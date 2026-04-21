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The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars | Week 16

Mazzaroth Book 1 | Chapter 16

“Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.” — Revelation 5:5, KJV

“The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign for ever and ever.” — Revelation 11:15, KJV

Introduction: The Gospel Completes Its Circuit

In the beginning of this series, we established a claim that seemed audacious to anyone raised on the superstition that the stars are either decorative gas balls or occultic fortune-telling mechanisms: God wrote the Gospel in the stars before He wrote it in Scripture.

Twelve signs. Twelve weeks of testimony. From Virgo’s promise of the coming Seed to the moment we have now reached.

Leo blazes in the summer sky — a majestic lion in full stride, muscular, unhurried, sovereign. His mane catches the light of Regulus at his heart, one of the four royal stars of the ancient sky. His right foreleg is extended forward in the posture of absolute authority. And beneath his left front paw — stretched across a third of the southern sky in a sinuous, defeated curve — lies Hydra, the great serpent.

It is finished.

Not the death on the Cross finished — though that, too, is declared in the signs. This is the other tetelestai: the finished conquest, the completed victory, the serpent fully and permanently crushed beneath the Lion’s foot. Genesis 3:15 said: “thou shalt bruise his heel.” Leo answers: “and thou shalt bruise his head.”

The heel-bruising is Aries — the wounded, pierced Lamb. The head-crushing is Leo — the Lion whose paw is already on the serpent’s skull.

The Gospel of the stars that began with Virgo ends here.

The Sign: Leo — Aryeh (אַרְיֵה)

Aryeh is the Hebrew name for the Lion — the strong one, the chief, the one who rules by nature and by right. It is the word Jacob used when he blessed Judah: “Judah is a lion’s whelp: from the prey, my son, thou art gone up: he stooped down, he couched as a lion, and as an old lion; who shall rouse him up?” (Genesis 49:9, KJV).

Judah. The tribe of the Kings. The tribe of David. The tribe from which the Root of David came — the Lion of the tribe of Judah who alone was found worthy to open the sealed book (Revelation 5:5).

Leo is not a metaphor for courage. It is the royal declaration of a specific lineage: the Messianic line, the covenant dynasty that runs from Judah through David through the Incarnation to the eternal throne of the New Jerusalem. Every time this constellation rose over Israel in the night sky, it said: your King is coming from this tribe, and His kingdom will have no end.

The star names:

Regulus (Alpha Leonis) — “the king, the little king, treading underfoot.” The brightest star in Leo, sitting at the Lion’s heart, one of the four royal stars of the ancient sky alongside Al Debaran (Taurus), Fomalhaut (Piscis Austrinus), and Antares (Scorpio). Regulus blazes blue-white at the exact position where the ecliptic — the sun’s annual path — passes closest to Leo’s body. The King’s star sits on the path of the Sun. The Sun of Righteousness passes through the King’s heart every year.

Denebola (Beta Leonis) — “the judge, the Lord who cometh with haste.” At the Lion’s tail — the end of the sign, the finishing of the circuit. The Judge comes quickly. The tail-star carries the urgency of the return.

Zosima (Gamma Leonis) — “the shining forth, the epiphany.” The moment of manifestation, when what was hidden in human flesh blazes forth in the unveiled glory of the returning King.

Al Gieba — “the exaltation.” The Lion is exalted. Not self-exalted — exalted by the Father, who said: “Sit thou on my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.” (Psalm 110:1, KJV).

The Hebrew Letter: Vav (ו)

Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Tabernacle in the Heavens poster assigns to Leo the Hebrew letter Vav (ו) — the sixth letter, with a numerical value of 6.

The Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for Vav is a tent peg or nail — the fastener, the connector, the pin that holds the structure together. In Hebrew grammar, Vav is the conjunction and — the word that joins separated things into unified statement. Its core meanings: father, the strong one of the house, to connect, to secure, to hook; the leader who fastens all things together.

Vav is the final Simple Letter of the Mazzaroth wheel. It is the letter that closes the circuit — the conjunction that joins the end to the beginning, the last and that connects Leo’s triumph back to Virgo’s promise. The Vav of Leo is the nail that fastens the completed Gospel to the throne of the eternal King.

