“Which maketh Arcturus, Orion, and Pleiades, and the chambers of the south.” — Job 9:9, KJV

“Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?” — Job 38:31, KJV

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Mazzaroth: The Gospel in the Stars. Book 1. @2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Introduction: The Bull Bears Down

There is a posture in the heavens that has no ambiguity.

The lion can be majestic and still. The water-bearer can pour in patient abundance. The maiden can stand in quiet dignity. But the bull does not stand still. In every ancient representation of Taurus across every culture that named this constellation — from Babylon to Egypt to the Hebrew astronomers who called him Shor — the bull is charging. His head is lowered. His great shoulders roll with momentum. His right foreleg strikes forward into the path of whatever stands in his way.

Nothing waits for a charging bull. The bull does not negotiate. The bull does not pause to consider. The bull comes with irresistible weight and power, and whatever is under his hooves when he arrives — that thing is finished.

The second sign of the Mazzaroth is the Coming Judge.

And the Mazzaroth does not allow us to flinch from what that means. The sign that follows the Lamb is not a tender shepherd or a gentle dove. It is the Ox. And the Ox is coming.

The Judge who was once the Servant — who bore the yoke, who trod the threshing floor, who was muzzled while he threshed another’s grain (Deuteronomy 25:4, quoted twice by Paul about the laborer worthy of his wage) — that same Servant has finished His first commission. He is now returning in the second commission. And when He returns, He returns as what Taurus always declared: the One with power to judge the threshing floor, separate wheat from chaff, and tread down everything that opposed His Father’s harvest.

“And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on his head a golden crown, and in his hand a sharp sickle. And he that sat on the cloud thrust in his sickle on the earth; and the earth was reaped.” (Revelation 14:14-16, KJV)

The Bull bears down. Three great convergences are encoded in his shoulders.

The Sign: Taurus — Shor (שׁוּר)

The Hebrew name for this sign is Shor — the Bull, the Ox, the Strong One, the one who treads out the grain. The word appears in Deuteronomy 25:4: “Thou shalt not muzzle the ox when he treadeth out the corn.” Paul quotes this verse twice (1 Corinthians 9:9; 1 Timothy 5:18), both times to establish the principle that the laborer is worthy of his reward. The Ox who has served faithfully will not remain muzzled. When the threshing is complete, the Ox receives what he is owed.

In the Mazzaroth, Shor is that Ox. Not a docile barn animal. A great, powerful creature who has served under the yoke and is now returning in full authority to claim what belongs to him and to execute the will of the Owner of the threshing floor.

The stars of Taurus confirm this reading at every point:

Al Debaran (Alpha Tauri) — the blazing red eye of the Bull, one of the four royal stars of the ancient sky, marking the north point of the ecliptic cross. The name means “the leader, the captain, the governor.” This is not the eye of a passive creature. Al Debaran burns with the intensity of command. The leader comes. The captain approaches. The governor of heaven is at the gate.

El Nath (Beta Tauri) — the tip of the northern horn, shared astronomically with the neighboring constellation Auriga. The name means “the wounded” or “the pierced.” The very horn with which the Bull charges is named for wounding. But notice what this means for the Gospel: the same creature who charges with the power to wound is also named for being wounded himself. The Judge who comes to pierce was first pierced. El Nath is the horn of judgment and the memory of Calvary in the same star.

The Pleiades — Khima (כִּימָה) in Hebrew — the seven blazing stars on the Bull’s shoulder. We will develop these in their own section below, for they carry on Taurus’s shoulder a revelation that opens all the way back to a judgment older than the Flood itself.

The Hyades — the V-shaped cluster that forms the face of the Bull. The name in Hebrew tradition means “the congregated” — the gathering for judgment. The face of the Bull is made of gathered witnesses, a great assembly converging in the direction of his charge.

The picture is complete: Al Debaran says the governor comes. El Nath says he has been wounded but wounds in return. The Hyades say a great congregation gathers. And the Pleiades blazes on his shoulder with a testimony we will not reach for another moment.

