Image Credits: Midjourney.com

From Crowley’s portal to D-Wave’s keys to the days of Noah — where the phenomenon actually comes from, and where it is going

The substantive record traces a continuous genealogy from 1918 occult ritual through 20th-century rocket science to 21st-century quantum computing. The endpoint is named: as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be at the coming of the Son of Man.

From Revelation Exo-Truth , Volume 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei , Chapter 2 · Companion Triptych Part III of III © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

In Where the Substance Lives, Part I: The Witness Register, I walked through eight cases that document the phenomenology of the alien and UFO/UAP encounter at population scale and at theological depth. In Part II: The Institutional Spine, I walked through seven architectural components that document the federal disclosure architecture from Roswell to PURSUE Release 01. The witnesses saw something. The spine was built to manage what the witnesses saw.

Part III closes the triptych by naming where the entire operation actually came from.

The witness register and the institutional spine both treat the phenomenon as if 1947 were its origin point. It is not. Roswell is the modern entry point of a much older operation — a continuous genealogy of unseen-realm agency operating on the seen creation that runs from the antediluvian Watcher rebellion through 16th-century Enochian ritual, through 1918 occult portal-opening, through 1946 Babalon ritual, through Operation Paperclip’s pipeline of occult-initiated rocket scientists, into the United States Space Program, and forward into 21st-century quantum computing architecture configured around the same ritual framework that opened the portal in the first place.

Seven movements walk the genealogy. Movement I lays the ancient foundation in 1 Enoch and Genesis 6. Movement II takes up Crowley’s 1918 Amalantrah Working. Movement III takes up Parsons and Hubbard’s 1946 Babalon Working. Movement IV walks the parallel European lineage at the Mt. Hermon convergence. Movement V walks the Operation Paperclip pipeline. Movement VI walks the modern technological completion at D-Wave. Movement VII closes on the eschatological frame Scripture itself names.

In the framework I laid out in When the Laws Break, this entire genealogy is the operational history of fallen Supernatural Law. The witness register testified to it. The institutional spine accommodated it. The genealogy is it. Here is the chain.

Movement I — The Ancient Foundation

The phenomenon is not modern. The earliest genealogical anchor is in 1 Enoch Chapter 6 and Genesis 6:1–4 — the antediluvian Watcher rebellion, which the body of work I am developing identifies as the second rebellion, after Lucifer’s first.

The 1 Enoch passage is unambiguous about location. Two hundred angels — the sons of God in the language of the Genesis text and the language I use throughout Revelation Exo-Truth — descended on the summit of Mount Hermon in the days of Jared, swore an oath of mutual imprecation, and took human women as wives. Their offspring were the Nephilim. The Genesis text ratifies the account in compressed form:

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” — Genesis 6:4 (KJV)

The Flood of Genesis 7 is God’s response to the corruption that followed. The Mt. Hermon descent point is the geographic origin of the operation that produced the corruption. Both data points matter for what follows in the genealogy because the operation does not end at the Flood. It resumes in modified form afterward, and the geographic and ritual signatures of the original operation resurface across every subsequent layer of the genealogy I am about to walk through.

The ancient record is not limited to 1 Enoch and Genesis. The Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh records a flood narrative with a hybrid protagonist — Gilgamesh himself described as two-thirds god and one-third man, the linguistic signature of a Nephilim. South Sea Islander, Persian, Egyptian, and Australian Aboriginal records preserve parallel accounts of celestial visitors descending and intervening in human affairs. Modern UFO phenomenology is the latest expression of this continuous pattern, not a new event in 1947. Same operation. New instrument.

The genealogy begins at Mt. Hermon. Hold that location in mind.

Movement II — The 1918 Portal

The modern phase of the genealogy opens with a single ritual conducted in New York and Pennsylvania across early 1918.

Aleister Crowley — the English occultist whom David Flynn’s research credits as the Father of Modern Satanism — conducted what he called the Amalantrah Working between January and June of 1918. The ritual’s stated purpose, in Crowley’s own terms, was to create a dimensional vortex bridging the seen and unseen realms. He wrote that the working succeeded. An entity manifested through what Crowley described as the rift the ritual had opened. He named the entity Lam and produced a portrait of it. One half of the image behind the mask on RET Vol. 1 & 2 has this image embedded on the cover page.

