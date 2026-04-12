Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Bear de Mel's avatar
Bear de Mel
Apr 13

Thank you for sharing so much information and knowledge. So clearly too . Very grateful

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Rachel A Listener's avatar
Rachel A Listener
Apr 13Edited

This is fabulous. It is perspective we need to understand how minuscule we actually are contrasted to our Creator.

I also have seldom seen clear night skies 🌌 and have not been privileged to have been astronomically educated.

The astrological signs were both temptingly interesting and religiously prohibited. Therefore, because you associated them with Biblical and Talmudic sources, and gave credence to the Flood-based scientific evidence, this has become the most interesting current documentary I have read.

Accept thanks.

(It’s also sobering.)

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