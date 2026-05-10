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How the disclosure architecture was built and buried — Roswell, Greada, Majestic 12, the Collins Elite, and the 21 levels above the President

The federal architecture’s fingerprints are all over the substantive record. PURSUE Release 01 is the most recent surface; the deeper structure has been engaged for two volumes already.

From Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei, Chapter 2 · Companion Triptych Part II of III © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

In Where the Substance Lives, Part I: The Witness Register, I walked through eight cases that document what the substantive record actually contains: Joseph Jordan’s name-of-Jesus diagnostic, David Jacobs’ academic credentialing, Carolyn Hamlett’s inside-the-system testimony, Phil Schneider’s engineer-witness encounter, Frank Joseph’s eight-kind Close Encounter (CE) taxonomy, and four mass-witness public events spanning 1952 to 1997. The witnesses saw what the federal disclosure stream cannot reproduce.

This post takes the next step. The witnesses saw something. The witnesses also saw what was done with what they saw. The federal disclosure architecture did not arise spontaneously in 2026 with the PURSUE release. It has been under construction for nearly eight decades, and every brick of that construction is documented in the substantive record.

In the framework I laid out in When the Laws Break, the institutional spine is the seen-realm administrative architecture through which fallen Supernatural agency operates against the imago Dei. It is the visible side of an unseen-realm assault. The frog spirits of Revelation 16:13–14 go forth to the kings of the earth — meaning, structurally, that fallen agency aggregates its operations at the highest levels of imperial governance. The institutional spine I am about to walk through is what that aggregation looks like in the historical record of the United States since 1947.

Seven architectural components. Four movements. One spine.

Movement I takes up Roswell as the originating event — and the deliberate mathematical signaling embedded in its location. Movement II walks the treaties and the group — Eisenhower’s Greada Treaty, Truman’s Majestic 12, Redfern’s Collins Elite. Movement III walks the hierarchy and the programs — the security clearance architecture and Project Preserve Destiny. Movement IV walks the public-facing tip — what presidents have said publicly versus what the spine knew internally.

The 2 Thessalonians 2:9 disconfirmation criterion still applies. PURSUE Release 01 fails the bar. The institutional spine, however, does not need to meet that criterion to be the institutional spine. It only needs to be documented. And it is.

Movement I — Roswell as the Originating Event

The single most underexamined fact about the 1947 Roswell crash is its location.

David Flynn — third in the locked Watchman cluster of this body of work — built his career on the mathematical structure of seemingly coincidental locations. His analysis of Roswell, published in Cydonia: The Secret Chronicles of Mars, is the most important single contribution to the institutional-spine question because it answers a question almost no one in the secular Ufology literature was willing to ask: why there?

The crash site near Corona, New Mexico, sits at approximately 33° north latitude. Flynn observed that 33 — multiplied by π, the universal mathematical constant — produces 104. The crash site sits at approximately 104° west longitude. The only land location on Earth where 33° latitude and 104° longitude coincide without falling into ocean or onto an uninhabited mountain plateau is the few-mile stretch of New Mexico desert immediately northwest of Roswell.

The odds against that intersection occurring by chance, Flynn calculated, are on the order of millions to one. His conclusion, in his own framing: “The location was chosen, therefore, to show a deliberate and intelligent message.”

If the location was chosen, then the event was not an accident. And if the event was not an accident, then the standard Ufology framing — “an extraterrestrial craft malfunctioned and crashed” — is structurally incoherent. The crash was a delivery. The delivery was a deliberate signal. And the signal was directed at the only audience capable of decoding the geometric logic of the placement: the United States military-industrial apparatus that, within months of the crash, would establish the Central Intelligence Agency, draft the National Security Act, and begin the seventy-year construction project I am about to walk through.

Flynn pushes the numerical analysis further. The number 19.47 — derivable from the Roswell coordinates and the orbital mathematics surrounding the crash — is, in his words, “a universal number signifying the meeting of a tetrahedron with a sphere.” It is the latitude on a rotating sphere where the three lower vertices of an inscribed tetrahedron contact the surface if the upper vertex is anchored at the pole. This is not arbitrary. It is the geometry that, if it appeared in an extraterrestrial radio signal, would constitute proof to SETI scientists that the broadcasters understood Platonic geometry at advanced level. The Roswell location encodes it.

Flynn’s reading of the encoding is theological, and it is the reading I take in Revelation Exo-Truth: the Roswell event was a staged operation by fallen agency designed to bait the United States into engagement with forbidden technology under the false interpretive frame of extraterrestrial visitation. Reverse engineering of recovered material would proceed. So would the institutional architecture built to house, classify, and weaponize the engineering. That architecture is the spine. Roswell is its origin point.

Movement II — The Treaties and the Group

Within ninety days of the Roswell event, the spine had begun to take its first administrative form.

President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act on July 26, 1947. The Central Intelligence Agency was established the same year. According to Dr. Chuck Missler’s research — which the Volume 1 manuscript engages at length — Truman also signed a Special Classified Executive Order on September 24, 1947, directing his Secretary of Defense, James Forrestal, to establish a board of suitably qualified persons answerable directly and only to the president. The code name for that board was Majestic 12. Also referenced as MJ-12 and by the operational designation MAJIC.

The composition of Majestic 12, per Missler’s account, is structurally diagnostic. The first three members were the first three directors of the Central Intelligence Agency — successors to William Donovan’s wartime Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Five additional members were top scientists in aviation, research and development, and astronomy. All twelve held the highest available security clearances. The group was constituted to hold the Roswell material, manage its analysis, and report to the president alone.

I want to be careful with this material because the public documentary record of MJ-12 includes documents whose authenticity is contested. The framing the manuscript takes — and that I take here — is the framing Missler offered: according to the documentary record made public in 1984, including the November 18, 1952, briefing of President-elect Eisenhower by Rear Admiral Roscoe Hillenkoetter, the structure exists. Stanton Friedman, the nuclear physicist who spent twenty years building dossiers on each of the twelve members, published the most thorough treatment in Top Secret/Majic (1996). The dossier work alone — biographical reconstructions of twelve specific named individuals across decades — is not the kind of research that survives invention. The members existed. They held the clearances. They convened. What they decided is what built the next layer of the spine.

The next layer was the Greada Treaty.

The chronology, per Sean Casteel’s research in America’s Top-Secret Treaty With Alien Life Forms, runs from the night of February 20–21, 1954. Eisenhower was on vacation in Palm Springs and went unaccountably missing for several hours. The next morning, his press team explained the absence as an emergency dental visit in Los Angeles. The cover story did not hold. What happened during those missing hours, according to the documentary record Casteel and Dr. Michael Salla compiled, was a first-contact meeting at Edwards Air Force Base — the former Muroc Airfield — between the President of the United States and a delegation of non-human entities.

A first meeting with one race of entities — described in the literature as Nordic-presenting — failed to reach agreement. A second meeting later in 1954 with a different race — the gray-presenting entities that recur throughout the Schneider testimony in Blog 4 — produced what Casteel and Colonel Philip Corso (author of The Day After Roswell) characterized as a treaty. The terms: limited authorization for genetic experimentation on a small population of human subjects in exchange for technology transfer. By 1955, William Cooper’s research suggests, it was clear inside the program that the alien parties to the agreement had been deceiving Eisenhower. The terms were never honored on their side.

Corso’s framing of what the United States had actually entered is unambiguous: a negotiated surrender to the entities, undertaken because what the entities had on their side of the bargaining table was the ability to expose the entire program to the American public. The Eisenhower administration feared disclosure more than it feared the entities. So it surrendered.

Underneath the treaty work was a separate task force. The Collins Elite — documented by Nick Redfern in Final Events and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife — was a small group convened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1952 from military, intelligence, and government personnel. Their assigned task was to determine, through the disciplines of demonology, ancient religions, and the occult, whether the source of the UFO phenomenon was the Devil. Redfern’s sources within the group describe them as awaiting the future with overwhelming dread. Their conclusion, after years of work, was that the entities were not extraterrestrial. They were demonic.

The institutional spine was now in place. A treaty. A group. A clandestine task force. And a sitting president who had signed papers that no Congress had ratified.

Movement III — The Hierarchy and the Programs

The architectural feature that makes everything in Movement II structurally durable is a single number.

Within the United States security clearance hierarchy as it operates above the public defense apparatus, there are thirty-eight levels. Twenty-one of those levels sit above the President of the United States.

Take that in slowly.

The President — the elected commander-in-chief, the singular constitutional figure to whom the entire national-security apparatus is, on paper, accountable — operates at clearance level seventeen of thirty-eight. Twenty-one levels of compartmented program, including the programs that handle Roswell-derivative material and any successor architecture, exist above presidential authority by structural design. This is not a partisan observation. It is a documented feature of how Above-Black-Ops programs are administered. The Day After Roswell states the principle explicitly: the U.S. government has the capability to keep an ongoing operation secret from even the President.

This is the architectural meaning of Eisenhower’s January 1961 farewell address — the speech in which he warned of the military-industrial complex and the unwarranted influence of a permanent armaments establishment. Eisenhower had personally signed the Greada Treaty seven years earlier. He had been briefed by Hillenkoetter on Majestic 12 nine years earlier. He understood, by the end of his presidency, what twenty-one clearance levels above the office he had occupied actually meant. The farewell warning was issued by the only man in American history positioned to issue it from inside the architecture he was warning about.

Project Preserve Destiny is the most chilling documented program operating within this hierarchy. Dan Sherman, an electronic intelligence specialist for the National Security Agency, served three years on Project Preserve Destiny in the early 1990s. His book Above Black documents what the program required of him: he was trained to receive — through what the program characterized as intuitive (psychic and telepathic) communication — reports of alien abduction events occurring across the continental United States, and to file those reports with NSA superiors. He logged latitude and longitude coordinates that, when he checked them, resolved to the Florida panhandle, upstate New York, and Wisconsin.

He was not investigating abduction. He was, by the program’s own design, receiving notifications of abductions from a non-human intelligence and processing them as routine signals traffic. The program’s name explains its self-conception. Its administrators believed they were preserving destiny — managing humanity’s transition through a cosmically determined process by maintaining the institutional architecture that received and recorded the entities’ work in real time.

Compartmentalization is the principle that allows all of this to hold. Each individual program operator knows only their own slice. The slice is sufficient to do the work. It is not sufficient to comprehend the architecture. The architecture comprehends them. And the architecture answers to the levels above the President, not below them.

Movement IV — The Public-Facing Tip

What Americans have been allowed to see of all of this — what makes it past the twenty-one clearance levels and surfaces in the public record — is the public-facing tip of the spine. It is small. It is curated. And on at least one occasion, it included a sitting President of the United States articulating the Supernatural Law category at the United Nations podium.

The address was delivered September 21, 1987, to the 42nd Session of the UN General Assembly. The portion of the speech that has accumulated significance over the decades since is the section in which Reagan said:

“In our obsession with antagonisms of the moment, we often forget how much unites all the members of humanity. Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us recognize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world.”

This is the portion most often cited. But the speech does not stop there. The next sentence, almost universally omitted from disclosure-literature treatments, reads:

“And yet, I ask you, is not an alien force already among us? What could be more alien to the universal aspirations of our peoples than war and the threat of war?”

Read carefully. Reagan pivots, in real time at the UN podium, from hypothetical alien threat to a rhetorical assertion that an alien force is already among us. The pivot is theologically loaded. Reagan ostensibly redirects toward war as the alien force — a humanist gloss most commentators have accepted at face value. Read against the institutional spine I have just walked through, the second reading is harder to dismiss: the man who, as President, sat above seventeen of thirty-eight clearance levels and below twenty-one — the man whose 1974 pre-presidential UFO sighting near Bakersfield is on the record — was articulating something at the UN podium that the spine had been managing for forty years.

Other presidents are on the public record in less ambiguous terms. Jimmy Carter, in 1976 as a presidential candidate, pledged that if elected he would make every piece of UFO information available to the public. He was elected. He never spoke of it again. The pattern is straightforward: the campaign promise was made by a candidate without clearance; the silence was kept by a President who, upon entering office, encountered the twenty-one levels.

Eisenhower’s silence on the treaty he allegedly signed at Edwards in 1954 falls in the same architectural category. So does the broader pattern across every presidency since. Presidents are participants in the institutional theater. They are not authorities over the institutional architecture. The clearance hierarchy guarantees this structurally. The public-facing tip is therefore exactly what it appears to be — small, curated, occasionally cryptic, and never substantive.

Synthesis — One Institutional Spine

Seven architectural components. Four movements. One spine.

Roswell as deliberately signaled origin point. Truman’s Executive Order establishing Majestic 12. Eisenhower’s Greada Treaty. Redfern’s Collins Elite. The thirty-eight-level clearance hierarchy with twenty-one levels above the President. Project Preserve Destiny. The public-facing tip narrating just enough to occupy the cultural imagination without disclosing anything operational. None of these seven components is engaged, named, or even referenced in PURSUE Release 01. The spine has not been declassified. It has been re-papered with a new acronym and routed back through the AARO portal that was already handling the material.

This is what the federal release structurally cannot supply. Revelation Exo-Truth engages the spine across two volumes at primary-source depth. PURSUE engages a procedural intake portal. The substantive register is not in the portal. It never was.

In Supernatural Law terms, the spine is the seen-realm administrative architecture through which fallen agency operating in the ADMIRALTY jurisdiction — the kings of the earth of Revelation 16:14, the principalities, powers, rulers of the darkness of this world, and spiritual wickedness in high places of Ephesians 6:12 — administers its assault against the imago Dei. The architecture is visible. The agency operating through it is not. Both must be named for the picture to come into focus. Both have been named here.

The 2 Thessalonians 2:9 criterion still locks the bar: “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders.” The spine documents the runway. The witnesses in Blog 4 documented the phenomenology. The genealogy in Blog 6 will document where the entire operation actually comes from. Three registers. One body of work. The substance lives across all of it.

Pastoral Close

The wo/man whose tripartite frame was made in the imago Dei reads this register from anchored sovereignty, not from fear of governance. The institutional spine is large. It is well-funded. It has operated for nearly eighty years. It will not be dismantled by a blog post, by a triptych, by a series, by a body of work. None of those things is the point.

The Resilience Wheel anchors what cannot be dismantled. Christ as the hub. The seven Spokes governing life’s domains. The Psychological Ring keeping the inner wo/man integrated. The Kavod governs. The throne is not contested by the spine. The twenty-one clearance levels above the President do not extend above the throne.

The Christian who reads the institutional spine as I have walked it gains interpretive sovereignty over the federal architecture’s frame. That sovereignty does not require the spine to be dismantled. It only requires the spine to be named correctly. Once it is named, the federal disclosure cadence loses its capacity to dictate the conversation, because the conversation is no longer about disclosure. It is about the architecture that disclosure was always built to manage.

Where to Read Further — and What Comes Next

The full institutional spine lives in Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 1 — Apocalypsis Ex-Veritas: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think, available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions. Chapter 2 develops David Flynn’s Roswell mathematical analysis at primary-source depth. Chapter 4 develops the Greada Treaty, Majestic 12, the Collins Elite, the clearance hierarchy, Project Preserve Destiny, and the public-facing tip with full citation chain to Missler, Friedman, Casteel, Corso, Redfern, Bosley, Cooper, Sherman, and Salla.

Next in the triptych: Blog 6 — Where the Substance Lives, Part III: The Genealogy and the Eschatological Frame. There I trace the genealogy underneath the institutional spine — from Aleister Crowley’s 1918 Amalantrah Working through Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard’s 1946 Babalon Working, through Maria Orsic and the Vril Society, through Operation Paperclip and the Wernher von Braun pipeline, to D-Wave’s Enochian-architected quantum computing — landing on Matthew 24:37 and the days of Noah. The witnesses in Blog 4 saw what the spine in Blog 5 was built to bury. Blog 6 names where the entire operation actually came from.

Until then.

Soli Deo Gloria.

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