But there is one more layer. Vav is the letter of the nail — and the nails of the Crucifixion are the hinge on which the entire arc from Virgo to Leo turns. The Lamb who was pierced at Aries, the Judge who bears the wounds at Taurus, the suffering figure of Gemini — all of them carry the memory of the nails. And the Lion of Leo carries them still, because the Lamb in Revelation 5:6 is “as it had been slain” even as He stands at the center of the throne.

The Lion of the tribe of Judah was fastened to the Cross by the Vav of Golgotha. And the same nail that held Him there is the nail — the Vav — that holds the entire creation together: “by him all things consist” (Colossians 1:17, KJV). The nail that pierced the King’s hands is the connector that holds the cosmos in place.

Vav. The nail. The conjunction. The strong Father who holds the house together.

Numerical value 6: the sixth day of creation, when the Imago Dei was made. The sixth seal of Revelation. The number of the created order — and the number of the One who entered it, redeemed it, and is now returning to reign over it.

The Three Decans: The Final Judgment

Hydra: The Serpent Destroyed

Hydra is the largest constellation in the ancient sky, stretching across 100 degrees of the ecliptic — roughly a third of the visible sky. A massive serpent, stretched out in defeat, its head beneath the lion’s paw and its body extending eastward across the sky.

The star names: Alphard — “the separated, the excluded, the one put out of the way.” Minchar al Sugia — “the tearing to pieces of the deceiver.” The serpent is not merely defeated. It is separated, excluded, torn to pieces, put out of the way. This is the language of Revelation 20:10: “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone... and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”

The great serpent of the Mazzaroth — whose head was bruised at Aries, whose operations were judged at Scorpio, whose counterfeit infrastructure was named at every turn — is here destroyed permanently. Hydra ends the serpent’s story.

Crater: The Cup of Wrath

Crater — the Cup — sits on the back of Hydra, midway along the serpent’s body. It is the cup of God’s wrath poured out on the defeated enemy. Revelation 14:10: “the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation.”

The cup that the righteous Shepherd drank in the Garden of Gethsemane — “O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me” (Matthew 26:39, KJV) — is here inverted and poured out on the enemy. Christ drank the cup of wrath so that His flock would never taste it. And the same cup, now emptied of its redemptive content, is poured on the one who caused the need for redemption in the first place.

Corvus: The Raven

Corvus — the Raven — perches on the body of the defeated Hydra, tearing at the serpent’s flesh. The star names in Corvus include “the raven tearing to pieces.”

This is Revelation 19:17-18 made visible in the sky: “And I saw an angel standing in the sun; and he cried with a loud voice, saying to all the fowls that fly in the midst of heaven, Come and gather yourselves together unto the supper of the great God.” The birds feast on the flesh of the defeated. This is not gratuitous violence in the Mazzaroth — it is the ancient covenant sign that the enemy is completely, finally, permanently overthrown.

The Polarity Completion: Leo at the East Point

In Week 13 on Taurus, we established the four-point polarity cross of the Mazzaroth: Taurus at the north, Aquarius at the south, Scorpio at the west — and Leo at the east.

Leo is the east anchor of the celestial electromagnetic cross. It is the point from which the sun rises — the direction of dawn, of new beginning, of the light that overcomes the darkness. In Ezekiel 1 and Revelation 4, the four living creatures worship before the throne: the lion (Leo/east), the ox (Taurus/north), the man (Aquarius/south), the eagle (Scorpio/west).

The east is the direction from which the King returns. “For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” (Matthew 24:27, KJV). The Son of Man comes from the east — from Leo, from the east anchor of the polarity cross, from the position of the rising sun. And His first star in that constellation blazes at His heart: Regulus, the King, treading underfoot.

The four living creatures have been worshipping since before the creation of the world. The four polarity points of the Mazzaroth have been declaring since the fourth day. Leo at the east was always pointing toward this moment: the King rises from the east, and every eye shall see Him.

The Sphinx: Where Virgo Ends and Leo Begins

The ancient Egyptian Sphinx at Giza has the body of a lion and the head of a woman. Scholars have long debated its meaning. The Mazzaroth provides the answer.

The Sphinx stands at the junction of Leo and Virgo — at the precise point on the celestial wheel where the twelve-sign circuit completes and begins again. The woman’s head and the lion’s body. The beginning sign (Virgo, the Virgin) and the ending sign (Leo, the Lion) merged in one monument.

