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📖 WHO IS ISRAEL? | Part 10 of 15 The Biblical Covenant vs. the Modern Political State © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel.” — Revelation 7:4, KJV “He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” — Galatians 3:16, KJV

Introduction: The List That Doesn’t Match

Every serious student of Revelation eventually arrives at a puzzle embedded in the seventh chapter. The 144,000 — the great company of Jewish evangelists sealed before the Trumpet judgments begin — are drawn from the twelve tribes of Israel. John lists them by name. Twelve tribes. Twelve thousand from each. One hundred and forty-four thousand total.

But when you lay John’s list in Revelation 7 beside the standard tribal roster from Numbers 1 or Genesis 49, something is immediately wrong. Two tribes are missing. And two names appear that are not normally part of the standard twelve.

The tribe of Dan is absent entirely. The tribe of Ephraim is absent entirely.

In their places appear Manasseh — Ephraim’s brother, normally counted together with Ephraim as the two sons of Joseph — and Joseph himself, listed separately as if Ephraim had never existed.

This is not a scribal error. The New Testament text is precise. The Holy Spirit does not make tribal arithmetic mistakes. The absence of Dan and Ephraim from the 144,000 is deliberate, prophetically significant, and has been insufficiently explained in most popular eschatology.

This post answers the question. And the answer takes the Israelology series deeper into the identity of Israel than any of the preceding nine parts.

Part One: The Standard Twelve — What the Roster Should Look Like

Before we can understand what is missing, we need to establish what should be there.

The twelve sons of Jacob — renamed Israel — are: Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Issachar, Zebulun, Joseph, and Benjamin.

But the tribal roster used in the wilderness census of Numbers 1 replaces Levi (set apart for priestly service) and Joseph (divided into his two sons) with Ephraim and Manasseh — giving the standard twelve tribal territories. Most prophetic lists, including most Old Testament territorial assignments, use this form.

John’s list in Revelation 7 reads: Judah, Reuben, Gad, Asher, Naphtali, Manasseh, Simeon, Levi, Issachar, Zebulun, Joseph, Benjamin.

Dan is gone. Ephraim is gone. Levi — normally excluded from territorial counts because they had no land inheritance — is restored. Joseph — normally represented by his two sons — appears separately, with Manasseh named and Ephraim unnamed.

Two deliberate absences. Two deliberate inclusions. This is a theological statement encoded in a tribal list.

Part Two: Why Dan Is Absent — The Idolatry Trail

Dan’s History of Apostasy

The tribe of Dan has one of the most troubling trajectories in all of Israelite history. From the earliest period of the judges, Dan was associated with idolatry, territorial displacement, and spiritual compromise.

Judges 18 records the Danites’ seizure of the city of Laish — renamed Dan — and their establishment of an unauthorized priestly cult using a stolen idol. The text is explicit: they set up the carved image, and Jonathan the son of Gershom, the son of Manasseh, was their priest. This was not a minor deviation. It was the establishment of a rival worship center in the far north of the land.

Then, under Jeroboam I — the king who divided Israel from Judah — two golden calves were placed at the northern and southern extremities of his kingdom: one at Bethel, one at Dan. “Behold thy gods, O Israel, which brought thee up out of the land of Egypt” (1 Kings 12:28, KJV). The golden calf at Dan became one of the two primary instruments of the idolatry that Jeroboam made Israel to sin — a phrase repeated like a drumbeat through the books of Kings for every northern king who followed his pattern.

Dan was the northernmost tribe, the first to fall under Assyrian pressure, and the tribe most consistently associated in Scripture with the introduction of idolatry into the covenant community.

The Serpent Symbol

Genesis 49:17 gives Dan’s tribal blessing from Jacob, and it is striking:

“Dan shall be a serpent by the way, an adder in the path, that biteth the horse heels, so that his rider shall fall backward.” — Genesis 49:17, KJV

The serpent. The same image used in Genesis 3:15 for the seed of the enemy. Jacob’s blessing for Dan uses the most loaded symbol in all of biblical imagery — the serpent in the path that brings down the rider. This is not incidental. It is prophetic identification of a tribe whose trajectory would be defined by the serpent’s characteristic weapon: subtle deception that causes catastrophic falls.

Dan and the Antichrist

A significant strand of early church interpretation — including Irenaeus in the second century — identified the Antichrist as coming from the tribe of Dan, based on the combination of Dan’s serpent symbol, his absence from Revelation 7, and Jeremiah 8:16:

“The snorting of his horses was heard from Dan: the whole land trembled at the sound of the neighing of his strong ones; for they are come, and have devoured the land, and all that is in it; the city, and those that dwell therein.” — Jeremiah 8:16, KJV

The judgment described in Jeremiah 8 — coming from Dan, consuming the whole land — has been read as a prophetic portrait of the Antichrist’s final campaign. Whether or not the Antichrist is literally descended from the tribe of Dan, the trajectory of the tribe — the idolatry, the serpent symbol, the Jeremiah judgment — explains with precision why 12,000 from Dan cannot be sealed among the servants of God in the last days. The tribe that introduced the golden calf, that bore the serpent symbol, that historically served as the instrument of Israel’s deepest apostasy, has no representation in the remnant army that will proclaim the true Messiah during the Tribulation.

Part Three: Why Ephraim Is Absent — The Idolatry Pattern Repeated

Ephraim and the Double Idolatry

If Dan’s absence is explained by his serpent trajectory, Ephraim’s absence requires a different but parallel explanation.

Ephraim was the dominant tribe of the northern kingdom. When the kingdom divided after Solomon’s death, the northern tribes rallied under Jeroboam — himself an Ephraimite — and established their capital at Samaria. The prophets consistently use “Ephraim” as a synonym for the entire northern kingdom. When Hosea, Isaiah, and Jeremiah indict the northern kingdom’s apostasy, they repeatedly name Ephraim as the representative offender.

Hosea 4:17 is the most direct: “Ephraim is joined to idols: let him alone.”

This is God’s verdict on a tribe that had so thoroughly bound itself to its idolatry that prophetic intervention was no longer productive. Let him alone. A more devastating divine pronouncement is difficult to find in Scripture.

And critically — the second golden calf of Jeroboam was placed at Bethel, in Ephraim’s territory. Dan introduced the northern idol. Ephraim hosted the southern one. Both tribes served as geographical anchors for the systematic idolatry that defined the northern kingdom’s entire history and ultimately brought Assyrian judgment upon it.

The Joseph Substitution

The restoration of Joseph in place of Ephraim is itself a theological statement. Joseph — the father of both Ephraim and Manasseh — is reinserted as a tribal representative, with Manasseh explicitly named. This preserves the prophetic promise to Joseph’s line while excising the specific son whose name had become synonymous with apostasy.

It is covenant surgery — precise, careful, and just. The promise does not fail. Joseph’s descendants are not abandoned. But the specific name that had become a byword for idolatry in prophetic literature is not carried into the 144,000’s commission.

Part Four: Levi’s Restoration — The Priesthood Returns

The restoration of Levi to the tribal list — after centuries of exclusion from territorial counts because the Levites had no land inheritance — is equally deliberate.

Levi is restored because the 144,000 are not a military force or a political body. They are a priestly evangelistic army — 144,000 consecrated Jewish men deployed in worldwide proclamation during the Tribulation. The inclusion of Levi signals that their commission is priestly in character: they stand before God and between God and the nations, mediating the final offer of salvation to the world before the Second Advent closes the age.

Levi’s restoration to the 144,000 is also a pointer toward the Millennial restoration of the Levitical priesthood in its fullness — the priestly service described in Ezekiel 40-48 that will characterize the Kingdom age. The 144,000 are the firstfruits of that restoration.

Part Five: What the 144,000 Are — and What They Are Not

The Popular Misidentifications

The 144,000 have been claimed by Jehovah’s Witnesses as their exclusive saved remnant, reinterpreted by allegorists as a symbolic number representing the universal church, and by some popular prophecy teachers as an unspecified group of end-times believers with no particular Jewish character.

The text does not support any of these readings. John names twelve specific tribes. He gives a specific number from each. He identifies them as the servants of God who are sealed before the Trumpet judgments — sealed specifically to protect them from the demonic torment of the fifth Trumpet (Revelation 9:4), which explicitly exempts those who have the seal of God on their foreheads.

The 144,000 are Jewish. Male. Young and unmarried — described in Revelation 14:4 as virgins who follow the Lamb wherever He goes. They are redeemed from among men as firstfruits to God and to the Lamb. They have been converted through the ministry of the Two Witnesses — Moses and Elijah, raised for their 3.5-year commission at the Tribulation’s opening — and deployed in a worldwide evangelistic mission that will bring the gospel to every nation before the Second Advent.

They are the terminal generation’s great missionary force — and they are Jewish, tribal, and specifically counted.

The Tribal Question Revisited

Parts 7 and 8 of this series established that the ten northern tribes were never as completely scattered as the mythology suggests, that significant genetic and cultural continuity with ancient Israelite populations exists in multiple diaspora communities, and that the question of tribal identity ultimately resolves into a sovereign divine act of identification rather than a human genealogical exercise.

The 144,000 do not self-identify by tribal DNA test. God seals them. The sovereign God who knows the hearts of men, who wrote their names in the Lamb’s Book of Life before the foundation of the world, who calls His own by name — He knows which individuals carry the tribal heritage He is calling into service. The sealing is His act, not theirs.

This is the ultimate answer to Carlson’s DNA test demand, to AncestryDNA’s Olympic marketing, to the IOC’s genetic participation mandate. God’s identification of His own does not require human genetic infrastructure. He knows His own. He seals His own. And the sealed army of the 144,000 — drawn from ten of the twelve tribes of Israel, with Dan and Ephraim absent and Levi restored — will be His final Jewish missionary force before the age closes.

Conclusion: The Absence That Speaks

The absence of Dan and Ephraim from the 144,000 is not a puzzle to be explained away. It is a theological statement of extraordinary precision — a divine verdict encoded in a tribal list that the terminal generation is meant to read carefully.

Dan: the tribe of the serpent, the golden calf of the north, the idolatry that bit the horse’s heels. Absent.

Ephraim: joined to idols, let him alone — the tribe whose name became the watchword of Israel’s apostasy. Absent.

Levi: the priesthood, restored to its mediatorial commission. Present.

Joseph: the faithful patriarch, the dreamer who forgave his brothers, the vessel through which God preserved the covenant line during Egypt’s famine. Present — with Manasseh named in his son’s place.

The 144,000 are not a random selection from Israel. They are a surgically assembled army — drawn from the tribes whose histories demonstrate faithfulness, sealed by God’s sovereign act, deployed in the world’s final missionary campaign.

And their tribal composition tells the terminal generation something of critical importance: idolatry disqualifies. Not genealogy. Not ethnicity. Not genetic testing. The absences in the 144,000 are spiritual absences before they are tribal ones.

Dan and Ephraim are not absent because their bloodlines have been lost. They are absent because the trajectory of those tribes — the idolatry, the serpent, the golden calves — has disqualified them from the specific commission God is raising up in the last days.

The terminal generation that has been captured by Christian Zionism — that has worshipped at the altar of political Israel, that has made the modern state its golden calf, that has said of the 1948 gathering what Jeroboam said at Bethel and Dan: “Behold thy god, O Israel, which brought thee up” — should read the absence of Dan and Ephraim with sober attention.

God does not seal idolaters for His final army.

“Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen.” — 1 John 5:21, KJV

Next in the series: Part 11 — The People in the Land: Palestinian DNA, the Identity Irony, and What Ben-Gurion Knew

This is Part 10 of the ongoing series: WHO IS ISRAEL? Parts 1–9 are available at resilienciero.substack.com.

Primary Sources: Revelation 7:4-8; Revelation 14:1-5; Genesis 49:17; Judges 18; 1 Kings 12:28-30; Hosea 4:17; Jeremiah 8:16; Numbers 1; Romans 11:2; Galatians 3:16, 29, KJV. Mikkel S. Kragh, The Lost 10 Tribes of Israel in Europe. Luginbill, Coming Tribulation Parts 3A and 4 (ichthys.com). Irenaeus, Against Heresies Book V (second century AD).