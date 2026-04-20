Mazzaroth Special Edition | Theology Series

Cross-Series: R3 · Revelation Exo-Truth · The Mazzaroth

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”And God spake unto Moses, and said unto him, I am the LORD: And I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name JEHOVAH was I not known to them.” — Exodus 6:2-3, KJV

”The name of the LORD is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.” — Proverbs 18:10, KJV

”Hallowed be thy name.” — Matthew 6:9, KJV

Introduction: The Question the Series Must Answer

Every blog post and manuscript chapter in this series addresses God. That address is not a stylistic choice. It is a theological act — and it carries the same responsibility that the ancient scribes of Israel understood when they prepared to write the divine name: they did not begin until they were ready, they did not stop once they began, and if they made an error they did not erase it but set it aside with reverence.

We are not ancient scribes. But we are writing about the God they served. And the question of what to call Him — which name, in which context, carrying which specific meaning — is not a matter of variety for the sake of readability. It is a matter of covenant precision.

This series has produced a style guide for internal production use. This post is the theological case behind that guide — the reason why the names of God matter, what each name reveals, and why a series that takes Scripture as its primary authority must take the naming of God with the same seriousness it takes every other theological claim.

The readership of this series is intelligent and spiritually serious. They deserve to know why we call Him what we call Him — and why it changes depending on what He is doing in the passage being discussed.

Part One: Why Names Matter in Scripture

In the ancient Hebrew world, a name was not a label. It was an identity — a declaration of nature, purpose, and relationship. This is why the renaming events of Scripture carry such theological weight.

Abram becomes Abraham (Genesis 17:5) — ”father of a high multitude” — at the moment God seals the covenant of the promised seed. The name change is not administrative. It is the covenant reality spoken into existence before the biological reality has arrived. Abraham was called father of many nations while he was still childless. The name preceded the fulfillment.

Jacob becomes Israel (Genesis 32:28) — *”he who strives with God”* or *”God strives”* — at the moment of the wrestling match at Peniel. The twelve tribes do not descend from Jacob the deceiver. They descend from Israel the wrestler, the one who encountered God face to face and was changed. The nation’s identity is encoded in the renamed patriarch’s name.

Simon becomes Peter (John 1:42) — ”the rock” — before Peter has demonstrated any rocklike qualities. The name is prophetic. It declares what the man will become under the shaping of the One who gave the name.

In each case, the name is not descriptive of a current reality. It is declarative of a covenant reality — what God is doing, what He has committed to, who the named person is in relationship to Him.

If this is true of human names in Scripture, it is infinitely more true of the names of God Himself. Every name by which God reveals Himself is a specific declaration — given at a specific historical moment, in a specific covenant context, to meet a specific human need — of who He is in that relationship. The names of God are not titles assigned to an abstract deity. They are self-revelations of the personal God of the covenant, given progressively through the history of His dealings with humanity.

”I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name JEHOVAH was I not known to them.” (Exodus 6:3, KJV)

Even the patriarchs did not receive the full revelation of the divine name. It was given progressively — each stage of the covenant relationship revealing a deeper dimension of who God is. To know His names is to know the history of His covenant faithfulness.

Part Two: The Foundation — Elohim and YHWH

The entire Hebrew Bible is built on the interplay of two foundational names. Understanding these two — and why they are not interchangeable — is the key to understanding every other name that follows.

Elohim (אֱלֹהִים) — The Creator of All Things

Elohim appears first: ”In the beginning Elohim created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1, KJV — rendered “God”) It is the name under which the cosmos was spoken into existence. Grammatically, it is a plural form — a plurality of majesty that the ancient Jewish interpreters noted as pointing toward the fullness of divine being, and that the New Testament reveals as the Trinitarian community of Father, Son, and Spirit present at creation “Let us make man in our image” — Genesis 1:26).

Elohim is the name of God as Creator and Sustainer of all that exists. It is universal — applying to God in relation to all humanity, all creation, all nations. It is the name under which the Mazzaroth was placed in the sky on the fourth day. It is the name under which the twenty-two Hebrew letters were embedded in the architecture of Genesis 1:1. When this series discusses the cosmological architecture of creation — the torus, the Hopf Fibration, the planetary jurisdictions, the precessional clock — it is Elohim who is the appropriate address: the God of all creation, whose handiwork the heavens declare.

YHWH (יהוה) — The Covenant God of Israel

YHWH appears in Genesis 2:4 — ”the LORD God made the earth and the heavens” — at the moment the narrative shifts from the cosmic creation to the covenant relationship with humanity. YHWH is the personal covenant name of God, derived from the Hebrew verb hayah — to be — and meaning ”I AM WHO I AM” or ”I WILL BE WHAT I WILL BE” (Exodus 3:14). It is the name God gave to Moses at the burning bush when Moses asked what he should call Him to the people of Israel.

YHWH appears 6,828 times in the Masoretic text — more than any other divine name. It is so sacred in the Jewish tradition that it is never pronounced aloud; readers substitute Adonai (Lord) when they encounter it in the text, and English translations render it as LORD in small capitals.

YHWH is the name of the relational, personal, covenant-keeping God — not God in the abstract, but God in specific relationship with specific people at specific moments of history. Where Elohim is the Creator of all, YHWH is the Redeemer of His people. Where Elohim made the cosmos, YHWH made the covenant. Where Elohim addressed all nations, YHWH addressed Israel — and through Israel, the world.

This distinction matters for the series. When we write about the Bowl judgments of Revelation 16 as covenant acts of reclamation, YHWH is the appropriate name. When we write about the precessional architecture of the Mazzaroth as the Creator’s handiwork, Elohim is the appropriate name. They are not synonyms. They are two facets of the same God, each carrying a specific weight of meaning.

Part Three: The Compound Covenant Names — Given in Moments of Need

The compound names of YHWH are among the most theologically precise revelations in all of Scripture. Each one was given not in a theological lecture but in a moment of crisis — a specific human need met by a specific divine response that revealed a specific facet of who God is.

YHWH Jireh — ”The LORD Will Provide” (Genesis 22:14). Given on Mount Moriah at the moment Abraham raised the knife over Isaac and the ram appeared in the thicket. God did not reveal Himself as Provider in the abstract. He revealed Himself as Provider at the precise moment when provision was most desperately needed and most impossibly delivered. Every use of this name in the series should carry that weight: not a theological principle, but a covenant memory of the ram in the thicket.

YHWH Rapha — ”The LORD Who Heals” (Exodus 15:26). Given at Marah, where the bitter waters were made sweet, immediately after Israel crossed the Red Sea. The healing name was given in the context of water — bitter water made drinkable by a thrown branch. This series connects YHWH Rapha to Tennant’s bioelectric healing framework, to the body’s electromagnetic architecture, to the EZ water that powers cellular function. The connection is not decorative. The God who healed the bitter waters is the same God who designed the body’s voltage-dependent healing systems.

YHWH Nissi — ”The LORD My Banner” (Exodus 17:15). Given after the battle against Amalek, where Israel prevailed as long as Moses held up his hands. A banner in ancient warfare was not merely decorative — it was the rallying point, the identity marker around which the troops gathered, the visible declaration of whose army was fighting. YHWH Nissi is the name for spiritual warfare contexts, for the Sagittarius sign of the Conqueror, for the terminal generation fighting on multiple electromagnetic and spiritual fronts simultaneously.

YHWH Shalom — ”The LORD Is Peace” (Judges 6:24). Given to Gideon, who had just encountered the Angel of the LORD and feared he would die. ”Peace be unto thee; fear not: thou shalt not die.” The peace name was given to a terrified man hiding from his enemies. YHWH Shalom is not the peace of comfortable circumstances. It is the peace that passes understanding, given precisely when circumstances are most threatening. It maps to the Pe/Venus Double Letter blessed mode — peace as opposed to war — and to the Psychological Ring’s Emotional Regulation element.

YHWH Rohi — ”The LORD My Shepherd” (Psalm 23:1). The most intimate of the compound names. Not God as Shepherd of the nation but as my Shepherd — the personal, individual, relentless pursuit of the one sheep. This name belongs to the Cancer sign, the gathered flock, the Praesepe cluster of assembled thousands, and to every pastoral context in the R3 resilience framework where the covenant community is being gathered and held.

YHWH Tsidkenu— ”The LORD Our Righteousness” (Jeremiah 23:6). Given in a prophecy about the coming Branch, the Messianic King who would reign wisely and execute judgment and justice. The righteousness is not ours — it is His, imputed to us. This name belongs to the Libra sign — the scales perfectly balanced — and to the Bowl reclamation framework where the archangels restore righteous order to corrupted domains.

YHWH Sabaoth — ”The LORD of Hosts” (1 Samuel 1:3). The hosts are the armies of heaven — the angelic council, the archangels and their jurisdictions, the entire Divine Council of heavenly beings who serve at the throne. This is the name of God as the Commander of the angelic infrastructure — Michael and his archangels, the seven who administer the seven planetary jurisdictions, the messengers who ascend and descend on Jacob’s Ladder. Every Bowl administration passage in the series should carry the weight of YHWH Sabaoth.

YHWH Shammah — ”The LORD Is There” (Ezekiel 48:35). The final name given in Ezekiel’s vision of the restored city — the name that will be inscribed on the New Jerusalem. Not ”The LORD Was There” or ”The LORD Will Be There” but the present tense, the eternal now: The LORD Is There. This is the capstone name, the name that closes the circuit from creation to consummation, the name that makes the New Jerusalem what it is. When this series describes the eternal city, when it discusses the Malkuth/32nd path, when it closes with the Maranatha hope — YHWH Shammah is the name that belongs there.

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Part Four: The Christological Names — Fulfillment of Everything the Hebrew Names Declared

Every Hebrew name of God points forward to the One in whom all those names are embodied simultaneously. The New Testament does not give God new names. It reveals the Person in whom all the old names are fulfilled.

Jesus — Yeshua (יֵשׁוּעַ) — ”the LORD saves.” The name given by the angel before His birth contains the divine name (YH) and the word for salvation (yasha). ”Thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21, KJV) The human name of the incarnate Son is a compound covenant name of YHWH.

The Word / Logos — ”In the beginning was the Word.” (John 1:1, KJV) The Logos is not a Greek philosophical abstraction imported into Hebrew theology. It is the Hebrew dabar — the creative divine speech act through which Elohim spoke creation into existence — now revealed as a Person. Every Hebrew letter is a projection of the torus of Genesis 1:1. The Word is the One who spoke those letters into existence and is Himself their source. The 22 Letters series, the Hopf Fibration, the thirty-two paths of wisdom — all of these are descriptions of the Logos, the Word made flesh.

The Sun of Righteousness — ”the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings.” (Malachi 4:2, KJV) This is the Mazzaroth’s central image applied to the Messiah: the Sun as the sign of the coming One, the Kaph at the center of the seven Double Letters, the shamash of the Menorah. The metaphor is cosmological, not merely poetic. The Sun of Righteousness is the One around whom all seven planetary jurisdictions orbit, from whom all seven receive their light and authority.

Emmanuel — ”God with us.” (Matthew 1:23, KJV, from Isaiah 7:14) This name takes YHWH Shammah — ”The LORD Is There” — and brings it into a human body. The God who promised to be present in the restored city became present in a manger in Bethlehem. Every passage in this series about the Holy Spirit’s indwelling of the Imago Dei Body is a statement about Emmanuel — God not merely near but within, present not merely in the temple but in the temple of the believer’s body (1 Corinthians 6:19).

Alpha and Omega — ”I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord.” (Revelation 1:8, KJV) In Greek it is the first and last letters of the alphabet. In Hebrew it is Aleph and Tav — the first and last letters of the twenty-two. The One who is Alpha and Omega is the One who contains all twenty-two letters within Himself, who is the torus from which all letters emerge as projections, who is the Word in whom all thirty-two paths of wisdom find their source and completion. The name belongs at the opening and closing of the entire series — because the series is, from first post to last, a description of the One who is Alpha and Omega.

Part Five: How This Series Uses the Names

Every post and manuscript chapter in the R3 Publishing series is now written with the following precision:

When we discuss creation’s architecture — the torus, the Mazzaroth, the cosmological framework — we address Elohim: the Creator of all, whose handiwork the heavens declare.

When we discuss covenant history and fulfillment — the tribes, the apostles, the Bowl judgments as covenant reclamation — we address the LORD / YHWH: the personal, covenant-keeping God of Israel.

When we discuss specific divine provision — healing, protection, peace, shepherding, righteousness, presence — we use the compound covenant name that fits the specific context: YHWH Rapha for healing, YHWH Nissi for warfare, YHWH Rohi for gathering, YHWH Shammah for the eternal city.

When we discuss the Incarnation and Christological fulfillment — the Mazzaroth signs pointing to Christ, the Word made flesh, the hypostatic union — we use Jesus, the Word, Emmanuel, the Sun of Righteousness, depending on which facet of the incarnate Person is in view.

When we discuss eschatological return and judgment — Leo’s triumph, the Bowl sequence completed, the New Jerusalem — we use the King, the Lion of Judah, Alpha and Omega, YHWH Shammah.

And the word Kavod (כָּבוֹד) — the manifest weight and glory of the LORD — replaces Shekinah throughout all three series, because Kavod is the canonical Hebrew word and Shekinah is a later Talmudic/Kabbalistic elaboration not found in the Hebrew Bible itself.

The word ”the Author” — useful as it is for describing the One who writes simultaneously in stars, alphabet, Scripture, and creation — is used sparingly, and only when that specific multi-textual image is the precise theological point being made. It is never used as a general substitute for God.

Why This Matters for the Reader

The names of God are not a theological luxury for specialists. They are a practical inheritance for every believer who has ever needed to know which God to call on in a specific moment of crisis.

When the diagnosis comes back and the body needs healing — YHWH Rapha is the name.

When the battle is overwhelming and the enemy seems to be winning — YHWH Nissi is the name.

When the anxiety will not release and peace seems impossible — YHWH Shalom is the name.

When the flock is scattered and the community is broken — YHWH Rohi is the name.

When the injustice is unaddressed and righteousness seems absent — YHWH Tsidkenu is the name.

When the loneliness is profound and God seems far away — YHWH Shammah is the name.

The compound covenant names of God are a pastoral resource given by God Himself — self-revelations issued at specific moments of human need to declare: I have been here before. I have met this need before. I know what you require, and I have already told you My name for this moment.

The terminal generation navigating the most complex convergence of crises in human history has access to every name of the God who designed the Mazzaroth, encoded His alphabet in the stars, built Jacob’s Ladder into the human body, and is returning as the Lion of the tribe of Judah to reclaim every domain the fallen administration has occupied.

Call Him by His name. The right one. For this moment.

”The name of the LORD is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.” (Proverbs 18:10, KJV)

”Holy and reverend is his name.”

— Psalm 111:9, KJV

One God. Many names. Each one a covenant promise. Each one a strong tower. Each one waiting to be called upon.

#NamesOfGod #YHWH #Elohim #YHWHRapha #YHWHShalom #YHWHNissi #YHWHSabaoth #YHWHShammah #SunOfRighteousness #WordMadeFlesh #AlphaAndOmega #Kavod #CovenantNames #HebrewNames #TheologyMatters #TerminalGeneration #Maranatha

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Stephen J. Latham, PhD

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