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DJL's avatar
DJL
6h

I think I’ve known something big was coming my whole life. And I knew it would happen in my lifetime. I’ve read about this event previously. The Bible foretells of it, like one big predictive story. Hope people pay attention

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Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
4h

@DJL, sister, what you just named — the lifetime inner awareness that something is coming and that it lands in your own generation — is a witness many serious Christians carry, often quietly, because the surrounding culture does not give them words for it. Receive that inner knowing as the Lord's gift, weigh it against Scripture as you have already been doing, and keep walking faithfully. The Spirit testifies; the Word confirms; the two together are how His own are kept awake.

Your phrase "like one big predictive story" is exactly right. "And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself" — Luke 24:27 (KJV). The Lord Himself read Scripture that way on the Emmaus road — one unified predictive narrative, woven from Genesis to Revelation, all pointing to Him and to the consummation of all things in Him. You are reading the territory the way the risen Christ Himself taught His own to read it.

Hope people pay attention — amen to that, sister. The witness work goes forward precisely because some are paying attention and finding the words to share what they are seeing. Thank you for adding your voice here.

Shalom to you and yours.

SDG —

Stephen

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