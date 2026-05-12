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Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions

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© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And these are the names of the holy angels who watch. Uriel, one of the holy angels, who is over the world and over Tartarus. Raphael, one of the holy angels, who is over the spirits of men. Raguel, one of the holy angels who takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries. Michael, one of the holy angels, to wit, he that is set over the best part of mankind and over chaos. Saraqael, one of the holy angels, who is set over the spirits, who sin in the spirit. Gabriel, one of the holy angels, who is over Paradise and the serpents and the Cherubim. Remiel, one of the holy angels, whom God set over those who rise.” — First Enoch 20:2-8 “I am Raphael, one of the seven angels who stand in the glorious presence of the Lord, ready to serve him.” — Tobit 12:15

An Uncommon Approach — Showing the Work

Most theological frameworks that assign archangels to planetary jurisdictions present their conclusions confidently and move on. The sourcing is either left unstated or buried in footnotes.

This series takes a different approach.

The Volume 5 framework — seven archangels governing seven planetary jurisdictions, seven fallen stewards occupying those same jurisdictions, seven Bowls executing the reclamation — is the theological backbone of the entire Cosmic Backstory series. If the archangel-to-planet assignments are wrong, significant portions of the architecture built on them are wrong.

So this post does something the series has committed to throughout: it shows the work. It places the primary source — First Enoch Chapter 20, the oldest extra-biblical document naming and describing all seven holy archangels — alongside the series’ locked assignments, and asks honestly: how well does the framework hold?

The answer is instructive. Some assignments are strongly confirmed. One is weakest. And the most important theological correction the series makes to every competing tradition is untouched by Enoch entirely — which means Scripture, not tradition, settles it.

I. The Primary Source — First Enoch 20

First Enoch is a Jewish apocalyptic text dated by scholars to approximately 300-100 BC, predating the New Testament. It is regarded as canonical by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. It was widely known in Second Temple Judaism — Jude 14-15 quotes it directly. It is not canonical in Protestant or Catholic traditions, but it is a significant historical witness to Second Temple Jewish cosmological understanding, and the seven archangels it names are consistent with multiple other ancient sources.

Chapter 20 of First Enoch provides the most complete list of seven holy archangels and their assigned domains available in any pre-Christian text:

Uriel — “one of the holy angels, who is over the world and over Tartarus” Raphael — “one of the holy angels, who is over the spirits of men” Raguel — “one of the holy angels who takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries” Michael — “one of the holy angels, to wit, he that is set over the best part of mankind and over chaos” Saraqael — “one of the holy angels, who is set over the spirits, who sin in the spirit” Gabriel — “one of the holy angels, who is over Paradise and the serpents and the Cherubim” Remiel — “one of the holy angels, whom God set over those who rise”

Seven watchers. Seven domains. Each precisely described.

One critical preliminary note: First Enoch 20 does not give explicit planet-archangel correspondences. The chapter assigns cosmic domains and functions — not specific planetary bodies. The planet-archangel mapping is a derived tradition built on top of these descriptions. Multiple competing traditions have done this mapping differently. The series’ framework is one such tradition — and this post will be transparent about where that tradition is strongly supported by Enoch 20 and where it is extrapolated from it.

II. The Comparison — Assignment by Assignment

Raguel → Jupiter — The Strongest Alignment

The series assigns Raguel to the Jupiter/governance domain — the planetary jurisdiction of divine authority, judicial power, and the ordering of the nations. The fallen steward Semjaza corrupts this domain. Bowl 5 is Raguel’s reclamation.

Enoch 20’s description of Raguel: “takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries.”

This is the most striking description in the entire chapter — and it maps onto the Jupiter assignment with extraordinary precision. Raguel does not take vengeance on humanity. He does not oversee Paradise or the resurrection. He takes vengeance specifically on the world of the luminaries — the planetary system itself, the seven heavenly bodies and the governing intelligences that administer them.

The luminaries are the planets. Raguel judges them.

This means Enoch 20 assigns Raguel a role of judicial oversight over the planetary administration itself — which is exactly the Jupiter/governance domain the series identifies. If any one of the seven archangels is specifically tasked with holding the planetary jurisdictions accountable to the Creator, it is Raguel. He is, in Enoch’s precise language, the archangel of planetary jurisdiction.

Assessment: STRONGEST alignment in the framework.

Michael → Saturn — Strong, with Independent Confirmation

The series assigns Michael to the Saturn domain — time-as-gift, the Sabbath covenant, the Jubilee rhythm, the threshold of the classical visible cosmos. The fallen steward Azazel/Satan corrupts this domain. Bowl 3 is Michael’s reclamation.

Enoch 20: “he that is set over the best part of mankind and over chaos.”

“The best part of mankind” = the covenant people — fully consistent with Michael’s Saturn domain, which encodes the covenant rhythm of rest (the Sabbath, Shabbatai = the Hebrew name for Saturn). Michael is the protector of the covenant community, as Daniel 12:1 confirms: “Michael, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people.” (KJV)

“Over chaos” = the boundary-keeper against the abyss — consistent with Saturn as the outermost classical planet, the edge of the ordered visible cosmos, the boundary between what human eyes can see and what lies beyond.

Additionally, the Saturday = Saturn-day calendar tradition provides independent confirmation: the day named after Saturn is also traditionally associated with Michael across multiple ancient calendar systems. The series’ Michael → Saturn assignment has pre-Christian roots.

Assessment: STRONG alignment.

Remiel → Venus — Strong, Theologically Precise

The series assigns Remiel to the Venus/Imago Dei body domain — the domain of the living body as the bearer of the divine image, covenant love, and the protection of the Imago Dei against Azazel’s continuous assault. Bowl 1 (poured on the bodies of those who received the mark) is Remiel’s reclamation.

Enoch 20: “whom God set over those who rise.”

“Those who rise” = the resurrection. The resurrection is the restoration of the Imago Dei body — the physical human form raised, glorified, and permanently united with the spirit it housed in earthly life. This is precisely the Venus/body domain.

Remiel’s name — “Mercy of God” — adds further texture. The resurrection is the ultimate mercy of God extended to the body: death reversed, decay undone, the Imago Dei restored to its eternal dignity. Remiel oversees the moment when the body domain’s full reclamation is completed — the rising.

Assessment: STRONG alignment, theologically precise.

Gabriel → Outer Domain / The Obscured One — Strong Once Properly Read

The series assigns Gabriel to the outer domain — the revelation jurisdiction operating from Uranus, the planet invisible to all of human history until 1781. Gabriel is the Obscured One: the archangel of revelation operating from the most concealed position in the classical planetary system. Bistea Neptunis corrupts the Neptunian expression of this domain. Bowl 2 (sea becomes blood) is Gabriel’s reclamation.

Enoch 20: “one of the holy angels, who is over Paradise and the serpents and the Cherubim.”

“Over Paradise” is the key. Paradise is the hidden realm — the concealed dimension that is revealed to the redeemed. Paul uses paradeisos in 2 Corinthians 12:4 for the Third Heaven, the realm he was “caught up” into and forbidden to describe. Paradise is precisely the domain of hidden revelation: the reality behind the veil, accessible only through divine disclosure.

The Cherubim were placed at the threshold of Paradise after the Fall (Genesis 3:24) as boundary guardians between the visible and the invisible. Gabriel’s oversight of the Cherubim = oversight of the threshold between dimensions — the boundary between what can be seen and what is concealed.

The Obscured One operating from the one planet invisible to all of humanity for the entirety of recorded history is entirely consistent with “over Paradise” — the hidden realm of which Gabriel is the guardian and through which genuine revelation passes.

The canonical Scriptures confirm Gabriel’s revelation role directly: “I am Gabriel, that stand in the presence of God; and am sent to speak unto thee, and to shew thee these glad tidings.” (Luke 1:19, KJV) The same angel who announced the Messiah’s birth stands over the dimension of hidden things made known. The Obscured One is the Revealer — which is why his domain’s suppression by Bistea Neptunis is the most direct assault on the Terminal Generation’s access to truth.

Assessment: STRONG alignment, gains strength on close examination.

Raphael → Mercury — Moderate

The series assigns Raphael to the Mercury domain — knowledge, communication, healing, and the management of information. Baraqijal corrupts this domain through the Five-Layer Mercury Stack. Bowl 4 is Raphael’s reclamation.

Enoch 20: “one of the holy angels, who is over the spirits of men.”

Raphael’s name means “God Heals.” The book of Tobit confirms this role in the most specific biblical portrait of any archangel: Raphael heals Tobit’s blindness, frees Sarah from the demon Asmodeus, and identifies himself as “one of the seven angels who stand in the glorious presence of the Lord.” (Tobit 12:15)

“Over the spirits of men” connects to pastoral care, healing guidance, and the transmission of truth to human spirits — functions that overlap with the Mercury domain’s knowledge and communication portfolio.

The overlap is real but the connection is indirect. “Over the spirits of men” points primarily to a healing-pastoral role. The Mercury/knowledge-management assignment is a reasonable extrapolation from Raphael’s documented healing and messenger functions, but it is not directly stated in Enoch 20’s description.

The series notes this as a moderate alignment rather than a strong one — and applies appropriate epistemic humility in any Vol 5 text that builds on it.

Assessment: MODERATE alignment. Sound but extrapolated.

Uriel → Mars — Moderate

The series assigns Uriel to the Mars domain — warfare, the military-industrial complex, the physical conflict dimension of the Tribulation approach. Shamsiel corrupts this domain. Bowl 6 (Euphrates dried up, kings of the east) is Uriel’s reclamation.

Enoch 20: “one of the holy angels, who is over the world and over Tartarus.”

“Over Tartarus” = oversight of the imprisoned fallen entities in the abyss — the judgment and containment dimension that connects to the warfare/conflict domain. Uriel’s name = “God is my Light” — and the light here is fire-light, the flame of divine judgment, which has the most natural correspondence to the fire-associated domain of Mars.

First Enoch 10 also shows Uriel as the angel God sends to Noah to warn him of the coming Flood judgment — a role of divine warning before destructive judgment, consistent with the warfare/judgment aspect of the Mars domain.

“Over the world” is the broadest description in all of Enoch 20, and its generality makes precise mapping more difficult. The fire-of-God name and the Tartarus oversight provide the strongest support for the Mars assignment.

Assessment: MODERATE alignment. The name etymology and Tartarus oversight support it; the “over the world” description is too general to be decisive.

Saraqael → Planet 7X — Weakest, Most Speculative

The series assigns Saraqael to Planet 7X — the trans-Neptunian body documented in the Broussard and Setterfield research layers, associated with the pre-Adamic disruption of the Tiamat event.

Enoch 20: “one of the holy angels, who is set over the spirits, who sin in the spirit.”

This is the series’ most architecturally exposed assignment. “Over the spirits who sin in the spirit” gives Saraqael a judicial-oversight-of-spiritual- transgression role. This does not obviously connect to a specific trans-Neptunian planetary body.

The series is transparent: this assignment is driven primarily by the architectural requirement of having seven archangels for seven planetary positions — not by a compelling warrant from Enoch 20’s actual description. Planet 7X’s existence in the series framework is itself at the L3 investigative research tier (Broussard, Setterfield — not confirmed by mainstream planetary science). The combination of a speculative planet and the weakest Enoch 20 alignment makes this the assignment the series holds most lightly.

It is included because the framework requires seven, and Saraqael is the seventh. But it should be presented with explicit L3 epistemic humility whenever it appears.

Assessment: WEAKEST alignment. Architecturally necessary; not strongly warranted from Enoch 20. Held with appropriate L3 humility.

III. The Three Luminaries Confirmation — The Gospel Written in Two Archangels and One Lord

Before the Critical Divergence table, one observation deserves its own moment — because it connects the archangel-planet framework to the Three Luminaries architecture locked in Special Edition IV of this series.

The two most referenced archangels in all of Scripture are Gabriel and Michael. Gabriel appears in Daniel 8-9, Luke 1 (announcing both John and Jesus), and the heavenly messenger tradition throughout. Michael appears in Daniel 10-12, Jude 9, and Revelation 12. These are the two archangels the biblical text most clearly names, profiles, and tasks with specific covenantal assignments.

Between them and Christ, the Three Luminaries are completely accounted for.

The Sun → Christ. The shamash. The Light of the World (John 8:12, KJV). The Sun of Righteousness (Malachi 4:2, KJV). The Kaph position at the center of the Menorah — the Creator Himself at the center, not a creature.

The Moon → Gabriel. Special Edition IV established: Moon = Aleph = Air = the mediating luminary between Shin-fire above and Mem-water below. Gabriel is the Obscured One — operating from the one planet invisible to all of human history until 1781. His function is precisely the Moon’s: carrying the Sun’s light to the dark side of the Earth, bridging the seen and the unseen.

But the mediating role is not merely structural. Gabriel specifically mediated the arrival of the Sun on the Earth. “And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS.” (Luke 1:30-31, KJV)

The Moon (Gabriel/mediator) carried the announcement of the Sun (Christ) coming to the Earth (Mem). The Incarnation IS the Three Luminaries narrative enacted in history.

The Earth → Christ. Christ did not only illuminate the Earth as the Sun. He descended to the Mem-earth — the Incarnation, Emmanuel, God with us. And He will permanently dwell on the new Earth: “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them.” (Revelation 21:3, KJV). The Earth is the domain He came to, redeemed, and is returning to make eternally new.

The Three Luminaries as the Gospel in three movements:

The two most-referenced archangels in Scripture (Gabriel and Michael) hold the Moon and Saturn positions. Christ holds both the Sun center AND the Earth destination. The Three Luminaries are fully Christological — and the Gospel of the Incarnation is written across all three.

IV. The Critical Divergence — Where the Series Differs from Every Other Tradition

Multiple traditions have attempted to map the seven archangels to the seven classical planets. The dominant Western framework — the Hermetic tradition running from medieval occultism through the Renaissance to the modern New Age — assigns them as follows:

The most significant divergence is not in which archangel goes where. It is in what occupies the Sun position — the center.

The Hermetic tradition places Michael at the Sun — the apex of the seven, the most exalted creature at the most exalted position. This is the best the Hermetic tradition can do: put the most powerful archangel at the center. It must put a creature at the center because its theology has no framework for placing the Creator there.

The series places Christ at the Sun position. Not as an archangel. Not as the highest creature. As the Creator Himself — the Light of the World (John 8:12), the Sun of Righteousness (Malachi 4:2), the fullness of the Godhead bodily (Colossians 2:9).

The Kaph (כ) — the Double Letter corresponding to the Sun in the Sefer Yetzirah architecture — is the shamash. The servant lamp. The central light from which all six other lamps of the Menorah receive their fire. Josephus and Philo both confirm the central Menorah lamp represents the Sun. The series identifies the shamash as Christ.

This means the series’ Michael → Saturn assignment is not simply a disagreement with the Hermetic tradition about where to put Michael. It is a consequence of the more fundamental theological correction: Christ holds the center, so Michael cannot. Michael moves to his proper position as the most senior archangel at the most senior planetary jurisdiction — Saturn — while the center is reserved for the One who made both Michael and Saturn.

First Enoch 20 does not address this question at all. It assigns domains to seven archangels. It says nothing about who holds the Sun position. The series supplies the answer that Scripture provides — and no competing tradition challenges it, because the answer is not found in any tradition. It is found in John 8:12.

“I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” — John 8:12 (KJV)

The Hermetic tradition must put a creature at the center. The series puts the Creator there. That is the entire difference.

IV. The Summary — What Holds and What to Hold Lightly

Four assignments are strongly supported by First Enoch 20:

Raguel → Jupiter : Most direct. Raguel takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries = judicial oversight of the planetary jurisdictions = governance domain.

Michael → Saturn : Strongly consistent. The covenant-people protector + chaos-boundary-keeper + Saturday/Michael-day independent confirmation.

Remiel → Venus : Theologically precise. “Over those who rise” = resurrection = body domain = Imago Dei restoration.

Gabriel → Outer Domain: Gains strength on examination. “Over Paradise and the Cherubim” = the hidden/threshold dimension = the revelation domain administered from the concealed planet.

Two assignments are moderately supported:

Raphael → Mercury : Reasonable extrapolation from the healing-and-spirits role, but not directly stated in Enoch 20.

Uriel → Mars: Supported by the fire-etymology and Tartarus oversight, but the “over the world” description is too general to be conclusive.

One assignment is weakest:

Saraqael → Planet 7X: Architecturally necessary; not strongly warranted from Enoch 20. Held at L3 with explicit epistemic humility.

And the most important decision the series makes — Christ at the shamash center rather than any archangel — is not challenged by Enoch 20 because Enoch 20 never addresses the question. It is settled by Jesus’ own declaration in John 8:12.

V. Why This Matters for the Terminal Generation

Understanding the archangel-jurisdiction architecture is not academic exercise. It is operational intelligence for the Terminal Generation navigating the Tribulation approach.

When the Bowl sequence executes, it does so through specific archangels reclaiming specific domains. Recognizing the signs of that reclamation — the dissolution of the financial control architecture (Bowl 3 / Michael / Saturn), the disruption of the global governance system (Bowl 5 / Raguel / Jupiter), the drying of the Euphrates as the armies gather (Bowl 6 / Uriel / Mars) — requires knowing which archangel is working in which jurisdiction.

First Enoch 20 provides the foundation. The series builds on it with transparency about what is direct, what is extrapolated, and what is held lightly. The Terminal Generation does not need certainty on every assignment to navigate what is coming. It needs to know the One who appointed them all —

The shamash. The Light of the World. The Creator at the center.

From whom every archangel receives their authority, through whom every Bowl is poured, and by whose return every jurisdiction will be permanently, fully, and finally restored.

“The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.” — Revelation 11:15 (KJV)

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria

Epistemic framework note: First Enoch is treated throughout this series as extrabiblical structural corroboration at L3 — not as canonical Scripture (L1) or as peer-reviewed theological scholarship (L2). Jude 14-15’s quotation of Enoch gives it historical witness value in Second Temple cosmology. The planet-archangel correspondences derived from its descriptions are presented as an architecturally coherent framework held with appropriate epistemic humility at the points identified above.