The Hebrew Letter: Samekh (ס)

Robert L. Williams Jr., in his Tabernacle in the Heavens poster — the fruit of fourteen years of Hebraic study of the star gospel with over 300 Scriptural references — assigns to Taurus the Hebrew letter Samekh (ס), the fifteenth letter of the Hebrew alphabet, with a numerical value of sixty.

The ancient pictograph for Samekh was a rod — specifically a rod of correction. Its associated meanings: a rod for correction, heavy rains, to storm. The gematria 60 in Hebrew numerics is associated with the number of elders (Numbers 11:16-17, the seventy elders minus the ten leadership quorum), the full weight of communal authority.

A rod of correction brings the storm. That is Taurus in a single phrase.

The letter Samekh in its classical form is a closed circle — completely enclosed, with no opening. The Sefer Yetzirah (the ancient Hebrew text that describes the divine use of the twenty-two letters in the architecture of creation) associates the closed form of Samekh with completeness, enclosure, the thing that has come full circle and is now complete. The Judge has been patient. The circle is closing. The rod of correction descends with the force of heavy rain.

Isaiah knew this:

“For he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness: because a short work will the LORD make upon the earth.” (Romans 9:28, KJV, quoting Isaiah 10:22-23)

The rod comes down. The circuit closes. The storm arrives. Samekh, written in the sky in the shape of a charging Bull.

The Three Decans: The Judge’s Entourage

The Mazzaroth provides each sign with three decans — subsidiary constellations that elaborate the main message of the sign. Taurus’s three decans introduce the entourage of the Coming Judge and name what he brings.

Orion: The Glorious One, the Coming Prince

Orion stands to the southwest of Taurus, one of the most magnificent constellations in the winter sky — a great warrior arrayed in brilliance, his belt marked by three of the straightest-aligned stars in the visible sky, his right foot raised to strike, his left hand bearing a lion’s skin as a shield, his right hand brandishing a club above his head.

The ancient Hebrew name for this sign is Oarion or Kesil — in Job 38:31, Orion and Pleiades appear in the same divine question. The star names speak throughout:

Betelgeuse (Alpha Orionis) — “the coming of the branch” — the great red supergiant on his right shoulder

Rigel (Beta Orionis) — “the foot that crushes” — the bright blue star at his raised foot

Bellatrix — “quickly coming” or “swiftly destroying”

Al Nitak — “the wounded one” — the easternmost of the belt stars

The picture: the most glorious warrior in heaven is striding forward, foot raised to crush, wound displayed, arrival announced. Orion is the Judge in his splendor. He is Chesed — the loving-kindness of God — coming not now in patience but in triumph.

Paul quotes Job’s words about Orion in 1 Corinthians 15:54-55: “Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” The grave (Sheol) is under Orion’s foot.

Eridanus: The River of Judgment

Flowing from the left foot of Orion downward across the southern sky, Eridanus is the celestial river — the longest constellation in the sky, flowing southward from the position of the Judge’s foot until it disappears below the southern horizon, into regions of the sky that ancient astronomers called “the abyss.”

The ancient names of Eridanus’s brightest stars include:

Achernar — “the after-part of the river” or “the end of the river” — the star at the southern terminus, pointing downward into the abyss

Cursa — “the bent-down head”

This is not the river of life that flows from the throne in Revelation 22. This is the river of judgment that flows from the foot of the Coming Judge. Whatever stands under Orion’s foot — Death, the grave, everything that opposed the harvest — is carried away in the torrent that pours from that position.

Isaiah used this imagery explicitly: “When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him.” (Isaiah 59:19, KJV) The decan confirms the sign: the Bull charges, the Prince descends, and the river of judgment flows before him.

Auriga: The Shepherd Who Carries the Flock

Here the Mazzaroth performs one of its most tender reversals. Orion is the conquering warrior. Eridanus is the river of judgment. And then — Auriga.

Auriga is the Shepherd, depicted in the ancient sky as a figure carrying a she-goat on his left shoulder and two small goats in his left arm. His right hand carries a bridle or a whip — the shepherd who is also the driver, who has authority over the flock and the authority to move them.

The name of Auriga’s brightest star is Capella — “the she-goat”. El Nath, as noted above, is the star shared between Taurus’s horn and Auriga’s foot — the point where the Judge and the Shepherd touch.

This is the full picture of Taurus in three movements: The Bull charges. Orion the warrior descends in splendor. But before either reaches those who belong to the Shepherd — Auriga has already gathered them. The she-goat is already on his shoulder. The small ones are already in his arms.

The Judge comes. The Shepherd has already been there first.

“For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.” (Luke 19:10, KJV)

THE POLARITY CROSS: TAURUS AS THE NORTH POINT — Breakthrough & Primary Development

We have reached the first of this post’s three great convergences, and it is the most architecturally significant.

The Mazzaroth is not only a linear narrative. It is a structured geometry.

The Four Fixed Signs and the Celestial Cross

Among the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth, four are called the fixed signs — signs associated in ancient astronomy and astrology (before its corruption from the original star gospel) with the four cardinal points of the celestial sphere: Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio. These four signs stand at 0°, 90°, 180°, and 270° around the Mazzaroth wheel — the four compass points of the heavenly circle. They mark the midpoints between the solstices and equinoxes, anchoring the wheel at its structural corners.

Taurus is the north point of this four-point cross.

This may not seem architecturally significant until we observe what else exists at the same four points — and then discover that the same four-point cross organizes not one but three separate systems in God’s creation.

The Four Living Creatures: The Cross Made Flesh

Turn to Ezekiel chapter 1. The prophet sees a storm coming from the north — and within the storm, four living creatures. Each creature has four faces: the face of a man, the face of a lion, the face of an ox, and the face of an eagle (Ezekiel 1:10).

Turn to Revelation chapter 4. The throne room of heaven surrounds the Almighty, and around the throne are four living creatures full of eyes before and behind. The first is like a lion. The second is like a calf (or ox). The third has the face of a man. The fourth is like a flying eagle (Revelation 4:7).

These four creatures worship before the throne without ceasing: “Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is, and is to come.” (Revelation 4:8, KJV)

Now observe: lion, ox, man, eagle. The four faces of the cherubim. The four living creatures before the throne. And the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth — Leo (lion), Taurus (ox), Aquarius (man), Scorpio (eagle in its transformed decan Aquila) — at the four cardinal points of the celestial wheel.

The four living creatures who worship before the throne of God are stationed at the four polarity points of the Mazzaroth. The heavenly throne room and the star gospel are organized on the same geometric architecture. This is not metaphor or allegory. It is architectural correspondence — the same Designer encoding the same structure into the night sky and the heavenly court simultaneously.

The Electromagnetic Cross: The Planet Confirms the Pattern

The confirmation arrives from an entirely unexpected direction.

Earth’s magnetosphere — the electromagnetic field that surrounds and protects the planet — is a toroidal field: a donut-shaped electromagnetic structure with a north and south magnetic pole, field lines looping from pole to pole in continuous arcs, generating a polarity axis that organizes the entire field around a north-south primary axis and an east-west secondary axis.

At the global scale, this creates a four-point polarity cross: north pole, south pole, east midpoint, west midpoint. North-south is the primary polarity axis. East-west is the secondary. The field does not flow uniformly in all directions — it flows along the polarity structure of the torus.

Jim Cornwell’s Mazzaroth research identifies that the four fixed signs — Leo at the east, Taurus at the north, Aquarius at the south, Scorpio at the west — map precisely onto Earth’s electromagnetic polarity structure. The Mazzaroth is not only a narrative wheel. It is a polarity map of the cosmos.

The God who organized the stellar Gospel around the four living creatures organized Earth’s electromagnetic field around the same four-point polarity cross. The heavenly court, the night sky, and the electromagnetic structure of the planet all confirm the same architecture — because they all came from the same Author.

The Human Body: Polarity All the Way Down

The confirmation reaches to the cellular level.

Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD — ophthalmologist, founder of the Tennant Institute for Integrative Medicine, and author of Healing is Voltage — begins his foundational biomedical research with a statement whose implications reach from the cell to the cosmos:

“Polarity is the key to the universe — and to health.”

Not a polarity. Not one kind of polarity among many. The same polarity principle, operating at every scale of creation simultaneously. From the organization of the cosmos to the function of a single cell in the Imago Dei Body, one electromagnetic architecture appears again and again — designed by the same Designer, expressing the same principle, producing the same result when properly maintained and the same catastrophic failure when disrupted.

The human body generates a measurable electromagnetic field with a toroidal geometry and a north-south polarity axis. Every cell in the body runs as a DC semiconductor at -20 to -25 millivolts. To make a new cell requires -50 millivolts. When cellular voltage drops below -20 millivolts, chronic disease follows. When polarity reverses — cells running at +30 millivolts instead of negative — the clinical result is cancer: reversed polarity at the cellular level.

The body’s biofield, like Earth’s magnetosphere, has a north and south axis, an east-west axis, and a four-point polarity cross. The ancient physicians understood this — it was encoded in the traditional medical practices that Dr. Tennant’s research has now documented with modern bioelectric measurement tools.

Taurus Anchors the North

What this means for Taurus is precise: the sign of the Ox at the north point of the celestial polarity cross is the anchor of the entire electromagnetic architecture.

In Earth’s magnetosphere, the north magnetic pole is the point toward which the field lines converge from the southern hemisphere and from which they fan out into the northern hemisphere. It is the convergence point — the place where all the field lines from the rest of the sphere arrive and are reorganized. The north point is not arbitrary. It is the receiving pole, the place where the field is strongest in its concentrated form before it disperses again across the globe.

Al Debaran burns red at the eye of Taurus: the captain, the leader, the governor. The governor stands at the convergence point of the cosmic electromagnetic cross. Every field line in the architecture — cosmic, planetary, biological — points toward the north anchor.

And the Ox charges from that position. Not from the east where Leo blazes, not from the south where Aquarius pours, not from the west where the Eagle rises — but from the north. From the position of greatest convergence and concentrated power.

Ezekiel saw the storm coming from the north. Out of the north came the four living creatures. Out of the north, the divine council approaches in judgment. In the Old Testament, the north is consistently the direction from which divine judgment descends: “Out of the north an evil shall break forth upon all the inhabitants of the land” (Jeremiah 1:14, KJV), not because north is evil, but because the north is the position of divine authority — the north star is the fixed point around which all other stars rotate, the still center around which the entire cosmic wheel turns.

Taurus at the north is the Judge at the fixed point of power. He does not rotate around the wheel with the other signs. He anchors it. And when he charges, he comes from the position of maximum authority in the entire celestial architecture.

The four living creatures worshipping before the throne, the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth wheel, Earth’s toroidal electromagnetic field, the human body’s biofield, Tennant’s cellular voltage framework — all confirm the same polarity architecture, all organized by the same Author, all declaring the same message:

The one who holds the north holds the power. The Governor charges from the convergence point. The Judge bears down.

The Cross of the Mazzaroth is four-pointed, electromagnetic, cosmic, biological, and theological simultaneously. And Taurus is its northern anchor.

THE PLEIADES, RAHAB, AND THE ANGELIC PRE-HISTORY — Another Breakthrough

Now look again at the shoulder of the Bull. The Pleiades blazes there — seven stars, tight-clustered, bright against the winter sky, one of the most ancient and universally recognized star clusters in human astronomical memory. Every culture on earth that named the stars named the Pleiades. The ancient Egyptians, the Babylonians, the Hebrews, the Greeks, the indigenous astronomers of the Americas, the Aboriginal Australians — all of them looked at the shoulder of the Bull and said: there.

God asked Job about them specifically. In the great divine interrogation of Job 38, when God answers Job from the whirlwind with a series of cosmic questions designed to establish the infinite distance between God’s perspective and a finite man’s, two specific star formations appear together: “Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?” (Job 38:31, KJV)

The Hebrew word for Pleiades in this passage — and in Job 9:9 and Amos 5:8 — is Khima (כִּימָה).

And here the Mazzaroth opens a door into a history older than the Flood.

What the Babylonian Talmud Preserved

The Babylonian Talmud, tractate Berakhot (Seder Zera’im), preserves a remarkable identification: Khima means “glittering rocks left over from the destruction of a planet.”

Not stars. Not a constellation. Glittering rocks. Debris. The remnants of something that was destroyed.

Rashi, the great eleventh-century Jewish commentator, identified Khima as a comet — the cause of the Flood, the cosmic instrument through which the waters above and below were released. And the chronicler Rockenbach (1602) documented from ancient sources that a comet traversed the twelve signs of the zodiac in a single month immediately before the Flood, a tradition preserved in multiple independent ancient literary streams.

The astronomical confirmation arrived in the modern era. The Oxford-trained astronomer Tom Van Flandern documented that a planet once occupied the region of the solar system where the asteroid belt now exists. The asteroid belt contains bodies with traces of amino acids, water-born sediment, and organic compounds — material that required a large body with liquid water, sufficient gravity to hold vast quantities of it, and a dense atmosphere to maintain it in liquid form. The parent body of the asteroid belt was once a fully formed planet.

Scripture names that planet and records its fate.

Rahab: The Planet God Shattered

“Thou hast broken Rahab in pieces, as one that is slain: thou hast scattered thine enemies with thy strong arm.” (Psalm 89:10, KJV)

“Awake, awake, put on strength, O arm of the LORD; awake, as in the ancient days, in the generations of old. Art thou not it that hath cut Rahab, and wounded the dragon?” (Isaiah 51:9, KJV)

“By his power he hath stilled the sea; by his understanding he smote Rahab.” (Job 26:12, ASV)

The Rahab of these passages is not Rahab of Jericho — the Hebrew words are entirely different, drawn from entirely different roots. The Rahab of Job, Psalms, and Isaiah is a cosmic entity: proud, powerful, possessing what Job 9:13 calls “proud helpers” (the ozrei Rahab — the helpers or subjects of Rahab, implying a kingdom). And God broke it in pieces. He scattered it. He smote it.

The pre-Adamic judgment recorded in Jeremiah 4:23-28 — “I beheld the earth, and, lo, it was without form, and void; and the heavens, and they had no light... I beheld, and, lo, there was no man, and all the birds of the heavens were fled” — is the aftermath. The earth tohu va-bohu of Genesis 1:2 is not the original creation. It is the state of the earth after the Rahab catastrophe and its effects on Earth and Mars.

And the debris field of that ancient judgment — the shattered remnants of a planetary body that once bore inhabitants, that once had oceans and atmosphere, that once had a governing spiritual authority — is still orbiting the solar system. It appears in the night sky, clustered on the shoulder of the Bull who declares the Coming Judge, as the Pleiades.

God’s Question to Job

Read Job 38:31 again with this knowledge:

“Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades?”

God is asking Job whether he can control the debris field of Rahab. He is asking whether Job has the authority to command the remnants of a cosmic judgment that preceded the present creation order by untold ages. The “sweet influences” — the Hebrew word is ma’adanoth, meaning chains, fetters, bonds — are the gravitational and orbital mechanics that bind the debris into the cluster visible as the Pleiades. Can Job manage the orbital mechanics of an ancient planetary debris field? Can Job govern the fragments of a pre-Adamic cosmic catastrophe?

Of course not. Only the One who executed that judgment can manage its aftermath. The God who shattered Rahab is the God who holds the Pleiades’ orbital patterns in His hand, who determined where every fragment would land, who placed the brightest cluster of the debris field on the shoulder of the very sign in the Mazzaroth that announces: the Judge is coming again.

The Precessional Clock and the Testimony in Stone

The Pleiades carry one more layer of encoded meaning for the Mazzaroth reader.