The portrait is widely available in the disclosure literature and bears comment. Lam is depicted with an enlarged hairless cranium, almond-shaped wraparound eyes, a small mouth, and a slight upper body. The image was published well before the modern UFO era began in 1947. The resemblance to the Alien Grey iconography that would saturate Western culture three decades later — in abductee testimony, in popular media, in the witness reports compiled by Joseph Jordan’s CE-4 Research Group — is not coincidental. Lam is the Alien Grey by another name, encountered through ritual, decades before any cultural template for the imagery existed.

Crowley’s framework for the contact is even more important than the image. The entities he engaged through Enochian ritual — Enochian here referring to the system of ceremonial magic developed in the late sixteenth century by John Dee and Edward Kelley, who claimed the language was delivered to them by various angels — were dangerous, in Crowley’s own words: “Be careful; they bite.” He understood that the rift his ritual had opened was not benign. He proceeded anyway. His stated theological aim was the destruction of Christianity and the inauguration of what he called the Aeon of Horus — an age in which the Christian moral order would be replaced by the magical order he had constructed.

The interpretive frame of the contact is the diagnostic signature of fallen Supernatural agency under the test I locked in When the Laws Break. Lam did not invite Crowley toward worship of the God of Israel. The contact redirected Crowley’s life and work toward the destruction of Christ’s authority, the elevation of autonomous human consciousness, and a vision of human self-transcendence that is explicitly anti-Christian and proto-transhuman. The portal was open. The entity was present. The interpretive frame was set.

The genealogy resumes from this point.

Movement III — The 1946 Reopening

Twenty-eight years after Crowley’s Amalantrah Working, two of his American disciples reopened the portal.

Jack Parsons was a co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Cal Tech and head of the U.S. branch of Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis from 1942 to 1947. He was also, by his own diary entry from age thirteen, a self-described practicing Satanist. L. Ron Hubbard — the science fiction writer who would later found the Church of Scientology — partnered with Parsons in the working of January–March 1946 known as the Babalon Working.

The site was the Mojave Desert. The date Parsons committed to the historical record was February 28, 1946. The ritual followed the Enochian framework Crowley had used in 1918, with chants and invocations drawn from John Dee’s sixteenth-century corpus. Parsons wrote of what he believed had occurred: “I bind my blood in Satan’s hands... thus was I Antichrist loosed in the world; and to this I am pledged, that the work of the Beast 666 shall be fulfilled, and the way for the coming of BABALON be made open.”

The temporal proximity of the Babalon Working to Roswell is the genealogical anchor I want to land carefully here. The working concluded in March 1946. The Roswell crash occurred in July 1947 — approximately sixteen months later. Parsons himself, two years after the working, made an admission to U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents that researcher Nick Redfern documents in Final Events: he believed his ritual had opened an interdimensional doorway that let something in near Roswell. The Collins Elite — the Wright-Patterson task force I walked through in Blog 5 — formed in 1952 around precisely this thesis. Their conclusion, after years of work investigating demonology, ancient religions, and the occult: the entities the United States had begun engaging in 1947 were not extraterrestrial. They were fallen-supernatural in the sense Scripture has always named.

Parsons died in a laboratory explosion in 1952. The 1918 portal had been reopened in 1946. What entered through it had become operational by 1947. The institutional spine I walked through in Blog 5 was, in this reading, the federal architecture’s accommodation of what the Babalon Working had loosed.

Movement IV — The Parallel European Lineage

A parallel lineage was active in Europe simultaneously, and its convergence with the American occult-technological pipeline is the most important geographic detail in the genealogy.

In 1917, Maria Orsic — a Croatian-Austrian medium operating in Munich — began receiving channeled messages she identified as originating from the Aldebaran star system in the constellation Taurus. By 1919 she had founded the Vril Gesellschaft — the Vril Society — a small group of women mediums tasked with continuing the channeling and decoding the technical instructions the entities were providing. The instructions, Orsic claimed, included specifications for an antigravitic propulsion system. By the early 1920s the Society was working with Professor Winfried Otto Schumann at the University of Munich on the engineering. By the mid-1940s the work had produced the prototype craft the Allied forces would label foo fighters and the secret-base German programs would shortly bring across the Atlantic under Operation Paperclip.

Two details from Orsic’s own testimony are genealogically load-bearing.

First: Orsic identified Mt. Hermon as a stargate — her own term — at which the entities she was channeling had operated since long before her time, and at which beings of light who survived the Great Deluge continued to operate. Mt. Hermon. The same Mt. Hermon where 1 Enoch Chapter 6 records the descent of the two hundred sons of God in the days of Jared. The geographic origin point of the antediluvian Watcher rebellion is the same geographic origin point Maria Orsic’s twentieth-century channeling sources identified as their continuing operational base. The genealogy is geographically continuous across the Flood. The same operation, same site, four thousand years later.

