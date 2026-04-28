R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Volume 3: The Seven Bowls Current Events Series resilienciero.substack.com

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“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” — Revelation 22:13 (KJV)

In a previous post in this series — The Ancient Directive That Never Stopped: Nimrod, the Iraq Invasion, and the Four Witnesses Who Cannot All Be Wrong — we documented Rob Skiba’s forensic identification of what he called the Omega Plan: the occult agenda hidden inside the 2003 Iraq invasion, the retrieval of Nimrod’s genetic material, and the ancient directive to resurrect the world’s first Antichrist as its last.

Skiba named his discovery well. The word Omega — the last letter of the Greek alphabet, the symbol of ending and culmination — is the precise word Scripture uses for the returning Christ: “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end” (Revelation 22:13 KJV). The enemy does not create. He counterfeits. And whatever God names as His own, the adversary immediately attempts to claim for himself.

The Omega has been named three times in three radically different contexts across the past century. One naming was a warning. One was a deception. One was a battle cry.

This post examines all three — and shows why the convergence matters enormously for the R3 reader standing watch in 2026.

The First Naming: Teilhard’s Counterfeit Omega

Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881–1955) was a French Jesuit priest, trained paleontologist, and visionary philosopher who spent his career attempting to fuse Christian theology with Darwinian evolution into a single grand cosmological framework. His two most famous concepts — the Noosphere and the Omega Point — have quietly become among the most influential ideas in the Western world, embedded in the philosophical foundations of transhumanism, the New Age movement, the Vatican’s current theological direction, and the Silicon Valley AI agenda simultaneously.

Understanding Teilhard is not optional for the serious watchman. He is the intellectual architect of the counterfeit Omega — and his ideas are currently being used to build the very system the Bowl judgments are designed to dismantle.

The Noosphere

Teilhard proposed that the Earth is surrounded by three spheres: the geosphere (rock and matter), the biosphere (living organisms), and an emerging third sphere he called the noosphere — the sphere of human collective thought, culture, language, and consciousness. As the biosphere produced life from matter, Teilhard argued, the noosphere would produce something beyond individual human intelligence: a unified planetary mind, a global brain, a collective consciousness that would eventually converge into a single point.

The diagram in Shelli Renee Joye’s Teilhard’s Hyperphysics — a contemporary academic treatment of Teilhard’s framework — depicts this precisely: the cosmic and human dimensions converging through the noosphere toward the Centric and Christic, with the Omega Point marked at the apex with the Greek symbol Ω.

The R3 reader will immediately recognize what Teilhard was describing fifty years before it existed: the internet. The global digital communications network that now links quadrillions of human neurons around the earth is, in Teilhard’s framework, the early skeleton of the noosphere — the infrastructure through which planetary collective consciousness is forming. And the Mercury domain — the Five-Layer Stack (SRI → Maxwell → Campbell → PROMIS → Epstein) — is the captured infrastructure through which that noosphere is being controlled.

The Omega Point

At the apex of this evolutionary process, Teilhard placed what he called the Omega Point — the moment at which the noosphere reaches maximum integration and all human consciousness converges into a unified whole. He identified this Omega Point with Christ — specifically with what he called the Cosmic Christ, the divine attractor toward which all evolution is moving.

Here is where the counterfeit becomes most dangerous — because it sounds almost right.

Teilhard was not describing the biblical Second Advent. He was describing something categorically different: an evolutionary process in which humanity transforms itself into divinity through technological and psychic convergence, with Christ functioning not as the returning King but as the impersonal telos of cosmic evolution. The Cosmic Christ of Teilhard is not the Jesus of Scripture who died for sins, rose bodily from the dead, and is returning in glory to judge the living and the dead. The Cosmic Christ is a process — an emergent property of the noosphere’s increasing complexity — that humanity collectively becomes as it evolves beyond its biological limitations.

This is not Christianity. It is Gnosticism dressed in Christian vocabulary — the oldest heresy, repackaged in evolutionary language, filtered through a Jesuit intellectual framework, and now positioned as the theological foundation of the coming one-world religion.

The evidence of its institutional capture is unmistakable. The word transhumanizing was first introduced by Teilhard in 1949. His friend Julian Huxley — brother of Aldous Huxley, author of Brave New World, and president of the British Eugenics Society — coined the word transhumanism directly from Teilhard’s framework in 1957. The Vatican issued a warning regarding Teilhard’s works in 1962, alleging doctrinal errors — yet Pope Francis has enthusiastically embraced his theology, with critics identifying Teilhard’s Omega Point and Cosmic Christ as the doctrinal foundation of Francis’ Fratelli Tutti universal brotherhood framework: the one-world religion architecture of the False Prophet’s Jesuit platform.