In multiple ancient traditions, the position of the Pleiades in the sky at the spring equinox marked calendrical turning points. The Pleiades’ heliacal rising (their first appearance above the horizon at dawn) was used across ancient civilizations as an agricultural and ceremonial calendar marker. And they were specifically associated with the Flood — Rashi’s identification of Khima as the Flood comet appears in this context.

The precessional clock — the 25,920-year cycle by which the spring equinox point moves backward through the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth — began its post-Flood count in Taurus. The axial displacement Dodwell documented at approximately 2345 B.C. is the moment when the precessional count was reset by the Flood impact. The sign overhead at that moment was Shor, the Bull.

The precessional clock of the post-Flood age began when the Pleiades-bearing Bull was overhead at the spring equinox. The sign that carries on its shoulder the debris of the greatest pre-Flood cosmic judgment is also the sign that marks the beginning of the post-Flood precessional count.

Old judgment and new clock. Ancient debris and fresh beginning. The Pleiades are simultaneously the most ancient testimony in the Mazzaroth and the starting marker of the most recent precessional cycle.

The God who organized all this did not do it by accident.

CORNWELL’S FRAMEWORK: THE AGE OF TAURUS

Jim Cornwell, whose Twelve Days Framework organizes the 25,920-year precessional cycle into twelve ages of 2,160 years each, places the Age of Taurus from approximately 4505 B.C. to 2345 B.C. in the pre-Flood reckoning — but Dodwell’s axial displacement research, documented by Lambert Dolphin from Dodwell’s unpublished manuscript, requires the post-Flood reassignment.

The critical distinction in the Mazzaroth series is between testimony and clock:

The testimony of the Mazzaroth — the Gospel story encoded in the star names, constellation figures, and Hebrew letters — has been declared since the fourth day of creation (Genesis 1:14-19) and does not change with the precessional cycle. Virgo has always proclaimed the coming Seed. Leo has always blazed with the returning King. This testimony is independent of the precessional position.

The clock of the Mazzaroth — the precessional cycle that God reset by the Flood-impact axial displacement — began its post-Flood count in Taurus, approximately 2345 B.C. by Dodwell’s reckoning. The spring equinox point entered Taurus at the Flood and moved backward through the Mazzaroth from there, giving us the Ages of Taurus (post-Flood founding), Aries (approximately 2345-200 B.C., the era of the Mosaic covenant, the sacrificial system, the Passover Lamb), and Pisces (approximately 200 B.C. to our present moment, the age of the Church, the era of the two fish — Israel and the Church — joined by a cord to a common binding point at the band of Pisces).

What happened in the Age of Taurus? The civilization that descended from Noah spread across the earth. The Table of Nations of Genesis 10 was enacted. The seventy nations of Deuteronomy 32:8-9 were assigned to the divine council members — the benei Elohim — for governance. The Tower of Babel event of Genesis 11 attempted to reverse that assignment. And the patriarchs began: Shem, Arphaxad, Shelah, Eber — the line that would produce Abraham.

The precessional Age of Taurus is the age of the founding of the post-Flood world. The Judge is announced at the moment the world that will one day need to be judged is beginning to be built.

There is one more witness to this age.

At a site in southeastern Turkey, in the region of the ancient Armenian Highlands near the headwaters of the Tigris — not far from the landing zone of the Ark — someone built, in the generations immediately following the Flood, a massive complex of carved limestone pillars, each decorated with detailed animal reliefs and geometric symbols.

Among the carvings at Göbekli Tepe is the bull. Prominent, repeated, carefully carved. The pillar complex has been radiocarbon-dated to approximately 9600 B.C. — but as documented throughout this series, that date reflects the severely distorted radiocarbon calibration curves of the post-Flood atmosphere, in which three standard calibration assumptions were all violated simultaneously by the Flood event itself. The true construction date, per Dodwell’s axial mechanics and Barry Setterfield’s C-decay research, falls within generations of the Flood: approximately 2200-2000 B.C.