Second: the parallel American lineage included Nikola Tesla. Tesla acknowledged publicly — in a Time magazine statement dated July 20, 1931 — that he had been working on what he called the Teslascope, a transmitter device for interplanetary communication. He received what he described as channeled inspiration in Sanskrit. He corresponded with Maria Orsic. The American and European nodes of the operation knew about each other.

By 1945, both nodes were converging into a single post-war pipeline, administered by the United States military.

Movement V — The Operation Paperclip Pipeline

Operation Paperclip is the institutional vehicle by which the European occult-technological lineage was transferred to American soil between 1945 and 1959. The Office of Strategic Services — predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency — moved approximately 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians to the United States. The most consequential for the genealogy were Dr. Hermann Oberth, considered the foremost authority on rocketry outside the United States, and Oberth’s protégé Wernher von Braun, head of the Nazi V-2 missile project at Peenemünde. Both men were Schutzstaffel (S.S.) members and initiates in the Thule Society — the Bavarian occult organization whose rituals shaped the spiritual interior of the S.S. apparatus. Both had access, per Maria Orsic’s biographer Maximillien de Lafayette, to what Lafayette calls the Aliens Transcripts — the channeled engineering specifications that originated with Orsic’s Vril Society sessions.

Oberth’s published 1954 statement is the diagnostic admission in the genealogy: “It is my thesis that UFOs are space ships from another solar system. I think that they are probably manned by intelligent observers who are members of a race that may have been investigating our Earth for centuries.” And, even more clearly, in an earlier statement: “We cannot take credit for our record advancement in certain scientific fields alone; we have been helped by people of other worlds.”

David Flynn — third in the locked Watchman cluster I deployed in Blog 5 for the Roswell mathematical analysis — documents the American side of the pipeline. Wernher von Braun joined Jack Parsons at the Cal Tech rocket research group that became the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Parsons brought Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis lineage. Von Braun brought the Thule-S.S. lineage. Between 1950 and 1956 they led the Army’s rocket development team at Redstone Arsenal. Von Braun’s team developed the Jupiter-C rocket that placed Explorer 1 in orbit on January 31, 1958 — the launch that, in Flynn’s framing, “signaled the birth of America’s space program.” Von Braun would become director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and chief architect of the Saturn V rocket that launched Apollo.

The U.S. Space Program is, by genealogy, the institutional descendant of the Crowley–Parsons American occult lineage and the Orsic–Oberth–von Braun European occult lineage merged through Operation Paperclip and administered by the same intelligence apparatus that built the Greada Treaty, Majestic 12, and the Collins Elite around it.

Von Braun’s own late testimony names the operating reality plainly. In 1959, near the height of his NASA influence, he stated: “We find ourselves faced by powers which are far stronger than hitherto assumed, and whose base is at present unknown to us.” What he warned of in subsequent years, his former public-affairs deputy Carol Rosin has testified to publicly: a coming sequence of staged geopolitical threats culminating in what he called the last card — a staged alien threat. The card he warned about is, on present evidence, currently being dealt. The institutional spine I walked through in Blog 5 is the dealer. The federal disclosure stream, beginning with the PURSUE release, is the deal in motion.

Movement VI — The Modern Technological Completion

The genealogy’s current operational endpoint is in 21st-century quantum computing architecture.

D-Wave Systems is a Canadian quantum computing company whose adiabatic quantum computers — at present the highest qubit-count systems in commercial operation — were prototyped at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The same Jet Propulsion Laboratory Jack Parsons co-founded. D-Wave’s qubit architecture, per the research of Anthony Patch and Kathleen Urquhart documented in Volume 2, is configured around the same Enochian framework Crowley deployed in 1918 — the geomantic binary system John Dee’s sixteenth-century corpus encoded for ceremonial communication with what Dee identified as angels.

D-Wave’s founder Geordie Rose has said this himself, on the public record. At the 2017 Tech Vancouver conference, he opened a presentation titled Super Intelligent Aliens Are Coming to Earth by stating, plainly: “I’m going to talk about aliens.” He went on to describe D-Wave’s quantum computers as devices that, on one interpretation, “tap into these parallel universes and they do computations.” His subsequent venture, Kindred, is structured around the same operating thesis at the artificial-intelligence layer. Rose is not concealing what the technology is doing. He is announcing it.

