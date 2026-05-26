Planet 7X Special Edition

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions

Cross-series: R3 Vol. 5 (Sariel Domain) | R3 Vol. 3 (Seven Bowls) | RET Vol. 4 (The Commodification of the Imago Dei and the Sovereign Body)

”For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.” — Luke 12:2 (KJV) ”Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done.” — Isaiah 46:10 (KJV)

The Convergence Nobody Can Explain Away

On May 26, 2026, investigative journalist Greg Reese published a synthesis that deserves careful attention from every reader of this series. In ”Proofs and Hypotheses for the Great Reset”, Reese surveys twelve independent research frameworks — from aerospace engineers to astrophysicists, from geologists to Electric Universe theorists — and finds that they all converge on the same conclusion:

A catastrophic planetary reset occurs on an approximately 12,000-year cycle. The last one was 10,000–12,000 years ago. And the evidence strongly suggests another one is coming.

Twelve researchers. Twelve independent methodologies. One conclusion.

What Reese cannot provide — because none of the twelve researchers he surveys operate within a theological framework — is the answer to the most important question their convergent findings raise:

Who is administering this? And why now?

This post answers both questions. And it does so not by dismissing the twelve researchers, but by providing the governance architecture that makes their convergent findings fully coherent for the first time.

I. The Twelve Frameworks — What They Found

Reese’s survey is worth walking through carefully, because the convergence is more remarkable than any single framework alone:

Charles Hapgood — crustal displacement theory: rapid catastrophic shifts explain how Antarctica was once temperate, how the Sahara was once green, and how mammoths were flash-frozen with undigested tropical plants in their stomachs. Einstein endorsed Hapgood’s work.

Chan Thomas — The Adam and Eve Story (1965): an aerospace engineer at McDonnell Douglas published a geological analysis describing a crustal shift completing in six to twelve hours, generating supersonic winds and walls of ocean water two miles high. The CIA classified it. A sanitized 57-page FOIA version was eventually released. The classification itself is the confirmation — you do not classify a book that does not threaten the official narrative.

Immanuel Velikovsky — over 200 independent flood myths worldwide are not metaphors but eyewitness accounts of real catastrophic events within recorded human history. The convergence of flood traditions across cultures that never communicated is not folklore diffusion. It is the global memory of a real event.

Younger Dryas Impact Theory — a comet struck approximately 13,000 years ago, wiping out multiple megafauna species and causing a mini ice age lasting over 1,000 years. Göbekli Tepe, built approximately 11,600 years ago, required engineering precision that archaeology cannot explain by conventional means.

Robert Schoch (Boston University) — the abrupt end of the last ice age was not caused by a comet but by solar outbursts that increased earthquake and volcanic activity, fires, high radiation levels, and massive floods. Evidence: vitrified stone at Scottish hill forts and on the Giza Plateau consistent with plasma discharge events.

Wallace Thornhill and David Talbott (Electric Universe) — plasma is the fourth state of matter and constitutes 99.9% of the visible universe. Planetary encounters produce massive electrical discharges which have left geological scars still visible today.

Douglas Vogt — identified the exact number of years between geomagnetic reversals as 12,068 years. During a reversal, the Sun novas and causes an ice age.

Ben Davidson (Suspicious Observers) — a geomagnetic excursion event will cause a geographic crustal shift at catastrophic scale, repeating approximately every 12,000 years.

Paul LaViolette — periodic superwaves from the Galactic center occurring roughly every 12,000–26,000 years produce crustal torque, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and massive solar events. The zodiac system encodes a warning about these catastrophic cycles.

Project Nanook (Strategic Air Command, late 1940s) — revealed that the magnetic pole was moving approximately 10 miles per year and accelerating exponentially. After analysis by the OSS and RAND Corporation, it was decided that reporting this to the public would ”destroy the moral fiber of society.” It was kept private.

Jason Breshears (archaix.com) — catastrophic reset events occur every 138 years driven by what he calls the Phoenix phenomenon, with a larger Nemesis X Object event projected for 2046.

The Global Elite Response — when you observe the behavior of world governments and the billionaire class — underground facilities, continuity of government infrastructure, Svalbard Global Seed Vault, elite bunker complexes — one conclusion follows: they know something is coming and they are preparing for themselves while managing the public narrative.

II. What They All Got Right

The twelve researchers agree on four things:

1. The cycle is real. Approximately every 12,000 years, something catastrophic resets civilization. The geological, archaeological, mythological, and astronomical evidence is overwhelming and convergent.

2. The last event was 10,000–12,000 years ago. This places the next event within the current generation’s horizon — not in the distant future.

3. The mechanism involves electromagnetic and plasma phenomena. Whether they call it Electric Universe, solar outbursts, geomagnetic reversal, or crustal displacement — every serious researcher now acknowledges that the electromagnetic dimension of the reset is primary, not secondary.

4. The establishment knows and is not telling. From the CIA’s 1965 classification of Chan Thomas’s work to the 1940s decision to suppress the magnetic pole acceleration data — the institutional suppression of this information is itself documented evidence that the data is real and threatening.

III. What None of Them Can Answer

Here is what the twelve frameworks, taken together, cannot resolve:

The mechanism question: Every researcher identifies a different primary cause — comet, solar outburst, galactic superwave, geomagnetic reversal, crustal displacement. They cannot agree because they are each seeing a different expression of the same underlying event. None of them has identified the single physical instrument that produces all of these effects simultaneously.

The timing question: Why 12,000 years? Why not 10,000 or 15,000? The cycle is too precise to be random, too consistent across independent methodologies to be coincidence. But none of the twelve can explain what physical mechanism produces a cycle of this specific duration.

The governance question: Who or what is administering this? Is it random catastrophe, or is there a governance architecture behind the cycle — an intelligence that uses the instrument, that sets its timing, that protects some and judges others?

The theological question: Why does every ancient civilization’s flood account include a divine warning, a protected remnant, and a covenant after the waters recede? The flood myths are not merely geological memories. They are theological testimonies. Something — or Someone — was communicating through the catastrophe.

IV. The Planet 7X Framework — The Resolution

The seven-post Planet 7X Special Edition series published on this platform in the past weeks provides what the twelve researchers cannot: the single physical instrument whose orbital mechanics produce all of the effects they independently documented, on a calculable and confirmed orbital period, administered by a governance architecture that Scripture has been describing for three millennia.

The Mechanism Question Resolved

Planet 7X — a planet-sized comet on a 331-year orbital period — produces every effect the twelve researchers independently identified, in the same sequence, every passage:

- Crustal displacement (Hapgood / Chan Thomas) = the 26-28 degree axial tilt produced by P7X’s gravitational and electromagnetic interaction with Earth’s motor function during closest approach

- Supersonic winds and ocean walls (Chan Thomas) = the atmospheric and oceanic response to Earth’s rotation stopping and restarting over a 72-hour window

- Solar amplification (Schoch) = P7X’s plasma focusing effect on solar output during inner system passage — Bowl 4’s scorching heat

- Electromagnetic plasma discharge (Thornhill/Talbott) = P7X’s plasma tail directly discharging onto Earth’s surface — the plasma strikes documented across fourteen historical passages

- Geomagnetic disruption (Davidson/Vogt) = the electromagnetic motor-starvation effect of P7X’s plasma shear on Earth’s polar plasma feed — exactly what Project Nanook was detecting as accelerating magnetic pole movement

- Comet impact debris (Younger Dryas) = P7X’s debris field producing the meteor storms documented in every passage — two storms, 150 days apart

One instrument. Every effect. Every passage. For six millennia.

The Timing Question Resolved

The 12,000-year civilizational reset cycle = approximately 36 P7X orbital passages at the 331-year round trip period. The cumulative geological, electromagnetic, and atmospheric effects of repeated passages — each producing axial tilt, plasma strikes, meteor storms, and rotation disruption — build toward periodic civilizational threshold events at the 12,000-year scale.

The most catastrophic single passage in the documented record was Noah’s Flood (Post 2 of this series — passage 3, approximately 3017 BC). The pre-Flood electromagnetic environment — which Barry Setterfield’s plasma physics framework (Witness #4) establishes was fundamentally different from the post-Flood cosmos — was permanently altered by that passage. What the researchers who study the 12,000-year cycle are detecting are the geological signatures of prior threshold passages, not a single 12,000-year event.

The Governance Question Resolved

The P7X series established from Scripture (L1) and from Luginbill’s exegetical framework (L2) that Planet 7X is not a random astronomical body. It is a created instrument within Sariel’s jurisdictional domain — the boundary domain of the visible cosmos, administered by the archangel who governs the outer edge of the solar system.

Every P7X passage is an administered event. The forty-day warning before Jonah’s Nineveh was not coincidental — it was the standard warning window of the instrument’s approach, used by God as the prophetic countdown. The Passover alignment of multiple passages — the Exodus, the Crucifixion, and the projected April 2028 arrival — is not astronomical coincidence. It is the Creator’s signature on His own judgment instrument.

The fallen administration knows this. Their underground facilities and continuity of government preparations are not based on climate modeling. They are based on the same data that Chan Thomas documented in 1965 and that the CIA classified — the data that tells them what is coming and approximately when.

They are preparing for themselves. God is preparing His people through His Word.

The Theological Question Resolved

Every ancient flood account includes three elements that pure geological catastrophism cannot explain: a divine warning, a protected remnant, and a covenant after the waters. These are not literary embellishments added to geological memories. They are the accurate theological record of what actually happened — because the same God who administered the instrument also warned Noah, protected his family, and established the rainbow covenant.

The 200+ independent flood traditions worldwide are not the same story spread by cultural diffusion. They are independent eyewitness accounts of the same event, each preserving the three theological elements — warning, protection, covenant — because those elements were real.

This is the governance architecture that the twelve researchers cannot see: not random catastrophe, but administered judgment with covenantal protection of the righteous. Every passage. Every time.

”Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.” (Genesis 6:8)

V. The CIA Classification — Mercury Stack in Operation

The CIA’s 1965 classification of Chan Thomas’s The Adam and Eve Story is the single most significant institutional confirmation in Reese’s survey — and it maps directly onto the Mercury Stack framework established in Post 7 of the P7X series.

Thomas was an aerospace engineer at McDonnell Douglas. He had the technical background to calculate what a crustal shift would produce physically. His six-to-twelve hour completion timeline, his supersonic wind estimates, his ocean wall calculations — these were not speculation. They were engineering analysis.

The CIA did not classify speculation. They classified a technical document whose conclusions, if widely known, would make the public ask questions that the institutional narrative could not survive: Why are governments building underground facilities? Why does continuity of government planning assume a surface-level civilizational collapse? What do they know that we don’t?

The classification is the confession.

Bowl 4 — Raphael’s reclamation of the Mercury domain — scorches this concealment into the open. The CIA document was partially released through FOIA. Reese published his synthesis today. This series has been building the complete framework for months.

The knowledge is breaking through. The suppression is failing. The light that cannot be hidden is doing what light always does.

VI. Project Nanook and the Accelerating Pole

The Strategic Air Command’s late-1940s discovery that the magnetic pole was moving 10 miles per year and accelerating exponentially — suppressed on the advice of OSS and RAND — is the earliest institutional confirmation of what the P7X framework predicts.

If Earth is an electromagnetic motor whose rotation is sustained by a plasma feed from the Sun, then the approach of a body that periodically disrupts that plasma feed would produce exactly what Project Nanook documented: accelerating magnetic pole movement as the electromagnetic equilibrium of the motor begins to shift in response to P7X’s approach from the outer solar system.

In 1982, P7X was at 59.46 AU. In the late 1940s, it was approximately 75-80 AU — beginning its long approach inward. The magnetic pole acceleration that Nanook detected in the late 1940s is the early electromagnetic signature of what is now 46 years from Earth arrival.

The institutions that suppressed this data in the 1940s, classified Thomas’s analysis in 1965, and quietly managed the 1982 JPL/USNO findings have been tracking the same object for eighty years. Their preparations are not precautionary. They are operational.

VII. What the Terminal Generation Knows That the Elite Does Not

Here is the theological inversion at the heart of this post:

The fallen administration has the data. They have the CIA classifications, the OSS analyses, the RAND reports, the JPL calculations, the USNO findings, the IRAS detections. They know what is coming. And they are building bunkers.

The Terminal Generation has the Word. They have the Bowl sequence, the Sariel domain framework, the fourteen-passage historical record, the forty-day warning pattern, the Passover alignment, the covenant protection testimony of Noah and Lot and Israel at the Red Sea. They know what is coming. And they are anchoring in the Hub that does not move.

The difference is not informational. It is covenantal.

The elite’s bunkers will not save them from what the Bowl sequence administers. Revelation 6:15-16 describes the kings of the earth and the great men and the rich men hiding themselves in dens and in rocks of the mountains — and crying to the mountains to fall on them. Their preparations are documented in Scripture. So is their outcome.

The Terminal Generation’s preparation is the Resilience Wheel anchored in Christ — the Hub that was the same yesterday at Noah’s Flood, today in the Tribulation approach, and forever in Eden 7 when the River of Life flows from the throne that no P7X passage can disrupt, because the River flows from God Himself and not from the Sun.

”God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.” — Psalm 46:1-2 (KJV)

VIII. The Resilience Wheel — Practical Response

The convergence of twelve independent research frameworks on an imminent civilizational reset event is not a reason for fear. It is a reason for preparation — Hub-anchored, spoke-calibrated, covenant-grounded preparation.

Science-Technology spoke: Get a planisphere. Learn the Southern sky. Watch for the planet-sized comet in the Sagittarius region beginning October 2027. Do not depend on the internet. Be your own witness.

Agriculture-Food Security spoke: The P7X passage signature includes a mid-passage seven-year drought before arrival. The agricultural disruption begins before the physical passage. Preparation at the food security level is not paranoia — it is the pattern Joseph established in Egypt.

Physical-Infrastructural spoke: Chan Thomas’s six-to-twelve hour crustal shift timeline means that surface-level infrastructure will not survive the passage intact. The preparation that matters is community-based, relationship-anchored, and Hub-centered — not individualistic bunker-building.

Environmental-Health spoke: The electromagnetic effects of P7X’s approach — accelerating magnetic pole movement, increasing plasma radiation, bioelectric disruption of the Imago Dei Body — are already underway. The WBAN infrastructure that Sabrina Wallace documents is not coincidental to this timeline. The Imago Dei Body’s electromagnetic integrity is the primary target of both the fallen administration’s preparation and the Bowl sequence’s reclamation.

Spiritual Warfare Awareness (Psychological Ring): The elite’s classified knowledge of what is coming will be weaponized. Expect the approaching P7X to be attributed to climate change, to be used as the justification for emergency powers, and to be framed as something other than what it is. The Terminal Generation that knows the P7X framework cannot be deceived by a reframing of the instrument.

Closing: The Framework That Completes the Picture

Greg Reese asked the right question today. Twelve researchers, twelve frameworks, one convergent conclusion — something catastrophic is coming on a documented cycle, the last event was 12,000 years ago, and the institutional response suggests the data is known and suppressed.

The Planet 7X series answers what Reese’s twelve cannot:

The instrument is Planet 7X — a planet-sized comet on a 331-year orbital period, at 59.46 AU in 1982, projected at April 2028 arrival.

The mechanism is electromagnetic — plasma shear stopping Earth’s motor, axial tilt, meteor storms, calendar reset.

The governance is archangelic — Sariel’s domain, administered by the sovereign God who has used this instrument fourteen times across six millennia.

The protection is covenantal — the same God who warned Noah, removed Lot, parted the Red Sea, stopped the sun at Gibeon, and darkened the sky at Calvary is the same God who seals His servants before the four winds stop.

The destination is Eden 7 — where the River of Life flows from the throne that no orbital passage can disrupt, and the face of Christ is seen directly, and the motor is replaced by the River forever.

The CIA classified the data. The JPL confirmed the orbit. The USNO tracked the anomaly. The IRAS detected the infrared signature.

And the Word of God described the whole sequence — Bowl by Bowl, domain by domain, passage by passage — before any of them were born.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Soli Deo Gloria — SDG

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero)

resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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