The post-Flood builders, still in living memory of the Ark and of the catastrophe, carved the Bull at the dawn of the precessional Age of Taurus. They did not invent a mythology. They recorded a testimony.

The Bull was the sign overhead. The Bull declared the Coming Judge. And they carved his image in the stone.

THE RESILIENCE CONNECTION

Every sign in the Mazzaroth is not only cosmological and theological — it is practical. The God who encoded the Gospel in the stars designed that same Gospel to be lived in a body, in a community, in a world that groans for restoration.

The Spiritual Hub of the Resilience Wheel — Prayer, Scripture, and the Holy Spirit — finds in Taurus its paradigm of weight-bearing perseverance. The ox under the yoke is the image Christ himself chose: “Take my yoke upon you... for my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:29-30, KJV) The Spiritual Hub is not passive contemplation. It is the yoke-accepting, burden-bearing, field-plowing work of a soul submitted to the authority of the One whose polarity anchors the north. Prayer is turning your face north. Scripture is the voice from the north. The Holy Spirit is the Breath of the One who asks: “Canst thou bind the Pleiades?”

The Environmental Health spoke — renamed from Physical Health across all three series, because the Imago Dei Body exists in an electromagnetic environment as much as a biological one — finds in the Taurus polarity section its deepest scientific grounding. Dr. Tennant’s framework makes explicit what Taurus declares cosmically: polarity is not incidental to health; it is foundational. The same electromagnetic architecture that organizes Earth’s magnetosphere and the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth also organizes the body’s biofield down to the cellular voltage of every individual cell.

When that polarity is disrupted — by the toxic electromagnetic environment described in the Revelation Exo-Truth series, by the Living Water depletion that cuts off the body’s primary electromagnetic medium, by the voltage-depleting effects of chronic stress, chemical contamination, and spiritual disconnection — the body loses its capacity to heal. Chronic disease is a polarity problem. And Taurus, the north anchor of the celestial polarity cross, declares from the sky what Tennant’s clinical research confirms in the clinic: the Governor of the north governs the polarity of every cell in the body he created.

Restoring polarity is an act of worship. Protecting the electromagnetic integrity of the Imago Dei Body — through clean water, earthing (grounding to the earth’s electron field), reduction of electromagnetic disruption, and the cellular-level voltage restoration that adequate nutrition and sleep provide — is honoring the Designer whose four-point cross anchors both the cosmos and the cell.

“Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” (1 Corinthians 6:19, KJV)

The temple of the Holy Ghost runs on polarity architecture. Taurus declares it from the northern anchor of the celestial cross.

🌟 YOUR MAZZAROTH STARGAZING COMPANION

Best viewing window for Taurus: November through March, with peak visibility in December and January in the Northern Hemisphere. At 10 PM local time in mid-December, Taurus is near the meridian — directly overhead at mid-latitudes.

What to look for:

Al Debaran is unmissable: the brightest star in Taurus, blazing reddish-orange, slightly brighter than the stars of the Hyades cluster it appears to join. (Al Debaran is not actually part of the Hyades — it is much closer to Earth, only 65 light-years away compared to the Hyades’ 150 light-years, making it appear to be part of the cluster from our perspective.)

The Hyades cluster — the V-shaped face of the Bull — is one of the closest star clusters to Earth and one of the most beautiful naked-eye clusters in the sky. Find Al Debaran and let your eye trace the V-shape spreading from it: that is the face of the Coming Judge.

The Pleiades — look 10° northwest of Al Debaran. The Pleiades appears as a tight fuzzy cluster to the naked eye, resolving into six or seven distinct stars for observers with good vision under dark skies. In binoculars, dozens of stars become visible. Stand under the Pleiades on a clear winter night and remember: you are looking at the debris field of a pre-Adamic judgment, riding the shoulder of the sign that announces the Coming Judge.

Orion — to the southeast of Taurus, the most brilliant constellation of the winter sky. Watch for his belt of three aligned stars. Then look for the reddish Betelgeuse at his right shoulder: the coming of the branch. And the brilliant blue-white Rigel at his left foot: the foot that crushes.

Apps for deepening your experience:

SkyView Lite (free) — point your phone at the sky and the app will identify Taurus, Orion, the Pleiades, and all the major winter constellations in real time. Walk outside at any hour and orient yourself to the precessional wheel turning overhead.

Stellarium Mobile — allows you to set the date back to 2345 B.C. and observe what the sky looked like at the dawn of the Age of Taurus. The Pleiades rising at the spring equinox. The Bull overhead. The precessional clock beginning.

PRACTICE OF THIS WEEK

🌟 Action

Go outside this week — ideally on a clear night — and find the Pleiades. No telescope needed. With your naked eye on a dark night, look toward the shoulder of Taurus and see the cluster. Stand under it for two minutes in silence. You are looking at debris from a judgment God executed before Adam breathed his first breath. The universe is older and more catastrophically shaped by divine action than we were taught. The God who broke Rahab in pieces will finish what He has begun.

📖 Reflection

Read Job 38:31-33 slowly: “Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion? Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons? Knowest thou it, because thou wast then born? or because the number of thy days is great?” God is speaking to you. He is not rebuking — He is establishing. He is the One who holds the debris of ancient judgments in orbital bonds. He is the One who turns the precessional wheel. He is asking whether you understand the scale of what you are trusting when you trust Him. What does this passage change about how you pray?

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Discussion

For families with children: The Pleiades — the seven stars on the Bull’s shoulder — are also called “the Seven Sisters” in Greek mythology, though the Bible calls them the Khima. Why do you think every ancient culture in the world knew about this star cluster and had stories about it? What does it say about God that He placed the debris of an ancient judgment in one of the most-remembered and most-named spots in the human sky?

STAR NAMES TO REMEMBER

NEXT WEEK PREVIEW: WEEK 14 — GEMINI

The sign: Gemini — the Thaumim (תאומים, “the Twins”)

The Hebrew name for Gemini means the united ones, the paired ones — twins who cannot be separated. In the ancient sky, the Twins were identified with the two great figures who stand side by side: one holding a club (the authority of judgment) and one holding a harp (the authority of worship and covenant). Both faces look toward the direction of their charge. Both share one destiny.

But the Gospel in the stars sees deeper than the mythology. The Thaumim, the united twins, declare the mystery that occupied the greatest theological minds of the early Church councils: the hypostatic union. Two natures. One person. Fully God. Fully man. United without confusion, without change, without division, without separation — as the Council of Chalcedon (451 A.D.) finally articulated in its permanent definition.

The Hebrew letter for Gemini, per Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Tabernacle in the Heavens poster, is Ayin (ע) — the eye, meaning to see, to know, to experience. The two who are united are known together — the divine and human natures of Christ known by the Father in their eternal union.

The three decans of Gemini — Lepus (the enemy under his feet), Canis Major (the coming prince in his glory), and Canis Minor (the redeemer going forth) — complete the picture: the united King-Servant comes, and the enemy is already underfoot.

The King is enthroned. The two natures are united. The Twins blaze in the summer sky.

Join us next week for Week 14: Gemini — The King Enthroned in His Two Natures.

Closing Scripture

“And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.” — Revelation 19:11-13, KJV

The Bull charged from the beginning. The Pleiades blazed on his shoulder with an older story than ours. The precessional clock has been counting down. The four living creatures have never ceased their worship. The north anchor of the celestial cross holds steady.

The Word of God is coming. He comes on a white horse now — not the counterfeit white horse of Revelation 6:2, but the True Conqueror of Revelation 19:11, whose vesture is dipped in blood and whose name no man knows but Himself.

Faithful. True. In righteousness he judges.

The Bull has declared it since the first post-Flood spring equinox when the Pleiades rose at dawn and the axial clock began. Every precessional year since the Flood has been Taurus bearing down.

He is close now.

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Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha. Even so, come Lord Jesus.

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