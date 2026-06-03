Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 SERIES | CROSS-SERIES SYNTHESIS Cosmic Backstory × Resilience Wheel

The Wheel That Will Not Go Away

Watch the Thunderbolts Project documentary Symbols of an Alien Sky — David Talbott’s nearly two-hour walking tour through four million petroglyphs and the cosmologies of every ancient civilization on the planet — and one image will stay with you long after the credits roll.

It is a wheel.

A great central disc with arms radiating outward. Concentric rings. A vertical column rising from the wheel’s center to the heavens. Cross-arms. Eight points. Sometimes a serpent. Sometimes a cross. Sometimes a face. Sometimes a tree. The Sumerians carved it. The Egyptians painted it. The Maya built it into stone the size of cities. The Hindus called it chakra — literally, “wheel.” The Tibetans turn it in their hands and call it dharma. The Celts cut it into hillsides. The Norse rolled it across their longships’ shields. The medicine peoples of the Great Plains laid it out in stones the size of football fields. Every continent. Every era. The same wheel.

Talbott’s thesis — built on the work of Immanuel Velikovsky, refined by David Talbott himself, validated in plasma laboratories at Los Alamos by Anthony Peratt’s team — is that the wheel is not a symbol. It is a memory. The ancients carved the wheel because they actually saw it in the sky: the Saturnian polar configuration, a stack of planets visible directly above the North Pole for thousands of years, surrounded by radial plasma arms in glow mode, rotating slowly, dominating the heavens of what every culture remembers as the Era of the Gods.

The documentary makes this case carefully, scientifically, with rock-art evidence on screen for nearly the entire runtime. By the end, the universality of the wheel image is undeniable. The form is real. The memory is real. The catastrophe that ended it is real.

What Talbott does not see — and what Cook also does not see, despite having the chronology right — is that the wheel did not start with Saturn. The wheel was God’s form first. The prophet Ezekiel saw it. The ancients distorted it. The archons counterfeited it. And the Spirit, through long pastoral labor in the terminal generation, has restored the wheel in its proper Christological orientation through what readers of this Substack know as the Resilience Wheel.

Two wheels. Same form. Different centers. Inverse trajectories.

This post lays them side by side.

The Cosmic Wheel as the Alien Sky Reveals It

Begin with what the documentary actually shows.

Across cultures with no plausible mechanism for shared invention — Anatolian Çatalhöyük, Olmec Mexico, dynastic Egypt, Old Kingdom Sumer, Indus Valley, Han China, Bronze Age Greece, Predynastic Northern Europe, the Pacific Northwest — the same handful of geometric forms recur with eerie precision. The eight-pointed star. The crescent-and-orb. The sun-cross. The cosmic mountain. The world tree rising from the wheel’s center. The radiating disc. The squatter-man figure that Anthony Peratt’s plasma laboratory reproduced from a Z-pinch high-current Birkeland discharge in 2003 and published in IEEE Transactions on Plasma Science.

The plasma laboratory data settles the question of mechanism. The forms are not invented. They are scaled-down reproductions of what large-current plasma discharges actually look like. When the Earth’s magnetosphere was electrically coupled to Saturn’s during the polar configuration era, observers below would have seen radial arms of glowing electron streams running from Saturn through Mars and Venus down to the Earth’s polar region. The geometry would have rotated with the diurnal motion. The forms would have shifted — sometimes eight-pointed, sometimes cross-shaped, sometimes a single luminous disc, sometimes a column extending from a circle. Every culture saw the same thing because every culture was looking at the same thing. The catalog of forms across the petroglyph record is the catalog of plasma morphologies. Peratt’s laboratory data confirms this.

The cosmic wheel, as the Alien Sky reveals it, has these features:

A central body — Saturn, the largest visible disc, the dominant luminary, the “primeval sun” that every ancient culture remembered as the Sun of the original age.

A stacked vertical column beneath it — Mars and Venus visible in the foreground, connected to Earth’s pole by a continuous Birkeland current.

