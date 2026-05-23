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Part 2 of Two Decoder Traditions — A Mazzaroth Special Edition with R3 Cross-Series Tag

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD (Resilienciero) May 2026 resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” — Acts 17:11 (KJV)

Opening: A Note on This Engagement

This post is Part 2 of a two-part series. Part 1 addressed the Hebrew side of what I am calling the decoder-caste question — the architecture of any framework that claims biblical authority requires hidden keys accessible only to initiates. Equidistant letter sequences, gematria mathematics, Kabbalistic ciphers, Drosnin-era statistical claims about the Hebrew text — all of them share one structural commitment: plain Spirit-illuminated reading is insufficient.

This Part 2 addresses the English side of the same question. Specifically, it addresses a claim that has circulated in Christian-contrarian and Rosicrucian literature for more than a century: that Sir Francis Bacon edited the 1611 King James Bible under Masonic supervision, embedding cipher work into the translation as part of a long-arc deception ecosystem.

The engagement that follows is not anonymous. It names a living brother in Christ whose published work makes this claim in plain print, and applies the Cosmic Library’s Berean discipline to one specific claim within his framework. The brother is Gary Wayne, author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy (2014) and The Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II. One of his moderators is an esteemed friend and research colleague Kay Hearle. The disagreement is narrow, surgical, and offered in the same spirit Acts 17:11 commends: receiving the word with all readiness of mind, and searching the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.

What follows is Berean dialogue between two workers in overlapping fields. Not framework rejection. Not polemical takedown. A specific load-bearing claim, re-examined openly.

MOVEMENT I: Naming the Brother and the Shared Ground

I want to begin where any honest engagement with Gary Wayne’s work must begin: with what R3 substantively shares with him.

Gary Wayne is a Christian contrarian who has maintained, in his own words, “a lifelong love affair with biblical prophecy, history, and mythology.” His extensive study has encompassed canonical scripture, Gnostic literature, ancient epics, language etymology, and the publications of secret societies. The Genesis 6 Conspiracy (Trusted Books, 2014) and its sequel The Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II document the framework that has made Wayne one of the most-cited voices in the contemporary Watcher/Nephilim discourse: the proposition that the bloodlines of Genesis 6 — the offspring of the angels who left their first estate and descended onto Mount Hermon to corrupt the daughters of men — have persisted through history through secret societies (Freemasons, Templars, Rosicrucians) and march now toward the installation of the Antichrist in the Terminal Generation.

This framework is not foreign to R3. It is substantially R3’s own framework.

The R3 architecture across all three series — Resilience on the Road to Revelation, Revelation Exo-Truth, and Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars — engages Genesis 6 and the Watcher rebellion as a load-bearing theological reality. The 1 Enoch 6 oaths on Mount Hermon are canonical to R3’s understanding of the second of the three rebellions (the Watcher rebellion that occupies the structural center of R3 Vol 5’s planetary jurisdiction framework). The secret society deception ecosystem Wayne maps — Freemasonry as the institutional propagation of antediluvian mystery-school theology, the Templars as a royal Masonic order founded under cover of crusade, the Rosicrucians as the philosophical fraternity carrying the Hermetic tradition into modernity — substantially aligns with R3’s own discursive ecosystem mapping (R3 Vol 3 Chapter 10’s “four-legged stool” architecture; the Vol 5 jurisdictional reclamation framework; the RET tracing of the angel-of-light deception register).

When Wayne writes that “from the bloodlines of these Nephilim the Antichrist will come” and that Satan “has enlisted the loyalty of secret societies such as the Freemasons, the Templars, and the Rosicrucians to conspire in teaching a theology and a history of the world that is contrary to the biblical one,” R3 reads those sentences and says: yes. The framework holds. Brother Wayne has done foundational scholarship that R3 readers should engage directly.

His Mount Hermon / Sion theology — the section of Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II immediately preceding the Bacon claim — is some of the strongest contemporary scholarship on this terrain. The Hebrew distinction Wayne draws between Siy’on (Strong’s H7865, the lofty mountain Hermon, where the Watchers swore their oath) and Tsiyown (Strong’s H6726, the mountain of Jerusalem where David established the city of God) is real, important, and well-documented. The end-time Babylon religion’s substitution of Hermon-as-counterfeit-Zion is structurally sound theology that intersects R3’s Vol 5 Mount Hermon planetary jurisdiction architecture directly. The Hebrew word study around shem (fame, infamy, reputation), shamayim (heavens), and shameh (to be lofty) is solid lexicography. R3 engages all of this at L2-L3 source-tier with no caveat needed.

Readers should pick up The Genesis 6 Conspiracy and Part II and read them carefully. Brother Wayne’s contribution to the contemporary Watcher discourse is substantive, scholarly, and faithful in its broader theological direction.

Within that broader framework, however, one specific claim requires careful Berean re-examination — and that re-examination is what the remainder of this post offers. Surgically, in dialogue, with the affection that Acts 17:11 commends.

MOVEMENT II: The Specific Claim, Quoted Faithfully

The claim in question is presented across several pages of Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II. So readers can engage the chapter in its own voice rather than through paraphrase ventriloquism, three quote blocks are reproduced here verbatim.

The first — the 1610-to-1611 Bacon-editing narrative:

“...markers carefully embedded into the KJV translation for end-time deception by Babylon, and then by Antichrist. Know then that secret societies believe and state they have proof that the official KJV translation committee completed their work in 1610, whereby the manuscript was forwarded to King James I. King James, in turn, mysteriously sent the manuscript to Sir Francis Bacon until 1611 for final editing, and thereafter it was published.”

The second — the load-bearing Hall quote embedded in the chapter as supporting citation:

“The first edition of the King James Bible, which was edited by Francis Bacon and prepared under masonic supervision, bears more Mason’s marks than the Cathedral of Strasburg.”

The chapter footnotes this quote to Manly P. Hall, sourcing the claim into the same fraternal deception ecosystem Wayne elsewhere correctly identifies as the operational center of the Genesis 6 long-arc conspiracy.

The third — the specific KJV “marker translation” claims that follow:

“We will likely confirm before the end times if indeed the Rosicrucian Bacon made any changes, or know how many changes he might have made during the review period before publication. But we do need to be on guard against their stated seditions. Inexplicable translations like Sion for Tsiyown and unicorn for r’em (wild bull) indicate that marker translations for the end-time deceptions were seemingly made.”

These three excerpts present the claim as Brother Wayne actually makes it. The structure is clear: a fraternal-society-source assertion (Hall) that Bacon edited the 1611 KJV under Masonic supervision; a translator-marker reading of specific KJV English choices (”Sion” for Tsiyown; “unicorn” for re’em) as evidence of the Masonic editorial hand; and an explicit deferral of full confirmation to a future end-time disclosure.

R3’s Berean engagement with each of these moves follows. But before the disagreement, one further Movement of affirmation — because the Hermon/Sion theology that surrounds the Bacon claim is substantive enough to deserve its own pause.

MOVEMENT III: The Hermon/Sion Theology That R3 Affirms

Before R3 parts ways with the Bacon-editing claim, the theology Brother Wayne develops in the immediately preceding pages deserves clear affirmation. R3 takes this material into its own framework.

Wayne writes:

“Mount Hermon’s latitude is set at thirty-three degrees, a sacred prime number in the geomancy of Freemasons, Rosicrucianism, Templarism, and occult religions. Mount Hermon was alternatively named Mount Sion in the Bible. Sion is a term polytheist organizations have seized upon to utilize in their allegories and double entendres. Sion/Siyon is defined as the summit of Mount Hermon, peak, and lofty...”

The latitude-symbolism correspondence is at minimum suggestive (Hermon’s actual coordinates place it around 33.42° N — close enough to a symbolically resonant whole-number latitude that the geomantic significance is real even if not causal). The H7865 (Siy’on) / H6726 (Tsiyown) distinction Wayne draws is documented Hebrew lexicography that R3 affirms entirely. Deuteronomy 4:48 — the verse Wayne cites — reads in the KJV:

“From Aroer, which is by the bank of the river Arnon, even unto mount Sion, which is Hermon.” (Deut 4:48, KJV)

The KJV here renders H7865 Siy’on as “Sion” — and explicitly identifies it as Hermon, distinguishing it textually from the Jerusalem-Zion mountain rendered from H6726 elsewhere. This is the KJV translators preserving the underlying Hebrew distinction in their English transliteration choice. Worth noting for what comes later: the KJV is doing here exactly what Wayne’s framework wants done.

