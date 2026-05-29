Image Credits: Midjourney.com

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH A Field Dispatch on the Commodification of the Imago Dei· Volume IV Material

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 (KJV) “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 (KJV)

I want to begin where the trail began for me — at the bottom of a webpage. Not in a prophecy conference, not in a leaked document, but in the small grey text of a footer, the place no one is meant to read. A fellow witness Edward May (aka Ed) sent the lead my way, the way leads come now, one believer to another, and I followed it down to the place where the dust settles.

There, beneath a federal government prescription-pricing website, sat a line I have never seen on a government page in my life: designed and engineered by a named studio, with the studio’s name made into a link. Governments do not sign their work. The tax authority does not credit a design house. The signature is the kind of thing an artist puts on a canvas, or a craftsman burns into the underside of a chair — this is mine; I made this. And that is the first thing I want you to sit with, because the whole of what follows is contained in that small act of signing. Somebody has begun to treat the surfaces where you meet your government as a designed product. And a product, by definition, has an owner who is not you.

This is Volume IV territory — the commodification of the imago Dei — and it has arrived, quietly, at the federal footer.

What is actually confirmed

Let me be a careful witness before I am a passionate one. We document the convergence; we do not predict it. So I will tell you plainly which layer each claim sits on, and I will not hand you an inference dressed up as an observation.

Here is the documented spine, confirmed against multiple independent outlets and the primary record itself. In August of 2025, an executive order established a new office inside the White House — the National Design Studio — and with it a brand-new federal title, the Chief Design Officer of the United States. The man appointed is a co-founder of one of the largest hospitality-technology platforms in the world; he had served in the prior government-efficiency initiative; he sits on the board of a major automaker; and his stated ambition, in his own words, is to make government services feel as satisfying to use as a certain famous consumer-electronics store. The studio is housed within the Executive Office of the President, stood up under a temporary-organization hiring authority written for short-term advisory bodies, and reports directly to the White House Chief of Staff. Federal agencies were given until the Fourth of July, 2026 — the nation’s two-hundred-fiftieth year — to produce initial results.

All of that is real, on the record, and not in dispute. The studio’s hand is documented on a prescription-pricing portal, a children’s-savings portal, a federal AI initiative’s web presence, and others. The lineage to the earlier efficiency initiative is also documented; at least one of its known engineers migrated into the new studio.

That is the chassis. It is solid ground, and I will build only on solid ground.

The thesis the architecture preaches

Now hear the thesis, because a secular investigator stated it more cleanly than most sermons I have heard. At the end of the report that surfaced all this, the investigator observed that the studio’s stated job is to redesign how Americans experience their government — but that the job actually being performed is to redesign how the government experiences its citizens.

Read that twice. That inversion is the entire argument of Commodification of the Imago Dei compressed into a single sentence, and the man who wrote it almost certainly has no idea he was preaching it.

When you are the one experiencing a service, you are a soul being served. When you are the thing being experienced, you have become an object of study — a surface to be measured, a behavior to be recorded, a pattern to be priced. The first treats you as bearer of the image of God. The second treats you as inventory. So God created man in his own image (Genesis 1:27) — and the present age, in every generation, finds a new vocabulary for converting that image into an asset. In Volume IV I trace the long road of that conversion: the body made into property by the patent regime, the body made into substrate by the engineering standards, and the body made into enrollment by the eschatological terminus. The byline in the footer is a small thing. But it is the same road. It is the citizen’s point of contact with the state being re-conceived as a designed, owned, instrumented product.

The image was never meant to be an interface.

The substrate, and the counterfeit of omniscience

Here we cross onto less-settled ground, and I will tell you so as we cross.

The investigator who broke this did not stop at the byline. He opened the code behind these federal sites and reported finding commercial analytics machinery embedded in them — session-recording tools, with the visitor’s network address left un-stripped rather than anonymized, and a forwarding technique of the sort ordinarily used to slip past ad-blockers, here disguising where the data was going. He reported a hand-built script on the studio’s own homepage that copied the page’s outbound traffic to a private back-end with no public face. And by reading the public certificate ledger — every secure website on earth must log its certificate the moment it is issued, which leaves a fingerprint that cannot be hidden — he reported finding dozens of unannounced look-alike sub-sites, staged previews of things like a passport portal and a voter-registration portal, all tracing back to the same White House office, all funneled through a single private account whimsically named after the founder’s personal motto that love is a skill.

I hold these specific findings at arm’s length, deliberately, and you should too. They are the work of one independent investigator, they post-date the reliable record, and to my knowledge no second technical outfit has yet confirmed the forensics. But — and this matters — they are checkable. The certificate ledger he used is a real public tool; anyone with patience can run the same search. Technical readers elsewhere independently flagged the current passport portal as suspicious. So this is not a man asking you to take his word on faith; it is a man showing you where to look. That is the right posture, and it is the only posture I will deploy in this work: honor the data, document the trail, and bracket the man’s larger claims about intent until they are confirmed.

What I can say theologically does not depend on whether every forensic detail holds. The economic engine here is one Shoshana Zuboff named years ago — surveillance turned into a business model, behavior harvested and sold back to whoever owns the surface. The dossier is the age’s counterfeit of an attribute that belongs to God alone. O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me (Psalm 139:1). The Lord’s knowing is total, and it is love; thou understandest my thought afar off (Psalm 139:2). The data-dossier is a forgery of that knowing — total in ambition, but without love, without covenant, without the One who knit you in the womb. The enemy of your soul has always counterfeited the things of God, and omniscience is simply the latest attribute he has tried to manufacture out of silicon and session-logs. Even the very hairs of your head are all numbered — by your Father (Luke 12:7). Let no studio convince you it can number them better.

The front doors

Of all the staged previews reported, two should make every watching believer sit up: a voter-registration portal and a passport portal — and standing behind them, the single sign-in system that more than a hundred and fifty million Americans already use to reach their own federal identity, the one that scans your face and makes you turn your head until it is satisfied.

These are the front doors. Drug pricing, your children’s savings, your vote, your passport, your very means of proving you are you — the points where the living person touches the machinery of the state. And here the documented record reinforces the alarm even where the forensics are unconfirmed: months before this report, a formal privacy-act objection was filed in the official record warning that a federal verification program was being expanded to ingest states’ full voter files in bulk, to accept Social Security numbers, and to pull the executive branch into election administration in a way the Constitution reserves to Congress and the states. That objection is on the record. It is not one investigator’s read; it is a documented legal protest against a documented expansion.

I will frame it the way the operational-legal researchers frame it, at the layer where I am willing to stand and no further: identity is migrating from agencies that are owned by law and bound by oversight, toward an office controlled by the executive and answerable to no inspector general. The front doors are being moved into a single house. Whether that house is benevolent or not is not finally the point — and here I must say the hard thing to my own side as much as anyone else’s. The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse. No earthly jurisdiction, however consolidated, holds title to the image of God.

A line I will not let you cross — and will not cross myself

Now I must stop and stand in the doorway, because I know where minds like ours run, and I love you too much to let you run there.

A biometric sign-in is not the Mark of the Beast. A consolidated identity portal is not the Mark of the Beast. A face-scan to file your taxes is not the Mark of the Beast.

Hear me. The Mark, as Scripture gives it, is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction — a deliberate allegiance rendered to the Beast and his image, in the right hand, or in the foreheads (Revelation 13:16), tied to the worship of the Beast (Revelation 14:9–11). It is not a database. It is not a procedure you submitted to at the pharmacy or the passport office. Across this whole body of work I have held one pastoral line without exception, and I hold it here: infrastructure is not the covenant. What we are watching is runway — the long, graded, paved approach that an eventual enrollment could one day taxi down. Runway is worth watching. Runway is worth naming. But a man standing on a runway has not boarded the plane, and a believer who used a government sign-in to renew a passport has not sold his soul. If that describes you, lift your head. You are not enrolled in anything. You are loved, and you are free.

I will name the architecture of enrollment plainly, because that is the witness’s job. I will never tell a frightened saint that the architecture has already closed around them, because that is the enemy’s job, and I will not do his work for him.

Whose hand is on the design

Let me also refuse the smaller story so I can tell you the larger one.

The smaller story is partisan, and it is a trap. The investigator’s own framing leans hard in one political direction, and it would be the easiest thing in the world for me to pick up that frame and swing it. I will not. Not because the documented facts are not serious — they are — but because the moment this becomes a story about one party or one man, you have been handed a counterfeit conflict to keep your eyes off the real one. The investigator himself, almost despite his framing, admitted the decisive thing: this infrastructure will outlast whoever built it. Whoever holds the office next inherits all of it. That is not a sentence about a party. That is a sentence about an age.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world (Ephesians 6:12). The hand that has, in every generation, sought to re-title the image of God to itself is not finally a Republican hand or a Democrat hand. It is the hand that comes transformed into an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14), bearing usability and beauty and the satisfying experience of an Apple Store, offering to redesign your life into something frictionless — and asking, in exchange, only that you let it experience you. The commodification of the image is the unseen realm’s long game wearing a very modern, very well-designed suit. Read it that way, and you will neither panic at the partisans nor be lulled by the design.

Falsifiability — what would prove me wrong

A witness who cannot be falsified is not a witness; he is a fortune-teller. So let me set the markers down honestly.

This reading weakens if the unannounced sub-sites turn out to be nothing more than routine staging for a standardized federal design system, with no anomalous registration and no data forwarding — the certificate ledger is public; that check is available to anyone. It weakens if proper privacy notices are filed and the verification machinery is placed under independent oversight. It is falsified on its sharpest point if the voter-registration portal’s ownership never moves to the executive office and the constitutional wall between the White House and election administration holds. And it weakens if the forensic claims about the embedded analytics fail independent technical confirmation.

I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it. That is the discipline that separates this work from the panic-merchants, and I would rather be proven wrong on a detail than be right in the wrong spirit.

The title-deed was settled at Calvary

And now, beloved, to the hub of the wheel — to the only ground that finally holds.

They can sign the footer. They can build the front doors. They may, for a season, learn to experience you as inventory. But they cannot re-title what has already been bought. Ye are not your own; for ye are bought with a price (1 Corinthians 6:19–20). The deed to the image you bear was settled at the cross, in blood, before any studio was founded, before any standard was written, before any certificate was logged. The transaction that matters most was completed two thousand years ago, and it cannot be reopened by an executive order.

Your truest identity is not in any database, and it cannot be scanned, because your life is hid with Christ in God (Colossians 3:3). The face that the system scans is not the face that finally matters; the One who searched you and knew you in the womb is not waiting on a six-digit code. Let them build their portals. The Holy of Holies in the temple of your body has a veil that only Christ has ever torn, and the powers that engineered the front doors have no jurisdiction to enter where He has gone before.

So watch — soberly, without fear, and without the spirit of partisanship that wants to make this smaller than it is. Document the convergence. Warn your neighbor kindly. Send what you find to those with the authority to ask hard questions. And keep sowing, even through tears, because the harvest is sure. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

The image was never an interface. You were never inventory. You were bought, you are known, and you are loved.

Sources & Framework Notes

Originating report: An independent investigative video and companion article (The Drey Dossier, May 27, 2026), surfaced through the witness network (with thanks to Edward May). Treated as a current-events open-source-intelligence lead, not as a Witness-tier source; its forensic claims are engaged critically and held pending independent confirmation.

Confirmed (multiple independent outlets + primary record): The National Design Studio’s establishment by executive order (August 2025); the office’s placement within the Executive Office of the President under a temporary-organization authority reporting to the White House Chief of Staff; the Chief Design Officer’s appointment, prior efficiency-initiative service, and stated “Apple Store” design ambition; the documented website portfolio; the July 4, 2026 agency deadline.

Documented policy substrate: A formal privacy-act objection in the official regulatory record (December 2025) opposing the expansion of a federal verification program to ingest states’ full voter files in bulk and to accept Social Security numbers, on constitutional grounds.

Single-source, checkable, unconfirmed: The embedded-analytics forensics, the hand-built forwarding script, the unannounced look-alike sub-sites and their registration, and the named private hosting account — all the work of the originating investigator; verifiable in principle via the public certificate-transparency ledger; not yet independently confirmed.

Theological framework: Commodification of the Imago Dei (RET Vol. IV) — the body made asset, substrate, and enrollment. Surveillance-capitalism economic engine (Zuboff). Operational-legal layer engaged at corroboration level only; theological self-positioning of those sources not endorsed.

Doctrinal guardrail (non-negotiable): Biometric and identity infrastructure is enrollment runway, never the Mark of the Beast. The Mark is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction (Revelation 13:16–17; 14:9–11). The pastoral floor for any reader who has used such systems is absolute.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; the witness does not predict, does not set dates, and does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan one.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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