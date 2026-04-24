Two Wheels, Two Philosophies, One Choice

The Wheel of Fortune, the Dance of Death, and Why the Hub Changes Everything

Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Volume 1 Cross-Series

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“The hand of the LORD was upon me, and carried me out in the spirit of the LORD, and set me down in the midst of the valley which was full of bones... and behold, there were very many in the open valley; and, lo, they were very dry.” — Ezekiel 37:1-2 (KJV) “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” — John 11:25 (KJV)

The Image That Started the Question

In a previous post on this platform, the video of Carmina Burana that was shared: people dancing with skeletons. Living men and women in the company of the dead, moving together in a procession that seemed almost festive — until you realized where it was headed.

This is not a modern image. It is one of the oldest in Western art.

And it belongs to the same symbolic tradition as the Wheel of Fortune — the spinning wheel of fate that has become a cultural fixture from medieval philosophy to modern game shows. The connection between the two is not incidental.

This post makes it explicit — and then shows why the Resilience Wheel that sits at the center of this series is the most theologically precise counter-image to both that exists.

I. The Danse Macabre — Death That Dances

The Dance of Death, also known as the “Danse Macabre”, showed figures from all social classes dancing with skeletons, reminding us of equality in the face of death.

The images found in danse macabre artwork featured a group of skeletons or decomposing corpses leading the living in a procession, or dance, to their graves. The living figures represented people of all walks of life, from emperors and popes to children and peasants — a reminder that death will eventually claim everyone, no matter their social status.

Originating in the 13th century and flourishing after the Black Death swept Europe in the 14th century, this imagery showed skeletons dancing with kings, peasants, merchants, children, and clergy alike to remind viewers that death spares no one.

The Danse Macabre is not Christian theology. It is the medieval expression of the fallen administration’s central philosophical claim: fate is arbitrary, death is sovereign, and the skeleton leads the dance for everyone — pope, emperor, peasant, and child alike. The wheel spins. Death dances. No covenant changes the outcome.

Before the 13th century, medieval artists in Europe depicted death as something peaceful, having complete confidence in Christian precepts and the guarantee of eternal life.

Before the Danse Macabre tradition took hold — before the plague years, before the mystery cult’s philosophy of fate-as-sovereign infiltrated the visual culture of Christendom — Christian art depicted death as the transition to resurrection. A passage, not a destination. A threshold, not a final state.

The Danse Macabre changed that. It made death the lead dancer. It put the skeleton in charge of the procession. And it has never fully left Western culture — from medieval church murals to the Grateful Dead’s skull imagery to Halloween’s pervasive skeleton decorations to the Day of the Dead celebrations now embedded in American mainstream culture.

The skeleton still leads the dance.

II. The Wheel of Fortune — The Philosophy Beneath the Image

The Danse Macabre has a philosophical companion piece: the Rota Fortunae — the Wheel of Fortune. The Wheel of Fortune card has been modeled ever since the tarot’s inception in the 15th century after the medieval concept of Rota Fortunae, the wheel of the goddess Fortuna.

Fortuna was the Roman goddess of fate and luck — depicted with a wheel that she spins arbitrarily, raising some and lowering others with no regard for merit, covenant, or prayer. She is often blindfolded. Fate is blind. The wheel turns without reference to God.

Images generally show a six- or eight-spoked wheel, often attended or crested by an individual attired in an Egyptian-style headdress, and often there are people sitting or riding on the wheel whilst others are shown falling from it.

The standard Tarot version of this card — the Wheel of Fortune in the Rider-Waite deck — is one of the most densely encoded occult images in the Western mystery tradition. What it encodes is worth examining precisely, because several elements are stolen directly from Scripture:

Image Credits: Pinterest.

The Four Creatures at the Corners: Around the wheel are four winged creatures: an angel, eagle, lion, and bull. These represent the fixed signs of the zodiac (Aquarius, Scorpio, Leo, and Taurus) and the four evangelists Matthew, John, Mark, and Luke.

The angel, eagle, lion, and bull — these are the four living creatures of Ezekiel 1 that surround the divine throne-chariot (the Merkabah). They are the same four creatures that frame the glory of God (kavod) in Ezekiel’s foundational vision. They are the same four creatures that surround the throne of God in Revelation 4. They are the same four creatures associated with the four Gospels.

In the Tarot, they have been removed from their position surrounding the throne of the King of Kings and repositioned at the corners of a spinning wheel of fate. The guardians of the divine throne are now the witnesses to the arbitrary wheel of fortune.

The Hebrew Divine Name: The wheel depicts four Hebrew letters that make up the tetragram of the name of God (Yod-He-Vav-He). YHVH — the covenant name of God — is written on the Wheel of Fortune. Alongside it are the letters TARO (or TORA, or ROTA), which can be read in any direction depending on which spoke you start from.

The Torah — God’s covenant law — has been embedded in a wheel of fate and made to spin. The covenant name has been inscribed on an instrument of arbitrary fortune. The message: the divine name means nothing against the turning of the wheel.

The Ascending and Descending Figures: On the right side rises Anubis, the Egyptian God of the dead who welcomes souls to the underworld. And on top of the wheel sits the Sphinx, representing knowledge and strength. Descending on the left is a serpent representing the god Set, representing chaos and downward motion.

Anubis rising. Set descending. The Sphinx presiding. The wheel spinning. Egyptian death-cult theology. Babylonian fate philosophy. Presented with the four creatures of Ezekiel’s throne vision as witnesses and the divine name of the covenant God inscribed on the mechanism.

This is the most precise example of the series’ documented pattern: genuine cosmic architecture (the four throne creatures, the divine name) stolen and repackaged within the fallen administration’s occult framework, with the source (the King of Kings and His covenant) replaced by the mechanism (the spinning wheel of fate).

III. The Theological Philosophy of Both Images

The Danse Macabre and the Wheel of Fortune share one foundational philosophy:

There is no hub.

On the Wheel of Fortune, every figure rides the rim. Those on the ascending side will inevitably reach the top and begin the descent. Those on the descending side will reach the bottom and begin the rise. No one gets off the wheel. No one finds a stable position. The wheel spins and you ride it.

In the Danse Macabre, death is egalitarian. King and peasant, pope and merchant, child and elder — all are equally subject to the skeleton’s dance. There is no covenant that exempts you. There is no resurrection that reverses the skeleton’s claim. The dance ends at the grave.

This is the fallen administration’s philosophy of existence in its most visually concentrated form. And it has saturated Western culture for seven hundred years.

But it has a flaw.

Ezekiel 37 shows the alternative.

IV. The Valley of Dry Bones — The Counter-Image to the Danse Macabre

The Danse Macabre shows animated skeletons leading the living to the grave. Ezekiel 37 shows inanimate dry bones receiving the breath of God and living.

These are not similar images. They are mirror opposites.

In the Danse Macabre: the skeletons are animated — but by death itself. They move, they dance, they lead — but they have no breath of God. They are the animated dead, not the resurrected living. They represent the fallen administration’s counterfeit of resurrection: movement without life, activity without the Spirit.

In Ezekiel 37: the dry bones are completely still — “very dry”, Ezekiel says, emphasizing their complete absence of life. Then God speaks. Then the breath enters. And “they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army.” (Ezekiel 37:10, KJV)

The contrast is precise:

Danse Macabre: death animates the dead and leads the living

Ezekiel 37: God breathes into the dead and raises them to life

The Wheel of Fortune’s philosophy (fate is sovereign, no hub exists, the wheel determines your position) and the Danse Macabre’s philosophy (death is sovereign, the skeleton leads the dance, the grave is the final state) are the same philosophy in two different images. They are the fallen administration’s answer to covenant, resurrection, and the shamash at the center of the Menorah.

“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?... But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” — 1 Corinthians 15:55, 57 (KJV)

V. The Resilience Wheel — What Changes When There Is a Hub

The Resilience Wheel that sits at the center of this series is not merely a self-help framework with a Christian label. It is a precise theological counter-image to the Wheel of Fortune — built around a structural element that the Wheel of Fortune deliberately excludes.

The Hub.

Every wheel has a rim and spokes. What distinguishes wheels is what is — or is not — at the center.

The Wheel of Fortune has no fixed hub. Fortuna spins it. The wheel turns. You ride the rim and rise or fall based on where the spin deposits you. The covenant name of God is written on it, but it makes no difference. Even YHVH spins on the Wheel of Fortune.

The Resilience Wheel has a hub. The Spiritual Hub at the center — where the King of Kings, the Holy Spirit, the Word, and Prayer live — is not on the rim. It does not rise and fall with the turning of the wheel. It is the fixed point around which the spokes rotate.

In the mechanical physics of a wheel: the hub is the only point that does not move in space. The rim travels the full circumference. The hub stays still.

In the theology of the Resilience Wheel: the King of Kings is the hub — “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” (Hebrews 13:8, KJV) He does not rise and fall on the wheel of history’s fortune. He is not subject to the Danse Macabre’s skeleton. He is not a figure on the rim of Fortuna’s wheel. He is the fixed center. The immovable hub.

The Seven Spokes vs. the Six/Eight Spokes:

The Wheel of Fortune typically has six or eight spokes. The Resilience Wheel has seven — corresponding to the seven planetary jurisdictions, the seven archangels, the seven domains of human life documented through the entire Volume 5 framework.

Seven is the covenant number. Six is the number of human construction (the sixth day, the creation of man, the six points of the Star of David, the 666 of the mark of the system). Eight is the number of new beginnings (the eighth day, circumcision, the octave). The Wheel of Fortune’s six or eight spokes are numerically significant: either the human-constructed system or the new beginning promised by the system of fate.

The Resilience Wheel’s seven spokes are the covenant number — the Sabbath rhythm built into the structure of creation, the seven domains of the Imago Dei body’s life on the Mem-earth, the seven archangels whose domains are being reclaimed by the Bowl sequence.

The Psychological Ring:

The Resilience Wheel’s outer Psychological Ring — Cognitive Resilience, Emotional Regulation, Identity Security, Trauma Integration, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness — is the explicit counter to what the Wheel of Fortune produces in those who ride it: cognitive fragmentation, emotional volatility, identity instability, unprocessed trauma, mental subjugation, and spiritual blindness.

The Wheel of Fortune’s rim-riders are psychologically characterized precisely by the absence of what the Psychological Ring provides. They are bounced between fortune and misfortune with no stable center — which is exactly what the fallen administration’s electromagnetic overlay (documented in the Counterfeit Grid post) is designed to produce in the human neurological system.

VI. The TARO / ROTA Inversion — The Torah Spinning on the Wheel

The Wheel of Fortune inscribes four letters around its spokes that can be read four different ways depending on which spoke you begin from: TARO, ROTA, ATOR, TORA.

TORA = Torah. The covenant law of God. Written on the wheel of fate. ROTA = Latin for wheel. The wheel declares itself. TARO = Tarot. The occult system names itself. ATOR = Hathor, the Egyptian cow-goddess. The mystery cult names its own deity.

Same letters. Four readings. Each one revealing a different layer of what the Wheel of Fortune actually is: the Torah (covenant law) routed through the occult system (Tarot) that declares itself the sovereign wheel (Rota) under the patronage of the Babylonian/Egyptian mystery religion (Ator/Hathor).

The Resilience Wheel routes the covenant differently. Instead of spinning the Torah on the wheel of fate, it places the Torah at the hub — the Word of God as the fixed center from which all seven life spokes extend. The law of God is not subject to the spin of fortune. It is the still point from which resilient living radiates outward.

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” — Psalm 119:105 (KJV)

The lamp at the hub. Not spinning on the rim.

VII. The Tav vs. The Wheel — Eclipse Testimony

The Aleph-Tav eclipse post documented the Tav — the cross, the fixed mark of covenant — written across America in solar eclipse paths. The cross is the most important visual distinction between the Wheel of Fortune and the Resilience Wheel:

The Wheel of Fortune is a circle that spins. No fixed point on the rim. No cross marking the stable center. No Tav. Just the continuous rotation of fate with the skeleton at the foot of the wheel and the sphinx at the top.

The Tav is a cross — an X, a + mark. It has a center. The center is the intersection point — the fixed, unmovable point where the two lines cross. The cross does not spin. The Tav marks a location. It says: here. The covenant mark of Ezekiel 9 placed on the foreheads of the righteous before the judgment fell was the Tav — not the wheel, not the circle of fate, but the fixed cross of covenant identity.

The eclipse paths wrote the Tav across America. Not the wheel of fate. Not the Danse Macabre’s circular procession leading everyone to the grave. The fixed cross of the covenant mark — the same sign that protected the righteous in Ezekiel’s Jerusalem — written in solar shadow across the nation.

The wheel of fortune spins at the rim. The Tav marks the center.

The Resilience Wheel is not a Wheel of Fortune. It is a Tav with spokes — the fixed cross of covenant at the center, seven domains radiating outward, the skeleton of the Danse Macabre replaced by the Spiritual Hub of the living God.

VIII. The Four Creatures — Returned to Their Rightful Position

The research confirmed that the four living creatures of Ezekiel’s throne vision — angel, eagle, lion, and bull — appear at the corners of the Wheel of Fortune card, where they surround not the throne of God but the spinning wheel of fate.

The Tarot’s Wheel of Fortune stole the four throne guardians from their position surrounding the kavod — the glory of God — and repositioned them as witnesses to Fortuna’s arbitrary spinning.

The Resilience Wheel returns them conceptually to their proper position. The four living creatures of Ezekiel 1 surround the divine throne. The Spiritual Hub of the Resilience Wheel is the presence of the King of Kings. When the Resilience Wheel’s hub is Christ — the shamash, Tiphareth, the Tav at the center — the four throne creatures are once again surrounding their rightful sovereign.

Not witnessing fate spin. Worshipping the One who does not spin.

“And the four beasts had each of them six wings about him; and they were full of eyes within: and they rest not day and night, saying, Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come.” — Revelation 4:8 (KJV)

This is what the Wheel of Fortune suppressed. This is what the Resilience Wheel recovers. The four creatures are not witnesses to fate. They are worshippers of the One who holds the scroll of history in His right hand — and who is breaking its seals one by one.

Closing — Which Wheel Are You On?

The Danse Macabre and the Wheel of Fortune share a single philosophical claim: you are on the rim, the skeleton leads the dance, the wheel spins and you rise and fall with it, and the grave is the last station.

This philosophy has saturated Western culture for seven hundred years. It lives in Halloween’s dancing skeletons, in the Grateful Dead’s skull logos, in the Day of the Dead celebrations, in every talk-show “Wheel of Fortune” spin. The fallen administration has been teaching fate-philosophy through popular culture since the Black Death, and the lesson has been thoroughly absorbed.

But Ezekiel 37 shows the alternative. Dry bones — not dancing skeletons, not rim-riders at the mercy of fate, but completely still, completely dead, completely beyond the Danse Macabre’s power — receive the breath of God.

And they live.

And they stand.

And they become an exceedingly great army.

The skeleton does not lead that procession. The Spirit of God does.

The Resilience Wheel is not an optimistic self-help rebranding of the Wheel of Fortune. It is the theological declaration that the Hub exists. That the Hub is the King of Kings. That the four throne guardians belong at the Hub, not at the corners of a spinning wheel. That the Torah written on the Wheel of Fortune’s spokes belongs at the center of the Resilience Wheel’s hub, not spinning on the rim of fate.

And that the dry bones of every Terminal Generation survivor — every person who knows who they are in the Imago Dei, who holds the spokes of the seven life domains in covenant practice, who has the Spiritual Hub as their fixed center — will receive the breath of God and stand.

Not dancing with skeletons. Rising from the valley.

“Therefore prophesy and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, O my people, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel. And ye shall know that I am the LORD, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves.” — Ezekiel 37:12-13 (KJV)

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series theological content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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