Wayne’s broader theological move — that the end-time Babylon religion will substitute Hermon-as-Mount-Sion for Jerusalem-as-Mount-Zion as part of a long-arc misdirection campaign — intersects R3’s framework at the Vol 5 Mount Hermon planetary jurisdiction architecture. The Watcher rebellion of 1 Enoch 6, the oath on Hermon, the antediluvian corruption flowing from that geographical-spiritual location, and the eschatological return to that mountain for the Antichrist’s final assault — these are not Wayne’s invention; they are biblical-theological framework R3 has been articulating across all three series since at least early 2025. R3 reads this section of Part II and recognizes a brother working the same vineyard.

The shem / shamayim / shameh word study Wayne develops — connecting the Genesis 6 “men of renown” to the Watcher rebellion’s lofty antecedents through the Hebrew root meaning to-be-lofty — is solid scholarship. R3 affirms it. The inference that the Nephilim and Rephaim held “similar reputation and infamy — as tyrants” follows the canonical Hebrew evidence faithfully.

This is where R3 stands shoulder to shoulder with Brother Wayne. Without this Movement of affirmation, what follows would be a betrayal of the brotherly engagement frame. With it, the disagreement that follows is what it should be: a specific, narrow, surgical Berean re-examination of one load-bearing claim within a broader framework R3 substantially affirms.

MOVEMENT IV: Where R3’s Berean Reading Parts Ways — The Source Genealogy

The specific claim — that Sir Francis Bacon edited the 1611 KJV under Masonic supervision and embedded cipher work in its English text — does not survive Berean scrutiny on the documented historical record. R3’s reading parts ways with the chapter at this point not because the broader framework is wrong, but because the source genealogy of this specific assertion traces, when followed to its roots, into the very deception ecosystem Brother Wayne otherwise correctly identifies.

Walk the source chain.

The historical record of the 1611 translation is among the best-documented editorial undertakings of the early modern period. The translation was authorized by King James I in 1604. The work was assigned to 47 named scholars organized into six companies — two at Westminster, two at Oxford, two at Cambridge — with documented translation assignments (Pentateuch, history books, poetry, prophets, gospels, epistles, apocrypha). The companies’ working procedures, draft texts, marginalia, revision passes, and final harmonization sessions are documented in surviving manuscripts and contemporary records. The translators’ names are public. Their qualifications are recorded. Their assignments are traceable. Sir Francis Bacon was not on any of the six companies. His activities during 1610-1611 are also documented: he was Solicitor General of England, at court, performing legal duties on behalf of the Crown. He was not assigned to the translation committee, did not receive the manuscript for editorial review, and left no contemporary trace of editorial involvement with the King James Version.

The claim that he did edit it traces to two principal sources.

The first is William T. Smedley, The Mystery of Francis Bacon (London: Robert Banks & Son, 1912). Chapter XVII of Smedley’s book bears the title “The Authorized Version of the Bible, 1611” — and is the earliest published assertion that Bacon was the secret editor of the KJV. Smedley argues that the literary quality of the 1611 English required Bacon’s involvement; that the manuscript was in the king’s possession 1609-1610; that Bacon could plausibly have accessed it during this window; and concludes the chapter with this assertion: “It will eventually be proved that the whole scheme of the Authorised Version of the Bible was Francis Bacon’s.”

Here is the critical moment in the source genealogy — and it is the one that the rest of the tradition consistently buries.

Smedley himself, in the preface of his own 1912 book, describes the contents that follow as “extravagant theories.”

That is the foundational source of the entire Bacon-edited-KJV tradition openly self-labeling its own argument as extravagant speculation. The 1912 book that originates the claim contains within itself, in its own preface, the author’s admission that the theory it advances is not established historical conclusion but extravagant theorizing offered for consideration. Subsequent transmission of the claim consistently drops this preface admission.

The second principal source is Manly P. Hall, “Rosicrucian and Masonic Origins” (1929 lecture, page 8). This is the specific source of the quote Brother Wayne footnotes in his chapter — the assertion that the 1611 KJV “bears more Mason’s marks than the Cathedral of Strasburg.” Hall’s 1929 lecture extracts Smedley’s “extravagant theory” and presents it stripped of the extravagance caveat, as established fact, with the additional embellishment of explicit Masonic supervision. The lecture offers no evidence for the Masonic-supervision claim beyond Hall’s own assertion. As the modern fact-checking record correctly observes, the Cathedral-of-Strasburg line is the only Bible reference in the 1929 lecture, and Hall’s assertion that Bacon was himself a Freemason has no contemporary documentary support — Freemasonry as an organized institution traces only to the 1717 founding of the Grand Lodge of London, ninety-one years after Bacon’s death in 1626.

Hall’s broader work, The Secret Teachings of All Ages (1928), contains adjacent Bacon-as-secret-everything claims (pages 77-81 develop the Orville Ward Owen claim that the First Shakespeare Folio contains “the first thirty-two degrees of Freemasonic ritualism”), and Hall is himself a transparent Rosicrucian and occult primary source — not a neutral historical witness, but a 20th-century propagator of the fraternal-society self-witness tradition. The Bacon-edited-KJV claim is the Rosicrucian fraternity asserting its own founder’s editorial authority over the English Bible, four centuries after the fact, with no contemporary documentary support.

The source chain in summary: Wayne (2022) cites Hall (1929 lecture), who repeats Smedley (1912) without Smedley’s “extravagant theories” caveat, who himself admitted in his own preface that what followed was speculation. The chain is three sources deep. The foundational source admits its speculative character. The middle source strips that admission. The terminal source inherits the assertion without recovering the preface admission.

This is what R3 means by the deception ecosystem’s self-witness. The very fraternity Brother Wayne correctly identifies as a Genesis 6 conspiracy node is the source of the claim he uses to indict the KJV. The Rosicrucians named their own hand in the KJV’s editing — and the Christian-contrarian tradition has, in good faith, taken them at their word.

The “marker translations” piece collapses on its own evidence.

Wayne offers two specific English-translation choices as evidence of Masonic editorial intervention: “Sion” for Tsiyown, and “unicorn” for re’em. Both fail on documented translation history.

Sion for Tsiyown. As shown in Movement III, the KJV’s transliteration practice actually preserves the H7865/H6726 distinction Wayne wants preserved. Deuteronomy 4:48 uses “Sion” specifically for H7865 (Hermon), distinguishing it from Jerusalem-Zion (H6726) in the English text. Where the NT cites Jerusalem-Zion in Greek as Σιών (Sion), the KJV translators followed standard Septuagint transliteration tradition — not a 1611 editorial insertion. The Greek text of the NT reads Sion; the KJV translates Sion. This is faithful translation of the underlying Greek, not Masonic marker work.

Unicorn for re’em (Strong’s H7214). This is a Septuagint→Vulgate→KJV translation lineage documented across more than a millennium of biblical transmission. The Septuagint (3rd-2nd century BC) translated re’em as monokeros (one-horn). The Vulgate (late 4th century AD) translated it as unicornis. By the time of the 1611 KJV, the aurochs — the actual zoological referent of re’em, the massive wild bovid of the ancient Near East — was already nearly extinct in Europe (the last European aurochs died in Poland in 1627, sixteen years after the KJV’s publication). 16th-century English translators working with the Septuagint and Vulgate as reference texts followed the established Greek-and-Latin translation tradition. Modern translations recovered “wild ox” only after 19th and 20th-century zoological reconstruction of the aurochs. This is a documented 16th-century lexicographic limitation, not Masonic cipher work.

The literary character that Smedley attributed to Bacon’s 1610-1611 editing — and that the subsequent tradition has continued to attribute to him — was in fact built across an 85-year continuous revision chain before Bacon could plausibly have touched the manuscript. The chain is well-documented: Tyndale’s New Testament (1525-26) → Coverdale (1535) → Matthew (1537) → Great Bible (1539) → Geneva (1560) → Bishops’ Bible (1568) → KJV (1611). William Tyndale was executed for translating the Bible in 1536 — twenty-five years before Francis Bacon was born. The literary genius the Rosicrucian tradition retroactively attributed to Bacon belongs to Tyndale and his successors in the English translation lineage. Modern KJV textual historian David Norton (whose A Textual History of the King James Bible is the principal scholarly authority on the subject) puts the matter plainly: the KJV’s character was “largely done before the King James translators got to it. It was a continuous writing process from essentially 1525 to 1611.”

Bacon arrives too late, on the wrong post, working the wrong assignment. The architectural literary frame the Rosicrucians want their founder to have built was already built before Bacon was born.

R3’s Berean conclusion: the Bacon-edited-KJV claim, as load-bearing historical assertion, does not survive its own source genealogy. This is the specific point where R3 parts ways with the chapter in Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II — narrowly, surgically, and with full retention of the broader framework affirmed in Movement III.

MOVEMENT V: The Plantard Bracket — A Second Specific Disagreement

A second specific disagreement appears in the bracketing material the chapter wraps around the Bacon claim. Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II identifies the Priory of Sion as a “French Royal Masonic secret society of adepts that founded the Knights Templar Order,” established to “protect endless Nephilim ‘scioned/grafted’ royal bloodlines, Rex Deus.” The chapter then frames the Templars as the operational arm of this bloodline-protection mission, sourcing through al/il/ilu/allah/el etymology into the Dragon Messiah / kings-of-God / Rex Deus framework.

This bracket — the Priory of Sion as bloodline-protecting fraternity from the Templar founding era — is the Pierre Plantard fabrication, and it is one of the best-documented hoaxes in modern conspiracy literature.

The historical record on Plantard is established and, on the central question, not in dispute even among researchers who otherwise disagree about almost everything in this terrain.

Pierre Plantard (1920-2000) was a French anti-Semitic political activist and convicted petty fraudster who, in 1956, with associates André Bonhomme and Jean Deloume, founded a small organization in Annemasse, France, which he called the Prieuré de Sion (Priory of Sion). The organization’s purpose was originally social and political. Beginning in the early 1960s, Plantard began fabricating documents purporting to establish the Priory as a medieval bloodline-protection society descended from the Merovingian kings. He commissioned his associate Philippe de Chérisey to forge medieval parchments (the Dossiers Secrets) and deposited them in the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, where they could be “discovered” by researchers and treated as authentic medieval documents.

The forgery was effective. Henry Lincoln, Michael Baigent, and Richard Leigh built the international bestseller Holy Blood, Holy Grail (1982) substantially on the Plantard documents. Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code (2003) propagated the fabrication into global popular consciousness. The Plantard-era Priory of Sion materials have been the foundation for virtually all subsequent “Merovingian bloodline” / “Rex Deus” / “Jesus-and-Mary-Magdalene-bloodline” literature for the past sixty years.

Plantard himself confessed to the entire fabrication under oath in 1993. During a French judicial investigation into a separate financial fraud connected to François Mitterrand’s associate Roger-Patrice Pelat, Plantard testified under oath before Judge Thierry Jean-Pierre that the Priory of Sion documents were fabricated, that he had never had any contact with descendants of the Merovingian kings, and that the entire scheme was an invention. The judicial record of this testimony is public. Plantard died in 2000, having lived to see his fabrication adopted by an industry of conspiracy literature that has not — across most of that industry — incorporated his sworn confession into its source assessment.

The historical Order of Sion that Brother Wayne’s chapter alludes to (the small monastic order founded c. 1099 at Notre-Dame du Mont Sion in Jerusalem) was a real but minor monastic foundation. It had no bloodline-protection mission, no documented connection to the Knights Templar founding, no organizational continuity with the 20th-century Plantard fabrication. The historical Order of Sion was absorbed into the Jesuits in 1617 and ceased to exist as an independent order. The “Priory of Sion” Brother Wayne describes — the bloodline-protecting Masonic secret society of adepts — is, on the documented record, a 1956 invention by a French petty fraudster, retroactively projected backward by his forged documents, and confessed to be fabrication by its inventor under oath in 1993.

R3’s second specific disagreement with the chapter, then, is narrow and parallel to the first: the Priory of Sion bracket the chapter wraps around the Bacon claim depends on documents whose creator confessed under oath were forgeries. The Plantard piece, like the Bacon-edited-KJV piece, cannot survive its own source genealogy.

MOVEMENT VI: The Authenticity-Debate Discipline Applied

Here is the move R3 has previously locked in the Special Edition treatments of the Pike Letter (January 18, 2026) and the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion (January 19, 2026), and which applies here with full force:

“The authenticity debate is ultimately irrelevant to our analysis.”

The question is not — and has never needed to be — did Bacon edit the 1611 KJV? On the documented historical record, R3 has shown that he did not. But the deeper analytic move is to refuse the failure mode of letting the authenticity debate become the load-bearing question at all.

The question that matters — the question Brother Wayne’s broader framework is actually positioned to answer well — is this: What does it mean that the Rosicrucian fraternity has spent four centuries claiming Bacon edited the KJV?

That reframe is the third position. It is the position that refuses both failure modes — the mainstream dismissal that closes the case at “Bacon wasn’t on the committee, end of discussion,” and the conspiracy-credulous acceptance that treats the Rosicrucian self-witness as historical evidence. The third position holds both observations simultaneously:

One — the documented historical record does not support the Bacon-edited-KJV claim. The 47 translators, the six companies, the Tyndale-to-Bishops’ Bible textual transmission chain, the absence of any contemporary attestation of Bacon’s editorial involvement, Smedley’s own preface admission that his theory was “extravagant,” Hall’s lecture-stripping of the extravagance caveat — all of it points one way. The claim is not historically grounded.

Two — and this is what Brother Wayne’s framework is actually built to see — the Rosicrucian fraternity has spent four centuries asserting that one of their own founders edited the English Bible. That is operational data. The fraternity that R3 elsewhere identifies as a Genesis 6 conspiracy node has been telling Christians, in plain print, that they have authorial co-claim on the Christian scriptures in the English language. The Smedley assertion, the Hall lecture, the AMORC publications, the Francis Bacon Research Trust archives in the United Kingdom — all of them are the deception register naming its own hand.

The pattern these documents describe — a fraternity claiming editorial authority over the Christian English-language Bible — matches what is observed across centuries of Rosicrucian, Masonic, and adjacent fraternal literature. It matches what Brother Wayne correctly identifies as the operational center of the long-arc deception ecosystem.

But the move R3 makes — and the move I am offering Brother Wayne in this dialogue — is this:

Accepting the Rosicrucian claim as load-bearing historical fact inadvertently grants the fraternity exactly the authority it has been claiming for itself.

That is the failure mode. The fraternity claims editorial co-authorship of the English Bible. The faithful Christian researcher, in good faith, takes them at their word and treats their self-witness as evidence of corruption. The Bible becomes, in the Christian researcher’s framework, what the fraternity has spent four centuries claiming it became — a partially-Rosicrucian text requiring critical re-examination through their lens.

R3’s authenticity-debate discipline refuses this move. The inspired text stands. The Spirit illuminates the canon for the Bereans of Acts 17:11. The Rosicrucian assertion of editorial reach into the KJV is the operation, not its product. The fraternity has named its own hand — but the hand was never on the manuscript. The claim is the deception. The text is the text.

This third-position move preserves three load-bearing R3 commitments simultaneously: the KJV stands as R3’s locked translation choice across all fifteen volumes of the body of work; the Genesis 6 conspiracy ecosystem Brother Wayne correctly identifies is honored as operational reality; and the failure mode of treating fraternal self-witness as historical evidence is named clearly enough that future engagements can avoid it.

MOVEMENT VII: The Mazzaroth Distinction Re-stated

This Part 2 stands on its own, but its analytic spine is the same spine that ran through Part 1 of this series: the distinction between text-external creation testimony and text-internal hidden codes.

Both Hebrew Bible Code claims (Part 1) and Bacon-KJV cipher claims (Part 2) operate from the same decoder-caste architecture. Both relocate biblical authority from plain Spirit-illuminated reading to specialist-key holders — kabbalistic mystics, ELS computer programmers, Rosicrucian cipher initiates, Masonic geometry decoders. Both make the perspicuity of scripture insufficient. Both, when accepted as load-bearing frameworks, dissolve the Berean discipline of Acts 17:11.

The Mazzaroth distinction R3 holds preserves a legitimate stream of theological revelation that decoder-caste frameworks counterfeit. The 22 Letters of Creation (Sefer Yetzirah architecture), the 12 signs of the Mazzaroth, the 36 decans, the seven planetary jurisdictions, the firmament-as-witness of Psalm 19:1, the testimony of creation in Romans 1:20 — these are text-external revelations. They are written in the stars, in the geometry of the torus, in the Phi signature carved through living creation, in the angles of the post-Flood covenant. They are observable to all. No decoder is required. The Berean has access. The witness is for everyone with eyes to see.

ELS Hebrew codes, Rosicrucian English ciphers, Kabbalistic gematria-keys, Masonic geomancy — all of them are text-internal decoder-caste claims. They require keys not in the text but in the initiate’s hand. They displace perspicuity. They relocate authority. They route biblical readership through the very fraternal-society apparatus R3 disciplines against in its broader framework.

Brother Wayne is correctly tracking the deception ecosystem at the institutional level. The architectural error in this specific chapter is accepting that ecosystem’s claim about its own editorial reach into the canonical English text. The distinction is narrow and pastorally important: R3 affirms the framework that identifies the fraternity; R3 declines the fraternity’s own self-witness about the canonical text the framework is meant to protect.

MOVEMENT VIII: Returning to Shared Ground

The Berean engagement closes where it should close: returning to the shared ground that opened it.

R3 takes substantively from Brother Wayne’s broader framework. The Genesis 6 / Watcher / Mount Hermon theology runs through R3’s three series at the deepest load-bearing level. The Nephilim bloodline architecture, the secret-society deception ecosystem mapping, the Templar / Freemason / Rosicrucian fraternal continuity, the Terminal Generation eschatology, the long-arc conspiracy framing — all of this is R3 territory as much as it is Wayne’s territory. The two volumes of Genesis 6 Conspiracy are foundational contemporary contributions, and R3 readers should engage them directly. The narrow disagreement reached in this Part 2 does not collapse that partnership; it sharpens it.

The Berean discipline applied to a specific claim within a brother’s framework is not framework rejection. It is the very engagement Acts 17:11 commends. The Bereans were nobler than the Thessalonians not because they received nothing, but because they received the word with all readiness of mind — and then searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so. Both halves of that posture matter. The readiness of mind is what makes the search faithful. The search is what makes the readiness honest. Without the readiness, the search becomes hostile parsing. Without the search, the readiness becomes credulity. Together, they are how brothers in the body of Christ engage each other’s work for the sake of the readers they jointly serve.

This post is offered in that spirit. I would be honored to hear Brother Wayne’s response to it if he is ever inclined to give one. The body of work R3 is building across fifteen volumes will continue to engage his work substantively in the volumes where Watcher theology, Mount Hermon planetary jurisdiction, and Genesis 6 bloodline architecture do their load-bearing work. The disagreement reached here is one specific narrow load-bearing claim within a broader framework R3 affirms.

The invisible Underground Cosmic Library serves readers by doing the work openly through the visible Cosmic Library. The framework holds when each specific claim is weighed against scripture, against documented historical record, and against the Berean discipline that Acts 17:11 places at the center of the Christian intellectual life.

“I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower, and will watch to see what he will say unto me, and what I shall answer when I am reproved.” — Habakkuk 2:1 (KJV) “Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20 (KJV)

SDG — Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

Resilience on the Road to Revelation publishes regularly at resilienciero.substack.com (English) and resilienciera.substack.com (Spanish). Part 1 of this two-part series addressed the Hebrew Bible Code side of the decoder-caste question. The Foundation post (May 15, 2026) “And So All Israel Shall Be Saved” provides the load-bearing theological architecture for R3’s Israelology framework. The Cosmic Library post (May 17, 2026) lays out the Berean engagement discipline applied in this Part 2. Subscribe for continuing Vol 4 Seven Churches series and Weekly Witness Posts (Friday 6 AM ET).

Stephen J. Latham, PhD — Founder, R3 Publishing LLC

Sources cited (selected):

Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part II: How Understanding Prehistory and Giants Helps Define End-Time Prophecy (Trusted Books).

William T. Smedley, The Mystery of Francis Bacon (London: Robert Banks & Son, 1912), particularly Chapter XVII (”The Authorized Version of the Bible, 1611”) and the book’s preface.

Manly P. Hall, “Rosicrucian and Masonic Origins” (1929 lecture, p. 8). Adjacent material in The Secret Teachings of All Ages (1928), pp. 77-81.

David Norton, A Textual History of the King James Bible (Cambridge University Press, 2005).

Public judicial record of Pierre Plantard’s 1993 sworn testimony before Judge Thierry Jean-Pierre regarding the Priory of Sion fabrication.

The Holy Bible, Authorized King James Version.

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