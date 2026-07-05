Split composition with painterly realism. Upper half: Mount Rushmore’s four faces at dusk, warm orange sunset light on the granite, a lone silhouette at a podium below, small and distant. Lower half: Manhattan skyline at the same hour, City Hall’s neoclassical facade illuminated, Statue of Liberty distant in the harbor. Between them: a thin vertical column of light — the connective tissue and the invitation. Muted patriotic palette, no flag imagery, contemplative gravitas, closing-hour register. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 Series on the Road to the 250th American Anniversary

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

“Trust ye not in lying words, saying, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, are these.” — Jeremiah 7:4 (KJV)

Two Speeches, One Day

On July 3, 2026 — the eve of the two hundred and fiftieth Independence Day — two American speeches were delivered within hours of each other, and they pointed in opposite directions.

The first was delivered at 9:03 PM Mountain Time, at the base of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota, beneath the four faces carved into stone that is not, by treaty, ours to carve on. It was billed in advance as an “inspiring, optimistic address” answering the question “what does it mean to be an American?” The White House press secretary previewed it in those exact terms on the flight in. What was delivered was something different — a thirty-minute address structured around loyalty tests, invocations of exile against political opponents, and a promise that a certain party “will not lose an election for a hundred years.”

The second was delivered earlier the same day, from the seat behind George Washington’s actual desk at City Hall in Manhattan, by the sitting mayor of New York — a naturalized citizen born in Uganda who came to America at the age of seven. His remarks did not name the sitting president once. They named, instead, the founding ideals themselves, and closed on this sentence:

“It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it.”

Both speeches were consequential. Both were widely covered. Both were framed by their respective audiences as decisive articulations of what A250 must mean. And both, I want to argue, failed to speak in the register the moment required.

That is not a partisan claim. It is a Berean one. And it is the diagnostic I want to walk with you in this dispatch.

The First Address, Its Architecture

Let me name plainly what the first address did, working from its own transcript rather than from any partisan framing of it.

The speech opened with a theological invocation — “the birth and survival of the American nation under God is quite simply the best and most incredible thing ever to happen on this planet by human hands ever.” It grounded the nation in a shared origin story: “Americans did not bow before a king or a government, but kneelled only before Almighty God.” It named a heritage — “values, traditions, and customs transmitted over the centuries in Britain and stretching back even further to Athens, Jerusalem, and Rome.” It celebrated the settlers as “a uniquely American character, a new breed of citizen.”

Then it turned. The speaker named an enemy — “a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life.” He escalated: “Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 911.” He drew the loyalty line: “You can be loyal to Karl Marx or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

And then he named the resolution he intended: “We resolve and swear... that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish communism quickly... and send them into exile. We will send them quickly away.”

He closed with a procedural mechanism for the political finality he was invoking: eliminate the filibuster, pass the Save America Act, and “we will not lose an election for a hundred years.”

That is the architecture. Not a paraphrase of it — that is what was said, in the order it was said.

What the First Address Named Truly, and What It Did Not

I want to hold both honestly.

What the address named truly: A250 is not a routine milestone. Something has been coming undone in the American civic order for a long time — the loss of shared frame, the corrosion of common purpose, the drift of institutions from the moral universe that once grounded them. That much the address perceived correctly. And it named an American religious impulse — the sense that this nation was called into existence for something bigger than itself, that its founding presupposed God rather than incidentally acknowledged Him. That impulse is not a fabrication. It is historically real, and it is theologically defensible when handled with care.

What the address did not name — and here the diagnosis matters: the religious framing was not deployed to submit the political project to God. It was deployed to sanctify the political project as God’s project. That is not Christianity. That is a category the New Testament writers had a specific vocabulary for — the confusion of Caesar with Christ, of the empire with the kingdom, of a bloodline with the covenant. It is the same category the prophet Jeremiah was rebuking in the epigraph above: “Trust ye not in lying words, saying, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, are these.”

Judah’s leaders in Jeremiah’s day were not atheists. They were fervent believers in the divine election of their institutional religion. They believed the temple’s presence in their capital guaranteed Yahweh’s protection of the political order that housed it. Jeremiah’s answer was: the presence of Yahweh’s symbols in your political order does not sanctify your political order. It exposes it. Because when the political order breaks covenant, the symbols become witnesses against it, not shields for it.

The address at Mount Rushmore did precisely what Jeremiah warned against. It wrapped the political project in the symbols of the covenant without submitting the political project to the covenant’s actual demands — chief among them the demand that God’s people love the stranger, welcome the sojourner, refuse to make loyalty to the polity a substitute for loyalty to God, and never — under any circumstance — invoke exile against fellow citizens because of their political convictions.

The word exile has a particular resonance in the biblical canon. Exile was Yahweh’s judgment on His own covenant people for their infidelity to Him. Exile was never a political tool wielded by one faction against another. When a modern political address invokes exile against fellow citizens for the offense of political disagreement, it is not speaking in the biblical register. It is speaking against it.

The address also declared that the current political moment represents a threat “including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 911.” This framing dishonors the actual dead. The families of the men and women who died at Normandy and on the pile in Manhattan did not lose their loved ones so their sacrifice could become rhetorical currency in a domestic political speech. The scale of that historical suffering exists as a moral floor. To claim that ordinary political disagreement in 2026 exceeds it is not just historically indefensible — it is a form of speech that catechizes hearers to view their neighbors as more dangerous than the enemies who actually attacked the country.

That is the register the address occupies. It is not the register the moment required.

The Second Address, Its Architecture

Turn now to the counter-address delivered earlier the same day from City Hall in Manhattan.

The sitting mayor of New York spoke from behind George Washington’s actual desk. He was surrounded by newly naturalized citizens holding American flags. He named the founding ideals directly: “Those ideals upon which our nation was built... they are strong enough to endure any authoritarian regime, but only if we reach for them.”

He turned to what has been said about immigrants like himself: “For generation after generation, we have been told that when the world has sent its people to our shores, it has not sent its best. America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit.”

And then he named his answer: “How small they are. How weak, how unoriginal.”

He closed on the line that anchored the whole address: “It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it.”

That is the architecture. A naturalized immigrant sat behind Washington’s desk and delivered a rebuttal to nativism by embodying the founders’ actual writings — the Washington who wrote to the Hebrew Congregation of Newport in 1790 that “the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens.”

That is an important moment. It should be received as such. The counter-address was, on its own terms, a coherent and dignified answer to the nativist framing of the earlier speech.

What the Second Address Named Truly, and What It Did Not

Again, both sides of the balance.

What the counter-address named truly: The nativist framing that treats the American project as the exclusive inheritance of one bloodline, one language, one Christianized register of civil religion is a misreading of both the founders’ actual writings and the actual American civic tradition. The counter-address named that clearly. It also named — through its very staging behind Washington’s desk with newly naturalized citizens present — that the American project has always been an idea extended to those willing to be shaped by it, not a genetic estate reserved for those born inside it. That is a defensible historical claim. It is worth honoring.

What the counter-address did not name: the theological ground beneath the founding ideals it invoked.

The counter-address argued that the founding ideals are “strong enough to endure any authoritarian regime, but only if we reach for them.” That sentence is true only if the ideals themselves are grounded in something more permanent than the willingness of any given generation to “reach for them.” Because if the ideals are grounded only in civic memory and human resolve, then any generation that ceases to reach for them loses them. And the empirical record of the last twenty-five years — the same record the Free Bird montage in Part 2 of this arc was silently gathering — suggests that civic memory and human resolve alone have not, in fact, been sufficient.

The founders themselves knew this. Washington’s own farewell address named religion and morality as “indispensable supports” of political prosperity — and said in the same paragraph that “reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” Adams said the Constitution was made “only for a moral and religious people” and would be “wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” The founders’ civic project was theologically load-bearing, and they said so explicitly.

The counter-address, in its dignity and its precision, invoked the founding ideals without invoking the theological ground that made them coherent in the first place. That is not a small omission. It is the mirror-image failure of the first address — where the first address weaponized the theological grammar without submitting to it, the counter-address preserved the civic conclusion while leaving the theological premise unspoken. Both addresses, in different ways, operated on the residue of a covenantal frame neither was willing to name directly.

That is the diagnosis. And it applies to both.

Frederick Douglass Sat in Neither Chair

The counter-address closed by invoking Frederick Douglass. This was a deliberate and appropriate move. Douglass on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York, delivered “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” — one of the greatest speeches ever composed in the American register. And what Douglass did in that speech is worth naming precisely, because it is what neither July 3, 2026 speech did.

Douglass did not choose between prophetic critique and covenantal affirmation. He held both simultaneously.

He named the hypocrisy — that a nation celebrating liberty while holding four million people in chattel slavery had forfeited any easy claim on the day’s rhetoric. He was withering. He was specific. He did not spare his listeners.

And then he named the ground of hope. He called the principles of the Declaration of Independence “saving principles.” He called the Constitution a “GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT.” He believed the founding ideals were greater than the failures of the men who first wrote them — and greater precisely because those ideals were, in his reading, grounded in the moral universe Yahweh made, which is why they could sit in judgment on their own authors and still remain valid.

Douglass was doing what the biblical prophets did. He was speaking as covenant-witness against covenant-failure, from inside the covenant, holding the community to the standard the community itself claimed to accept. He did not need to choose between critique and affirmation because covenant witness is both. It names the failure. It names the standard. It calls the community back.

Neither July 3, 2026 speech did that. The first weaponized the God-language without submitting to it. The second preserved the civic conclusion without invoking the theological ground. Douglass — who did both — was invoked by the second speech as a rhetorical closer, without the second speech doing what Douglass did.

That is why the counter-address, dignified as it was, did not complete the moment either. Douglass was not a civil-religion humanist. He was a Christian abolitionist working in the biblical prophetic tradition. His work is not available to those who want to keep the conclusions and skip the premises.

The Land Beneath the First Speech

There is one more thing worth naming, because it is the darkest signal in the entire J3 event.

The first address was delivered on land seized in violation of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 — a treaty the United States signed with the Great Sioux Nation and then broke when gold was discovered in the Black Hills in 1874. The seizure was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court of the United States in United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians in 1980. The court ordered compensation. The Lakota refused the compensation, holding that the land itself was not for sale. It sits in a federal escrow account to this day, unclaimed, because the Lakota have insisted since 1980 that a stolen thing cannot be paid for. It can only be returned.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe issued a formal resolution opposing the July 3, 2026 event, citing treaty violations, the desecration of sacred sites, and the ongoing detainment of their tribal members by federal immigration authorities.

The address delivered at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2026 called it a “Marxist lie” to teach American children that the nation was built in part on stolen land.

Genesis 4:10 gives us Yahweh’s response to Cain after Cain’s murder of his brother: “The voice of thy brother’s blood crieth unto me from the ground.” That verse names a permanent principle of the biblical universe. Land bears witness. Not metaphorically. Really. Yahweh hears the ground. The ground remembers. And every polity that builds its foundational rhetoric on land seized in violation of covenant is speaking on ground that is speaking back.

This is not a partisan claim. It is a Berean one, drawn from the earliest chapters of Genesis. And it applies regardless of political affiliation. A civic-religious address that presents itself as the voice of covenantal America, delivered on land whose seizure the American legal system itself has adjudicated as illegal, on the anniversary of a treaty violation that has never been repented, is speaking in a moral universe where the ground beneath its feet is a witness against its own claims.

The address at Mount Rushmore did not name this. The counter-address at City Hall did not name it either. It did not name it because it worked in a register that could not access the vocabulary of covenant, blood-of-Abel, and land-that-cries-out. The Berean witness has to name it, because if we do not, then two competing civic-political frames will continue to argue over the surface of the ground while the ground itself testifies to a reality neither frame is willing to face.

What the Berean Witness Sees That Both Missed

Here is what neither address named, and what the Berean witness must name in this arc:

The category of “citizen” is not the ultimate category. It is a real category, and a good one within its proper limits — Paul valued his Roman citizenship and used it strategically in Acts 22 — but it is not the ultimate category. The ultimate category is covenant. And covenant does not run along bloodline, birthplace, or civic loyalty. Covenant runs along the confession that Jesus is Lord — which is another way of saying Christ is King, He reigns now, He shall reign forever.

That confession relativizes every political loyalty. It does not abolish civic responsibility — the New Testament writers consistently affirm the legitimate role of governing authorities within their proper sphere. But it prevents the confusion of civic loyalty with covenant loyalty. It refuses the sanctification of any political project as God’s project. It refuses the exile of fellow citizens for the offense of political disagreement. And it refuses the substitution of civic ideals for the theological ground that alone can sustain them.

Both July 3, 2026 speeches operated inside the confusion the Berean witness must refuse.

The first confused a bloodline with a covenant. The Berean witness knows that “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28 KJV). Bloodline theology is not covenant theology. It never has been.

The second confused civic ideals with theological ground. The Berean witness knows that ideals unmoored from Yahweh are ideals with an expiration date. The founders knew it too — they said so explicitly — and their heirs cannot preserve the fruit while denying the root indefinitely.

Both speeches operated inside the Silent Calm Before the Storm — the diagnostic frame that the WAC (America at 250) volume names as the closing-hour signature. Both spoke as though the calm were the whole situation, when the calm is precisely the storm’s warning bell. “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape” (1 Thessalonians 5:3 KJV).

Neither speech named the storm. The Berean witness must. Not to invoke fear — the closing-hour community does not walk in fear — but to invite the reader out of the frames that cannot hold, and into the covenant that can.

Bridge to Parts 2 and 3 of the Arc

Part 2 of this arc will walk a nostalgic-patriotic canon — a young man’s audio montage of the voices that shaped America, curated for the anniversary. That register sees the silence at the end of the tape truly but could not name the office of witness as a live vocation.

This dispatch, Part 1, has walked the political register — two speeches delivered on the same day, pointing in opposite directions, both operating inside frames that cannot hold. The political register sees more of the current danger than the nostalgic register does, but cannot name the covenantal ground that alone would resolve it.

Part 3 of the arc, which will follow shortly, walks a third register — the ambiguous register. A viral music video, reposted by one of the most-followed voices on the internet, embedding Q-adjacent slogans and quantum-portal imagery around a lyric that names America as “half a savior, half a liar.” That register sees the ambiguity of A250 more honestly than either of the other two. But it asks, in its closing lyric, to be told “sweet lies” — and imports occult ontology in place of the covenant frame the other two are also missing.

Three registers. Three failure modes. One answering framework.

The Cosmic Library at r3ready.com opens as the witness office. R3, RET, Mazzaroth, Israelology, WAC — these volumes exist not because the world needs more content, but because the closing-hour community needs the theological, historical, and cosmological frame pre-loaded so that when the storm arrives, the covenant community has the words already there.

Two speeches were delivered on the eve of the two hundred and fiftieth Independence Day. Neither was in the register the moment required. The office of witness is still open.

Christ is King. He reigns now. He shall reign forever.

Feliz Cuatro de Julio con retraso, hermanos y hermanas. Que la cosecha del J4 sea bendecida.

SDG · Maranatha.

— Resilienciero