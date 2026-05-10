Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Eight cases the federal disclosure stream cannot supply — because witness phenomenology with theological framing is not what the federal disclosure stream is built to surface

Joseph Jordan, David Jacobs, Carolyn Hamlett, Phil Schneider — and the four public events the historical record refused to forget

From Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 4 — The Commodification of the Imago Dei, Chapter 2 · Companion Triptych Part I of III © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

In my blog titled No Signs, No Wonders, I closed with a question deliberately left on the table.

If the substance does not live in PURSUE — and on present evidence, after a federal release of seventeen image assets routed back through the same AARO portal that has handled this material all along, the substance plainly does not live in PURSUE — then where does it live?

Today I will address the answer.

The answer arrives in three movements. The first register, the one I take up here, is the witness register: what was seen, who saw it, and how it was documented. The second is institutional — how the federal disclosure architecture was built and quietly buried over seven decades. The third is genealogical — where the phenomenon actually comes from, landing on the eschatological frame Scripture itself names.

I take up the witness register first because it is the most accessible of the three. A reader who has never engaged the body of work I am developing across Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes 1 and 2 can begin here without theological prerequisites. The witnesses tell the story themselves.

A note before I do. Two days ago I published When the Laws Break, the foundational post on Supernatural Law — the higher operating principles by which conscious agency from the unseen realm acts upon seen creation, with Holy and Fallen subdivisions diagnostically distinguished by interpretive frame rather than by phenomenology alone. This triptych and that post are operationally inseparable. The witness register I am about to walk through is what Fallen Supernatural Law looks like when it surfaces in lived testimony, and what holy authority looks like when invoked against it. That the framework went live as the federal disclosure stream opened is not coincidence. It is editorial necessity. Readers needed the category before the federal release was permitted to dictate the conversation about the phenomenology.

Eight cases follow. Four are witness figures whose testimony I engage at depth in the manuscript: Joseph Jordan, David Jacobs, Carolyn Hamlett, Phil Schneider. One is the analytical framework that organizes phenomenology — the eight-kind Close Encounters (CE) taxonomy as Frank Joseph reconstructs it. And four are public events the historical record itself refused to forget, witnessed at population scale: 1952 Washington DC, 1993 Mexico City, the 1996 Israel UFO Flap, and the March 1997 Phoenix Lights.

Together they do something the federal disclosure stream is built to prevent. They make the phenomenon coherent. And once it becomes coherent, the bar set by Scripture in 2 Thessalonians 2:9 “Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders”— the bar I locked into place as the disconfirmation criterion for any future federal release — has actual substance to be measured against.

Here is the witness register.

Movement I — The Witness Figures

Joseph Jordan and the Name-of-Jesus Diagnostic

I begin with Joseph Jordan because the single most theologically diagnostic data point in the entire alien-abduction literature comes through his work, and I want it at the front of this post where its weight cannot be missed.

Jordan started in MUFON — the Mutual UFO Network — in 1992 as a sighting investigator. After five years working sightings, he co-founded the CE-4 Research Group in 1997 to focus specifically on alien abduction reports. Across the decades since, the group has documented somewhere between 350 and 1,000 abduction testimonies. Of these, 135 written testimonies and 30 audio testimonies are publicly archived on the CE-4 Research website.

The diagnostic finding from this work is straightforward and reproducible. Jordan reports that approximately eighty percent of abductions among genuinely born-again believers — what he and his colleagues call “walk-the-walk” Christians — have not merely been interrupted but terminated. The abduction experience stops permanently when the subject calls on the name and authority of Jesus Christ. The remaining twenty percent who do not see termination tend, in Jordan’s analysis, to carry what he describes as a “victim mindset” or co-dependency relationship with the entities — a posture of consent the diagnostic itself cannot override.

There is also an intergenerational dimension. If parents or grandparents experienced the phenomenon, the next generation tends to inherit it until the experience is consciously stopped and terminated through the same authority.

This is not anecdote. It is empirical research compiled across three decades, replicated across hundreds of independent cases, and corroborated by multiple other researchers whose work I engage in the manuscript. David Ruffino and Joe Jordan together documented over 300 cases in Unholy Communion alone. Carolyn Hamlett — whom I will turn to shortly — independently confirms the same finding from inside her own testimony.

The name of Jesus stops the phenomenon. That is a theological data point — and, in the framework I laid out in When the Laws Break, it is operational Supernatural Law in real time. Fallen agency cannot withstand testimony to Christ’s authority, which is the diagnostic signature distinguishing holy from fallen Supernatural agency in any era. The federal disclosure architecture is structurally incapable of reproducing this, because reproducing it would require admitting the entities respond to a name the federal architecture has no doctrinal jurisdiction over.

PURSUE Release 01 contains nothing of this register. It cannot.

David Jacobs and Academic Credentialing

Where Jordan provides the theological diagnostic, David Jacobs provides academic credentialing of the abduction phenomenon at a level that dismissal cannot survive without ignoring him entirely. Volume 1 does not ignore him.

Jacobs was Associate Professor of History at Temple University in Philadelphia, specializing in twentieth-century American history. He completed his doctoral dissertation in 1973 at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on the controversy over UFOs in America — only the second PhD ever granted on a UFO-related theme. Beginning in 1977, he taught the country’s only regular university curriculum on the subject, “UFOs in American Society,” offered continuously at Temple for decades. Forty-plus years of research. Hundreds of hypnotic regression interviews. The single longest sustained academic engagement with abduction phenomenology on record.

What is significant for the witness register is not the framework Jacobs operates within — his secular reading diverges from the theological reading I take in Revelation Exo-Truth, and he and Harvard’s John Mack famously diverged from each other on whether the phenomenon was positive or threatening. What is significant is what Jacobs concluded after four decades inside the data.

His 2003 interview with Sean Casteel for the book The Threat records the turn. Jacobs entered the field as an enthusiastic Ufologist pioneer. He left it, in his own framing, in despair concerning what he had discovered. The conclusion he drew is the conclusion the body of work I am developing in this series confirms from a different starting point: there is a hybrid breeding program, the entities are not benevolent, and the trajectory is not toward human flourishing.

Forty years of academic-credentialed research conducted under hypnotic regression protocols, terminating in despair. That is the witness register at full academic weight.

Carolyn Hamlett and Inside-the-System Testimony

The third witness figure is the one I find most underused in the broader Christian literature on this subject, and the one whose testimony most directly corroborates Jordan’s diagnostic from a wholly different starting point.

Carolyn Hamlett is a self-described “bloodliner.” Her ancestral lineage, by her own account, traces back to families involved from before her birth in what she calls Satan’s spiritual hierarchy. Her family groomed her toward what she names as the role of an “ascended master” within a planned global Satanic religious system. Her testimony is therefore not the testimony of a researcher looking in from outside — it is the testimony of someone who was inside the system and was eventually delivered out of it.

What matters for this post is that Hamlett, from her insider position, confirms Jordan’s finding without coordination and without any overlap in their backgrounds. The abduction experience can be terminated, she states plainly, by calling on the name and authority of Jesus Christ. The entities she had personally interacted with within Satan’s spiritual hierarchy responded to that name in the same way the entities Jordan’s CE-4 research subjects encountered did. And she goes further. She frames the entire UFO and abduction phenomenon as Lucifer’s tactic to draw souls away from God toward UFO Cult and New Age religious belief systems, the promise of a “next level of spiritual consciousness,” and the bait-and-hook strategy of forbidden interdimensional technology.

Two independent witnesses, opposite directions of approach, identical diagnostic. PURSUE has nothing remotely analogous.

Phil Schneider and Engineer-Witness Physical Encounter

The fourth witness figure is also the costliest. Phil Schneider was killed for his testimony on January 17, 1996, found dead in his apartment in Wilsonville, Oregon — the fourteenth assassination attempt on his life over an eighteen-month period during which he gave more than thirty public lectures. The previous thirteen attempts had included firefights, car chases, and hand-to-hand combat. He survived all of them. The fourteenth he did not.

Before he was killed, Schneider gave the substantive record one of its most specifically credentialed first-person engineer-witness accounts on file.

He worked seventeen years as a geologist, structural engineer, and explosives expert on black-budget projects for the United States military and multinational private contractors. His Level 1 Security Clearance — Rhyolite 38 — placed him inside compartmented programs operating well above the public defense apparatus. The installations he helped construct included Area 51 and S-4 in Nevada, Los Alamos and Dulce in New Mexico.

The encounter Schneider testified to during the Dulce DUMB construction was not a sensor reading or a photograph. It was a physical engagement. Four tunnel-like holes had been drilled to depths of two and a half miles. Drilling equipment kept being destroyed at depth. Schneider was lowered down in a basket to investigate, and at the bottom encountered a seven-foot-tall Gray. He fired and killed two before one of them gestured and a blue beam struck him, opening his torso and burning his fingers off. A Green Beret behind him took the wound that would have finished him. Sixty-six personnel — Secret Service, Green Berets, Black Berets, support troops — were lost in the engagement. Schneider was, by his own framing in his lectures, the only public-facing survivor.

The framing he used to interpret what he had been part of is theologically explicit and consistent with the framing every other witness figure in this section eventually arrives at. The United States military-industrial apparatus had entered a Faustian bargain with demonic entities masquerading as extraterrestrials, and the bargain was already destroying its participants from within.

He was killed for saying so out loud.

Movement II — The Framework

Witness figures alone, however credentialed and however independent, are not yet a coherent register. To be coherent, the testimony has to fit into an analytical framework that organizes encounter types into a typology readers and researchers can think with. The framework I draw on through Volume 1 is the eight-kind Close Encounters taxonomy as developed by Frank Joseph in his book Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials: The Real War of the Worlds.

Here is the taxonomy in compressed form:

Close Encounters of the First Kind : visual sighting of an unidentified flying object.

Second Kind : interference with a vehicle or electronic device, or other physical evidence left behind.

Third Kind : a human in the presence of an extraterrestrial. This is the category most readers know from the 1977 Spielberg film.

Fourth Kind : a human abducted by extraterrestrials. This is the category Joseph Jordan’s CE-4 research operates within.

Fifth Kind : direct communication between extraterrestrials and humans. Steven Greer is the figure most popularly associated with CE-5 in the broader literature, though Greer treats CE-5 as the apex; in Joseph’s framework it is one rung among several, which is the position I take.

Sixth Kind : death of a human or animal associated with a UFO or extraterrestrial sighting.

Seventh Kind : creation of a human-alien hybrid being, by sexual reproduction or by artificial means. This is the category David Jacobs spent forty years documenting.

Eighth Kind: military confrontations between human combatants and extraterrestrials. This is the category Phil Schneider’s Dulce testimony falls within.

Eight rungs. Each phenomenologically distinct. Each with documented case material in the substantive literature. Each anchoring witness figures whose testimony has been independently corroborated.

The reason the federal disclosure stream cannot reproduce this framework is structural. PURSUE Release 01 supplies image assets accompanied by explicit administrative disclaimers against analytical interpretation — the war.gov press materials specify the released material is pre-analysis. Frank Joseph’s taxonomy is all analysis. It exists precisely to organize phenomenology so interpretation becomes possible. The federal architecture is built to surface decontextualized fragments; the substantive register is built to make the fragments cohere.

A phenomenology with eight rungs has shape. Seventeen redacted images have none. That is the difference between the witness register and the federal release.

Movement III — The Public Events

The witness figures and the framework establish that phenomenology and theology can be analyzed coherently. The public events establish that the phenomenology happens at population scale — not as anecdote, not as single-witness ambiguity, but as documented mass-witness events the historical record refused to forget. I will compress four of them here.

1952 Washington DC — The Bluebook Anchor

Across two weekends in late July 1952, the airspace over Washington DC was repeatedly penetrated by objects that registered on multiple independent radar installations and were observed visually by both military and civilian pilots. On the night of July 19 at 11:40 PM, seven UFOs appeared simultaneously on the long-range radar at the Air Route Traffic Control Center handling all DC traffic and on the short-range radar at Washington National Airport. Subsequent flights occurred on July 26 and 27. Lt. William Patterson, scrambled out of Wilmington, Delaware, reported being surrounded by a ring of blue-white lights that vanished before he could fire. Air traffic was shut down across the capital region. The sequence was documented in real time by Edward J. Ruppelt, the director of Project Bluebook. The press conference that followed drew the largest media attendance Washington had seen since the end of the Second World War. The Civil Aviation Authority’s eventual “temperature inversion” explanation persuaded essentially no one inside the actual investigative apparatus.

1993 Mexico City — The Mass-Photographed Event

On January 1, 1993, at 2:00 PM, the most extensively photographed UFO event in recorded history unfolded over central Mexico City in broad daylight. Tens of thousands of witnesses — police, military personnel, ordinary citizens — observed a silvery, hockey-puck-shaped craft rotating counterclockwise. Avenida Reforma traffic stopped as drivers and passengers exited their vehicles to watch. Radio stations were inundated with calls. Television stations preempted regular programming. Seventeen separate witnesses across four different cities recorded the event simultaneously on camera and video. The Mexico City International Airport radar tracked the object. The next morning La Prensa, one of Mexico’s largest dailies, ran the headline “Astonishment! UFOs over the Capital.” The event lasted approximately five hours. American press coverage was nonexistent.

In the years that followed, Mexican researchers collected more than seven hundred subsequent video records of similar craft over the country, more than one hundred of them in daylight. Mexico City became sufficiently saturated with the phenomenon that the population stopped reacting.

1996 Israel — The Big Invasion

In September 1996 a UFO flap began over Israel that would extend across more than a year, generate hundreds of independent eyewitness reports, draw formal Knesset attention, and earn the working name “The Big Invasion” from Israeli journalists led by Barry Chamish. The signature incident occurred at 2:00 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 1996, when traffic on High Road in the Ramat Aviv district of Tel Aviv came to a standstill as motorists exited their vehicles to watch a luminous craft performing aerial acrobatics impossible for any conventional aircraft. Tel Aviv police logged dozens of corroborating calls. Mai’ariv, one of Israel’s two largest daily newspapers, sent reporter and editor David Ronen to cover the sequence; he received hundreds of subsequent witness reports across the following months. On August 4, 1996, in Eilat, more than a thousand witnesses observed a craft that Rafi Edri, son of the deputy mayor, described as “a giant tent full of lights” hovering 100 to 200 meters above the ground for approximately ten minutes before vanishing. On February 12, 1997, the Knesset formally discussed the phenomenon and reached no resolution.

1997 Phoenix — The V-Formation Across Arizona

On the evening of March 13, 1997, a V-formation craft estimated by computer imaging at over a mile in length passed silently across Arizona airspace. The first report came at 8:16 PM from a retired police officer in Paulden, 60 miles north of Phoenix. Calls flooded Luke Air Force Base from witnesses across Prescott, Wickenburg, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Witnesses described the craft moving at approximately 30 mph at low altitude with no audible sound. F-16s were scrambled; the craft accelerated into the stratosphere on approach. The National UFO Reporting Center received hundreds of calls. The mainstream media did not cover the event for three months — USA Today eventually ran a front-page story on June 18, 1997. Drs. Missler and Eastman note in the Volume 1 manuscript that one alternative interpretation is military holography testing rather than craft observation; I carry their caveat without resolving it here.

Synthesis — One Substantive Register

Eight cases. Three movements. One register where the substance lives.

Across the witness figures the phenomenology is theologically diagnosed (Jordan), academically credentialed (Jacobs), insider-corroborated (Hamlett), and engineer-encountered at clearance level (Schneider). Across the framework the phenomenology has analytical shape — eight rungs of encounter type that organize the entire substantive literature. Across the public events the phenomenology is registered at population scale — multi-radar in 1952, mass-photographed in 1993, multi-month and multi-city in 1996, six-city V-formation in 1997.

What the witness register is not is the federal disclosure stream’s seventeen pre-analysis image assets routed through the AARO portal. The federal release is structurally incapable of reproducing this register, and the structural incapacity is the load-bearing observation. Witness phenomenology with theological framing requires admitting things — names, authorities, jurisdictions — that the federal architecture has no doctrinal standing to admit. So it does not admit them. It releases instead what it can release: footage, fragments, files. And it releases them on a perpetual cadence engineered never to close.

The 2 Thessalonians 2:9 disconfirmation criterion I locked into place measures the federal release against the bar Scripture sets — “all power and signs and lying wonders.” That bar is fallen Supernatural Law operating under counterfeit authority and producing real phenomenology dressed in the imitation of the holy. PURSUE Release 01 fails the criterion. It does not even produce the phenomenology. The witness register, by contrast, documents the runway leading toward such a platform — fallen Supernatural Law surfacing in lived testimony, with holy authority invoked against it. Eight cases. One register. The substance lives here.

Pastoral Close

The wo/man whose tripartite frame was made in the imago Dei reads this register from anchored sovereignty, not from fear. The Resilience Wheel is the architecture for that anchoring: Christ as the hub, the seven Spokes governing life’s domains, the Psychological Ring keeping the inner wo/man integrated. The Kavod governs. The throne is not contested by the contest.

What this post asks of the reader is not panic. It asks pattern recognition. The witnesses are credible. The framework is coherent. The events were public. The substance is real. And the Christian who reads it as I have written it gains interpretive resilience that no federal disclosure cadence can disturb — because interpretive resilience does not depend on disclosure. It depends on what the disclosure is measured against.

Where to Read Further — and What Comes Next

The full witness register lives in Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 1 — Apocalypsis Ex-Veritas: Alien and UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think, available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions. Chapters 3 and 4 develop every case I have compressed here at primary-source depth, with the full citation chain to Marzulli, Bates, Missler, Eastman, Hamp, Friedman, Joseph, Redfern, and Flynn.

Next in the triptych: Blog 5 — Where the Substance Lives, Part II: The Institutional Spine. There I take up the federal architecture itself across seven decades — Roswell, the Greada Treaty, Majestic 12, the Collins Elite, the security clearance hierarchy, and the public-facing tip the public has actually been allowed to see. The witnesses in this post saw what the spine attempted to bury. The spine is the next register.

Until then.

Soli Deo Gloria.