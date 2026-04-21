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The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars | Week 14

Mazzaroth Book 1 | Chapter 14

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6, KJV

“Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men.” — Philippians 2:6-7, KJV

Introduction: Two Who Cannot Be Separated

The Bull has charged from the north. The precessional clock is counting down. The Judge is coming.

But look to the northeast. Beyond Taurus, rising into the summer sky, are two figures seated side by side — so close they might be touching, so distinct they could never be confused. Two brilliant stars mark their heads. Two arms reach forward in the same direction. Two faces look toward the same horizon.

This is Gemini — the Twins. And the Mazzaroth does not allow a romantic or mythological reading of this constellation. There is no twin myth here, no divine siblings locked in celestial rivalry. The ancient Hebrew name strips the mythology away in a single word:

Thaumim (תְּאוֹמִים) — the united ones. Not merely twins. Not simply paired. United. Joined in a unity so profound that to separate them would be to destroy both.

Gemini declares the mystery that occupied the most brilliant theological minds of the ancient church for four centuries: the hypostatic union. Two natures. One person. Fully God. Fully man. United without confusion, without change, without division, without separation — as the Council of Chalcedon (451 A.D.) finally articulated in the definition that has never been improved upon.

The stars declared it before the Council met. They have been declaring it since before the Flood.

The Sign: Gemini — Thaumim (תְּאוֹמִים)

The two figures of Gemini are seated together, their inner arms intertwined or resting on each other’s shoulders, their outer arms reaching forward. In the ancient star-gospel tradition they carried different names than the Greek mythological designations (Castor and Pollux, the Dioscuri, who have no Gospel meaning):

The figure on the right was called Apollo in the Dendera zodiac tradition — “the Ruler, the Judge.” This is Christ in His divine authority, the eternal Son who was with the Father from the beginning, who will return as the Judge of all the earth.

The figure on the left was called Hercules in the Dendera tradition — “he who cometh to labor, to suffer.” This is Christ in His human nature, the servant who took on flesh, who bore the burden of sin, who labored unto death for those He came to redeem.

Two figures. One constellation. The Judge and the Servant. The ruling authority and the suffering love. Two natures, seated together, facing the same horizon, moving in the same direction — because they are the same Person.

The star names confirm this reading at every point:

Castor (Alpha Geminorum) — meaning “ruler or judge” in the ancient designation — is the head of the divine-authority figure, blazing with the kingly authority of the eternal Son.

Pollux (Beta Geminorum) — meaning “he who comes to labor and to suffer” — marks the head of the servant figure. Pollux is actually the brighter of the two stars, which is theologically precise: the suffering of the Servant shines more brilliantly in our sky than the glory of the Judge, because for now we are in the age of the Cross, not yet the age of the Crown.

Alhena (Gamma Geminorum) — at the foot of the Hercules-figure — means “hurt, wounded, afflicted.” The wound is in the foot, which is where Genesis 3:15 said it would be: “thou shalt bruise his heel.” The star at the wound-position of the suffering figure carries the name of the wound.

Wasat (Delta Geminorum) — at the waist of the Apollo-figure — means “set” in the sense of “the work is accomplished, finished, complete.” The ruling figure’s waist-star carries the name of completion — pointing toward the moment when the eternal Judge will declare the work of redemption finished and the kingdom established.

The Hebrew Letter: Ayin (ע)

Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Tabernacle in the Heavens poster assigns to Gemini the Hebrew letter Ayin (ע) — the sixteenth letter of the Hebrew alphabet, with a numerical value of 70.

The Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for Ayin is an eye — the organ of seeing, knowing, experiencing. Its core meanings: to see, to know, to experience; a fountain, a spring.

Ayin is the letter of direct perception — not knowledge received through intermediary, but knowledge that comes from seeing face to face, from the direct encounter that produces the deepest understanding. When Jacob wrestled with God at Peniel, he named the place “face of God” and said: “I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved” (Genesis 32:30, KJV). The word translated “seen” is rooted in the Ayin concept — direct encounter, face-to-face perception.

This is the letter of the hypostatic union. The two natures of Christ are not known about from a distance. They are experienced in encounter. The divine nature, which no human eye can see and live (Exodus 33:20), was made visible in the human nature — so that those who saw Jesus of Nazareth saw the Father (John 14:9). Ayin: the eye that sees God because God became visible.

The numerical value 70 carries its own weight. The 70 nations of the Table of Nations (Deuteronomy 32:8). The 70 elders of Israel around the Tabernacle (Numbers 11:16-17). The 70 disciples sent out by Christ “into every city and place” (Luke 10:1). The number of the nations, the number of the covenant assembly, and the number of the missionary deployment — all in the letter of the sign that declares the hypostatic union. The One who is fully God and fully man sends out 70 to reach the 70 nations, because He came to unite all humanity to God in Himself.

The Three Decans: The Victory Already Won

Lepus / The Serpent: The Enemy Under His Feet

The constellation beneath the feet of Orion — who stands adjacent to Gemini in the winter sky — is known in modern astronomy as Lepus, the Hare. But Kennedy’s research, confirmed by the ancient Persian and Egyptian planispheres, reveals that the original figure was not a hare but a serpent — the ancient enemy, placed under the feet of the figures who stand above it.

The star names confirm: Arnebo means “the enemy of him that cometh.” Rakis means “the bound” or “bound with a chain” — pointing directly to Revelation 20:2: “And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil and Satan, and bound him a thousand years.”

The decan beneath Gemini’s feet is the bound enemy. The two natures of Christ, united in one Person, stand above the serpent whose defeat was sealed at the Cross. The hypostatic union is the mechanism of the serpent’s defeat: only One who was truly God could pay the infinite price of sin; only One who was truly man could pay it on humanity’s behalf.

Canis Major / The Great Dog: Sirius the Prince

Canis Major — the Great Dog — carries the brightest star in the entire night sky: Sirius, “the Prince.” In the ancient zodiac of the Egyptians, this sign was not a dog but a hawk (Apis — “the Hawk”), the symbol of the highest authority coming in swift judgment.

Sirius blazes with a blue-white intensity that no other star matches. It is not accidental that the brightest star in the sky is assigned the name “the Prince” and placed as the decan of the sign that declares the united King. The Prince is coming. His glory exceeds every other light in the sky. And when He comes, He comes as the Ruler and the Judge — the Apollo-figure of Gemini in His full, unveiled, uncontained sovereignty.

Canis Minor / The Lesser Dog: Procyon the Redeemer Going Forth

Canis Minor — the lesser dog, preceding Canis Major in its circuit — carries the star Procyon (“coming before, going before”) and in the ancient tradition was titled “the Redeemer going forth.” The smaller figure goes ahead. The forerunner. The one who comes before the Judge to prepare the way.

This is the ministry pattern of the incarnation: the servant-form of the Hercules-figure going forth first, preparing the ground, bearing the wounds, making the way — so that the Prince of Canis Major can follow in glory. The two dogs of Gemini’s decans are the two comings: first the suffering Redeemer, then the reigning Prince.

The Polarity Note: Completing the Mazzaroth’s Narrative Arc

Gemini is not one of the four fixed signs — it does not anchor a polarity point. But it sits between Taurus (north polarity anchor) and Cancer, and its role in the narrative arc is precise: it is the hinge-sign between the Judge who comes (Taurus) and the gathering that follows the Judge’s arrival (Cancer).

The Judge charges from the north (Taurus/Samekh). The united King is enthroned (Gemini/Ayin — seen, known, experienced). The flock is gathered into safety (Cancer/Tsade). The arc is: judgment → enthronement → gathering. This is the sequence of every great covenant turning point in Scripture: judgment comes, the King is established, the people are gathered.

The Resilience Connection

The Spiritual Hub of the Resilience Wheel finds in Gemini its paradigm for understanding the Incarnation not as a doctrinal abstraction but as the foundation of every prayer. When we pray, we address the One who is both fully God — with all authority in heaven and earth — and fully man — who has been “in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15, KJV). The hypostatic union is the theological ground for the confidence that we can “come boldly unto the throne of grace” (Hebrews 4:16, KJV). We do not approach an abstract deity. We approach the united King who knows what it is to be tired, hungry, grieving, and afraid.

The Psychological Ring of the Resilience Wheel finds in the Ayin principle — to see, to know, to experience — its model for Identity Security. The believer’s identity is grounded not in self-perception or social recognition but in being seen and known by the One who is both the Judge (who knows us completely) and the Servant (who loves us completely). Being known by Ayin — fully, directly, face to face — is the source of the identity security that no external threat can destabilize.

🌟 Your Mazzaroth Stargazing Companion

Best viewing: December through April, with peak visibility in February and March. Look for the two bright stars side by side — Castor and Pollux — northeast of Taurus in the winter sky.

What to look for: Castor and Pollux are unmistakable — two stars of similar brightness, positioned close together, about 4.5 degrees apart (roughly the width of three fingers held at arm’s length). Pollux is slightly brighter and has a warm golden tint. Castor appears slightly whiter.

SkyView Lite / Stellarium: Point at the twin stars and let the app identify them. Note that Pollux — the brighter star, the one that means “he who comes to labor and to suffer” — outshines Castor in our sky. In the age of the Cross, the servant-star blazes brightest.

Star Names to Remember

Practice of This Week

Action: On a clear night this week, find Castor and Pollux. Stand under them for two minutes. Say their names aloud: “The Ruler. The Sufferer. The same Person.” Let the Chalcedonian definition be not a theological formula but a living reality overhead: fully God, fully man, without confusion, without change, without division, without separation.

Reflection: Read Philippians 2:5-11 slowly — the great kenosis passage. “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” The mind of Gemini: the willingness to be both the eternal Judge and the suffering servant simultaneously, without canceling either.

Family Discussion: Ask your children: “If Jesus is fully God, why did He get tired? If He is fully man, why did storms obey Him?” Let them wrestle with it. That wrestling is exactly what Ayin means: to see, to know, to experience. The answer is not a formula. It is a Person.

Next Week Preview: Week 15 — Cancer — The Gathered Flock

The Judge has come. The united King is enthroned. And now the sign of Cancer — Sartan, the Holding, the Encircling — blazes overhead with its central treasure: the Praesepe cluster, the assembled thousands, the multitude that no man can number, gathered into the shelter of the Shepherd’s inescapable grip.

No one shall pluck them out of His hand.

Join us next week for Week 15: Cancer — The Gathered Flock.

“That in the dispensation of the fulness of times he might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him.” — Ephesians 1:10, KJV

#Mazzaroth #Gemini #Thaumim #HypostaticUnion #TwoNaturesOnePersont #Ayin #HebrewAlphabet #GospelInTheStars #CastorAndPollux #Chalcedon #WordMadeFlesh #ResilienceWheel

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha. — Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

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