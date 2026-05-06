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📖 WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 11 of 15 The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children.” — Romans 9:6-7, KJV “The Palestinian population, in all likelihood, are descendants of the original Jewish tribes.” — David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of Israel (attributed)

Introduction: The Most Uncomfortable Research in the Series

Every series has a post that its author knows will generate the most controversy. For this series, Part 11 is that post.

Not because the argument is speculative. The opposite — because the argument is grounded in primary source documentation, peer-reviewed genetic research, and statements by figures whose credibility cannot be dismissed. The discomfort is not with the evidence. The discomfort is with what the evidence implies for a Christian Zionist framework that has been built on assumptions the evidence does not support.

Parts 1 through 10 have established the theological foundation: Israel is a covenant people defined by faith in the Seed, not by ethnicity or political declaration. Part 7 established that Sargon II deported only 5% of the northern kingdom’s population. Part 8 established that the Khazar hypothesis raises genuine questions about Ashkenazi genetic continuity with ancient Israelites. Part 9 established that genetic identity infrastructure is being normalized globally as the preparation architecture of the beast system.

Part 11 brings these threads together at their most pointed intersection — and places the result directly before the reader’s conscience.

The people being displaced, dispossessed, and killed in Gaza and the West Bank may carry a higher proportion of ancient Israelite genetic ancestry than many of the settlers doing the displacing.

This is not antisemitism. It is the historical record. And it is time the church read it.

Part One: What Sargon II Left Behind — The 95% Who Stayed

Part 7 established the foundational arithmetic. When Sargon II conquered Samaria in 722-720 BC, his own victory inscription — preserved on the Nimrud Prism now housed in the British Museum — records the deportation of 27,290 people. Estimates of the northern kingdom’s population at the time range from 400,000 to 500,000. The arithmetic is unambiguous: Sargon deported approximately 5% of the population — the political leadership, military commanders, and ruling elite. The remaining 95% stayed on the land.

These are not the calculations of critics of Israel. They are Sargon’s own numbers, corroborated by the biblical text. Hezekiah’s Passover invitation drew people from Ephraim, Manasseh, Issachar, and Zebulun — northern tribes still present on the land decades after the Assyrian conquest. Josiah’s Temple repair collected funds from Manasseh, Ephraim, and all the remnant of Israel — still in the land more than a century after the deportation.

The 95% who stayed were not removed by the Romans either. The historical record is clear that Romans never dissolved entire nations or tribes, nor deported entire populations. Roman policy — like Assyrian policy — targeted the ruling class, not the peasant population. The farmers, craftsmen, shepherds, and ordinary families of ancient Israel stayed on the land through the Assyrian conquest, the Babylonian conquest, the Persian period, the Greek period, and the Roman period.

They are still there.

Part Two: The Genetic Evidence — What the Research Shows

The 2024-2025 Paleogenomic Study

The most methodologically rigorous recent research delivers findings that should permanently alter the terms of the Christian Zionist debate.

A 2024-2025 systematic review and quantitative meta-analysis of high-coverage ancient DNA data — screening 161 studies and synthesizing autosomal data from 22 studies meeting rigorous quality standards — used qpAdm modeling and f-statistics to evaluate the genetic proximity of modern Palestinians and Ashkenazi Jews to Iron Age Levantine inhabitants from approximately 1200-586 BCE.

The findings are stark. Modern Palestinians exhibit a primary ancestral core derived from the Bronze Age Levant at 81-87% — reflecting high in-situ continuity. In contrast, the Ashkenazi Jewish genome is modeled as a mosaic of Levantine and Southern European ancestry with 37-65% introgression, shaped by a documented 14th-century bottleneck.

In plain language: the people who have lived continuously on the land — the Palestinian population — carry significantly more direct genetic continuity with the ancient inhabitants of the Land than the Ashkenazi Jewish population whose immigration to the region in the 19th and 20th centuries formed the demographic basis of the modern state.

The Hebrew University Study

Geneticist Ariella Oppenheim of Hebrew University in Jerusalem examined the Y chromosomes of 119 Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews and 143 Israeli and Palestinian Arabs. The Y chromosomes of many of the men had key segments of DNA so similar that they clustered into the same haplogroups, with microsatellites revealing common ancestors within the past several thousand years.

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that Jewish men shared a common set of genetic signatures with non-Jews from the Middle East — including Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese — and that these signatures diverged significantly from non-Jewish populations elsewhere.

The Samaritan Connection

Modern genetic research on the Samaritan community — the descendants of northern Israelites who were never deported and who maintained Torah observance on Mount Gerizim through every subsequent conquest — found that Samaritan Y chromosomes were closest not just to Jews but to Israeli Jewish priests. Some Palestinian families in the Hebron and Nablus regions claim Jewish and Samaritan ancestry respectively, preserving associated cultural customs and traditions to this day.

The genetic circle closes precisely where history would predict: the people with the highest in-situ genetic continuity to ancient Israel are the population that has lived continuously on the land — the population now identified as Palestinian.

Part Three: What Ben-Gurion Knew

Perhaps the most remarkable data point in this entire research landscape comes not from a geneticist but from the first Prime Minister of the State of Israel itself.

David Ben-Gurion — the architect of Israeli statehood, the man who declared independence in 1948, the founding father whose vision and determination brought the modern state into being — is documented as having acknowledged that the Palestinian population were in all likelihood descendants of the original Jewish tribes.

Ben-Gurion understood something that Christian Zionism has never grappled with honestly: the people already living in the land when Jewish immigration began were not random occupiers with no historical connection to the land. Many of them were the biological descendants of the ancient Israelites — the 95% who never left, the farmers and shepherds and craftsmen whose families had worked the same soil through Assyrian, Babylonian, Persian, Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Islamic, Crusader, Ottoman, and British rule for three thousand years.

They had converted to Christianity when the Byzantine Empire Christianized. They had converted to Islam when the Arab armies swept through the Levant in the seventh century. Their religious identity had changed with each successive imperial power. But their biological presence on the land — their genetic continuity with the ancient inhabitants — had not been interrupted.

The irony that Ben-Gurion saw and that the Christian Zionist framework has systematically ignored: the 1948 project displaced the very bloodline descendants of ancient Israel in order to establish a state claiming to be the fulfillment of ancient Israel’s restoration.

Part Four: The Theological Framework — What This Means and What It Does Not Mean

What This Does NOT Mean

This research does not mean:

That Palestinian people are “the true Israel” in the covenant sense

That the Palestinian political cause is theologically mandated

That Jewish people have no connection to the land

That the current conflict has a simple political resolution

That Palestinian lives matter more than Jewish lives or vice versa — all human life is Imago Dei

This series’ locked theological position — established in Part 1 and carried through every subsequent post — is that covenant identity is faith-based, not genetic. Romans 2:28-29 is non-negotiable: a man is not a Jew because he is one outwardly, nor is circumcision only outward and physical. The true Jew is one inwardly, circumcised in heart by the Spirit.

No DNA study determines who the Israel of God is. That determination was made at Calvary and is confirmed at the new birth.

What This DOES Mean

This research means several things that the terminal generation must reckon with honestly:

First — the genetic argument for exclusive Jewish claim to the land is far more complicated than Christian Zionism has taught. If the primary basis of land claim is biological descent from ancient Israelites, the evidence does not straightforwardly support the narrative that has been preached from American evangelical pulpits for a century.

Second — the displacement of a population with documented genetic continuity to ancient Israel, in order to establish a state claiming to fulfill biblical prophecy about Israel’s restoration, is not the fulfillment of prophecy. It is the image of the beast that Edward May identified in Part 5 — the premature, flesh-engineered, politically constructed approximation of a promise that only God can fulfill in His own time and through His own means.

Third — Genesis 12:3 cannot be deployed to bless the dispossession of people who may carry ancient Israelite blood. If the blessing of Abraham flows through the Seed to all who are in Christ — as Galatians 3:16 establishes — then the question of whose blood is in whose veins is less important than the question of whose faith is in whose heart. And there are Palestinian Christians — descendants of the ancient Jewish and Samaritan converts to Christianity in the Byzantine period — whose claim to the blessing of Abraham through faith in Christ is as legitimate as any.

Fourth — the Sargon II precedent is exact. In 722 BC, a foreign power deported the ruling class and installed a replacement population, calling the territory by a different name. The biblical prophets identified this as divine judgment on Israel’s idolatry — not as a permanent resolution of the land question. In 1948, a political project installed a new ruling class in the same territory, displacing the existing population and calling the territory by a new name. The biblical prophets had something to say about this too — and Edward May said it in Part 5: Zephaniah 2:1-2. A nation gathered itself together before the decree took effect.

Part Five: The Pastoral Word — What the Terminal Generation Does With This

This post is not designed to produce despair, rage, or political activism. It is designed to produce clarity — the clarity that the terminal generation needs in order to navigate the most consequential prophetic landscape of the age without being deceived by a counterfeit.

The terminal generation’s calling is not to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. God will solve it at the Second Advent — through the return of Christ, the judgment of nations in the Valley of Jehoshaphat, the physical redemption of the covenant land, and the restoration of the true Israel of God in the millennial kingdom.

The terminal generation’s calling is to:

Know who Israel is — not a modern political state defined by Scofield’s footnotes, but the covenant people of God defined by faith in the Seed of Abraham, which is Christ.

Refuse the idolatry — of making any political state, any ethnic group, any military power the object of unconditional theological allegiance. That is the golden calf of our generation. Dan and Ephraim are absent from the 144,000 for this reason.

Love all people as Imago Dei — Palestinian and Jewish, Arab and Israeli, Ashkenazi and Sephardic, Lemba and Bene Israel. Every human being bears the image of God. Every human being is a candidate for the covenant community through faith in Christ. No DNA test determines this.

Fix the eyes upward — toward the Son of Man coming in the clouds, toward the true gathering announced by the great trumpet, toward the New Jerusalem coming down from God out of heaven.

The genetic research is not the final word. The DNA studies are not the final word. The political history is not the final word.

The Seed is the final word.

“And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” — Galatians 3:29, KJV

Next in the series: Part 12 — The True Gathering: Matthew 24, Isaiah 11, and the Final Reunion of All Israel

This is Part 11 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–10 are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources: Sargon II, Nimrud Prism inscription (c. 720 BC), British Museum, London. 2024-2025 Paleogenomic Meta-Analysis, “Genetic Proximity of Modern Palestinians and Ashkenazi Jews to Iron Age Levantines” (ResearchGate, 2025). Ariella Oppenheim et al., Hebrew University genetic studies on Y-chromosome similarity between Jews and Palestinian Arabs. PNAS study, “Jews are the genetic brothers of Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese” (2000). David Ben-Gurion, attributed statement on Palestinian descent from ancient Jewish tribes. Origin of Palestinians, genetic studies (Wikipedia, updated 2026). Romans 9:6-7; Romans 2:28-29; Galatians 3:16, 29; 2 Kings 17:5-6; 2 Chronicles 30; Zephaniah 2:1-2, KJV.