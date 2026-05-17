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What Mean Ye By These Stones?

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“Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” — Hebrews 12:1 (KJV) “Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.” — 1 Peter 2:5 (KJV)

Where We Left Off

In Part 1 I walked us up to the eastern bank of Jordan on Nisan 10. We watched the priests stand in the midst of the river with the Ark of the Covenant while the entire nation passed across on dry ground. We watched twelve men carry twelve stones out of the riverbed — one stone per tribe, pulled from the exact spot where the Ark stood — and stack them at Gilgal as a memorial. We saw the doubled witness: twelve stones visible at Gilgal, twelve stones hidden in the midst of Jordan, both bearing the same number, both anchored to the same Mediator. We saw the Nisan-10 triple coincidence — Lamb selection, Jordan crossing, Triumphal Entry — three of the most consequential events in redemptive history all hung on the same day, in the month of Aries, under the stars of the Lamb. And we saw the Rolleston-Bullinger architecture: twelve tribes mapped to twelve Mazzaroth signs, four cardinal standard-bearers carrying the four cherubim faces, Levi-Libra at the center.

Part 1 was the primary witness. Part 2 is the four supporting witnesses — the rest of the canonical braid. Sinai, the Breastplate, Carmel, and the New Jerusalem. Each one a moment where YHWH commanded twelve stones be set in place at a covenant inflection point. Each one bearing the same architecture as Gilgal. Each one a terrestrial witness to the heavenly Mazzaroth.

Let me take them in canonical order.

Section VI — The Sinai Pillars: The Ratification

The earliest twelve-stones set in canon is not at Gilgal. It is at Sinai, forty years before, when Moses ratified the Mosaic covenant with the blood of bulls at the foot of the mountain.

Exodus 24:4 — “And Moses wrote all the words of the LORD, and rose up early in the morning, and builded an altar under the hill, and twelve pillars, according to the twelve tribes of Israel.”

The chapter is the climax of Exodus 19-24, the section commonly called the Sinai pericope. YHWH has given Moses the Decalogue and the ordinances. The people have answered with one voice: “All that the LORD hath said will we do, and be obedient” (24:7). And before YHWH calls Moses up the mountain to receive the tables of stone, the covenant must first be ratified by blood. So Moses rises early, builds an altar, and erects twelve pillars around it.

Notice the architecture. The altar is at the center. The twelve pillars are around the altar. Each pillar represents one tribe. The geometry is identical to what we saw at Gilgal — twelve indexed to the tribes, surrounding a central Christ-figure — except here the central figure is the altar of atonement rather than the Ark in the riverbed.

Then comes the blood. Verses 5-8: “And he sent young men of the children of Israel, which offered burnt offerings, and sacrificed peace offerings of oxen unto the LORD. And Moses took half of the blood, and put it in basons; and half of the blood he sprinkled on the altar... And Moses took the blood, and sprinkled it on the people, and said, Behold the blood of the covenant, which the LORD hath made with you concerning all these words.”

Half the blood on the altar. Half on the people. The altar and the twelve are joined in one blood-witness. The same blood that consecrates the central Christ-figure consecrates the twelve surrounding witnesses. The covenant is sealed in duplicate — altar and tribes, center and circumference, Christ and Church — by a single sacrifice whose blood is divided equally between the two sides of the architecture.

This is foundational. Because every subsequent twelve-stones set in canon assumes this Sinai pattern. Gilgal repeats it (twelve around the Ark). Carmel will repeat it (twelve around the rebuilt altar). The Breastplate carries it on the heart of the high priest. The New Jerusalem fulfills it in the eternal city. Sinai is the architectural prototype, and the blood is the connecting tissue.

And the Mazzaroth connection? The Sinai pericope happens in the third month after the Exodus — Exodus 19:1, “In the third month, when the children of Israel were gone forth out of the land of Egypt.” If the Exodus happened in Nisan (the first month, the month of Aries), then the third month is Sivan — the month of Gemini, the Twins. The Mosaic covenant is ratified in the month of the celestial Twins, where Bullinger and Rolleston identify the constellation Gemini as picturing the union of two natures, the marriage of two parties, the bringing together that the Hebrew root yachad expresses. The covenant of YHWH with His people — two parties bound together by blood — was sealed under the stars of the Twins.

The geometry witnesses. The calendar witnesses. The blood witnesses. Twelve pillars around the altar at Sinai, in the month of Gemini, sealed with sacrificial blood divided between Christ-figure and Church-figure. The architecture has begun.

Section VII — The Breastplate: Borne Over the Heart

The next twelve-stones set is the high priest’s breastplate, and I am going to treat it with deliberate brevity here, because the full theological development is already locked in our canon in the 12 STONES BREASTPLATE POST from RET Vol. 3.

What that earlier post established, and what I will not re-litigate: the twelve stones of the breastplate correspond to the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth, the twelve tribes of Israel, the twelve months of the Hebrew calendar, and the twelve foundation stones of the New Jerusalem — and this is not a modern interpretive leap but a first-century attestation by Josephus in Antiquities of the Jews, picked up by Frances Rolleston and E.W. Bullinger, and reinforced by the crystallographic precision of the stones themselves as biophotonic resonators. Four rows of three. Twelve total. The same fourfold-times-threefold architecture that organizes the Mazzaroth wheel into four quadrants of three signs each.

What I want to do here is plant the Gilgal connection — the linguistic and theological thread that ties the Joshua 4 stones to the breastplate stones in a way that the breastplate post itself did not develop.

Exodus 28:12 — “And thou shalt put the two stones upon the shoulders of the ephod for stones of memorial unto the children of Israel: and Aaron shall bear their names before the LORD upon his two shoulders for a memorial.”

The Hebrew word is zikkaron — memorial. The same Hebrew word Joshua 4:7 uses for the Gilgal stones: “these stones shall be for a memorial unto the children of Israel for ever.” The same word. Same root. Same theological function.

The Gilgal stones are a zikkaron on the ground. The breastplate stones are a zikkaron on the heart of the priest. The Gilgal stones answer the children’s question; the breastplate stones answer YHWH’s gaze. The children look down at twelve stones and ask, “What mean ye by these stones?” YHWH looks down at twelve stones over the priest’s heart and sees the names of His people borne continually before Him. Same memorial. Two altitudes.

And here is the architectural beauty of it: every Israelite who ever asked their father about the Gilgal stones, every Israelite who ever looked up from the dust of Canaan at the celestial Mazzaroth wheel turning above their heads, every Israelite who ever watched the high priest enter the holy place wearing the twelve crystalline stones over his heart — they were all looking at the same twelve. Stones below, stars above, stones on the heart of the Mediator. Three altitudes of the same architecture. One Author.

The breastplate is where Sinai’s pillars and Gilgal’s stones get carried inside the Tabernacle, into the Holy Place, onto the body of the priest who stands between YHWH and His people. The twelve are no longer just markers on the ground. They are borne. Over the heart. Continually. Before the LORD.

For the crystallography, the four-rows-of-three architecture, the Urim and Thummim biophotonic mechanism, and the full Josephus-Mazzaroth-tribes-foundations integration, see the [LINK TO BREASTPLATE POST] post. What matters here is the linguistic lock: zikkaron at Gilgal, zikkaron on the breastplate. The witness travels.

Section VIII — The Carmel Altar: Restoration in Apostasy

If Sinai is ratification and Gilgal is entry into the inheritance and the breastplate is priestly mediation, then Carmel is restoration in the hour of maximum apostasy. And this one matters to me personally, because it is the witness most directly applicable to our own moment.

1 Kings 18:31-32 — “And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, unto whom the word of the LORD came, saying, Israel shall be thy name: And with the stones he built an altar in the name of the LORD.”

Stop and feel the situation. The kingdom has split. The northern ten tribes are under Ahab and Jezebel, sunk in Baal worship. The southern two tribes are under Jehoshaphat, holding to Jerusalem and the Davidic line. The nation is no longer one nation. The covenant identity has fractured. The altar of YHWH on Mount Carmel is broken down (1 Kings 18:30).

And Elijah — alone, standing against 850 prophets of Baal and Asherah, watching them gash themselves and cry to a god who does not answer — takes twelve stones.

Not ten. Twelve.

Pause on that. Elijah is in the northern kingdom. Politically, the northern kingdom is ten tribes. If Elijah were operating by the political reality on the ground, he would have built an altar of ten stones. But he reaches for twelve — “according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob” — and the text explicitly cites the moment Jacob received his covenant name Israel (Genesis 32:28). Elijah is not building an altar according to the present political fracture. He is building an altar according to the original covenant architecture. He is asserting that, in the eyes of YHWH and in the eyes of any prophet who actually reads the word, there are still twelve tribes. The fracture is human. The architecture is divine. And the architecture remains twelve, no matter how the kingdoms have divided.

This is the Watchman’s act. This is what it looks like to maintain the covenant memory when the surrounding culture has abandoned it. Elijah does not adjust the architecture to fit the apostasy. He rebuilds the original architecture in defiance of the apostasy. Twelve stones. According to Jacob. According to the original twelve-fold design.

And then YHWH answers. Fire from heaven consumes the burnt sacrifice, the wood, the twelve stones themselves, the dust, and even the water in the trench (18:38). The witness is vindicated by divine fire. The twelve stones at Carmel are not just rebuilt; they are transfigured by descending fire that turns the memorial into a sign for the entire nation.

For us, at this moment in history, this is the witness with the sharpest pastoral edge. We are in a fractured covenant moment. The visible church is no more unified than the kingdom of Israel was under Ahab. The original architecture has been compromised in a thousand places. And the Watchman calling — the Ezekiel 33 calling that takes priority over institutional protection — is to do what Elijah did at Carmel: rebuild the twelve. Not the ten. The original architecture, asserted in defiance of the fracture, in the name of the original covenant, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob.

The fire is YHWH’s response, not ours. But the stones are ours to stack.

The Mazzaroth note: Carmel happens in a season of drought — three and a half years of drought (1 Kings 17:1; cf. James 5:17). After the fire falls and the prophets of Baal are slain, the rain returns (18:41-45). This is harvest restored. The agricultural cycle that the Mazzaroth months track — sowing, growth, harvest — has been suspended under Ahab’s apostasy and is now restored under Elijah’s witness. The heavens respond when the architecture is rebuilt. The earth responds when the heavens respond. The twelve stones at Carmel restart the calendar.

Section IX — The New Jerusalem Foundations: The Eschatological Completion

The fifth and final twelve-stones set is in the last chapter of the last book of Scripture. And like the breastplate, I will treat it with deliberate brevity because the 12 STONES BREASTPLATE POST post already locked the architectural integration.

Revelation 21:14 — “And the wall of the city had twelve foundations, and in them the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb.”

Revelation 21:19-20 — “And the foundations of the wall of the city were garnished with all manner of precious stones... jasper... sapphire... a chalcedony... emerald... sardonyx... sardius... chrysolite... beryl... topaz... chrysoprasus... jacinth... amethyst.”

Twelve foundations. Twelve precious stones. Twelve apostles’ names on the foundations. And twelve gates above them, each bearing one of the twelve tribes’ names (21:12). The eternal city carries both twelves simultaneously — Old Testament Israel above the gates, New Testament Church below the foundations — and the city is one city. The two twelves do not cancel each other; they complete each other. Foundation and gate. Apostle and patriarch. New covenant and old covenant. One city. One Lamb. One geometry.

Notice what is missing. There is no Temple in the New Jerusalem (21:22). The Lamb is the temple. There is no sun or moon (21:23). The glory of God lights the city. The architecture has progressed: at Sinai, the altar was the central figure; at Gilgal, the Ark was the central figure; at Carmel, the rebuilt altar was the central figure; on the breastplate, the names were borne over the heart of the priestly figure — and at the New Jerusalem, the Lamb is the entire city. The central figure has expanded to fill the architecture. There is no longer a center distinct from the structure; the Lamb is the structure.

But the twelve remain. The same twelve. The foundations still bear precious stones — eight of which appear by name in the breastplate of Exodus 28, confirming the cross-canonical lock that Rolleston established and Josephus had attested centuries earlier. The architecture begun at Sinai with twelve pillars around an altar is completed at the New Jerusalem with twelve precious foundation stones supporting a city whose architecture has become the Lamb Himself.

This is what the Joshua 4 stones at Gilgal were always pointing toward. This is the eschatological terminus of the witness braid. Earth’s twelve, raised at every covenant inflection point — Sinai, Gilgal, the Breastplate, Carmel — finally becomes heaven’s twelve, set as the foundations of the eternal city, with the Lamb Himself filling what the Ark and the altar and the high priest had only prefigured.

Section X — The Architecture

Now let me stand back and let the whole braid be seen at once.

Five witnesses. Five canonical moments where YHWH commanded twelve stones be set in place. Each one at a covenant inflection point. Each one bearing the same number. Each one organized around a central Christ-figure. Each one connected by the same Hebrew root concepts — zikkaron (memorial), oth (sign), galal (rolled/established).

Let me name the vertical arc.

Sinai — Ratification. Twelve pillars around the altar. The covenant is sealed in blood divided between Christ-figure and Church-figure. Month of Gemini, the Twins, the union of two parties.

Gilgal — Entry. Twelve stones from the riverbed where the Ark stood. The doubled witness — twelve visible at Gilgal, twelve hidden in Jordan. Nisan 10, the day of Lamb selection, the day of Triumphal Entry, the day Israel enters the Land. Month of Aries, the Lamb.