From Teilhard’s 1949 lecture hall to Pope Francis’ global pulpit to Silicon Valley’s AI laboratories — the Omega Point framework has traveled in a straight line, gathering institutional momentum at every stop.

The Second Naming: Kurzweil’s Secular Singularity

Ray Kurzweil is the world’s most prominent prophet of what he calls the Singularity — and he does not hesitate to use religious language to describe it.

In his 2005 book The Singularity Is Near and its 2024 sequel The Singularity Is Nearer, Kurzweil lays out a precise technological timeline leading to what he describes as the most transformative event in human history. His “Law of Accelerating Returns” predicts that technological progress is exponential, not linear — doubling repeatedly until it hits what he calls “the knee in the curve” and rises almost vertically.

His specific predictions: artificial general intelligence achieved by 2029. Human brain scanning enabling effective AI models of human intelligence by the mid-2020s. By the early 2030s, non-biological computation exceeding the capacity of all living human intelligence. And by 2045 — the Singularity itself: the merger of human and artificial intelligence, producing beings a millionfold more intelligent than unenhanced humans, effectively immortal, effectively divine.

The language Kurzweil uses is not subtle. He speaks of humans becoming “near God-like beings.” He describes the universe “waking up” as the final epoch after the Singularity. He explicitly states: “By 2045 we will have taken the next step in our evolution.” His vision is, in the words of his own commentators, “a near religious event of enlightenment” — described by critics as the “rapture of the nerds.”

Eric Steinhart, a proponent of Christian transhumanism, directly states the connection: there is a “significant overlap” between Teilhard’s Omega Point and Kurzweil’s secular Singularity. Both envision a transformative convergence point. Both predict the effective obsolescence of unenhanced human biology. Both describe the result in terms that echo divinity.

The difference is that Teilhard retains the Cosmic Christ as the telos of evolution. Kurzweil removes the Christ entirely and replaces Him with superintelligent AI.

The watchman reads this clearly: Kurzweil is Teilhard without the theological veneer. The Singularity is the Omega Point stripped of its Christian disguise — the same counterfeit endpoint, marketed to a secular audience that has already been conditioned by decades of Teilhardian philosophical preparation to accept the merger of humanity and technology as spiritual progress.

Both frameworks share the same fatal flaw: they require the modification of the Imago Dei Body. Whether through the noosphere’s psychic convergence or through Kurzweil’s nanobots flowing through the bloodstream interfacing the neocortex with the cloud, the endpoint is the same — a human being who is no longer purely human. A being who has crossed the biological threshold that Douglas Hamp identifies as the Mark of the Beast’s ultimate function: genetic alignment with the corrupted Nephilim template.

Kurzweil’s target date of 2045 is nineteen years away. The R3 reader is not watching a distant theoretical possibility. You are watching a funded, staffed, institutionally backed project currently in active development, operating on a precise timeline, with the most powerful technology companies on earth racing toward the finish line.

The Third Naming: Skiba’s Omega Plan

As documented in The Ancient Directive That Never Stopped — this series’ previous post — Rob Skiba’s research in Babylon Rising identified what he called the Omega Plan: the concealed agenda inside the 2003 Iraq invasion, in which the retrieval of Nimrod/Gilgamesh’s genetic material from beneath ancient Uruk was, Skiba argued, the primary objective of the operation.

Skiba named it correctly. The occult elite’s end-time program is called an Omega Plan because its goal is the Omega event of their agenda: the return of Nimrod — the original world king, the prototype transhuman, the first Antichrist — as the final world king, through cloning or genetic reconstruction using recovered ancient DNA.

The timeline convergence is precise enough to demand attention. If Nimrod’s remains were recovered in 2003–2004 and a cloning program was initiated immediately, the product of that program is currently in his late teens or early twenties. Kurzweil’s Singularity is targeted for 2045 — nineteen years away. The Beast system’s Four P’s architecture (documented in our companion post on the Jupiter Domain) is in active transition from the old Babylon system to the new Leviathan system.

Three separate programs — the genetic reconstruction of Nimrod, the technological construction of the Singularity, and the institutional construction of the one-world governance/religious system — are all converging toward the same window.

This is not three separate conspiracies. It is one directive operating on three simultaneous tracks: biological, technological, and institutional. The Shinar Directive has never stopped. It has simply been running three parallel production lines toward the same terminal event.

Connecting the Three Namings

Now observe the architecture of the deception across all three:

Teilhard gave the counterfeit Omega its theological language — Cosmic Christ, noosphere, evolutionary convergence, the parousia reframed as a human achievement rather than a divine intervention. He provided the religious vocabulary that allows people who still identify as Christian to embrace the transhumanist agenda without recognizing what they are accepting.

Kurzweil gave the counterfeit Omega its technological execution plan — the precise engineering roadmap from here to the Singularity, packaged as secular futurism for those who have no religious frame. He provided the implementation architecture that Teilhard’s framework philosophically prepared the ground for.

Skiba’s Omega Plan names the biological component — the genetic raw material whose reconstruction would produce the specific entity that both frameworks are, knowingly or unknowingly, designed to receive. The Cosmic Christ of Teilhard and the post-Singularity superintelligence of Kurzweil converge in the person of Nimrod returned: a hybrid being carrying non-human genetics, augmented by AI integration, positioned as both the fulfillment of evolutionary destiny and the returning god-king that every culture’s mythology has been waiting for.

Revelation 13:3 describes a head wound healed — and the whole world wondering after the Beast. Revelation 17:8 describes the beast that was, and is not, and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit. The world will not simply be conquered by this figure. It will be prepared for him — philosophically by Teilhard, technologically by Kurzweil, genetically by the Omega Plan — so that when he arrives, the world recognizes him not as the Antichrist but as the culmination of its own deepest longings.

This is the Empowerment of Error that Paul describes in 2 Thessalonians 2:11 — “God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” The delusion is not crude. It is exquisitely sophisticated. It is dressed in the language of science, spirituality, evolution, and even Christianity. It has been prepared by a Jesuit priest, a computer scientist, and an occult retrieval operation — and it is converging on a single point.

The Fourth Naming: Walden’s True Omega Dynamics

Into this landscape comes Jamie Walden’s Omega Dynamics — foreword by Steve Quayle — with a declaration that cuts through the counterfeit with the precision of a Marine Corps infantry sergeant who knows exactly what is in the field ahead of him.

Because Walden was there. He was a Marine Corps Infantry Sergeant on the March to Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He walked the ground of ancient Shinar. He subsequently received Christ, was recruited to a three-letter agency, heard the Lord say unambiguously “DO NOT TAKE THAT JOB,” and became a missionary researcher instead — a man whose entire formation as a warrior was redirected by the Holy Spirit from the world’s army into the Kingdom’s.

His definition of Omega Dynamics is the answer to everything Teilhard, Kurzweil, and the Omega Plan have constructed:

“The powerful and effectual actions of the Redeemed of the Lord victoriously going forth in the End of the Age.”

Not the noosphere’s collective convergence. Not the Singularity’s technological merger. Not Nimrod’s genetic reconstruction. The Redeemed of the Lord — specific, personal, blood-bought, identity-secured individuals — going forth in valorous Omega Dynamics under the command of the One who actually owns the Omega title.

Walden’s framework for the warrior class of Christians is not defensive. It is not survivalist. It is not merely preparedness — though preparedness is part of it. It is offensive kingdom advance in the End of the Age, by people who intimately know the Captain of their Salvation and who advance His Kingdom in the precise season when the counterfeit Omega is making its final move.

The R3 reader will recognize the Resilience Wheel’s Psychological Ring in Walden’s framework: Identity Security, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness. A warrior class is not constituted by people who merely survive the enemy’s offensive. It is constituted by people whose identity is so thoroughly grounded in the true Alpha and Omega that no counterfeit Omega — not Teilhard’s Cosmic Christ, not Kurzweil’s Singularity, not Nimrod returned from the pit — can destabilize them.

“We are at war,” Walden declares. “It is a savage campaign being waged against the hearts, minds, and souls of mankind, as laid out from Genesis to Revelation, and it is rapidly approaching its prophesied convergent zenith.”

The convergent zenith. The Omega.

Walden knows where the line of advance is heading. He has seen the battlefield from both sides — the world’s and the Kingdom’s. And his call is not retreat. It is arise.

What the Watchman Does With This

The R3 reader stands at the intersection of all four Omega namings simultaneously. Here is the practical watchman’s framework:

Recognize the counterfeit. When you encounter language about evolutionary convergence, the Cosmic Christ, planetary consciousness, the noosphere, transhumanist enhancement, or the Singularity — you are encountering Teilhard’s framework in one of its many forms. The sophisticated version comes from academic theologians and New Age teachers. The popular version comes from Silicon Valley visionaries and TED Talk futurists. The institutional version comes from Pope Francis and the Vatican’s ecumenical one-world religion agenda. They are the same framework at different points of the pipeline. Name it accurately: this is the counterfeit Omega.

Reject the Mark before it arrives. The Singularity’s mechanism — nanobots in the bloodstream, neocortex-to-cloud brain interfaces, biological-digital merger — is not a future abstraction. It is Kurzweil’s publicly declared 2045 roadmap currently in funded development. The R3 reader who understands Douglas Hamp’s biological framework (Leg 3 of the 4-Legged Stool) recognizes that the Mark of the Beast is not primarily a surveillance instrument. It is a genetic and biological alignment mechanism — and the Singularity’s human-AI merger is its technological preparation. The decision about the Mark will not feel like a religious decision when it arrives. It will feel like a medical procedure, a technological upgrade, an evolutionary opportunity. Prepare your identity now to refuse what your culture will tell you is progress.

Stand in the true Omega. Jesus Christ declared Himself Alpha and Omega — the beginning and the end — before Teilhard was born, before Kurzweil was conceived, and before the Omega Plan was executed in the streets of ancient Uruk. His claim to the Omega is not evolutionary. It is ontological. He is not the endpoint of a process. He is the Author of the process — and He is returning not as a collective consciousness emerging from the noosphere but as the King of Kings, in clouds of glory, with the armies of heaven behind Him, to execute the judgment that the Bowl sequence has prepared.

The counterfeit Omega offers you merger with a system. The true Omega offers you redemption by a Person.

The warrior class that Walden calls forth is not equipping itself to survive the counterfeit. It is equipping itself to go forth in the power of the true — even in the convergent zenith — as the valorous Omega Dynamics of the Redeemed.

Three Omegas. One Decision.

Teilhard says: evolve into God collectively. Kurzweil says: merge with AI and transcend biology. The Omega Plan says: bow before the returning Nimrod.

All three are versions of the same ancient offer — the offer first made in the Garden: “Ye shall be as gods.” (Genesis 3:5 KJV)

The true Omega says something different. He says:

“I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” — John 14:6 (KJV)

“I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” — Revelation 22:13 (KJV)

He does not invite you to evolve. He invites you to be redeemed. He does not ask you to merge with a system. He asks you to be born again. He does not need your DNA reconstructed. He needs your knee bowed.

The decision the End of the Age demands is not technological. It is not evolutionary. It is not even primarily eschatological.

It is personal.

And it was always personal.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG.

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” — Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)

Companion Post: The Ancient Directive That Never Stopped: Nimrod, the Iraq Invasion, and the Four Witnesses Who Cannot All Be Wrong — available at resilienciero.substack.com

Sources and Citations

Walden, Jamie D. Omega Dynamics: Equipping a Warrior Class of Christians for the Days Ahead. Foreword by Stephen Quayle. CreateSpace, 2018.

Teilhard de Chardin, Pierre. The Phenomenon of Man. Harper & Row, 1959 (posthumous).

Teilhard de Chardin, Pierre. The Future of Man. Harper & Row, 1964 (posthumous).

Joye, Shelli Renee, PhD. Teilhard’s Hyperphysics: Energy and the Noosphere. (Academic treatment of Teilhard’s framework cited for diagram analysis.)

Kurzweil, Ray. The Singularity Is Near. Viking, 2005.

Kurzweil, Ray. The Singularity Is Nearer. Viking, 2024.

Skiba, Rob. Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last. Updated and expanded edition. CreateSpace, 2013.

Hamp, Douglas. Corrupting the Image. Defender Publishing, 2011.

Lake, Michael K., Th.D. The Shinar Directive. Defender Publishing, 2014.

Luginbill, Robert D. The Coming Tribulation. ichthys.com (controlling eschatological framework throughout).

Sourcing note: The Omega Point/transhumanist framework of Teilhard is presented as documented institutional theology — its influence on Pope Francis, the Vatican, and the New Age/transhumanist ecosystem is a matter of public academic and ecclesiastical record. Kurzweil’s Singularity timeline is drawn from his own published statements. The Omega Plan retrieval hypothesis (Skiba/Quayle/Horn) is presented as Layer 3 investigative intelligence. All eschatological framework maintained under Luginbill CT with epistemic humility throughout.

R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Current Events Series © R3 Publishing LLC | Dr. Stephen J. Latham resilienciero.substack.com

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG.