A silhouetted figure kneeling in deep indigo desert shadow before a luminous radiant amber-gold divine presence filling the upper composition, the presence rendered as formless light without face or figure, an ancient parchment scroll partially unrolled on desert sand between them. Image credits: Midjourney.com

The Pre-Incarnate Son and the Christological Root of Israel’s Inheritance

R3 Publishing | @resilienciero | Soli Deo Gloria

There is a question buried in the pages of Genesis that most Bible readers have never stopped to ask — and the answer changes everything about what we mean when we say the covenant.

Not what the covenant promised. Not when it will be fulfilled. But who actually showed up.

Who stood in Abraham’s tent at Mamre and ate his food?

Who wrestled with Jacob through the night at Peniel and left him with a limp and a new name?

Who appeared to Moses in the burning bush and said, I AM THAT I AM?

Who made the covenant?

The answer the Pentateuch gives — when you read it carefully, in the original Hebrew, with eyes open to what the text is actually doing — is not what most of us were taught. The covenant was not delivered by a created messenger on behalf of a God who remained at arm’s length. It was constituted by the pre-incarnate Son Himself — the One whom Israel called the Angel of YHWH, the visible Yahweh, the divine figure who would one day take on flesh in Bethlehem and become what He had always been making possible.

This is not a new doctrine. It is the doctrine of the Pentateuch. And it has everything to do with what this series has been arguing from the beginning.

The Angel Who Is Not Just an Angel

Let me start with a word that gets misread in English: angel.

When the King James Bible translates the Hebrew מַלְאַךְ יהוה as “the angel of the LORD,” modern readers hear angel the way we use the word today — a created being, a messenger, a supernatural servant dispatched from the throne. And that is sometimes how the word operates in Scripture. Created angels are real. They carry messages. They are servants.

But the מַלְאַךְ יהוה — the Angel of Yahweh — is something categorically different. And the Pentateuch is careful to show you the difference if you are paying attention.

Watch what this Angel does.

In Genesis 16, the Angel of Yahweh appears to Hagar in the wilderness. He speaks in the first person as God. He makes promises only God can make. Hagar responds by calling Him Thou God seest me (Gen 16:13, KJV) — and the text confirms this is exactly right.

In Genesis 22, the Angel of Yahweh calls to Abraham from heaven as he raises the knife over Isaac. He says: “By myself have I sworn, saith the LORD” (Gen 22:16, KJV). A created angel cannot swear by himself — Hebrews 6:16 tells us that men swear by One greater. This figure swears by Himself because He is the LORD.

In Genesis 31:11-13, the Angel of God appears to Jacob in a dream and says: “I am the God of Bethel.” Not I carry a message from the God of Bethel. Not I represent the God of Bethel. I am the God of Bethel.

In Exodus 3, the Angel of Yahweh appears in the burning bush. Moses draws near. And then the text shifts — because the voice speaking from the bush is no longer called the Angel. He is called God. He is called Yahweh. He says: “I AM THAT I AM.” (Exod 3:14, KJV).

This is not editorial confusion. This is the text telling you something theologically precise: this Angel and Yahweh are one and the same Being — the transcendent, invisible, sovereign Yahweh made present and visible through this divine figure who carries His Name, speaks His words, accepts His worship, and makes His covenants.

Exodus 23:20-23 gives us the theological key to the whole structure:

“Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared. Beware of him, and obey his voice, provoke him not; for he will not pardon your transgressions: for my name is in him.” (Exod 23:20-21, KJV)

My name is in him.

In the Hebrew theological world, the Name is not a label. The Name is divine presence itself. To say My Name is in him is not to say He has My authorization. It is to say I am in him. He was the Angel; the Angel was Him. Not two separate beings. One Being in two modes — the transcendent Father enthroned in heaven, and the visible Son present in the world, carrying His Father’s full Name, full presence, full authority.

This is what Israel’s own Pentateuch said about its own covenant structure. Long before Bethlehem. Long before Calvary. The divine architecture of the Hebrew Scriptures anticipated the Incarnation because the Incarnation was not plan B. It was always the plan.

Genesis 48:15-16 — Jacob’s Testimony

Now we come to the text that locks this argument in place. And it comes from the most personal of moments: a dying patriarch blessing his grandchildren.

Jacob is old. His eyes are dim. Joseph has brought his sons Ephraim and Manasseh to receive their grandfather’s blessing. And what Jacob says in Genesis 48:15-16 is among the most theologically concentrated passages in all of Scripture.

“And he blessed Joseph, and said, God, before whom my fathers Abraham and Isaac did walk, the God which fed me all my life long unto this day, the Angel which redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads.” (Gen 48:15-16, KJV)

Read it slowly. Jacob invokes three figures across three stanzas:

The God before whom my fathers Abraham and Isaac did walk The God which fed me all my life long unto this day The Angel which redeemed me from all evil

Then: bless the lads.

One verb. Bless. Singular. In the Hebrew: יְבָרֵךְ — a singular Piel jussive form.

Three figures. One verb. One referent.

If Jacob were invoking two separate beings — God and then a created angel — the grammar would signal the distinction. It does not. The singular verb draws all three stanzas into a single subject. Jacob is not saying: May God bless my grandsons, and may a helpful angel add his blessing on top. He is saying: the God of my fathers, the God of my lifetime, and the Angel who redeemed me are one and the same — and may He bless these boys.

This is the testimony of a man who has encountered this Being repeatedly and unmistakably across a lifetime. He had met Him at Bethel (Gen 28:12-16), when the angels of God were ascending and descending on the ladder and YHWH stood above it and renewed the Abrahamic covenant to Jacob personally. He had wrestled with Him at Peniel (Gen 32:24-30) — “I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved” — and walked away with a limp and a new name and a blessing. He had been fed, protected, and redeemed through decades of wandering and wrestling and sorrow.

And in his final blessing, Jacob makes it plain: the One he wrestled was not a created messenger. The Angel who redeemed him from all evil was the LORD Himself.

“Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.” (John 8:56, KJV)

Jesus makes this explicit and unmistakable. Abraham did not merely receive a distant written prophecy about a future Messiah. Abraham saw His day. He encountered the pre-incarnate Son at Mamre — the One who sat in his tent, ate his food, and said: “I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son.” (Gen 18:10, KJV)

When the Pharisees push back — Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? — Jesus gives the answer that drives them to pick up stones:

“Before Abraham was, I am.” (John 8:58, KJV)

Not I was. Not I existed. I am. The same divine Name spoken from the burning bush. The same pre-incarnate Son who sat in Abraham’s tent, who wrestled Jacob at Peniel, who was the Angel in whom the Father’s Name was fully present.

Genesis 18 — Who Stayed When the Others Left?

There is one more Pentateuchal text that deserves careful attention here.

In Genesis 18, three men appear to Abraham at the oaks of Mamre (Gen 18:2). Abraham runs to meet them, bows to the ground, prepares a meal. He and Sarah serve them. They eat. And then the covenant-renewal promise is given: I will certainly return unto thee... Sarah thy wife shall have a son.

In Genesis 19:1, two of the three depart toward Sodom: “And there came two angels to Sodom at even.” Their identity is confirmed — created angels, YHWH’s servants, dispatched on a mission of judgment.

The third does not go to Sodom. The third remains with Abraham. And throughout the rest of Genesis 18, the One who remains is called Yahweh — verse by verse, unambiguously, fourteen times across the chapter. He speaks as God. He reasons with Abraham over Sodom’s fate. He reveals His purposes to His friend.

Two angels left. The LORD stayed.

The One who sat with Abraham and ate his food and promised him a son — that was not a created messenger. That was the visible Yahweh, the pre-incarnate Son, the Angel of Yahweh in whom the Father’s Name was fully present.

Abraham saw His day. He sat at table with Him. He knew exactly who had promised him Isaac.

The Incarnation Was Not a Surprise

“But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law.” (Gal 4:4, KJV)

Paul calls it the fulness of the time — as if history had been moving toward a specific moment since the beginning. That is exactly right.

The Incarnation was not an emergency intervention. It was the culmination of a relationship that had been building since Eden — the visible YHWH, the divine Son, drawing near to His creation in progressive covenant-constituting acts, each one pointing toward the moment when He would not merely appear in human form but become human form in the womb of a young woman in Nazareth.

Every Pentateuchal theophany was a preview of Bethlehem. Every covenant appearance of the Angel of Yahweh was the Son crossing the distance between heaven and earth, meeting His people where they were, and building toward the moment when the distance would be permanently and irreversibly closed.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.” (John 1:1, 14, KJV)

The Word who was made flesh in John 1:14 is the same Word who said Let us make man in our image in Genesis 1:26. The same Word who walked in the garden in the cool of the day (Gen 3:8). The same Word who stood in Abraham’s tent at Mamre, who renewed the covenant at Sinai, who redeemed Jacob from all evil, who was in the Angel of Exodus 23 because His Name — His very presence — was in that Angel.

The covenant was always His to make. Because the covenant was always about Him.

What This Means for This Series

We have been building this argument from the beginning: the modern political State of Israel established in 1948 is not the fulfillment of the biblical covenant. It is the image of the beast (Revelation 13:14-15) — the flesh-engineered, politically-constituted attempt to claim YHWH’s inheritance through mechanisms belonging to the order of the nations. It is the Ishmael of the end times — the child of the flesh mocking and persecuting the child of promise (Galatians 4:29).

Now we can say it more precisely — and more Scripturally.

The covenant that constitutes Israel as YHWH’s inheritance was not delivered through an impersonal divine decree administered by a created intermediary. It was constituted personally, covenantally, and repeatedly by the pre-incarnate Son Himself — the Angel of Yahweh in whom the Father’s Name was fully present. This means the inheritance does not belong to any political program. It belongs to Him. It is His to constitute and His alone to deliver — and He will deliver it at His return, not a moment before.

Zephaniah 2:1-2 identified the premature gathering: “Gather yourselves together... before the decree bring forth.” The decree has not yet brought forth. The Son has not yet returned. The true gathering awaits the One who made the covenant — and only He can fulfill it.

Matthew 24:30-31 describes that fulfillment:

“And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven... and he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” (Matt 24:30-31, KJV)

Who sends the angels? The Son. Who gathers? His elect. Who initiates the gathering? The pre-incarnate covenant-maker, now the risen and returning King.

No human political program can constitute what He constituted. No UN resolution, no Balfour Declaration, no military campaign, no diplomatic recognition can deliver what He is coming to deliver. The inheritance belongs to the One who made it. And those who attempt to claim it prematurely bypass not merely God’s timing but God’s own Person — the Angel in whom the Father’s Name was present, who is now seated at the right hand of Majesty on high, who is coming again.

Here the Ishmael/Isaac typology becomes even more precise than I have stated it before. Ishmael was not merely a premature birth. He was the attempt to fulfill through the flesh what was constituted in the Spirit — specifically, through the pre-incarnate Son who appeared to Sarah’s husband at Mamre and said I will certainly return. The 1948 state is not merely premature. It is architecturally inverted. It attempts to claim an inheritance that was never constituted by the order of the nations, cannot be delivered by the order of the nations, and will only be received when the nations’ order ends and the King comes back.

And I want to be precise here — as this series has been precise from the first page — about what we are and are not saying.

We are not saying individual Jewish persons are the enemy. Romans 11:28-29 is load-bearing and immovable: “As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the father’s sake. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” The covenant floor toward ethnic Israel is held by the same pre-incarnate Son who sat in Abraham’s tent. He has not abandoned the people through whom He came in the flesh. He is coming back for them — not through a political program but through a cosmic gathering that no earthly power constituted and no earthly power can prevent.

We are saying that the modern political state, as an institutional structure, is not the fulfillment of that covenant. And the Christian Zionist framework that has captured the American evangelical church has taught millions of sincere believers to worship the image while waiting for the Person.

The Person is coming. Watch for Him, not for the image.

The Guarantee Hidden in the Root

There is pastoral weight on the other side of this argument, and I will not leave without naming it.

The same One who constituted the covenant is the One who guaranteed it. He did not make promises He could not keep. He did not build a covenant He could not complete. The Angel who appeared to Abraham, who redeemed Jacob from all evil, who stood in the burning bush and said I AM THAT I AM — He is the same One who said from the cross It is finished, and three days later walked out of a sealed tomb in a resurrection body that no power in heaven or earth could prevent.

That resurrection is the fixed proof. Acts 17:30-31 — He has appointed a day. He has given assurance to all men. He has raised Him from the dead. The proof is public. The event is historical. The calendar of heaven is set.

The promises to Israel are irrevocable. “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” (Romans 11:29, KJV). The true restoration of ethnic Israel is as certain as the empty tomb — not because of political will, not because of military capability, not because of any human initiative, but because the One who made the covenant is alive, is seated at the right hand of the Father, and is coming again.

“And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins.” (Romans 11:26-27, KJV)

The Deliverer comes out of Zion. He is the same Angel who sat in Abraham’s tent. He is the same God who redeemed Jacob from all evil. He is the same I AM who spoke from the bush. He is coming back — not as the Angel of the covenant, but as the King who fulfills it.

I keep the Resilience Wheel’s Hub where it has always been: Christ — the pre-incarnate Covenant-Maker, the crucified Sin-Bearer, the risen Lord, the returning King. Every resilience spoke — every pillar of human capacity to stand in the terminal generation — is anchored in His person, His work, and His guarantee. The Hub does not shift. The covenant-maker does not change. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

“He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.” (1 John 5:12, KJV)

The Son is the covenant. The covenant is the Son.

Watch for Him.

A Final Word for the Berean Reader

If you have been in evangelical churches for any length of time, you have almost certainly been taught to regard the modern State of Israel as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy — the fig tree blossoming, the sign of the terminal generation, proof that we are living in the last days.

I understand that teaching. I was shaped by it. The men and women who taught it were not evil. Many of them loved Scripture and loved Jewish people deeply. But loving Israel does not mean accepting every claim made about Israel without first subjecting it to the Acts 17:11 standard — “They received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.”

So search the Scriptures on this. Ask: who was the Angel who appeared to Abraham? Who redeemed Jacob from all evil? Who said My Name is in him? And then ask: can a political state established by diplomacy, military force, and UN resolution claim the inheritance that this specific Person constituted in Abraham’s tent?

Scripture answers clearly. The covenant was Christological from its inception — built by the pre-incarnate Son, sealed by His blood, and deliverable only by His return. Every premature claim to fulfill it bypasses the Person at its center.

He is coming. Not to ratify what men have built. To deliver what He promised.

That is the Israel of God.

That is the covenant.

Next: Part 17 — The Nations’ Elohim and the Coming Reclamation. The cosmic architecture behind the true gathering: who is presently administering the nations, what their sentence is, and why the true restoration can only be a cosmic event — not a political one.

Cross-series note: The pre-incarnate Son architecture in this post connects directly to R3 Vol. 5 (Cosmic Backstory) Three Rebellions framework and the RET series angel-of-light deception register. The Two Yahweh figures structure is foundational to understanding both the deception architecture (Satan mimicking the co-regent role) and the restoration architecture (Christ returning as the legitimate King of the nations).

For the load-bearing theological foundation of this series, see: “And So All Israel Shall Be Saved” (Foundation Post, May 15, 2026) at resilienciero.substack.com.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.