Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Revelation Exo-Truth — Volume 4: The Commodification of the Imago Dei , Chapter 2

Seventeen files surfaced, one institutional invitation, and a reading protocol the rest of this work stream depends on

I have spent the better part of two days now reading and re-reading the actual primary-source materials that comprise PURSUE Release 01. The press release. The AARO methodology documents. The war.gov/UFO landing page. The DVIDS file feed. The directive paragraph that almost no one is quoting. And of all the federal language I have encountered in this rollout, one paragraph has stayed with me the way an unanswered phone keeps ringing.

It is buried halfway down the war.gov/UFO directive page:

The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena. This can occur for a variety of reasons, including a lack of sufficient data, and the Department of War welcomes the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise. DOW will continue to conduct separate reporting on resolved UAP cases, as mandated by statute.

Read that paragraph slowly. Three things are happening at once.

First:

The institution is publicly stating that what is in Release 01 is unresolved because of insufficient data. That confirms, in a different document than the FY 2024 AARO Annual Report, what the prior post in this sequence — Pre-Analysis — established about the trichotomy. The released files are drawn from the data-poor Active Archive bucket, not from the genuinely anomalous IC-routed pile.

Second:

The institution is keeping the resolved cases on a separate, statutorily mandated reporting track. The cases AARO has actually concluded on (almost all prosaic) and the cases AARO has flagged as anomalous (the 21 that survived the prosaic filter in the FY 2024 reporting period alone) are both elsewhere. PURSUE is, by design, the middle bucket only.

Third:

This is the line that has stayed with me — the Department of War welcomes the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise. In writing. On its own portal. Under its own seal.

That is a remarkable sentence to find on a federal disclosure landing page. The institution is conceding that its own forensic methodology cannot deliver meaning from these files, and is explicitly inviting external interpretive work. Take the federal release at its word for a moment: this work — the kind of work this series across fifteen volumes is doing — is exactly what the Department of War said it wanted. The Resilienciero project is one of many private-sector analytic responses now in motion. We are, in a real sense, the audience the directive page addressed.

That changes the posture of this post. Welcome to the Application is not a rhetorical title. It is a translation.

What Release 01 actually contains

The war.gov/UFO landing page slideshow surfaces seventeen distinct image assets. Some are stills from infrared sensor footage that also appears on the DVIDS feed under the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office unit page. Others — including the one most worth lingering on — appear only on the war.gov/UFO portal itself. The PR-numbered files run at least up to PR49, so the actual file count is likely higher than seventeen, with additional material accessible through a JavaScript-rendered file viewer that the static page does not surface for direct fetch. Here is what is verifiable in primary source as of this writing.

FBI photo cluster — Western United States, September and December 2025. Six images attributed to the FBI, file identifiers Photo 1, A5, B2, B7, B18, B20. The September 2025 set appears to be a sustained sequence — Photo B7 is captioned as showing the unidentified object “below helicopter,” indicating live aerial tracking over a period rather than a single fleeting capture. This is the most domestically recent sequence in Release 01, originating from a federal law enforcement agency rather than a Combatant Command. The presence of FBI material in a DOW-led release is structurally significant — it confirms the interagency choreography listed in the press release is operationally real, not just nominally listed.

Composite sketch — Southeastern United States, September 2023. Filename 2024-04-30-Composite-Sketch.jpg . The slideshow caption: “Recreation of potential anomalous sighting in southeastern United States in September of 2023.” The seven-month gap between incident and recreated sketch is itself worth noting — a witness encounter substantial enough to warrant forensic recreation, processed slowly, surfaced now. This is the only file in Release 01 that I can verify in primary source as deriving from a witness rather than from a sensor record. Specific witness details — dimensions, behavior, materialization characteristics — exist in the public reception, but I am holding them at arm’s length for this post until I can anchor them in a primary-source PDF or witness statement. The case is confirmed in the inventory; the substantive witness language awaits verification.

NASA archival imagery — Apollo 17 lunar mission, 1972. Filename NASA-UAP-VM6-Apollo-17-1972.jpg . The slideshow caption: “Archival imagery from the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon. The yellow box contains an enlarged area of the original photo in which three lights are visible above the lunar terrain.” Three lights. Above the lunar terrain. From 1972. In a 2026 federal disclosure. I will return to this image in the third book of The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars — The Cosmic Conflict treats the unseen-realm asymmetry that bears directly on lunar and celestial phenomena — but for this post the inventory note is sufficient: the institution has surfaced an Apollo-era image it cannot interpret and has placed it inside a UAP rollout. That is itself a phenomenon worth marking.

DOW-UAP PR-numbered files, spanning multiple Combatant Commands, geographies, and years:

PR19 — Middle East, May 2022. U.S. military operator reported UAP “flying across their screen.”

PR26 — United Arab Emirates, October 2023.

PR34, PR35 — Greece, October 2023. PR34 captioned with “aqua-colored scope lines”; PR35 noting UAP “flying straight above the ocean towards land.”

PR38 — Middle East, 2013. “Eight-pointed area of contrast captured via infrared sensor.”

PR43 — Africa, 2025. AFRICOM. Two seconds of infrared footage; “small, barely distinguishable area of contrast.”

PR44, PR45 — Middle East, 2020. CENTCOM and the U.S. Air Force respectively.

PR46 — INDOPACOM, 2024. “Football-shaped body near Japan.”

PR48 — INDOPACOM, 2024. One minute thirty-nine seconds of infrared. “An area of contrast.”

PR49 — Department of the Army, North America, 2026.

Geographic distribution: Middle East (PR19, PR26, PR38, PR44, PR45), East Asia (PR46, PR48), Europe (PR34, PR35), Africa (PR43), North America (FBI cluster, PR49, southeastern US ellipsoid). Temporal distribution: 2013 through 2026, weighted heavily toward 2020–2026. Source distribution: AFRICOM, CENTCOM, INDOPACOM, the Departments of the Army and Air Force, the FBI, DOW directly, NASA archival.

That is the surface. Now the format.

The format signature

What every PR-numbered file has in common is more telling than what any of them shows.

Each PR file on the DVIDS feed carries the same description structure:

The [originating command] submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of [duration] of video footage from an [sensor type] aboard a U.S. military platform in [year]. The reporter did not provide any oral or written description of the observation. Video Description: [time range]: [minimal sensor-state description]. This video description is provided for informational purposes only. Readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination regarding the described event’s validity, nature, or significance.

That template is verbatim across the files I have read. Every release: sensor footage only, no witness statement, no location specifics in many cases (”undisclosed location” appears repeatedly), no analytical content, the same disclaimer at the bottom.

This is not a quirk. This is a policy. The institution is releasing files calibrated to a single minimum-information standard: enough phenomenology for the public to know something is in the frame, not enough context for the public to draw conclusions the institution has not authorized. The disclaimer doing the heavy lifting at the bottom of each file is the same disclaimer, near-verbatim, across them all.

Read alongside the directive page’s own admission that these are unresolved-due-to-insufficient-data cases, the format signature is the limited hangout’s operational footprint. Sensor footage is the cheapest possible disclosure currency: vivid enough to satisfy public curiosity, ambiguous enough to support multiple interpretations, devoid of the witness or analytical framing that would force the institution into an ontological commitment it does not intend to make.

This is not deception. It is calibration. And once you see the calibration, you cannot unsee it. Every future tranche post in this work stream will need to start by reading the format before reading the content.

Three windows into the release

To make the inventory work as more than a list, three of the seventeen surfaced assets deserve a closer look. Not because the rest do not matter — they do, and they will appear in subsequent tranche posts — but because these three illustrate three distinct patterns that recur across the inventory.

The southeastern US ellipsoid — the witness-anchored case

The September 2023 southeastern US case is the only Release 01 file I can verify in primary source as deriving from a witness encounter rather than purely from a sensor record. The composite sketch dated April 30, 2024 — seven months after the incident — implies several things at once: a witness sufficiently credible that AARO authorized forensic recreation, a process slow enough to take seven months, and a phenomenology the institution chose to render visually rather than verbally.

