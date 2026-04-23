Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 3: The Seven Bowls

Cross-Series Theological Foundation | Dr. Stephen J. Latham | R3 Publishing LLC

PART 1 OF 2

The Theological Foundation: What Israel Is, What the Modern State Is Not, and Why the Distinction Changes Everything

“For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob.” — Romans 11:25–26 (KJV)

“For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel.” — Romans 9:6 (KJV)

“And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” — Galatians 3:29 (KJV)

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR THE BOWL SEQUENCE

You cannot understand the Bowl judgments of Revelation 16 without understanding Israel.

Not because the Bowls fall on Israel — they do not, primarily. But because the entire eschatological sequence that the R3 series documents — Seals, Trumpets, Bowls, Second Advent — is structured around a covenant people whose identity, whose calling, whose partial blindness, and whose coming national repentance are the prophetic clock against which every other event is measured.

The Iran-Hormuz conflict. The fertilizer collapse. The helium shortage. The semiconductor cascade. All of it is occurring within a prophetic framework that God structured around one covenant people, one Promised Land, one Messiah who was rejected at His first coming and will be received at His second — and the events of spring 2026 are the backdrop against which that reception is being prepared.

To understand where we are in the sequence, you must understand Israel. Completely. Without the political filter that makes the subject almost impossible to discuss clearly in 2026. And without the theological errors — on both sides — that have distorted the church’s understanding for centuries.

This post attempts that understanding. It is not brief. It is not simple. It is the foundation without which everything else in this series floats free of its moorings.

THE THREE ERRORS TO CLEAR FIRST

Before building a positive theological framework, three common errors must be named and set aside — because all three distort the lens through which the Scripture is read.

Error 1 — Replacement Theology (Supersessionism)

Replacement theology holds that the Church has replaced Israel as God’s covenant people — that the promises made to ethnic Israel in the Old Testament now apply spiritually to the Church, that Israel as a distinct people group has no further eschatological role, and that the land promises were either fulfilled in the Old Testament period or are to be understood spiritually rather than literally.

This position is exegetically untenable. Paul addresses it directly and at length in Romans 9–11, culminating in the explicit declaration: “God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew.” (Romans 11:2, KJV). The argument of Romans 11 is precisely that Israel’s current partial blindness is temporary, purposeful, and reversible — not permanent and final. “For if the casting away of them be the reconciling of the world, what shall the receiving of them be, but life from the dead?” (Romans 11:15, KJV)

The problem is not that the unbelieving Jews are not really Jews. The problem is that they are still refusing God’s will to believe in Jesus Christ, the God-Man and the true Messiah. In every generation there has been a remnant according to grace (Romans 11:5). It is into Israel that the Gentiles have been grafted, not the other way around. (Luginbill, Israelology, Anti-Semitism, Gentiles, Lost Tribes, and Jewish Myths, ichthys.com)

Error 2 — Christian Zionism (Unconditional Political Support)

At the opposite pole from replacement theology sits a theological posture that conflates the modern state of Israel with the covenant Israel of Scripture, treats contemporary Israeli government policy as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, and frames unconditional political and military support for the Israeli state as a Christian obligation rooted in Genesis 12:3.

This position is also exegetically problematic. The biblical prophecies of Israel’s regathering are explicit on two points that the modern secular Zionist project does not fulfill: (1) all Jews will be included — not a small minority of the world community as is the case with the current state of Israel — and (2) the Lord is the One who brings about this return in a miraculous way, as opposed to the secular political process which has been underway since the late 19th century. All of these prophecies relate to the regathering of the Jews following Christ’s second advent. (Luginbill, Israel and Antichrist in Eschatology, ichthys.com)

The 1948 establishment of the State of Israel, the 1967 Six-Day War, and the current geopolitical configuration of the Middle East are not the fulfillment of the biblical land promises. They are the geopolitical backdrop — the stage being set, the chess pieces being positioned — within which the actual prophetic fulfillment will occur. Equating them produces bad theology and, in the current conflict environment, dangerously simplistic political conclusions.

Error 3 — Ethnic Antisemitism

The correction of Error 2 must never slide into Error 3. The failure of the modern Israeli state to be the prophetic fulfillment it is sometimes claimed to be does not diminish the covenant calling of ethnic Israel, does not justify any form of ethnic prejudice or persecution, and does not license the theological error of supersessionism. Paul’s warning in Romans 11:18 — “boast not against the branches” — runs in both directions. Gentile believers who are grafted into the olive tree of Israel are neither superior to the broken-off natural branches nor entitled to dismiss those branches as no longer relevant to God’s purposes.

With these three errors cleared, the positive framework can be built.

THE OLIVE TREE: PAUL’S MASTER IMAGE

Romans 11:17–24 contains the most precise single image in all of Scripture for understanding the relationship between ethnic Israel, Gentile believers, and the one covenant people of God.

Paul uses a cultivated olive tree as his master metaphor. The tree is Israel — the covenant community cultivated by God across the centuries of the Old Testament, bearing the promises of Abraham, the Torah of Moses, the throne of David, and the prophecies of the coming Messiah. The root of the tree is the patriarchal covenant — Abraham, Isaac, Jacob — and ultimately Christ Himself, the seed of Abraham in whom all nations are blessed.

Some of the natural branches — ethnic Jews who rejected Jesus as Messiah — have been broken off. Not all: there was and always has been a Jewish remnant that received Christ. But the majority, nationally, rejected their Messiah at His first advent — and Paul explains that this rejection was neither accidental nor final.

“Have they stumbled that they should fall? God forbid: but rather through their fall salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy.” (Romans 11:11, KJV)

The Gentiles — wild olive branches — have been grafted in. Not to replace Israel. Not to occupy the tree permanently at Israel’s expense. But to share in the rich root, to receive what Israel temporarily forfeited through unbelief, and eventually to provoke Israel to jealousy — to create the conditions under which a hardened nation looks at the Gentiles receiving their Messiah and wants what they are missing.

The key Luginbill insight on this passage is that every believer in Jesus Christ — regardless of ethnicity — has been elected to one of the twelve tribes of Israel. In the New Jerusalem, the twelve tribal gates (Revelation 21:12) represent the entire company of the redeemed from Adam to the last person saved in the Tribulation. There is one body, one Church, and all believers from every era and every ethnicity belong to Christ’s assembly — the Israel of God in its full, completed, eschatological sense.

“It is into Israel that we gentiles have been grafted, not the other way around. This will become very clear when we enter the New Jerusalem in resurrection, with each and every one of us elected to one of the twelve tribes when God is ‘all in all.’” (Luginbill, ichthys.com)

TWO ISRAELS — THE DISTINCTION PAUL MAKES

“For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel.” (Romans 9:6, KJV)

This single verse contains the key to the entire Israelology question. Paul draws a distinction between two groups both called “Israel”:

Ethnic Israel — the descendants of Abraham through Isaac and Jacob. God’s covenant people in the historical and national sense. The people to whom the oracles of God were entrusted (Romans 3:2). The people through whom the Messiah came. A people who remain beloved for the sake of the fathers: “As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes.” (Romans 11:28, KJV)

Covenant Israel — the believing remnant within ethnic Israel, expanded through the grafting-in of Gentile believers to include all who trust in Christ. The spiritual heirs of Abraham’s faith, regardless of ethnicity: “Know ye therefore that they which are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham.” (Galatians 3:7, KJV)

The modern state of Israel is an expression of ethnic Israel — a geopolitical state populated largely by Jewish people who do not yet accept Jesus as Messiah, governed by secular and religious frameworks that are not organized around faith in Christ, and operating in the same condition of partial national blindness that Paul describes in Romans 11:25.

This does not make the modern state of Israel irrelevant. It makes it instrumental — a geopolitical placeholder, a gathering of the Jewish people in proximity to the ancient covenant land, a stage being set for the final act that neither secular Zionism nor Christian Zionism correctly describes.

THE HARDENING AND ITS PURPOSE

“For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.” (Romans 11:25, KJV)

Paul calls Israel’s national blindness a mystery — something not previously disclosed, now revealed. The hardening is:

Partial — not total. There has always been a Jewish remnant that received Christ. Throughout the church age, Jewish believers have been part of the one body of Christ. The hardening fell on the nation, not every individual.

Purposeful — not punitive. The national rejection of Israel’s Messiah opened the door for Gentile salvation on a global scale. The stumbling of Israel became the riches of the world (Romans 11:12). A nation that received its Messiah at His first coming would have produced a Jewish-centered revival that, by historical logic, might never have reached the Gentile nations with the urgency and scope that Paul’s gentile mission achieved.

Temporary — not permanent. The hardening lasts until the fullness of the Gentiles comes in. There is a number — known to God, unknown to us — of Gentile believers whose coming to faith completes the age of Gentile predominance in the Church. When that number is complete, the prophetic clock shifts back to Israel.

“And so all Israel shall be saved.” (Romans 11:26, KJV)

This is not universalism. It is not the salvation of every ethnic Jew who ever lived. It is the national repentance of Israel — the moment when the Jewish people, as a nation, look upon the Messiah they pierced and receive Him as their King. The details of that moment are given in Zechariah 12:10 and confirmed by Jesus in Matthew 24:30. They are the climax of the Bowl sequence and the eschatological hinge on which the entire second advent turns.

But that moment is still future. Between now and then, Israel remains in partial hardening — geopolitically present in the land, militarily engaged in the Middle East conflict theater, prophetically positioned for a role that neither Tel Aviv nor Washington understands.

WHAT THE MODERN STATE IS — AND IS NOT

The modern state of Israel, established in 1948 through the political process of secular Zionism, is not the prophetic regathering of Israel.

It is also not nothing.

The presence of the Jewish people in proximity to the ancient covenant land is an undeniable geopolitical fact. The reconstitution of Hebrew as a spoken national language — a linguistic miracle with no parallel in human history — is real. The existence of the state creates the conditions under which the prophetic events of the Tribulation can occur: the rebuilding of the Temple, the ministry of Moses and Elijah, the evangelism of the 144,000, the great persecution, the flight to the wilderness, the repentance at the Second Advent.

None of those events can occur without a Jewish community present in the land. The modern state provides that presence. It is the geopolitical precondition for the prophetic fulfillment — not the fulfillment itself.

The distinction is critical for the covenant community’s theological integrity. Treating the modern state as prophetic fulfillment produces theology that cannot survive contact with the actual text of the prophecies. Treating it as irrelevant produces a theology that cannot explain why God has permitted and providentially directed the most extraordinary national restoration in human history.

The honest, text-anchored position is simpler and more accurate than either extreme: God is positioning His covenant people for a final act that He has already written, that they do not yet understand, and that will produce the greatest national repentance in human history when the Messiah they rejected returns in glory.

THE OLIVE TREE IN 2026

The Iran-Hormuz conflict, the current Middle East war, the geopolitical pressure on the modern state of Israel — all of it must be read through this lens.

The Seed War that Part II of this volume documents runs through the covenant land. The geographic corridor from Bashan to Megiddo to the Euphrates — the territory that Wayne, Springmeier, and Hamp document as the ancient Rephaim battleground — is the theater where the Nephilim bloodline program has always concentrated its most intense activity, because it is the land where the covenant people of God are called to be present.

The enemy does not attack Israel because Israel has done anything to earn his particular attention. He attacks Israel because God’s prophetic purposes run through Israel, and the only strategy that makes any sense from the enemy’s perspective is to destroy or corrupt the covenant people before the prophetic clock reaches its final hour.

He will not succeed. Romans 11:26 is not a possibility. It is a promise.

“And so all Israel shall be saved.”

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.