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What Mean Ye By These Stones?

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“That this may be a sign among you, that when your children ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean ye by these stones? Then ye shall answer them, That the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the LORD; when it passed over Jordan, the waters of Jordan were cut off: and these stones shall be for a memorial unto the children of Israel for ever.” — Joshua 4:6-7 (KJV)

The Question a Father Must Be Ready to Answer

I have been thinking about stones.

Not the stones of a wall or a foundation, not the stones a child collects in a pocket on a summer afternoon. The stones a man pulled out of a riverbed because YHWH commanded him to. Twelve of them. One for each tribe. Hauled on twelve shoulders up the eastern bank of Jordan and stacked at a place that would become known by a word that means to roll — Gilgal.

The Author of those stones knew that a day would come when a son would stand beside them, look up at his father, and ask the question that every memorial is built to provoke: What mean ye by these stones?

Joshua 4:6 is one of the most pastoral verses in the Old Testament. It is YHWH, speaking through Joshua, anticipating that a generation would arise who had not crossed Jordan, who had not seen the waters heap up, who had not watched the priests stand on dry ground in the middle of a riverbed while a nation walked past them. And He commanded that twelve stones be set up specifically so that the children of that future generation would ask. The stones existed to provoke the question. The fathers existed to answer it.

I want to answer it.

Not just for the Joshua 4 stones — though those are the primary witness this Special Edition will trace. But for every set of twelve stones in the canon. Because there are five of them. Five distinct moments in redemptive history where YHWH commanded that twelve stones be set in place as a memorial — and when you stand back far enough to see all five at once, you realize that the Author of the stones is the same Author who wrote the Mazzaroth in the sky. The same twelve. The same architecture. Earth bearing witness to heaven.

This is Part 1 of a two-part Special Edition. Part 1 stays in Joshua 4 — the primary witness, the calendrical anchor, the Mazzaroth lock. Part 2 will treat the four supporting witnesses (Sinai, Carmel, the Breastplate, and the New Jerusalem foundations) and bring the full architecture together. The breastplate and the New Jerusalem foundations are already locked in our canon from the 12 STONES BREASTPLATE POST in RET Vol. 3; this Special Edition extends that architectural principle into the terrestrial-historical record of Israel’s covenant journey.

So: what mean ye by these stones?

Section I — The Sky Above Gilgal

Before I get to the stones on the ground, I want to put us in the sky above them. Because the date matters.

Joshua 4:19 gives us the day. “And the people came up out of Jordan on the tenth day of the first month, and encamped in Gilgal.” The tenth day. Of the first month. Nisan 10.

Now hold that date in your mind, because I am about to layer three things on top of it that the average Bible reader has never connected.

First layer: Nisan 10 is the Lamb selection day. Exodus 12:3 is the foundational Passover instruction: “In the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb.” Forty years before Joshua 4, when YHWH was about to deliver Israel out of Egypt, He commanded that on Nisan 10 every household select its lamb. The lamb was to be kept four days, inspected for blemish, and then slain on Nisan 14 at twilight. Nisan 10 is the day the lamb is chosen. Nisan 14 is the day the lamb is slain.

Second layer: Nisan 10 is Jordan crossing day. Joshua 4:19 places the crossing and the setting up of the twelve stones precisely on Nisan 10. Israel enters the Promised Land on the same day every Israelite household had been commanded to set apart its Passover lamb. The first generation crossed the Red Sea on the back of the Passover; the second generation crosses the Jordan on the very day the Passover lamb is selected. Four days later, on Nisan 14, they will celebrate the first Passover ever kept in the Land (Joshua 5:10-11). The calendar is preaching.

Third layer: Nisan 10 is Palm Sunday. When Christ rode into Jerusalem on a colt, the foal of an ass, fulfilling Zechariah 9:9 to the letter, it was Nisan 10 — the same day Israel had been commanded to select the Passover lamb. The Lamb of God was being publicly presented for inspection. Four days later, on Nisan 14, He would be slain. The Triumphal Entry is not a coronation parade. It is a Lamb-selection ceremony. Christ was offering Himself for inspection on the exact day the Mosaic calendar required.

The same day. Three times. Across redemptive history.

Exodus 12:3 — Every household selects its lamb on Nisan 10.

Joshua 4:19 — Israel crosses Jordan and sets up twelve memorial stones on Nisan 10.

The Triumphal Entry — Christ presents Himself as the Lamb of God on Nisan 10.

This is not coincidence. This is composition.

And here is where the Mazzaroth comes in. Because Nisan is the month of Aries — the Lamb. The Hebrew name for the constellation Aries is Taleh, “the Lamb sent forth.” The ancient Akkadians called it Baraziggar, which Kennedy translates as “the Altar” or “the Sacrifice of Making Right.” The Latin Aries means “the Lamb,” “the Chief,” “the Head.” In the time of the Exodus, the spring equinox had receded into the sign of Aries, and Bullinger demonstrated — drawing on Frances Rolleston’s earlier work — that on the 14th of Nisan in the year of the Crucifixion, the sun stood at the very stars of Aries that bear the names El Nath (the pierced, the slain) and Al Sheratan (the bruised, the wounded). The Lamb of God was crucified under the stars of the Lamb constellation, on the day of the Passover, in the month of Aries.

But notice what Bullinger and Rolleston established and what they did not extend. They locked Aries-Nisan-14-Crucifixion. They did not push back four days to Nisan 10. They did not connect the Joshua 4 crossing to the Aries Lamb-selection day. That connection — the Nisan-10 triple coincidence as a Mazzaroth witness — is what this Special Edition is laying down.

When Joshua led Israel across Jordan on Nisan 10, they were entering the Land in the month of the Lamb, on the day the Lamb is chosen, under the stars of the Lamb constellation. The twelve stones they pulled out of the riverbed and set up at Gilgal were placed in the heavenly territory of Aries, by the twelve tribes whose father Jacob had blessed with a twelvefold prophecy that mapped to the twelve signs, at the precise calendar moment that prefigured both the Mosaic Passover and the Triumphal Entry of Christ.

The sky was not silent above Gilgal. The sky was signing.

Section II — The Story of the Stones

Now let me bring us down from the heavens to the riverbed. Because the narrative of Joshua 3-4 is one of the most architecturally precise passages in the Old Testament, and most readers blow through it without seeing the structure.

Israel is camped at Shittim, on the east bank of Jordan, looking across into Canaan. The Jordan is at flood stage — chapter 3 verse 15 specifies that “Jordan overfloweth all his banks all the time of harvest.” This is not a gentle creek they need to ford. This is a swollen barrier the width of which the text describes as needing about a thousand yards of clearance for the people.

YHWH gives Joshua the instructions in three movements.

First movement: the Ark goes ahead. “When ye see the ark of the covenant of the LORD your God, and the priests the Levites bearing it, then ye shall remove from your place, and go after it” (Joshua 3:3). The Ark is the mercy seat. The Ark carries the tables of the covenant, Aaron’s rod that budded, and the pot of manna. The Ark is the visible token of YHWH’s presence with His people. And the Ark goes first — into the river, into the flood, into the place where death waits.

The priests step into the water. The text is careful: “as the feet of the priests that bare the ark were dipped in the brim of the water” (3:15), the waters that came down from above stood and rose up upon a heap. The miracle does not happen before the priests step in. It happens when they step in. Faith precedes the parting.

Second movement: the priests stand in the midst. Joshua 3:17 — “And the priests that bare the ark of the covenant of the LORD stood firm on dry ground in the midst of Jordan, and all the Israelites passed over on dry ground.” Let that picture settle. The Ark — the mercy seat, the Christ-figure of the Tabernacle — is standing in the middle of the Jordan, in the place where the waters would otherwise be at full flood, holding the riverbed dry while the entire nation walks past.

The Mediator is in the midst. The people pass around the Mediator. This is your Hub-Christ logic, but enacted physically, on the ground, in real time, by real priests carrying a real Ark across a real river. The Resilience Wheel that I have been preaching for years is not a clever model I invented. It is the structure YHWH built into the crossing of Jordan. Christ at the Hub. The twelve tribes circling around Him as they pass into their inheritance.

Third movement: the twelve stones. And here is where Joshua 4 opens. “Take you twelve men out of the people, out of every tribe a man, and command ye them, saying, Take you hence out of the midst of Jordan, out of the place where the priests’ feet stood firm, twelve stones, and ye shall carry them over with you, and leave them in the lodging place, where ye shall lodge this night” (Joshua 4:2-3).

Twelve men. Twelve stones. One man per tribe. Each stone pulled from the exact place where the Ark stood — the place where Christ-in-figure had held back the waters of death so that the people could pass. The stones come from under the feet of the Mediator. They are stones that touched the dry ground beneath the Ark.

And then the text does something most readers miss. Joshua 4:9 says: “And Joshua set up twelve stones in the midst of Jordan, in the place where the feet of the priests which bare the ark of the covenant stood: and they are there unto this day.”

Two sets of twelve stones. Not one.

The twelve stones the men carried out get stacked at Gilgal — the visible memorial, the one the children will see and ask about. But Joshua also sets up twelve stones in the midst of Jordan, in the very spot where the Ark stood, and the text says they are there unto this day — meaning at the time of the writing of the book, the second set of stones was still down there, submerged under the waters of Jordan, marking the spot where the Mediator had held back the flood.

Two witnesses. One visible to the eye on dry land. One hidden beneath the water. Both bearing the same number — twelve. Both anchored to the same event — the crossing. Both pointing to the same Mediator — the Ark, Christ in figure.

The Mosaic principle from Deuteronomy 19:15 is that every matter shall be established by two or three witnesses. YHWH did not give Israel one set of twelve stones at Jordan. He gave them two. The crossing was witnessed in duplicate. Earth above the water and earth beneath the water both bore the same memorial number.

This will matter when we get to Part 2 and look at the other twelve-stones sets across the canon. Because none of them are isolated. Each one is a witness, and the witnesses converge.

But before I leave Joshua 4 and move into the Scripture anchors, I want to draw one more line. Because Gilgal is not just a stack of stones. Gilgal is the threshold of the inheritance — and what happens there in the four days between the crossing and the first Passover in the Land is its own architectural sermon.

On Nisan 10, the people cross and the stones are stacked (Joshua 4:19). Joshua 5 then tells us four things happen in rapid succession at Gilgal. First, all the males born in the wilderness are circumcised (5:2-8) — the covenant sign restored after forty years of suspension. Second, YHWH declares that the reproach of Egypt is rolled away, and the place takes its name from that rolling — galal, Gilgal (5:9). Third, on Nisan 14 — four days after the crossing — Israel keeps the Passover in the plains of Jericho (5:10). Fourth, on Nisan 15 the manna ceases and Israel eats the old corn of the Land (5:11-12).

Four days. Nisan 10 to Nisan 14. The exact span between the Lamb-selection day and the Lamb-slaying day in Exodus 12. The exact span between the Triumphal Entry and the Crucifixion. The crossing of Jordan, the stacking of the stones, the renewal of circumcision, the rolling away of reproach, the keeping of Passover, and the ceasing of the manna are all compressed into a single calendrical week that mirrors Holy Week itself.

Gilgal is not just where the stones are. Gilgal is where the threshold pattern of the entire redemptive arc gets enacted in microcosm. Twelve stones on the ground, the Mediator in the midst, the covenant sign restored, the reproach rolled away, the Passover kept, and the wilderness provision ended. If you wanted to preach the gospel in geography, you could not do better than Gilgal.

Section III — The Twelve Tribes and the Twelve Signs

Now I have to slow down and do something carefully, because this is where the Mazzaroth architecture locks in for real.

Each of the twelve stones at Gilgal was carried by one man from one tribe (Joshua 4:2, 4). The text is explicit. Twelve tribes, twelve men, twelve stones — one of each, in correspondence. The stones are not interchangeable. They are tribally indexed. When the pile at Gilgal is complete, the full nation of Israel is architecturally present in stone form, with each tribe contributing exactly one unit to the memorial.

And here is where the work of Frances Rolleston (1862) and E.W. Bullinger (1893) becomes load-bearing — though the foundation actually goes back farther, to the first-century Jewish historian Josephus, who already attested in Antiquities of the Jews that the twelve stones of the high priest’s breastplate corresponded to the twelve signs of the zodiac and the twelve months of the year. Rolleston and Bullinger took Josephus’s lock and extended it to the tribal banners themselves: each of the twelve sons of Jacob, in his patriarchal blessing in Genesis 49 and in his encampment around the Tabernacle in Numbers 2, was assigned a sign of the Mazzaroth.

Bullinger’s mapping, drawing on Rolleston as his explicit source, lays out the camp of Israel against the celestial circle:

East (the front of the Tabernacle, the direction of the rising sun): Issachar (Cancer), Judah (Leo), Zebulon (Virgo)

South : Simeon (Pisces), Reuben (Aquarius), Gad (Aries)

West : Ephraim and Manasseh (Taurus — the two horns of the Bull), Benjamin (Gemini)

North : Dan (Scorpio — represented by the Eagle in the cherubim of Ezekiel 1 and Revelation 4, the eagle being the scorpion’s traditional enemy), Asher (Sagittarius), Naphtali (Capricornus)

Center: Levi (Libra — for Levi held no inheritance but kept “the balance of the Sanctuary,” and the brazen altar of atonement stood at the center of the camp)

The four bolded names — Judah, Reuben, Ephraim, and Dan — are the four standard-bearers of the camp. Their signs are the four cardinal Mazzaroth signs: Leo (East), Aquarius (South), Taurus (West), Scorpio-as-Eagle (North). These are precisely the four faces of the cherubim in Ezekiel 1:10 — the face of a man (Aquarius/Reuben), the face of a lion (Leo/Judah), the face of an ox (Taurus/Ephraim), and the face of an eagle (Scorpio-Eagle/Dan). The Polarity Cross of the Mazzaroth and the standard-bearers of the camp of Israel and the four faces of the living creatures around the throne of YHWH are all the same architecture, expressed in three different media.

Now bring that mapping back to Gilgal.

When the twelve men of Joshua 4 stack their twelve stones, they are not just stacking generic memorial markers. They are setting up a terrestrial memorial in which each stone represents one tribe — and each tribe carries one Mazzaroth sign. The full celestial zodiac is, in that moment, embodied in stone on the eastern bank of Jordan. The Mazzaroth wheel that the patriarch Jacob saw prophetically in Joseph’s dream of the sun, moon, and eleven stars bowing down (Genesis 37:9 — eleven stars, plus Joseph as the twelfth) is now physically present at Gilgal, one stone per sign.

This is why the question Joshua commands the fathers to anticipate — What mean ye by these stones? — is theologically inexhaustible. Because the answer Joshua gives in the immediate context (4:7) is the minimum answer: “the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark.” That is true. But it is not the only true thing about the stones. The fuller answer — the one the children’s children would need centuries to grow into — is that the stones at Gilgal carry the same twelve-fold architecture as the stars above their heads, the tribes encamped around the Tabernacle, the names on the high priest’s breastplate, and the foundations of the city Abraham looked for whose builder and maker is God.

The geometry witnesses. And in Joshua 4, the geometry is twelve.

Section IV — The Scripture: Three KJV Anchors

I want to plant three KJV anchors before I close Part 1, so that the architecture of the Joshua 4 stones is grounded in the text itself and not in commentary.

First anchor — Joshua 4:5-7. “And Joshua said unto them, Pass over before the ark of the LORD your God into the midst of Jordan, and take ye up every man of you a stone upon his shoulder, according unto the number of the tribes of the children of Israel: That this may be a sign among you, that when your children ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean ye by these stones? Then ye shall answer them, That the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the LORD; when it passed over Jordan, the waters of Jordan were cut off: and these stones shall be for a memorial unto the children of Israel for ever.”

The text uses the word sign (Hebrew oth) — the same word Genesis 1:14 uses when YHWH establishes the stars “for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” This is not a translation accident. The stones at Gilgal are signs in the same Hebrew vocabulary that the stars in the Mazzaroth are signs. The terrestrial memorial and the celestial memorial share a noun.

And the text uses the word memorial (Hebrew zikkaron) — the same word Exodus 28:12 uses for the onyx stones on the shoulders of the high priest, on which the names of the twelve tribes were engraved. “And thou shalt put the two stones upon the shoulders of the ephod for stones of memorial unto the children of Israel: and Aaron shall bear their names before the LORD upon his two shoulders for a memorial.” Same Hebrew word. The Gilgal stones and the breastplate stones are linguistically twinned in the text itself.

Second anchor — Joshua 4:19-24. “And the people came up out of Jordan on the tenth day of the first month, and encamped in Gilgal, in the east border of Jericho. And those twelve stones, which they took out of Jordan, did Joshua pitch in Gilgal. And he spake unto the children of Israel, saying, When your children shall ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean these stones? Then ye shall let your children know, saying, Israel came over this Jordan on dry land. For the LORD your God dried up the waters of Jordan from before you, until ye were passed over, as the LORD your God did to the Red sea, which he dried up from before us, until we were gone over: That all the people of the earth might know the hand of the LORD, that it is mighty: that ye might fear the LORD your God for ever.”

The Nisan 10 date is locked in verse 19. The Red Sea parallel is locked in verse 23 — Joshua explicitly ties the Jordan crossing to the Exodus deliverance. Two generations, two waters parted, two memorial moments. And the purpose statement in verse 24 is universal: “that all the people of the earth might know the hand of the LORD.” The stones are not parochial. They are a witness to the nations.

Third anchor — Joshua 5:9. “And the LORD said unto Joshua, This day have I rolled away the reproach of Egypt from off you. Wherefore the name of the place is called Gilgal unto this day.”

Gilgal comes from galal — to roll. The reproach of Egypt is rolled away. The name of the place is rolled forward into Israel’s memory. The stones are stacked in a circle of twelve — for the only sensible arrangement of twelve memorial stones is in a ring, the same shape the celestial Mazzaroth traces across the sky.

The terrestrial twelve mirror the celestial twelve. The geometry is not subtle. It is the same geometry, in two media.

Section V — Bridge to Part 2

I am closing Part 1 here so that the Nisan-10 lock, the Mediator-in-the-midst architecture, the doubled witness of the two stone-sets, and the Mazzaroth-Aries calendrical anchor have room to breathe before we move to the other four witnesses.

What Part 2 will do is take this same architecture and walk it forward across the canon. The Sinai pillars (Exodus 24:4) ratify the covenant at the foot of the mountain. The breastplate (Exodus 28) carries the twelve over the heart of the high priest — and as we have already shown in the RET Vol. 3 - 12 STONES BREASTPLATE POST post, that breastplate is a crystallographic map of the same twelve-fold architecture that the Mazzaroth declares. The Carmel altar (1 Kings 18:31-32) is twelve stones rebuilt by Elijah at the moment of maximum national apostasy. The New Jerusalem foundations (Revelation 21:14, 19-20) carry the same twelve stones into the eternal state. Five witnesses across the canon. Five distinct redemptive-historical moments. One architectural Author.

And in every set, the same number — twelve. And in every set, the same hidden geometry — twelve mapped to the tribes, and the tribes mapped to the signs, per the work that Rolleston laid down in 1862 and Bullinger transmitted in 1893 and the first-century Josephus had already attested. The earth bears witness to the heavens, and the heavens declare what the earth memorializes. The same Author wrote both books.

Until then, leave the Joshua 4 stones standing where Joshua stacked them. Twelve at Gilgal where the children would see them and ask the question. Twelve in the midst of Jordan, hidden under the waters, where only YHWH and the rolled-back river remember. The Ark in the middle. The Mediator holding back death so His people could walk across into their inheritance.

That is what they mean by these stones.

For now.

Part 2 follows.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG