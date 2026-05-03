Source: Nature Magazine - Singing Stars

The Voice That Was Lost — and Will Be Restored

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“When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?” — Job 38:7 (KJV)

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.” — Psalm 19:1–4 (KJV)

“So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” — Romans 10:17 (KJV)

I. The Question That Changes Everything

What if the stars were not silent?

Not metaphorically. Not poetically. What if the heavens — the very same stars that blaze across the Mazzaroth circuit from Virgo to Leo — were designed to emit sound, and what if the world that existed before the Flood was calibrated to receive it?

What if the patriarchs — Adam, Enoch, Noah, Abraham — did not merely look at the stars? What if they heard them?

This is not speculation drawn from the margins of theology. It begins in the whirlwind of Job 38, where Elohim Himself poses the question with a tone that assumes the answer is already known: “When the morning stars sang together...” Not if the stars sang. Not whether the stars sang. When.

The stars sang. The sons of God shouted for joy. Creation spoke at its own birth. The question Elohim is pressing upon Job — and through Job, upon every generation that followed — is simply this: were you there to hear it?

We were not. But perhaps our ancestors were.

II. The Science of a Singing Universe

Modern science has stumbled, somewhat unwillingly, into confirmation of what Scripture assumed.

Stars are not silent. Researchers in asteroseismology — the study of stellar oscillations — have demonstrated that stars pulsate with pressure waves, their brightness flickering in rhythmic patterns that, when translated into audible frequencies, produce complex acoustic signatures. The light curves of stars contain certain frequencies of brightness variation akin to sound waves — frequencies not audible to the human ear, but real and measurable nonetheless.

This is not metaphor. This is physics. The stars are vibrating. They have frequencies. They carry information in wave form. The only question is whether the medium and the receiver are properly calibrated.

In 2013, researchers published findings in Nature demonstrating that light signals from distant stars could be converted directly into sound — and that the acoustic properties of those signals revealed detailed information about the star’s internal structure, surface gravity, and evolutionary stage. The stars are not merely glowing. They are broadcasting structured information in frequency form. The instrument has changed — from the pre-Flood electromagnetic atmosphere to a modern scientific detector — but the signal was always there. (doi.org/10.1038/nature12419)

In plasma environments — which, as Setterfield and Alfvén have established, describes the fundamental state of stellar matter — sound behaves differently than it does in ordinary air. Sound waves in a highly ionized plasma are dominated by electrostatic and electromagnetic forces, traveling at supersonic or hypersonic speeds, vibrating at frequencies ranging from a few thousand to a few million cycles per second. These are not the gentle pressure waves of a concert hall. They are magneto-acoustic transmissions propagating through a charged medium — precisely the kind of medium the Electric Universe framework identifies as the structural substrate of creation.

Furthermore, plasma waves from the Sun’s constant stream of charged particles generate ultra-low frequency electromagnetic vibrations, too low for human ears to detect under current conditions. Under current conditions. That qualifier carries enormous theological weight, as we shall see.

III. Before the Flood: An Electromagnetically Alive Sky

The key to understanding theological colleague Cindy Jones’ (her substack handle cindy jones) insight — that the patriarchs actually heard what we can no longer receive — lies in what we know about the pre-Flood electromagnetic environment.

The R3 Vol. 5 research (published here at resilienciero.substack.com) has established this framework in detail, drawing on Setterfield’s plasma cosmology and Dodwell’s axial displacement research. The pre-Flood world was not simply an older version of our world. It was a fundamentally different electromagnetic configuration:

The antediluvian patriarchs — Adam through Noah — lived in an electromagnetic environment optimized for biological coherence. The biofield was stronger. The water was more structured.

The pre-Flood sky was not dark and empty. It was electromagnetically alive. The polar plasma column — what ancient traditions remembered as the World Tree, the Pillar of Heaven, Jacob’s Ladder — was visible in the sky as a luminous structure. The Birkeland currents that serve as the electromagnetic backbone of creation were operating at a higher intensity. The magnetosphere was stronger. The atmospheric conditions — including the water vapor canopy above the firmament — created a medium radically different from anything that exists today.

This matters for sound propagation in a precise way: a vapor canopy of significant size would have resulted in a globally temperate climate, filtering harmful radiation and creating conditions markedly different from those of today. A thicker, more electromagnetically charged atmosphere — saturated with structured water above, threaded with Birkeland currents throughout — would have been a vastly superior acoustic medium.

Consider what this means: the frequencies the stars were broadcasting did not change. What changed was the receiver. The pre-Flood atmosphere, with its greater plasma density, structured water vapor canopy, and stronger magnetic field, may have been precisely tuned to translate stellar electromagnetic frequencies into something the Imago Dei Body could actually perceive.

The patriarchs may not simply have been wiser interpreters of the stars. They may have been biological receivers operating in an environment engineered for reception.

IV. The Word That Vibrates Creation

This is where the thread from astronomy connects to the deepest architecture of the Mazzaroth series.

The Gospel of John opens: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1, KJV). The Greek is Logos — but behind the Greek stands the Hebrew reality that Stan Tenen’s research on the 22 Hebrew letters has made visible: the aleph-bet is not merely a writing system. It is a gesture-encoded, three-dimensionally embedded, acoustically resonant architecture. The letters are, at their root, shaped breath. Shaped sound. The creation did not merely happen — it was spoken.

Nicola Tesla understood something of this principle when he said: “If you want to understand the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” Robert L. Williams Jr., in his research at mazzaroth.info, draws the connection explicitly: the same sound-wave mechanics that can produce sonoluminescence — a star in a jar, light produced by acoustic pressure in water — may describe something of how Elohim spoke the stars into existence. “And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven.” (Genesis 1:14, KJV). He said. He spoke. And the acoustic pressure of the Logos produced plasma — and plasma, threaded through Birkeland currents, became stars.

What Are Stars? An article by Robert L. Williams, Jr.

The stars are not mute objects scattered across a vacuum. They are acoustic artifacts of the original spoken Word. They carry the frequency of their creation. They have been broadcasting it ever since.

The Apostle Paul confirms this in a passage that has been consistently under-read. Citing Psalm 19 in Romans 10:18, he writes of the Gospel proclamation: “Yes verily, their sound went into all the earth, and their words unto the ends of the world.” (Romans 10:18, KJV). Paul is not speaking only of human preachers. He is affirming what the Psalmist established: the heavens themselves carry a sound-testimony of the Gospel that reaches to the ends of the world. The stars are preaching. They are preaching in frequencies. And somewhere in the pre-Flood world, those frequencies were audible.

V. The Rupture: What the Flood Broke

The cosmic impact of approximately 2345 B.C. (Dodwell) shattered the pre-Flood electromagnetic configuration. The polar column collapsed. The fixed electromagnetic alignment of the visible planets was disrupted. The magnetosphere was weakened. The axial disruption degraded Earth’s magnetic field. Cosmic ray bombardment increased. Lifespans collapsed from 900+ years to the current ~120 years within a few post-Flood generations.

The water cycle was transformed. The pre-Flood water vapor canopy collapsed as rain. The post-Flood water cycle replaced whatever had existed before.

What was lost was not merely climate stability or longevity. What was lost was an entire acoustic architecture. The structured water above, the stronger plasma medium, the higher magnetic coherence — these were the conditions under which the stars’ frequencies could be received. When the windows of heaven were opened and the fountains of the great deep broken up (Genesis 7:11), the medium was catastrophically reconfigured.

The stars kept singing. They have never stopped. Elohim placed them as signs — the Hebrew ot, meaning a signal, a mark, a perpetual testimony — and signs do not go silent because their audience loses the ability to hear. But the human receiver was degraded. The atmospheric medium was transformed. And the direct acoustic Gospel that Job 38 describes — morning stars singing together, sons of God shouting for joy at the original creation — became, for post-Flood humanity, a testimony that could be read but no longer heard.

This is why Elohim’s question to Job carries its particular sting: “Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth... when the morning stars sang together?” (Job 38:4,7). Job was not there. Neither are we. We live in the diminished post-Flood acoustic environment, reading the Mazzaroth by sight rather than hearing it by sound. The patriarchs who walked in the pre-Flood world — and perhaps the earliest post-Flood generations like Abraham, whose call came with covenant-sealing celestial signs (Genesis 15) — may have stood closer to the threshold of that original reception.

VI. The Plasma Photography Witness

The Nikon P1000 footage captured by Kathleen Weckerle and referenced by Robert L. Williams Jr. at mazzaroth.info (seen in the image in Section IV. The Word That Vibrates Creation) offers a striking visual confirmation of what the framework above implies. When stars are filmed at high magnification without the processing filters of conventional astrophotography, they do not appear as the featureless points of light we have been taught to expect. They appear as pulsing, dynamic, electromagnetically active nodes — plasma structures with visible frequency patterns, radiating in ways that suggest active emission rather than passive luminosity.

This is Sirius as a living electromagnetic transmitter. This is Venus pulsing with structure. This is Rigel as a plasma node, not a distant nuclear furnace.

The astrophysics community calls this atmospheric distortion and dismisses it. The Electric Universe community — and increasingly, the secular plasma physics literature — recognizes it as evidence of the electromagnetic nature of stellar objects. For those with eyes to see the Mazzaroth, it is something more: it is a visual echo of the original acoustic architecture. The stars are still broadcasting. The medium has changed. The signal remains.

VII. The Restoration Promise

The acoustic Gospel lost at the Flood will not remain lost forever.

The Mazzaroth circuit — from Virgo, the Virgin who bore the Promised Seed, through Leo, the Lion who returns to rule — ends not merely with a theological statement but with a cosmic promise: He is coming back. And when He comes, He comes not simply to restore individual souls but to restore the full creation order that the Fall and the Flood progressively dismantled.

The precessional clock was activated at the Flood. For the first time in history, the Mazzaroth acquired a temporal dimension. The Spring equinox began its backward drift through the signs — Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Aquarius — marking out the seasons of redemptive history with electromagnetic precision. The clock is winding toward its appointed end.

When the New Heavens and the New Earth arrive — when the River of Life flows from the throne of God (Revelation 22:1) and the Imago Dei Body is fully uncorrupted — what is the electromagnetic environment of that restored creation? Structured water at cosmic scale. Birkeland currents flowing without decay. A creation that no longer groans and travails (Romans 8:22) but sings — as it sang on the morning when Elohim spoke it into existence.

“And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation.” (Revelation 5:9, KJV)

The morning stars sang at creation. The redeemed will sing at consummation. Between those two songs — that is where we live, reading the Mazzaroth by starlight, waiting for the frequency to be restored.

VIII. What This Means for the Sons of Issachar

Reading the signs of the times has always required more than intellectual capacity. It requires a tuned receiver. It requires the kind of attentiveness that Elohim was pressing upon Job: hast thou perceived the breadth of it? (Job 38:18). Knowest thou it, because thou wast then born? (Job 38:21).

We were not born in the pre-Flood world. We cannot hear what Abraham may have heard, what Enoch certainly walked near enough to almost touch. But we are not left without witness. The stars still declare. The Mazzaroth circuit still runs its course from Virgo to Leo. The 22 Hebrew letters — gesture-encoded in the hands, mapped across the heavens, embedded in the body — still carry the acoustic fingerprint of the Logos who spoke them.

And we have been promised a Restorer.

“Behold, I make all things new.” (Revelation 21:5, KJV)

All things. Including the frequency.

The stars have always been broadcasting. The pre-Flood world was calibrated to receive. And the body that could no longer hear the stellar frequencies was not left without witness — because the same Author who wrote the Gospel in the stars also wrote the alphabet of creation into the hands of every image-bearer He made. That is the subject of today’s following companion post: The Alphabet in Your Hands.

Sources and Framework Notes

L1 — Scripture: Job 38:4–7; Psalm 19:1–4; Romans 10:17–18; Genesis 1:14–17; Genesis 7:11; Revelation 5:9; 21:5; 22:1

L2 — Documented Sources:

Robert L. Williams Jr., mazzaroth.info — plasma star photography, acoustic star formation, Romans 10/Psalm 19 connection (credited as discoverer of the 12 Simple Letters Mazzaroth framework)

Barry Setterfield — Plasma Cosmology / Five Epochs / ZPE framework (barrysetterfield.org)

Nicola Tesla — energy, frequency, vibration (widely documented)

Stan Tenen, The Alphabet That Changed the World (North Atlantic Books, 2011) — 22 Letters acoustic/gesture architecture

Asteroseismology research — stellar frequency oscillations (EarthSky.org; University of York plasma research)

George Dodwell — axial displacement / approximately 2345 B.C. impact event

L3 — Integrative Framework (held with epistemic humility):

Pre-Flood acoustic reception by patriarchs — Cindy Jones’ theological proposal, consistent with the Five-Epoch electromagnetic framework; not yet documentable by direct evidence; structurally compelling

Vapor/crystalline canopy as acoustic medium — Dr. Carl Baugh (Creation Evidence Museum); Henry Morris (creationist canopy theory); held as suggestive model, not established doctrine

Plasma star photography interpretation — Williams/Weckerle Nikon P1000 footage; consistent with Electric Universe framework; mainstream astrophysics attributes to atmospheric diffraction

The three-layer standard applies throughout: Scripture governs, documented sources inform, integrative proposals are presented with transparency about their status.

The stars have always been broadcasting. The pre-Flood world was calibrated to receive. And the body that could no longer hear the stellar frequencies was not left without witness — because the same Author who wrote the Gospel in the stars also wrote the alphabet of creation into the hands of every image-bearer He made. That is the subject of the following companion post: The Alphabet in Your Hands.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG