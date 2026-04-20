Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
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GOD is not a god of confusion and He knows our languages are limited. He knows what is in our hearts when we speak to Him. In fact no one knows the NAME He will have when we next see Him. OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN, is how our LAMB SAVIOR said we should address Him in the prayer that He gave us, which covers everything we need to do, and we need to pray for! When our hearts call out to Him, He will hear as He knows our hearts. I totally look forward to my new name from Him along with a white stone, and in the mean time I will call out to Him as OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN when praying and worshipping Him and when I am in touch with Him in my heart and soul via my thoughts, no name is needed.

Matthew 6:9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Revelation 3:12 Him that overcomes will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which comes down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.

Revelation 2:17 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcomes will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knows saving he that receives it.

Revelation 19:12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns; and He had a name written, that no man knew, but He himself.

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