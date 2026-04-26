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Blog 20 of 20 — Part 2 of 3 | ★ THE GRAND FINALE ★

The Dante Trilogy: Empyrean = New Jerusalem

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Phase 4: The Eden Sequence — Grand Finale

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12 (KJV) “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” — 2 Timothy 3:16 (KJV)

The Poet and the Word

In Part 1 we traced Dante’s ascent through the seven planetary spheres — and found that his medieval cosmic architecture maps onto the seven-domain framework with striking precision. The Sun at the fourth position as shamash. Saturn’s silence as the Sabbath sphere. The warrior cross of Mars. The juridical eagle of Jupiter. The purified love of Venus.

Dante was paying attention to the same cosmos that Scripture describes.

But Dante was not Scripture. He was a brilliant, devout, exiled poet — working within a medieval theological tradition that had received much truth and also accumulated certain errors. The L1→L2→L3 framework requires that we honor what Dante saw accurately while submitting what he saw incompletely or incorrectly to the corrective authority of the Word.

This is not a diminishment of Dante. It is the highest respect: to take his vision seriously enough to test it against L1, rather than dismissing it as mere poetry or uncritically accepting it as doctrine.

What follows is a clear-eyed account of where the poet and the Word agree — and where the Word speaks the final word.

I. Where Dante and Scripture Align

The Shamash — Christ at the Center

Dante’s placement of the Sun at the fourth position — the center of the seven spheres — is the single most theologically significant structural decision in the entire Paradiso. He did not derive this from a biblical text directly. He derived it from the cosmological synthesis of his era.

And yet it is exactly right.

The Sefer Yetzirah’s assignment of Kaph (כ) to the Sun — the shamash position, the center around which the seven planetary letters orbit — is the same structure Dante arrives at independently. The Menorah’s central lamp — the shamash that lights all seven — is the same structure. The Resilience Wheel’s Hub is the same structure.

“I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

The Sun at the center is Christ at the center. Dante got this right.

The Saturn Sphere — Silence, Sabbath, and the Ladder

Dante’s Saturn sphere — where the music stops, where the golden ladder descends into infinity, where the great contemplatives rest — aligns precisely with three locked elements of the series:

The Sabbath principle: Michael’s Saturn domain in its eternal expression is rest — not activity, not noise, not triumph — but the deep stillness of creation fully aligned with its Maker. “Be still, and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10) Dante’s instinct to assign silence to Saturn is theologically exact.

Jacob’s Ladder: The golden ladder in Saturn descending from above, with souls ascending and descending — this is Jacob’s vision (Genesis 28:12), which the series has confirmed from three independent sources as corresponding to Birkeland currents: the electromagnetic plasma conduits that connect the cosmic domains. Dante saw the ladder. He placed it correctly — in the Saturn sphere, the most senior domain.

The contemplatives: Those who withdrew from the world’s noise to be still — Benedict, Peter Damian — inhabit the Saturn sphere. The Sabbath domain is the domain of those who practiced, in earthly life, what Eden 7 will make the ambient condition of all existence.

The Jupiter Eagle — Psalm 82 Fulfilled

The Jupiter sphere’s great eagle — composed of thousands of souls from every nation, speaking with one voice, spelling “Love justice, you who judge the earth” — is one of the most remarkable images in all of Dante. And it maps directly onto Psalm 82.

“God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods. How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked?” (Psalm 82:1-2)

Psalm 82’s corrupt elohim — the divine council members who judged unjustly — are Semjaza’s corrupted Jupiter administration. The Bowl 5 reclamation of the Jupiter domain is the Psalm 82 judgment executed. And Dante’s Jupiter eagle — the image of what righteous Jupiter administration looks like — is the fulfilled vision of what Raguel’s governance produces: many voices, one just word.

The Venus Sphere — Remiel’s Domain Vindicated

Dante’s Venus sphere takes seriously what the fallen administration has systematically destroyed: the reality that disordered love, when transformed, becomes the most powerful fuel of the divine ascent. Cunizza da Romano — notorious in earthly life — blazes in the Venus sphere. Her passion, redirected, burns brighter than many who were more conventionally virtuous.

This is precisely the Venus domain’s theological architecture. Remiel — “Mercy of God” — does not eliminate passion. He orders it. The transformation of eros into agape is not the destruction of love but its fulfillment. “We love him, because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:19) The energy is the same. The direction is everything.

II. Where Scripture Must Speak the Final Word

Purgatory — The Necessary Correction

The most significant structural correction Scripture requires of Dante is the middle book of the Divine Comedy: the Purgatorio.

Dante’s Purgatory is a mountain between Hell and Heaven where souls who died in a state of imperfect virtue are progressively purified over extended time — paying temporal penalties, ascending through terraces corresponding to the seven deadly sins, until they are ready for Paradise.

This is Roman Catholic theology — specifically, the doctrine of purgatorial satisfaction, which holds that the temporal consequences of sin must be paid even after the guilt of sin has been forgiven. It is the theological foundation for indulgences, for prayers for the dead, and for a significant portion of medieval church institutional power.

Scripture does not support it.

The thief on the cross received no purgatorial purification. “Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43) Paul’s expectation was immediate: “absent from the body... present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8). Hebrews 10:14 is definitive: “For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.” One offering. Complete. Permanent. No supplementary purification required.

The Vol. 5 series honors Dante’s Paradiso as a witness. It entirely bypasses Dante’s Purgatorio — because Purgatorio is where the medieval theological tradition inserted a jurisdictional framework (the temporal consequence economy) that belongs to the fallen maritime-commercial jurisdiction, not to the covenant of grace.

The King of Kings does not issue purgatorial payment schedules. He paid the debt in full. Once. On the cross. At Calvary. On a day when Planet 7X darkened the sun and Pontius Pilate himself wrote a report to Tiberius Caesar confirming that the whole earth went dark at midday.

Purgatorio is the one section of the Divine Comedy the series skips entirely. We go from the Inferno‘s recognition of judgment to the Paradiso‘s vision of glory — with the Cross as the only transition required.

The Souls in the Planetary Spheres — A Clarification

Dante presents the blessed souls as appearing in the planetary spheres — Mercury, Venus, Mars, etc. — as a pedagogical accommodation to his limited capacity to perceive the full reality of heaven. Beatrice explains early in the Paradiso that the souls do not actually dwell in the planetary spheres: they all dwell in the Empyrean, the highest heaven, in the direct presence of God. They appear in the spheres to give Dante information suited to his current level of understanding.

This is an important clarification that Dante himself provides — and it aligns with Scripture. The seven domains are not separate compartments in which redeemed souls are permanently housed according to their earthly character. They are jurisdictional domains of the created cosmos, administered by archangels, through which the divine order operates. The redeemed are not sorted into them. They inhabit the fullness of Eden 7 — New Jerusalem — together.

The planetary spheres are instruments of governance and of Dante’s education. They are not the final address of the blessed.

The Beatrice Question

Beatrice — Dante’s guide through the Paradiso — is a human soul who died young and whom Dante loved. She is radiant, wise, authoritative, corrective. She represents for Dante the mediating figure of Theology — the human soul illuminated by divine wisdom who guides the poet upward.

In the Vol. 5 framework, Beatrice corresponds most closely to the Venus domain — Remiel’s sphere of covenant love. Her beauty increases as they ascend — she becomes more radiant the closer they approach God, because covenant love is the medium through which the divine light travels most fully.

But Scripture is clear that no human mediator stands between the redeemed soul and Christ. “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” (1 Timothy 2:5) Beatrice is a beautiful poetic figure for covenant love as the mode of ascent. She is not a theological claim about human mediation. The series honors the poetry while maintaining the doctrine.

III. The Corrected Map — What the Series Holds

After applying the L1 correction to Dante’s vision, what remains is extraordinarily valuable:

✅ The Sun at the shamash center — Christ as Hub of the seven domains

✅ Saturn’s silence — the Sabbath as the eternal frequency of the restored cosmos

✅ The golden ladder in Saturn — Jacob’s Ladder / Birkeland currents confirmed

✅ The Jupiter eagle — Psalm 82 fulfilled through Raguel’s righteous governance

✅ The Venus transformation — Remiel’s covenant love as the energy of ascent

✅ The Mars cross — Uriel’s domain redeemed through the Cross

✅ Mercury’s active virtue — Raphael’s domain healed from credential-worship to direct Logos-participation

✅ The Empyrean as New Jerusalem — beyond all planetary spheres, beyond all domain-level mediation, the direct presence of God

❌ Purgatorio — bypassed entirely; the Cross is the only transition required

❌ Planetary spheres as permanent soul-addresses — corrected; all souls dwell in the Empyrean

❌ Beatrice as theological mediator — honored as poetry; corrected by 1 Timothy 2:5

The map is now clean. Part 3 takes us to the destination.

Closing Part 2: The Poet Needed the Word

Dante saw far. He saw with extraordinary clarity and depth. He was granted, through the combination of his own spiritual formation and the Spirit’s sovereign action in human creativity, a vision of the cosmos that anticipates the seven-domain framework by seven centuries.

But he needed the Word. Not to validate his vision — to complete it. The Paradiso is not the destination. It is the most beautiful set of directions to the destination that the Western literary tradition has produced.

The destination is the Empyrean. The destination is New Jerusalem. The destination is the face of Christ — not seen through poetic metaphor, not approached through purgatorial satisfaction, not mediated through a human beloved, however luminous.

Face to face. As also I am known.

Part 3: We arrive.

To be continued...

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