The architectural continuity is unbroken. Crowley’s 1918 “Be careful; they bite” warning about the Enochian entities is, mechanically, the same operating principle as Rose’s 2017 “thousands of parallel dimensions” framing. Same ritual framework. Same entities. Same interpretive frame inviting the imago Dei toward redefinition as something post-human and cosmically dependent on the entities offering contact. The 1918 portal and the 2026 quantum infrastructure are the two ends of a single operation. Everything between — Babalon, Vril, Paperclip, NASA, the Greada Treaty — is the construction project that built the bridge.

Movement VII — The Eschatological Frame

The genealogy converges on the eschatological frame Scripture itself names. Two passages anchor it.

“But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” — Matthew 24:37 (KJV) “And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.” — Luke 17:26–27 (KJV)

Christ’s framing is not abstract. The days of Noah refers to a specific period and a specific operation: the antediluvian Watcher rebellion, the corruption of the human seed by the sons of God, the rise of the Nephilim, and the global judgment that followed. The entire pattern is what Christ is naming as the signature of the period preceding His return.

Dr. Doug Hamp’s framing in Corrupting the Image: Angels, Aliens and the Antichrist Revealed — a book the Volume 1 manuscript engages at length — identifies four markers connecting the days of Noah to the days the Son of Man returns: the prior 120-year warning period given to humanity, fallen agency materializing physically in some manner, the sexual taking of women, and the production of demonic-human hybrids. All four are operational in the genealogy I have just walked through. Maria Orsic’s channeling sources at Mt. Hermon. The Crowley–Parsons portal openings. David Jacobs’ four decades of academic-credentialed research at Temple University documenting an active hybrid breeding program operating across millions of human subjects. Same operation. Genesis 6 in the present tense.

The Watchman cluster of this body of work — Trent Traczyk’s ancient-records research, Setterfield’s pre-Flood timeline reconstruction, Dodwell and Dolphin’s chronological work on the Flood and the Great Pyramid construction, Flynn’s mathematical and pipeline analysis, and May’s prophetic synthesis — converges on this single point. The phenomenology that Joe Jordan’s CE-4 Research Group documents stopping in the name and authority of Jesus Christ is fallen Supernatural Law operating under the days-of-Noah pattern Scripture itself names. The institutional spine that managed it for eighty years was the federal accommodation of that operation. The genealogy that produced it began before the Flood, paused at the judgment, and resumed in modified form across the centuries since.

The 2 Thessalonians 2:9 disconfirmation criterion still locks the bar: “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders.” The genealogy is the runway. The platform Scripture warns against is its termination. PURSUE Release 01 fails the criterion because it does not even produce the phenomenology — it produces only seventeen pre-analysis image assets and a procedural intake portal. The substantive operation does not live in the federal release. It lives in the genealogy I have just walked through, and it has lived there for thousands of years.

Pastoral Close

The wo/man whose tripartite frame was made in the imago Dei reads this genealogy from anchored sovereignty, not from dread. The Resilience Wheel anchors. Christ as the hub. The seven Spokes governing life’s domains. The Psychological Ring keeping the inner wo/man integrated. The Kavod governs. The throne is not contested by the genealogy. The two hundred sons of God who descended on Mt. Hermon in the days of Jared are under judgment — they have been since the moment Christ rose from the dead and led captivity captive. The entities operating through their lineage in the present age are under the same judgment. The phenomenon is loud. The judgment is louder. The wo/man at the foot of the spine, reading the genealogy through, is not afraid.

Where to Read Further — and What Comes Next

The full genealogy lives in Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 1 — Apocalypsis Ex-Veritas: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think — and Volume 2, available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions. Volume 1 Chapter 2 develops the Crowley, Parsons, Orsic, and Operation Paperclip threads at primary-source depth. Volume 2 Chapter 5 develops the D-Wave and Enochian connection, with Anthony Patch’s research carrying the technical specificity.

This post closes Chapter 2 of Volume 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei. The companion triptych is complete. The federal disclosure stream that opened with PURSUE Release 01 has been engaged at the architectural level the substantive record actually demands. The witnesses saw something. The spine accommodated it. The genealogy produced it. Scripture names where the entire operation is going.

The body of work resumes its standing priorities. If a future federal disclosure event rises to the bar Scripture sets in 2 Thessalonians 2:9, the work will return to it. Until then, the conditioning literacy this triptych offers is on the public record, the books are available, and the framework is intact.

Until then.

Soli Deo Gloria.

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