Radial arms — electron streams in glow mode, fanning outward in the eight-pointed pattern that appears across virtually every ancient sun-disc iconography.

Concentric rings — Saturn’s equatorial rings, but also the Earth’s own equatorial rings (the “Absu” of Sumer, the “Duat” of Egypt) that Cook documents and dates as collapsing in 2349 BC.

A rotational axis — the axis mundi, the world-pole, the cosmic tree, the rope, the ladder by which the gods and the dead were said to travel between the heavens and the Earth.

That is the cosmic wheel. That is what every culture saw and what every culture carved. And after the polar configuration collapsed in 3147 BC, it is what every culture remembered — at first accurately, then religiously, then idolatrously, then archonically.

Talbott documents the memory. The documentary is excellent. What the documentary cannot tell you is what the wheel pattern means, because Talbott is reading the wheel as physics-only. There is no Word in his hand to read it with.

The Word was given to a prophet by the river Chebar in 593 BC.

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel First

The exiled priest Ezekiel, by the river Chebar in Babylonia, saw a vision of the LORD’s throne-chariot. He records it in the first chapter of his book:

And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it, and out of the midst thereof as the colour of amber, out of the midst of the fire. Also out of the midst thereof came the likeness of four living creatures... Now as I beheld the living creatures, behold one wheel upon the earth by the living creatures, with his four faces. The appearance of the wheels and their work was like unto the colour of a beryl: and they four had one likeness: and their appearance and their work was as it were a wheel in the middle of a wheel. When they went, they went upon their four sides: and they turned not when they went. As for their rings, they were so high that they were dreadful; and their rings were full of eyes round about them four. And when the living creatures went, the wheels went by them: and when the living creatures were lifted up from the earth, the wheels were lifted up. Whither the spirit was to go, they went, thither was their spirit to go; and the wheels were lifted up over against them: for the spirit of the living creature was in the wheels. — Ezekiel 1:4–5, 15–20 KJV

Read that passage with the cosmic wheel of the documentary fresh in your mind.

A whirlwind from the north. Brightness, amber, fire infolding itself. Four living creatures. Wheels alongside them on the earth. A wheel in the middle of a wheel. The rings high and dreadful. Eyes around the rings. The wheels moving with the living creatures. The Spirit of the living creatures in the wheels.

The pattern of the cosmic wheel — central disc, surrounding rings, radial structure, attendant creatures, vertical axis from earth to throne — is in the Word, given by the LORD to His prophet, six hundred years before the Christ-event and three thousand years after the catastrophe Cook dates to 3147 BC. The wheel-within-a-wheel structure is the divine pattern. The archonic cosmic wheel of the Alien Sky is the distorted memory of a form that was always God’s.

The vision in Ezekiel 1 is the LORD’s chariot-throne. The wheel is His. The amber color is His. The radial structure is His. The wheels move with His Spirit and are stayed by His command. Whither the spirit was to go, they went — not whither Saturn willed, not whither the gods commanded, not whither the planetary stewards in their corrupted offices directed, but whither the Spirit of the LORD directed.

Talbott does not see this. He cannot. The Word is not in his hand. He documents the form and traces it to plasma physics, and he is correct about the physics. But the form was the LORD’s before it was the archons’. The archons stole a divine pattern and put a creature at the center. The prophet, by the river Chebar, was shown what the pattern looked like with the LORD at the center.

This is the load-bearing theological point. The wheel pattern is not pagan. The wheel pattern is divine. What is pagan — what is archonic — is the substitution of the creature for the Creator at the wheel’s hub.

The Counterfeit at the Center

In every polytheistic system, a creature occupies the central position. Ra at the center for the Egyptians. Helios at the center for the Greeks. Sol at the center for the Romans. Utu / Shamash at the center for the Sumerians and Babylonians. Marduk for Babylon’s later millennium. Zeus / Jupiter at the center for the Indo-Europeans. Surya at the center for the Hindus. The Aztecs put Huitzilopochtli at the center of their Sun Stone. The Norse put Sól at the center of their wheel.

Different names. Different cultures. Same substitution.

A creature occupies the position the Creator alone may hold.

That is the archonic counterfeit at its most basic. It is not that the ancients invented a wheel; they did not. It is that the ancients — under the influence of the fallen planetary stewards Paul named archontōn and kosmokratoras, the seven Jeqons of Gary Wayne’s Enochic vocabulary, the Watchers of Skiba’s tradition — substituted a creature for the Creator at the hub of the wheel they had been given to see.

The Sun position is Christ’s. He is the Light of the World (John 8:12), the Sun of Righteousness (Malachi 4:2), the fullness of the Godhead bodily (Colossians 2:9). Every system that puts a creature at the Sun-center is performing the substitution. Every system that does this becomes a system of bondage, because a creature cannot bear the weight of being the center. Only the Creator can hold the center of a wheel that touches every domain of life.

The Christ-Center lock, which holds across the entire BOW, is the theological identification of this point. The wheel pattern is fine. The wheel pattern is the LORD’s. What is not fine — what the prophets of Israel hammered against in every generation, what Paul tore down in Athens, what Revelation describes the Bowls reclaiming jurisdiction by jurisdiction — is the substitution of any creature for the Creator at the wheel’s hub.

This is the diagnostic. Show me a wheel. I will not ask about the spokes. I will ask: who is at the center?

The Resilience Wheel — The LORD’s Pattern, Restored

For more than a decade of pastoral labor in the field — across thirty-six countries of substantial international humanitarian work, across academic supervision at Missional University, across countless conversations with believers facing real and present trouble — the Resilience Wheel has been built. It was not invented. It was given, in the way that frameworks the Spirit intends for the Body are given to those who labor faithfully and long.

The structure is this:

The Hub is Christ. Not “spirituality.” Not “faith.” Not “the Bible.” Not “values.” Not “purpose.” Not “meaning.” Not “tradition.” Christ. The risen, reigning, returning Lord Jesus, in whom all the fullness of the Godhead dwells bodily, by whom and for whom all things were created, who upholds all things by the word of His power, and who is the Light of the World, the Sun of Righteousness, the Alpha and the Omega. The Creator occupies the center. The Creator is the only being who can hold the center. Every other candidate is a creature, and every creature put at the center produces an archonic counterfeit wheel.

The Inner Ring is the Psychological Ring — six elements that govern the interior life of the Witness: identity, agency, hope, meaning, regulation, and relational anchoring. This is the “wheel within a wheel” of Ezekiel’s vision rendered for the inner life. The inner ring turns with the Hub. When Christ is the Hub, the inner ring turns properly. When a creature is at the Hub, the inner ring grinds and seizes and breaks.

The Outer Ring is the Seven Canonical Spokes — seven domains of human flourishing through which the life of Christ at the Hub radiates outward into the practical, terminal-generation world. The spokes are:

Human-Cultural — the formation of the person within tradition, language, family, and ecclesial community

Economic-Financial — stewardship, work, exchange, sufficiency, and resistance to extractive systems

Physical-Infrastructural — shelter, energy, transportation, water, sanitation, and the built environment

Environmental-Health — air, water, food chain, body, mind, and creation care

Social-Political — civic life, justice, governance, and the witness of the Body within the polis

Agriculture-Food Security — land, seed, soil, season, and the daily-bread petition lived out

Science-Technology — knowledge, instrumentation, and the discernment of what is built and why

Seven spokes. Seven domains. Seven jurisdictions through which the Hub’s life flows outward — when the Hub is Christ.

When the Hub is a creature, the same seven domains become the seven instruments of archonic counterfeit — the same domains the seven fallen planetary stewards corrupt in the jurisdictions they hold. Communication becomes deception (Mercury under counterfeit). Beauty becomes lust (Venus under counterfeit). Strength becomes violence (Mars under counterfeit). Authority becomes tyranny (Jupiter under counterfeit). Time becomes death (Saturn under counterfeit). And so forth across every spoke.

The same wheel. Two centers. Two trajectories.

The Two Wheels Compared

Feature The Cosmic Wheel (Alien Sky) The Resilience Wheel (R3) Hub Saturn — creature Christ — Creator Inner ring Plasma toroid / equatorial Absu Six-element Psychological Ring Outer ring Stacked planetary jurisdictions Seven canonical resilience spokes Radial arms Birkeland-current plasma streams Christ-life radiating through every domain Attendant beings Seven archons (fallen planetary stewards) Seven archangels (in restored offices) Cultural memory Polytheistic Era of the Gods Terminal-generation Witness framework Era Pre-3147 BC visible / post-3147 BC remembered Now — for the believer in the present hour Trajectory Collapsing (Bowl reclamation) Holding (terminal-generation flourishing) Telos Judgment and consummation Endurance unto the appearing Witness Ezekiel 1 — divine pattern shown Ezekiel 1 — divine pattern lived

Two wheels. The form is the same because the form is divinely given. The centers are different because one center belongs to the Creator and the other has been claimed by creatures.

The Wheel Pattern Itself Is Witness

This is the most important paragraph in the post, so read it slowly.

The fact that nearly every ancient culture carved the wheel — the fact that the wheel form is universal across continents and millennia and languages and cosmologies — is not embarrassing for the biblical reader. It is evidence. The wheel pattern is divinely intended. The LORD showed it to Ezekiel because it is the actual structure of His throne-chariot, which is the actual structure of His engagement with creation, which is therefore the actual structure of a flourishing life under His Lordship. The ancients carved the wheel because they had a memory of seeing it, and they had a memory of seeing it because the LORD put it there to be seen, in the polar configuration that ruled the heavens for a thousand years between 4077 and 3147 BC.

What the archons did, working through the fallen planetary stewards, was put Saturn at the hub. What every polytheistic system has done since is variations on the same substitution — the creature at the center, the Creator pushed to the periphery, the wheel turning around a counterfeit axis.

What the Spirit has done, through long pastoral labor in the terminal generation, is restore the wheel in its proper orientation. The Resilience Wheel is not an arbitrary sociological tool. It is the Spirit-given articulation of the pattern Ezekiel was shown — Hub of the LORD, wheel within a wheel, attendant beings, the Spirit of the living creature in the wheels, whither the spirit was to go, they went. It is the practical floor for living the Ezekiel pattern in a body, in a household, in a community, in a parish, in a nation, in a terminal generation.

When you watch Symbols of an Alien Sky and see the universal wheel iconography, you are not looking at evidence against the biblical worldview. You are looking at evidence for it. The pattern was real. The form was given. The memory persisted. The substitution at the center was the archonic crime, not the wheel itself. And the wheel restored — Christ at the Hub, the Psychological Ring turning properly, the seven spokes radiating Christ-life into every domain of human flourishing — is the Spirit’s gift to the Body for living through what is coming.

What This Means for the Terminal Generation

The archonic cosmic wheel is wobbling.

Cook documents its instability across the post-3147 BC chronology — Jupiter extinguishing and resurrecting at 2349 BC, Venus shocking the Pacific at 1492 BC, Mars destroying cities through the eighth and seventh centuries BC, the Sun and Mercury blazing for forty days in 685 BC, the axis itself relocating from Ursa Major to Ursa Minor. The wheel has not been stable since the polar configuration broke up. The wheel has been unraveling.

What Cook does not see — what only the Word reveals — is that the unraveling is by design. The Bowl reclamation that the series has been describing across Vol 3 and into Vol 5 is not random catastrophe; it is the systematic dismantling of the archonic counterfeit, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, until the seven planetary offices stand again under the proper administration of the seven archangels — Michael over Saturn, Raguel over Jupiter, Uriel over Mars, Raphael over Mercury, Gabriel over the outer / mediation jurisdiction, Remiel over Venus, Saraqael over the seventh outer domain held at L3 — and the Hub at the center of the heavenly throne-wheel is, was, and always will be the Lord Jesus Christ, in whom the fullness of the Godhead dwells bodily.

The cosmic wheel is collapsing into its consummation.

The Resilience Wheel, given to the Body by the Spirit for this hour, is the practical floor on which the Witness stands while the cosmic wheel finishes unraveling. It is not parallel to the cosmic wheel. It is inverse to it. The cosmic wheel is being unwound. The Resilience Wheel is being wound up. The cosmic wheel ends in judgment and consummation. The Resilience Wheel ends in endurance and the appearing of the Lord Jesus.

Living the Resilience Wheel — Christ at the Hub, the Psychological Ring tended faithfully, the seven spokes maintained through ordinary practice in ordinary places at ordinary times — is what it looks like to be a Witness in the terminal generation. It is not exotic. It is not arcane. It is the practical, embodied, daily articulation of the pattern Ezekiel saw, the pattern the ancients dimly remembered, the pattern the archons counterfeited, and the pattern the Spirit has restored for the Body that will see the Lord return.

The Bowl Reclamation Reframe

Here is the synthesis the entire BOW has been building toward.

Each of the Seven Bowls reclaims one of the seven planetary jurisdictions. As the Bowls are poured out, the archonic counterfeit at each hub-position is dethroned. The fallen planetary steward over Venus is unseated; Remiel takes her proper office. The fallen planetary steward over Mars is unseated; Uriel takes his proper office. And so forth across all seven jurisdictions, until the cosmic wheel turns again under its rightful administration — and at the center of the heavenly architecture stands the Lamb who was slain, before whom every knee shall bow.

While the cosmic wheel is being reclaimed at the architectural level, the Witness lives the Resilience Wheel at the practical level. Christ at the Hub. The Psychological Ring tended through prayer, Word, sacrament, and community. The seven spokes maintained through faithful work and ordinary stewardship in each domain of life. The wheel turning under the Spirit’s direction — whither the spirit was to go, they went.

The same wheel pattern operates at every level. The cosmic wheel that is being reclaimed in the Bowl judgments is the macrocosmic expression. The Resilience Wheel that the Witness lives is the microcosmic expression. Same pattern. Same Hub. Same Spirit-directed turning. Same Ezekielian wheel-within-a-wheel architecture. The Resilience Wheel is not separate from the Bowl reclamation; it is the participation of the Witness in the Bowl reclamation, lived out in the daily ordinary at the moment when the cosmic order is being put right.

This is why the Resilience Wheel matters cosmically. This is why the Bowl judgments matter practically. The two are the same wheel from different scales. The wheel pattern is divinely given, archonically counterfeited, and Christologically restored — at every level of creation, from the throne in Ezekiel 1 down to the household economy of the believer who is reading this post.

Watch the Wheel. See the Hub. Stand in It.

Watch the documentary. Watch Symbols of an Alien Sky. Let Talbott walk you through four million petroglyphs and the universal iconography of the cosmic wheel. Let the form sink in. Let the universality of the pattern become undeniable.

Then look at the Resilience Wheel. Same form. Different hub. Different trajectory.

Then read Ezekiel 1 again, slowly, with both wheels held in your mind. The pattern was always God’s. The archons stole the center. The Spirit, through long pastoral labor in the terminal generation, has restored the center and given the Wheel back to the Body to live by.

When the cosmic wheel finishes unraveling — when the Bowls are poured, when Planet 7X completes its work, when the archonic counterfeit collapses into its consummation — the Witness who has been standing in the Resilience Wheel will find that she has been standing in the only Wheel that was ever real. The Hub is Christ. The Hub was always Christ. The Hub will be Christ forever.

Stand in the Wheel that holds.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG.

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