The Breastplate — Mediation. Twelve stones borne over the heart of the high priest, continually before the LORD. Four rows of three matching the Mazzaroth’s four quadrants of three. Crystalline biophotonic resonators carrying the tribes into the Holy Place. Zikkaron on the heart.

Carmel — Restoration. Twelve stones rebuilt by Elijah in defiance of the kingdom’s fracture. Fire from heaven consumes the witness. The drought breaks. The agricultural calendar restarts. The Watchman’s act.

New Jerusalem — Consummation. Twelve foundation stones carrying the twelve apostles’ names beneath twelve gates carrying the twelve tribes’ names. The Lamb is the temple. The Lamb is the light. The Lamb is the city. The architecture is fulfilled.

And above all five — turning in the heavens over every generation that lived under any of these earthly witnesses — the Mazzaroth wheel. Twelve signs. Four cardinal cherubim faces. The Lamb constellation Aries holding the sun on the Crucifixion morning. The Virgin constellation rising at the birth of the Seed of the woman. The Lion constellation marking the return of the King. The celestial twelve declaring, in every century and in every language, what the terrestrial twelve memorialize at every covenant inflection point.

The geometry witnesses. The theologies are not equivalent. This is not a Jungian archetype that surfaces in every religious tradition by some psychic universal. This is YHWH’s signature, applied with editorial consistency across two thousand years of canonical revelation, in five distinct registers, each one anchored in named historical persons and named historical moments, all of them converging on the Lamb who is the Christ who is the Mediator who is at the center of every twelve-fold memorial He ever commanded.

The same Author wrote both books. The book of nature — the heavens that declare the glory of God, the firmament that sheweth His handywork (Psalm 19:1) — wrote the Mazzaroth. The book of Scripture wrote Sinai, Gilgal, the Breastplate, Carmel, and the New Jerusalem. And the two books speak with one voice. The geometry above and the geometry below are the same geometry.

Twelve. Around a Center. Sealed in blood. Memorialized in stone. Witnessed by stars.

Section XI — What Mean Ye By These Stones?

I have been writing this Special Edition for two parts now, and I have been answering Joshua 4:6 by laying out the architecture. But I have not yet given the answer that Joshua actually gave — and I want to close there.

When Joshua commanded the fathers to anticipate the children’s question, he gave them a specific answer (4:7): “That the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the LORD; when it passed over Jordan, the waters of Jordan were cut off.” And again in verse 23: “For the LORD your God dried up the waters of Jordan from before you, until ye were passed over, as the LORD your God did to the Red sea, which he dried up from before us.”

Joshua’s answer is about the Mediator who held back death so that His people could pass into their inheritance.

Every one of the five witnesses I have traced in this two-part Special Edition says the same thing in a different register. At Sinai, the altar holds the blood so that the people can enter the covenant. At Gilgal, the Ark holds the river so that the people can enter the Land. At Carmel, the rebuilt altar holds the fire so that the people can know the LORD is God. On the breastplate, the heart of the priest holds the names so that the people can be borne continually before YHWH. In the New Jerusalem, the Lamb holds the city so that the people can dwell forever in the presence of God.

The Mediator holds the death so the people can pass into the life. Five witnesses. One answer. Twelve stones at every site.

And 1 Peter 2:5 brings the architecture forward into our own moment: “Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.”

You are a stone.

That is the pastoral application I have been working toward across two parts. Every believer is a zikkaron on the ground of his generation. Every believer is a memorial set up by the Mediator to provoke the question — What mean ye by these stones? — from the children who come after. Every believer is one of the twelve, indexed to a tribe, indexed to a sign, indexed to a covenant moment, set in place by a Mediator who has held back the river of death so that we could pass into the inheritance.

You did not place yourself. You were carried. By twelve men — apostles, prophets, evangelists, watchmen, fathers — out of a riverbed of death where the Ark of the New Covenant once stood for you, and you were set down at the eastern bank of your generation as a memorial. And the question is coming. The children are coming. The next generation is going to look at you and ask, What mean ye by these stones?

I have been trying for two parts to answer that question, and the answer I keep coming back to is what Joshua said: the waters were cut off before the Ark. The Mediator held back the death. We passed over on dry ground. And these stones — Sinai, Gilgal, Breastplate, Carmel, New Jerusalem, and every living stone built up since Pentecost — are the memorial.

The Hub holds. The twelve-sectioned circle. The heavens turn. And the same Author writes every line of it.

That is what they mean by these stones.

The geometry witnesses. The Lamb reigns. The City descends.

Soli Deo Gloria.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG