will mourn. The Greek word translated “mourn” — koptonai — is the word for beating the breast in grief. When the world sees the Son of Man coming, there is mourning. For some, it is the mourning of terror — the judgment has arrived. For Israel — the covenant people who rejected their Messiah at His first coming — it is the mourning of recognition and repentance described in Zechariah 12:10: “They shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son.” This is the national repentance that Romans 11:26 describes: “And so all Israel shall be saved.”

A great sound of a trumpet. The trumpet that Isaiah 27:13 describes — “And it shall come to pass in that day, that the great trumpet shall be blown, and they shall come which were ready to perish in the land of Assyria, and the outcasts in the land of Egypt, and shall worship the LORD in the holy mount at Jerusalem.”

From the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other. Every direction. Every diaspora. Every community that carries the covenant bloodline — whether they know it or not. The Lemba of Zimbabwe. The Bene Israel of Mumbai. The Jewish communities of the former Soviet Union. The Beta Israel of Ethiopia. The remnant of the twelve tribes scattered across five continents for twenty-seven centuries. One trumpet. One gathering. One King.

This is what 1948 was not. This is what no political project has ever been. This is the event that the entire Israelology series has been clearing the ground to describe.

Part Four: The Dry Bones — Ezekiel 37

The Israelology series’ own Postscript — published as the original bridge post and repositioned here as the theological capstone — is built around Ezekiel 37. And rightly so.

“The hand of the LORD was upon me, and carried me out in the spirit of the LORD, and set me down in the midst of the valley which was full of bones... and behold, there were very many in the open valley; and, lo, they were very dry.” — Ezekiel 37:1-2, KJV

The Valley of Dry Bones is one of the most theologically precise images in all of prophetic literature. Not merely dead — very dry. The dryness is the point: so long dead that every particle of moisture has evaporated. Beyond natural recovery. Beyond human remedy. Beyond any political program, any migration movement, any military project.

Then the question God asks Ezekiel — the question He is asking the terminal generation:

“Son of man, can these bones live?” — Ezekiel 37:3, KJV

And Ezekiel’s only honest answer: “O Lord GOD, thou knowest.”

Not: these bones can live if the right political party wins the next election. Not: these bones can live if the Knesset passes the right legislation. Not: these bones can live if enough aliyah flights land at Ben Gurion Airport.

Thou knowest. The answer is sovereign. The timing is His. The means is His. The trumpet is His.

And then God speaks to the bones. And they live.

“So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army.” — Ezekiel 37:10, KJV

An exceeding great army. Not a political state. Not a military power. A covenant army — the true Israel of God, restored to covenant life by the breath of the Spirit, standing on the land that God promised to their fathers, under the reign of the Son of David who will sit on the throne of His father David forever.

This is the promise. This is the true gathering. And no counterfeit has ever come close to it.

Part Five: The Millennial Kingdom — What Follows the Gathering

The true gathering is not the end of the story. It is the beginning of a new chapter — the millennial reign of Christ described throughout the prophets and confirmed in Revelation 20.

The tribes will be restored to their territorial inheritance — Ezekiel 40-48 describes the precise allocation of land to each tribe in the millennial period, with the Levitical priesthood restored to its full service, the Temple rebuilt to its final specification, and the glory of God returning to fill it as it filled the Tabernacle in the wilderness.

The nations of the earth will come to Jerusalem year by year to worship the King and keep the Feast of Tabernacles (Zechariah 14:16-17). The knowledge of the Lord will cover the earth as the waters cover the sea (Isaiah 11:9). The creation itself will be released from its bondage to corruption (Romans 8:21).

And at the center of all of it — not a political leader, not a military commander, not a DNA-tested heir of Abraham — but the Son of Man, the Seed of Abraham, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root and Offspring of David, the bright and morning star.

“And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one LORD, and his name one.” — Zechariah 14:9, KJV

Conclusion: The Series in One Paragraph

Israel is a covenant people — neither replaced by the church nor conflated with a modern political state — whose identity is defined by faith in the Seed of Abraham, which is Christ. The modern State of Israel is not the fulfillment of biblical restoration prophecy but its premature counterfeit — the flesh-engineered gathering warned against in Zephaniah 2:1-2 — built on land whose current inhabitants carry more ancient Israelite DNA than many of those who displaced them, promoted through a Scofield-built theological apparatus that has captured the church’s prophetic imagination for a century, recognized by the two-horned beast of Revelation 13 in 1948, and serving as the primary instrument by which the terminal generation has been misdirected from its true eschatological calling. The true gathering — announced by the great trumpet, executed by angels, initiated by the return of the Son of Man — will gather the covenant remnant from every cardinal direction, reunite the twelve tribes under their Messiah, restore the Davidic throne in Jerusalem, and fulfill every promise God ever made to Abraham in the most literal and magnificent way imaginable. Until then, the calling of every believer in every generation is the same: fix your eyes on the Seed, bless the Seed, be in the Seed, and keep your ears tuned for the trumpet.

“Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20, KJV

This is Part 12 — the final part — of the WHO IS ISRAEL? series. The complete series, Parts 1–12, plus the Postscript and P.S.S., are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources: Isaiah 11:11-12; Isaiah 27:13; Matthew 24:30-31; Ezekiel 37:1-14; Zechariah 12:10; Zechariah 14:9, 16-17; Romans 11:26; Romans 8:21; Revelation 20; Revelation 22:20, KJV. Edward May, written commentary on 1948, Zephaniah 2:1-2, and Matthew 24:30-31. Luginbill, Coming Tribulation (ichthys.com). Steven Ben-Nun, “I Will Bless Those Who Bless You: What Genesis 12 Really Says” (Israeli News Live, November 23, 2025). Ken Klein, The False Prophet: Evil Architect of the New World Order (1993). Arthur Koestler, The Thirteenth Tribe (1976). Andrew Tobolowsky, The Myth of the Twelve Tribes of Israel (Cambridge, 2022).