The form of this file is distinct from every other PR file in the inventory. There is no infrared sensor footage. There is no Combatant Command attribution. The composite sketch is a narrative artifact in a release otherwise dominated by sensor artifacts.

For the reading protocol developed below, the form-difference is the first thing to read. When the institution releases a witness-anchored composite sketch in a release otherwise dominated by sensor stills, the file is doing different work than the files around it. Whether the institution intended to surface this case more prominently or simply included it as the only available render of an incident it had no infrared footage of, the result is that one file in the inventory is asking to be read differently from the others. A reading protocol that ignores form-difference will miss the asymmetry.

The FBI western US cluster — the sustained-encounter pattern

Six FBI photos from September and December 2025 over the Western United States, including at least one (”Photo B7”) captioned as showing the object “below helicopter.” This is not a single fleeting capture. This is a sequence over months, with multiple sub-sequences (the A-series, the B-series, the standalone Photo 1), at least one of which involved live aerial pursuit by FBI assets.

The FBI is the only domestic federal law enforcement agency listed in the press release’s interagency coalition. Its presence in Release 01 with a six-photo cluster is structurally significant. It confirms that the interagency choreography is not nominal. It also signals that whatever was over the Western United States in late 2025 was sufficiently consequential that domestic law enforcement, not just military reconnaissance, was tracking it.

The reading protocol below treats sequence as a separate evidentiary category from instance. A six-photo cluster from the same federal agency over a four-month period in a single geographic region is a sustained-encounter pattern, regardless of what any individual photo shows. The pattern is the data point, not the pixel.

The Apollo 17 1972 image — the celestial bridge

Three lights above the lunar terrain. Apollo 17. 1972. Surfaced in a 2026 federal UAP rollout.

I am going to handle this image briefly here and at length elsewhere. The work that The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars, Book 3 — The Cosmic Conflict — undertakes is precisely the question of what the lunar and celestial domains are doing in the eschatological architecture of Scripture. Genesis 1:14, the moedim — appointed times — written in the lights of the firmament. Joel 2:30–31. Acts 2:19–20. The lights above the lunar terrain in a 1972 NASA archival image are not Mazzaroth witnesses by any settled exegesis, and I will not stretch the text that direction here. But the image is in the inventory, the institution surfaced it without interpretation, and the directive page expressly invited private-sector analysis. The Resilienciero project will respond to that invitation in the appropriate volume, in the appropriate frame, with the three-layer discipline holding the work together.

For this post, the Apollo 17 image is a marker. The institution surfaced it. The inventory contains it. We will read it carefully, theologically, in due course.

A reading protocol for PURSUE phenomenology

If the cadence model holds and the Department of War releases tranches every few weeks indefinitely, this work stream is going to need a stable protocol for reading each file as it surfaces. The protocol I am committing to here, and that subsequent tranche posts will reference back to, has three steps.

Step 1 — Form. Before reading the content of any PURSUE file, read its form. Is it sensor footage or witness-anchored? Single instance or sequence? Originating command or domestic agency? With or without the standard disclaimer template? The form-signature tells you what kind of disclosure the institution intended. A composite sketch in a release dominated by infrared stills is asking a different question than the stills around it. A six-photo cluster from a single domestic agency is asking a different question than a single two-second AFRICOM clip. Read the form first; the content reads differently once you have.

Step 2 — Source, location, date. Triangulate the three. Source tells you which agency had the encounter and what its institutional incentives are. Location maps the encounter to a domain — military airspace, civilian airspace, nuclear-adjacent infrastructure, foreign theater, domestic. Date positions the encounter within the Active Archive’s data-poor middle and against any external events of consequence (theater conflicts, election cycles, prior tranche releases). The triangulation is the empirical floor for any subsequent theological reading. Skip this step and the theological reading floats free of the case it is supposed to address.

Step 3 — Layered theological frame. Once form and triangulation are stable, apply the three-layer discipline this series has held since the Volume 5 framework was locked. Layer 1 is Scripture — the relevant biblical material that bears on phenomenology of this kind. Layer 2 is the careful theological work of scholars whose framework has held under decades of testing — Dr. Robert Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation series chief among them, with the bene Elohim / Watchers / Nephilim-spirit taxonomy that scholars like Michael Heiser have helped recover for the church serving as clarifying terminology where appropriate. Layer 3 is the integrative framework this series develops, held with epistemic humility and offered as one disciplined reading among possible faithful readings. None of the three layers releases the wo/man from the responsibility of disciplined interpretation. None substitutes for any of the others.

That is the protocol. Form, then triangulation, then theological frame. Every future PURSUE-tranche post in this work stream will follow it. Where the protocol surfaces a question the institutional methodology cannot answer, theological reading takes over — and only there, and only with the layered discipline intact.

The asymmetry that holds the whole work stream together

The empirical floor laid in Pre-Analysis established that 58.6% of AARO’s case holdings are sitting in an Active Archive specifically because they lack the sensor data needed for analysis. The directive page on war.gov/UFO confirms, in different language and from a different document, that PURSUE Release 01 is drawn from this same data-poor middle. The format signature across the seventeen surfaced files in Release 01 — sensor footage, no witness, no analysis, identical disclaimer — operationalizes the data-poor middle’s release at the file level.

And yet the institution itself, on the same directive page, welcomes private-sector analysis of these files. This is the asymmetry: the institution releases files calibrated below its own analytical threshold, then invites external work on them. The invitation is real. It is also bounded — the IC-routed anomalous cases (the 21 that survived the prosaic filter in the FY 2024 reporting period) are not included in the invitation. The truly consequential material remains inside, with no public release timeline.

This is the limited hangout’s exact shape. Not a deception, but a calibration. Not a refusal of disclosure, but a controlled disclosure with the genuinely consequential pre-screened. And the institution has invited us, by name and by category, to do private-sector analytic work on the calibrated portion.

The Christian eschatological frame this series builds reads that invitation in light of Genesis 1:27 and the imago Dei doctrine. The wo/man — tripartite (spirit, soul, body, mapped to the Holy of Holies, the Holy Place, the Outer Court), bearing the divine image, sovereign under God — is the interpretive locus where federal data and theological framework converge into meaning. The federal release cannot deliver meaning. It can only deliver data. The disclosure runway requires Christian readers who will bring disciplined theological framing to material the institution itself admits it cannot interpret.

That work has begun. This post is one moment in it. The protocol above is the spine for everything that follows.

A pastoral note before signing off

PURSUE is runway, not gate. The Mark of the Beast distinction must be held load-bearing through every disclosure post in this series, and I will keep saying so until the architecture of this rollout shifts in a way that requires a different pastoral note. The Mark requires conscious worshipful covenant with the Beast — a sovereign act of the wo/man’s spirit, not a passive participation in cultural conditioning, not a frightened response to a press cycle, not a transgression of ignorance. Christians watching this disclosure rollout do not need to panic. They do need to read carefully, hold the trichotomy in mind, hold the three-layer discipline in mind, and refuse to collapse the categories under the pressure of what the next tranche surfaces.

The Department of War welcomes private-sector analysis. This work, in its small way, is part of that response. The Kavod — the manifest presence of the living God — is not contested by the contest. The throne is not under dispute. The fallen angelic stewards displaced from their domains operate in the displaced mode, not the imprisoned mode that some popular eschatologies impose, and the displacement arc continues domain-by-domain through the Bowl reclamation. The disclosure runway is the conditioning architecture, not the gate. Read carefully. Pray harder than you read. Hold the wo/man’s interpretive sovereignty under Christ as the locus where data and meaning meet.

The next post in this Chapter 2 sequence will turn to the bipartisan reception — the convergence of Burchett, Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Sean Kirkpatrick on the “shiny object” frame within hours of the May 8 release. The reading protocol established here will be applied there, on a different category of evidence: political reception rather than file content. The protocol scales.

Until then: seventeen files surfaced, one institutional invitation, one reading protocol, three worked examples, and a pastoral note that does not change with the news cycle. The interpretive sovereignty is yours. Use it well.

Soli Deo Gloria.