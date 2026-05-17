R3 Vol. 4 | The Seven Churches | Post 2 of 8 — Ephesus

The Witnesses, the Tableau, and the Return

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Recap

In Part 1, the Ephesus letter (Revelation 2:1-7) was laid open against the Apostolic Church Age in Luginbill’s framework, the terminal-generation typology that reproduces Ephesus inside the present-day watchman-type reader, the Hub-status diagnostic, the Psychological Ring across six dimensions, the Seven Spokes across seven domains, the Sphere Standards capacity test, the Just War failure of right intention, and the Tribulational Code of Conduct from Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation Part 7. The diagnostic instrument is now in hand. Part 2 turns the instrument on three churches in the room — and on the reader.

10. The Four Witnesses Speak to Ephesus

Each of the four witnesses for the Seven Churches series — Viktor Frankl, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, and Rod Dreher — has a specific church to which their work most directly speaks. None of the four maps primarily to Ephesus. But the diagnostic richness of the four-witness frame is that each of them has something to say about the Ephesus pathology from the angle of their own assigned church, because the pathologies cross-cut, and a watchman in Laodicea who carries the Ephesus drift will need all four voices in the room.

Viktor Frankl, writing from Smyrna — the church of suffering — addresses the Ephesus type at the level of meaning. Frankl’s central insight in Man’s Search for Meaning is that the loss of meaning is the most reliable predictor of collapse under pressure. The Ephesian, having drifted from love to discipline, is at risk of drifting further from discipline to mere function — from worship to work to mechanism. Frankl would say to the Ephesian: your work has begun to lose its anchor in a Why. The Why was always Him. Return to the Why. For an Ephesian preparing for Tribulation, this is not a soft therapeutic note. It is a survival note. Frankl watched men who lost meaning die in days.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, writing toward Laodicea — the church of compromise — and toward Philadelphia — the church of faithful smallness — addresses the Ephesus type at the level of costly grace. Bonhoeffer’s argument in The Cost of Discipleship is that grace which costs nothing produces a Christianity which is nothing — and that the church which receives cheap grace becomes the church which collaborates with the regime. The Ephesus type cannot be accused of cheap grace; the Ephesian has paid real costs. But Bonhoeffer’s deeper point — that the cost must be paid in love, not in mere discipline — speaks directly to the Ephesian drift. Suffering without love hardens. Suffering with love sanctifies. Bonhoeffer paid his cost in love and died singing. The Ephesian who pays cost without love is in danger of dying bitter.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, writing from Sardis — the church that has a name of being alive but is dead — addresses the Ephesus type at the level of interior truth. Solzhenitsyn’s most quoted line from The Gulag Archipelago, paraphrased, is that the line between good and evil cuts through every human heart, and that no political program will save a person whose heart has not been cleansed. The Ephesian watchman, focused outward on false apostles and Nicolaitan compromises, is at risk of forgetting that the same line runs through their own heart, and that the cooling of first love is evidence of the line moving in the wrong direction. Solzhenitsyn would tell the Ephesian: the gulag you must fear most is the one you can build inside yourself by being right for so long that you stop being warm.

Rod Dreher, writing toward Laodicea as warning and toward Philadelphia as model in Live Not By Lies, addresses the Ephesus type at the level of small faithful practice. Dreher’s argument, drawn from the dissidents of the Eastern Bloc, is that the regime that wins is the regime whose lies you stop refusing in small things. The Ephesus type is excellent at refusing lies in large things — false apostles, Nicolaitan compromises, doctrinal capture. The danger is that the Ephesian becomes so focused on the large refusals that the small refusals of the heart — refusing to speak unlovingly of a brother, refusing to nurture a grievance, refusing to let the affection cool one more degree — go unattended. Dreher would tell the Ephesian: live not by lies in the inner room first. The outer wars are downstream.

Four witnesses. Four angles on the same pathology. The Ephesus type needs all four voices in the room because no one voice can reach the cooled affection alone. Meaning, costly grace, interior truth, small faithful practice — the four together form a chorus that names what the assembly can no longer hear from inside its own walls.

11. First Body of Christ Application — The Present-Day Diagnostic

What does any of this mean for the believer reading this post in 2026, in the run-up to the Tribulation, in the Laodicean church-visible that surrounds us?

It means this. The watchman calling that some of us carry — the work of testing, of warning, of preparing, of separating from compromise — is a good calling. It is one of the callings Christ commends in Revelation 2. It is one of the callings Luginbill defends in Coming Tribulation. It is one of the callings the Resilienciero project takes seriously enough to organize five volumes of work around. None of what follows is a softening of that calling.

But the watchman calling has a built-in temptation, and the temptation is named in the very first letter of the cycle. The temptation is to let the calling itself replace the One who called.

To make the diagnosis concrete, let me name three churches that are in the room with us today — one Good, one Bad, one Ugly — so that the Ephesus pattern is not an abstraction but a recognizable shape against three living contrasts.

The Good Church in the Room — Iran

The Good Church in the room today is the Iranian underground house church. In 1979, when the ayatollahs took power, there were approximately 3,000 Protestant believers in the entire country. Today, the most credible estimates place the number between 800,000 (Article 18, 2025) and one to three million (Khatiri, Boroumand) — making Iran the fastest-growing church on earth by any measurable standard. This is not growth in conditions of comfort. In 2024 alone, Iranian courts sentenced 96 Christians to a combined 263 years in prison — a sixfold increase over the prior year. After the June 2025 Iran-Israel war, the regime began publicly branding Persian-speaking converts as spies. Hesamoddin Mohammad Joneydi received eight years and one month for attending Christian training in Turkey. Narges Nasri, a pregnant convert, received sixteen years. Hamid Hatami, a Presbyterian Church in America teaching elder working with Middle East Reformed Heritage Ministries, reports that in periods of national crisis — the 2025 war, the 2026 protest suppressions in which tens of thousands of Iranians were killed — interest in Christ accelerates rather than collapses. New believers in dungeons send their tithes to other families they have never met. House churches feel led to evangelize specific cities and arrive to find the very family that prayed for them waiting at the door.

This is Philadelphia and Smyrna in the present tense, with names you can pray for tonight. Christ holds in His right hand seven stars, and some of those stars are burning right now in Tehran and Isfahan and Mashhad. The Hub is Christ. The lampstand is alight. The first love is intact. This is what the wheel looks like when it turns at proper temperature.

Pray for them. Learn their stories. Let their fire warm yours.

The Bad Church in the Room — Bernard and the Schoolmen, Then and Now

The Bad Church in the room is the longest-running Ephesus case in church history, and the man who saw it most clearly from inside lived nine hundred years ago: Bernard of Clairvaux (1090–1153), Cistercian abbot, Doctor Mellifluus, one of the rare medieval figures whom the Reformers cited approvingly. Calvin quotes Bernard over seventy times in the Institutes. Luther called him “the best monk who ever lived.” The reason these Reformers loved a twelfth-century Catholic abbot is that Bernard saw the Ephesus drift forming inside his own tradition and named it from inside — and what he named was the very pattern Christ named to the Ephesian assembly.

In Bernard’s lifetime the Western Church was entering the long pivot from monastic-affective theology to university-dialectical theology. The schools of Paris under Peter Abelard (1079–1142), the cathedral-school networks that would crystallize into the universities, the dialectical method that would reach its apex in Aquinas’s Summa a century later — this was the engine of Scholastic precision, and it produced doctrinal articulation of a sophistication that no period before or since has equaled. The Schoolmen were not heretics. They were brilliant orthodox men who built a doctrinal cathedral that stands to this day. They were Ephesus. And Bernard, watching from his abbey at Clairvaux, saw what their cathedral was doing to the heart of the assembly.

Bernard’s Sermons on the Song of Songs — eighty-six sermons preached over the last eighteen years of his life and never finished — make the diagnostic explicit. The soul’s union with Christ, Bernard insists, is affective before it is intellective. Knowledge of doctrine without burning love produces what he calls scientia inflans — puffed-up learning — directly from Paul’s warning in 1 Corinthians 8:1. “There are those who seek knowledge for the sake of knowledge: that is curiosity. There are those who seek knowledge that they may themselves be known: that is vanity. There are those who seek knowledge in order to sell it: that is dishonorable. But there are also those who seek knowledge in order to edify others: that is love. And those who seek it in order to be edified themselves: that is wisdom.” Bernard’s controversy with Abelard at the Council of Sens (1140) was not a controversy over Abelard’s doctrine in the narrowly technical sense — it was a controversy over the displacement of affectus by intellectus as the center of theological life.

Bernard was not a perfect man. He preached the disastrous Second Crusade (1147–1149) and watched it fail. He had blind spots that any honest historian must name. But on the Ephesus question he was right, and he was right from inside the very tradition that was drifting, and the Reformers four hundred years later picked up his diagnostic and named the same disease at industrial scale. The doctrinal cathedral can rise to the heavens. If the affection at its center has cooled, the lampstand will be removed.

And here is the watchman point that no other Catholic example would let me make as cleanly as Bernard does. The Ephesus drift is not a Roman drift. It is a Christian drift. Rome’s Schoolmen drifted into it. The Reformers protested out of it and then promptly drifted back into it within two generations — Protestant Scholasticism (Beza, Voetius, Turretin) reproduced the Scholastic temperature inside the Reformed cathedral so faithfully that by the eighteenth century the Pietists were having to issue the same protest against Reformed orthodoxy that Bernard had issued against medieval orthodoxy. And the Pietists, in their turn, drifted into sentimentalism. And the Pietist reaction produced the Wesleyan evangelical movement. And the Wesleyan movement institutionalized into the United Methodist Church. And the United Methodist Church is, as of 2024–2026, in formal institutional disintegration. This is one pattern, running through eight centuries of Christian history, in both Catholic and Protestant traditions, with Bernard at one end and our own confessionally-precise, watchman-trained, doctrinally-airtight 2026 Reformed Western Protestantism at the other.

I will not name a specific congregation, because the Ephesus failure is interior, and the Reformed and confessional Western Protestantism out of which I write — the tradition of Calvin, Owen, Edwards, Spurgeon, Machen, and Luginbill — contains tens of thousands of faithful pastors and millions of faithful believers whose first love is intact. But I will name the pattern, and I will name it inside the very tradition that funds the watchman calling I exercise on this Substack, because if I do not name it here, my watchman witness is a fraud. The hyper-confessional online Reformed discourse of 2026 — the discernment ministries, the watchblogs, the doctrinally precise podcasts, the conferences where every speaker is doctrinally airtight — weeps over very little and dissects almost everything. That is the Ephesus drift in our generation. That is the cathedral Bernard saw rising at Paris in 1140, repeating itself in English nine centuries later.

The cure is what it was for Bernard: not the abandonment of orthodoxy but the restoration of affection at the Hub from which orthodoxy was meant to flow. Keep the Institutes. Keep the Westminster. Keep the 1689. Keep Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation. And go back to the prayer life, the worship life, the love-driven service that characterized your early walk with Christ. Bernard’s eighteen years preaching the Song of Songs to his monks is the model. Doctrine in the head, affection in the heart, both in proportion, both warm, both serving the One whose love we returned to first.

The Ugly Church in the Room — Pre-Reformation Rome

The Ugly Church in the room is the institutional Roman Catholic Church in the centuries between Bernard’s death (1153) and Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses (1517) — the centuries in which the Ephesus drift completed itself, ran past the warning of Revelation 2:5, and arrived at the Sardis verdict of Revelation 3:1: “thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead.”

The institutional structure was intact. The sacraments continued. The liturgy was performed. The bishops were consecrated. The cathedrals rose. The schools at Paris and Bologna and Oxford produced doctrinal articulation of staggering sophistication. The Crusades were called and re-called. The papacy claimed supremacy over kings. And the gospel — justification by faith alone in Christ alone — had been buried under a millennium of accretions to the point that the men who tried to translate the Bible into the language of the people had to be burned alive to silence them.

Read that sentence again. Read it slowly. The men who tried to translate the Bible into the language of the people had to be burned alive to silence them.

The chronology is not contestable. John Wycliffe (c. 1320–1384), Oxford scholar, supervised the first translation of the Bible into Middle English. The Council of Constance condemned him posthumously in 1415 and ordered his bones exhumed and burned, which was carried out in 1428. Jan Hus (1369–1415), Czech Reformer who carried Wycliffe’s gospel into Bohemia, was summoned to the Council of Constance under imperial safe-conduct, arrested in violation of that safe-conduct, tried, and burned alive on July 6, 1415. His ashes were thrown into the Rhine to prevent any relic of him from surviving. William Tyndale (c. 1494–1536), the first translator of the Greek New Testament into English, was hunted across Europe by the agents of Henry VIII and the Roman hierarchy, betrayed at Antwerp by Henry Phillips, strangled and burned at Vilvoorde near Brussels on October 6, 1536. His last recorded words: “Lord, open the King of England’s eyes.” Hugh Latimer and Nicholas Ridley, English Reformers, burned at the stake at Oxford on October 16, 1555, under Mary Tudor’s restoration of Roman jurisdiction. Latimer’s last words to Ridley as the flames rose: “Be of good comfort, Master Ridley, and play the man. We shall this day light such a candle, by God’s grace, in England, as I trust shall never be put out.” Thomas Cranmer, Archbishop of Canterbury under Edward VI, author of the Book of Common Prayer, burned at Oxford on March 21, 1556, after thrusting into the flame first the hand with which he had signed his recantation. The St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre, August 23–24, 1572, in which Catholic mobs and royal troops in France killed between five thousand and thirty thousand Huguenot Protestants in a single coordinated action across the country, with Pope Gregory XIII celebrating the news in Rome by striking a commemorative medal.

These are not Protestant polemics. These are dates and places. They are documented in the standard church histories of every tradition. A church that burns the men who translate the Bible into the people’s language is a church that has lost the life of the lampstand, however intact the building. This is the Sardis verdict pronounced by Christ Himself, and pre-Reformation Rome is its historical archetype. The institution survived. The Spirit had moved. The lampstand had been removed in any sense the New Testament uses the word — and that is precisely why the Reformation became necessary in the providence of God.

And here is the watchman point that this generation needs to hear most. The same Sardis disease that produced pre-Reformation Rome is producing — in our own lifetime, on living rolls — the institutional disintegration of the American mainline Protestant denominations. The Episcopal Church has lost roughly thirty-five percent of its members since 2000. The PCUSA has lost over fifty-six percent since 1983. The ELCA has lost forty-one percent since 1988 and is projected to lose another seventy-five percent by 2050. The UCC has lost over forty-three percent in two decades. The UMC lost over five thousand eight hundred congregations in disaffiliations following the 2024 General Conference. These are the institutional descendants of the Reformers Rome burned — and they have arrived at the same Sardis verdict that Rome arrived at in the centuries before Luther, by the same path of doctrinal capitulation and lost first love. The disease repeats. It does not care which tradition it inhabits. The full anatomy of that modern Sardis case belongs to Post 6, where Christ’s letter to Sardis itself will address it. For now, the Ugly Church in the room is pre-Reformation Rome — and the Ugly Church in the room four centuries from now, if Christ tarries, may well be the institutional descendants of churches that today consider themselves doctrinally safe.

The Tableau and the Warning

So here is the Resilience Wheel turning at three temperatures in the same generation, and across nine centuries of Christian history.

In Iran, the Hub is white-hot. Affection has not cooled. The lampstand burns despite the regime’s best efforts to extinguish it. The Spirit moves through prison cells and house churches and digital broadcasts. Smyrna lives, and Philadelphia walks among us.

In the Reformed and confessional Western middle — the tradition out of which I write, the tradition of the readers most likely to be on this Substack — the Hub still glows, but it has cooled to a temperature where many believers no longer notice the warmth, and the same Scholastic disease that Bernard diagnosed in Paris in 1140 has reproduced itself in English in 2026. The lampstand stands. Christ walks among us. The first love is recoverable. The Ephesus letter is the letter for our condition, and we are running out of time to do what it says.

In pre-Reformation Rome, the wheel had stopped turning. The diaconal structures continued by inertia for three more centuries until the Reformation tore the institutional fabric in half. The Spirit had departed in any way that the New Testament would recognize, and Christ raised up Luther, Calvin, Knox, and the rest of them to light new lampstands precisely because the old one had been removed. The pattern repeats now in living memory inside the American mainline.

Where do you sit in this tableau? Not where does your church sit — where do you sit? The wheel of the believer’s life is the unit of judgment in the letters to the seven churches, even as it is the lampstand of the assembly that bears the corporate consequence. Christ writes to the angel of the church — to the messenger, to the representative believer, to the one whose heart shapes the heart of the congregation. He is writing, this morning, to you.

If you are reading this and any of it has landed — if you have felt, even slightly, the Spirit’s quiet finger pressing on a place in your chest that you had not noticed had gone cool — do not delay. Do not file this as a useful framework for someone else. The Ephesus letter is addressed to you, and the time at which it is addressed to you is now, and the lampstand warning is real, and the tree of life is waiting.

Repent. Do the first works. Pray the Confession slowly. Welcome the four witnesses. Examine the spokes. Read Bernard on the Song of Songs and let an abbot dead nine hundred years remind you what theology was for. And go back, all the way back, to the first day you knew Christ — the day you understood that He had loved you before you had any way to deserve it, that He had died for you while you were still His enemy, that He had risen and ascended and was returning, that He was real, that He was yours, that He was here. That love. That love. The one Ephesus had at first. The one Christ asks for, by name.

I am writing this for myself first. I would not be honest if I did not say so.

12. Christ’s Counsel — Repent, and Do the First Works

The counsel Christ gives Ephesus is contained in seven words: Repent, and do the things you did at first. It is followed by a warning, a commendation, and a promise. Read them in order, because each does specific work.

The warning: If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place. The lampstand is the church’s continuing presence among the seven golden lampstands among which Christ walks. Removal is institutional ending — not necessarily the damnation of every member, but the closing of the assembly as a witnessing presence. This has happened. Ephesus itself is a ruin today. The warning was carried out, in the longer history. It is carried out, in shorter histories, in churches we have all watched empty out and lock their doors. The warning is real. No amount of doctrinal correctness will hold a lampstand whose love is gone.

The commendation: You hate the practices of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate. Christ does not retract His commendation. He affirms it precisely. Hating what He hates is right. The error is not in the hating. The error is in letting the hating outlive the loving. Both stay. Love returns to its rightful place at the Hub; hatred of evil remains at its post, but now in proportion, in subordination, in the service of love rather than as a substitute for it.

The promise: To the one who is victorious, I will give the right to eat from the tree of life, which is in the paradise of God. The tree of life. The Edenic image. The garden restored. The Presence resumed. Christ closes His letter to Ephesus with the promise of the deepest restoration imaginable — the first tree, restored to the first people, in the first garden, with the first love. The symmetry is deliberate. The believer who returns to first love is being prepared, even now, for the place where first love is the eternal climate.

This is Christ’s counsel. Repent. Do the first works. The lampstand can be kept. The hate of evil can be retained in its proper place. And the tree of life is waiting for the believer who finishes the race with their affection intact.

13. The Watchman’s Word

I will close with the same honesty with which I opened.

Watchmen are sometimes hardest on watchmen, and the watchman calling — when it goes well — produces public benefit, doctrinal clarity, and real protection for the flock. When it goes wrong, it produces a believer who is right and cold, whose family quietly hurts under the precision, whose congregation quietly cools under the discipline, and whose own interior life has become a sequence of correct positions rather than a walk with a Person.

If you are reading this and any of it has landed — if you have felt, even slightly, the Spirit’s quiet finger pressing on a place in your chest that you had not noticed had gone cool — do not delay. Do not file this as a useful framework for someone else. The Ephesus letter is addressed to you, and the time at which it is addressed to you is now, and the lampstand warning is real, and the tree of life is waiting.

Repent. Do the first works. Pray the Confession slowly. Welcome the four witnesses. Examine the spokes. And go back, all the way back, to the first day you knew Christ — the day you understood that He had loved you before you had any way to deserve it, that He had died for you while you were still His enemy, that He had risen and ascended and was returning, that He was real, that He was yours, that He was here. That love. That love. The one Ephesus had at first. The one Christ asks for, by name.

I am writing this for myself first. I would not be honest if I did not say so.

The Tribulation is closer than the Laodicean church wants to admit, and the watchmen of Laodicea — the very readers of this publication, the very writer of these words — are the ones most in need of the Ephesus letter, because we are the ones most likely to enter the Tribulation correct and cold and to fall under pressures we could have weathered if first love had stayed warm.

So let us return.

He has not removed the lampstand. He is walking among the golden lampstands still. He knows your works. He knows your perseverance. He knows that you cannot tolerate the wicked. He knows.

And He is asking — gently, but in His own voice, which is the voice of the One who holds the seven stars in His right hand — for the love you had at first.

Give it back.

He is faithful. He will receive it. And He will, in receiving it, give back to you what you have been quietly missing for longer than you know.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

SDG.

Next in the series: Post 3 — Smyrna: The Church That Was Poor and Was Rich. The Tribulation-shaped church of suffering. With Viktor Frankl as primary witness.

Series: R3 Vol. 4 | The Seven Churches | The Letters to the Terminal Generation Companion publications: @resilienciero (English flagship) · @resilienciera (Spanish companion) · mazzaroth.world · r3ready.com

“A Labor of Love in the Vineyard of our Lord”