The message is architectural: the Gospel is a circuit, not a line. It does not end and stop. It ends and begins again — from Leo back to Virgo, from the Lion’s triumph to the Virgin’s promise, from the Kingdom established to the Seed’s first announcement. The precessional wheel turns. The testimony continues. Every generation reads the same Gospel overhead, from the same first sign to the same last sign, in the same sequence, with the same message.

And at the junction, the Sphinx stands — the witness carved in stone by people who knew what the sky was saying, who built their monument at the hinge-point of the greatest message ever told.

The Resilience Wheel: Leo as Culmination

Every spoke of the Resilience Wheel finds its culminating image in Leo:

The Spiritual Hub — the Lion is on the throne. Prayer is now the address of the King who is ruling, not merely the plea of the suffering Servant. The axis of the torus is established permanently at the center of the New Jerusalem.

Environmental Health — “And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.” (Revelation 22:1, KJV). The Living Water flows from the Lion’s throne. The EZ water of every cell is charged by the light of the Lamb who is the light of the city (Revelation 21:23). The electromagnetic architecture of the Imago Dei Body operates in its full original design.

Human-Cultural — “After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne.” (Revelation 7:9, KJV). The Praesepe of Cancer is revealed in Leo as its ultimate fulfillment: the assembled thousands are now the assembled multitude from every culture, every language, every tribe — the 22-letter testimony of the Mazzaroth having reached every nation on earth.

The Complete Gospel Arc — Virgo to Leo

The Mazzaroth has declared twelve chapters of one story since the fourth day of creation. Here it is in full, for the last time:

Twelve signs. Twelve chapters. One Author. One message that has never changed since the fourth day, that has been declared in every language because it is written above every language, that will continue to be declared until the circuit is complete and the Lion rises from the east and every eye sees Him.

“And they shall see his face; and his name shall be in their foreheads.” (Revelation 22:4, KJV)

The Mazzaroth ends. The Kingdom begins. And the King who was always the message of the Mazzaroth is now the light of the city that needs no sun, no moon, no stars to shine in it — “for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” (Revelation 21:23, KJV)

🌟 Stargazing: Regulus and the Sickle

Leo is a summer constellation, best seen from March through June in the Northern Hemisphere. The easiest way to find it: look for the distinctive Sickle asterism — a backward question-mark shape formed by six stars including Regulus at its base. It is one of the most recognizable patterns in the summer sky.

Regulus blazes at the base of the Sickle, just above the ecliptic. It is one of the few first-magnitude stars that lies almost exactly on the ecliptic — the King’s star sits on the path of the Sun. In a year when the Sun passes through Leo near the summer solstice, it passes within one degree of Regulus. The Sun of Righteousness, year after year, passes through the heart of the Lion King.

Find Regulus on a clear summer night. Trace the Sickle upward from it. Then look south — below the Lion’s belly — for the long, faint arc of Hydra. The serpent is already there, already stretched out, already under the Lion’s dominion. The victory is already declared.

Star Names to Remember

Star Constellation Meaning Regulus (α Leo) Leo The King, treading underfoot Denebola (β Leo) Leo The Judge, the Lord who cometh with haste Zosima (γ Leo) Leo The shining forth, the epiphany Al Gieba Leo The exaltation Alphard (α Hya) Hydra The separated, the excluded, put out of the way Minchar al Sugia Hydra The tearing to pieces of the deceiver

Series Closing: The Circuit Is Complete

This is the sixteenth weekly post in the Mazzaroth series. It is the last of the twelve main signs. The circuit from Virgo to Leo — the complete arc of the Gospel declared in the stars — is now fully documented.

But the series is not finished. The twelve signs each carry three decans — subsidiary constellations that elaborate and deepen each sign’s message. Thirty-six more constellations. Thirty-six more posts. The testimony written in the sky goes deeper than these twelve first chapters.

We have read the headlines. The articles begin next.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.” — Psalm 19:1-4, KJV

#Mazzaroth #Leo #Aryeh #LionOfJudah #Regulus #Hydra #Vav #PolarisCross #GospelInStars #EastAnchor #Sphinx #TerminalGeneration #ComingKing #RevivalistWheel #Maranatha

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha. — Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world SDG