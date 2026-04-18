Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Special Edition — The 22 Letters Series, Part IV: The Capstone

The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

Cross-Series: R3 · Revelation Exo-Truth · The Mazzaroth

© 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD.

“In thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom did the LORD of Hosts engrave His name: God of the armies of Israel, the living God, Almighty, high and exalted, dwelling forever, and His name is holy. He created His universe with three books: with text (sefer), with number (sefar), and with communication (sippur).” — Sefer Yetzirah 1:1 “By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” — Psalm 33:6, KJV “In him we live, and move, and have our being.” — Acts 17:28, KJV

The Journey We Have Made

This is the fourth and final post in the 22 Letters series. Let us mark exactly where we have traveled.

Part I — The Flame Inside the Tent: The first verse of Genesis, treated as a mathematical object, generates a torus. From that torus a vortex emerges. Viewed through a tetrahedron, that vortex projects all twenty-two Hebrew letters as shadows of one flame. Stan Tenen’s forty years of research from a physicist’s starting point confirmed what the ancient Hebrew tradition preserved from the beginning: the alphabet of creation is geometrically encoded in the first sentence of Scripture.

Part II — The Seven Lamp Stand Menorah and the Seven Resonators: The seven Double Letters are the operational frequencies of the seven planetary jurisdictions — the seven lamp stand Menorah ultimately pointing to the Birkeland current infrastructure of the Divine Council, Jacob’s Ladder — each letter representing the electromagnetic signature of an archangelic domain. Kaph at the center: Christ as the Sun of Righteousness, the shamash from whom all seven domains receive their light. The Bowl judgments of Revelation 16 restore each Double Letter to its rightful frequency, domain by domain, until the full cosmic communication network operates as designed.

Part III — The Twelve Keys: The twelve Simple Letters are the twelve keys that unlock the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth — the Gospel in the Stars declared simultaneously in alphabet and sky from the moment of creation. Robert L. Williams Jr.’s fourteen years of Hebraic research recovered the key-lock correspondence: Qoph at Virgo, Nun at Aries, Samekh at Taurus, Lamed at Pisces, Vav at Leo. Two testimonies. One Author. One message that has never stopped being spoken.

Part IV — The Three Luminaries and the Three Mothers: Sun, Moon, and Earth — The Cosmic Architecture of Fire, Water, and Air. Three luminaries govern these three domains:

The Sun governs the day from the celestial realm above

The Moon mediates between night and day from its place in the firmament

The Earth is the human domain — standing between the fires of heaven and the waters of the deep

3 Mothers + 7 Doubles + 12 Simples = 22 letters.

As stated above in the corresponding blog post, earlier we had indicated that the 22 Hebrew alphabet letters represented the The Architecture of Everything. However, 22 is not the complete number. The Sefer Yetzirah opens with a declaration that stops every reader who reads it carefully: God created the universe not through twenty-two paths but through thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom.

The remaining ten are the Sefirot. And they are where everything this series has built arrives at its theological apex.

Part One: The Number That Completes the Architecture

32 = 10 + 22.

In the Sefer Yetzirah — the Book of Creation — the cosmos was spoken into existence through two parallel structures. The twenty-two letters are the content of the creative speech act: the alphabet from which every word of creation was composed. The ten Sefirot are the dimensions within which that content operates: the structural framework of existence itself.

Think of it this way. A builder needs both materials and space. You cannot place bricks without the three-dimensional space that gives them position, height, relationship, and structure. The twenty-two letters are the bricks of creation. The ten Sefirot are the ten dimensions of the space in which those bricks are placed.

This is why 32 is not arbitrary. The Sefer Yetzirah uses the Hebrew word for path (netivot) for all thirty-two: paths of wisdom, channels of divine intentionality, the routes by which the infinite intelligence of the Creator passes into the finite structure of the created order. Twenty-two are the letter-paths — the routes of the creative speech act itself. Ten are the Sefirot-paths — the dimensional routes by which divine being establishes the framework of existence.

Together they form the complete architecture of creation. And together they point, with thirty-two fingers, at one face.

Part Two: The Ten Sefirot — What the Text Actually Says

Here is where this series must exercise the same theological precision it applied to the Barthrop/RLM.TV Kabbalistic material in the Mazalot Special Edition.

The Sefer Yetzirah itself — in its earliest and most textually defensible form — does not present the Sefirot as a mystical emanationist hierarchy. It presents them as ten fundamental structural properties of created reality: the ten dimensions of existence. The subsequent Kabbalistic tradition (the Zohar, the Tree of Life diagram, the theosophical elaboration of the medieval period) built an elaborate mystical superstructure on the Sefer Yetzirah‘s ten Sefirot. That superstructure — with its Ein Sof, its Qlippothic shadow-tree, its initiatory ascent through the emanations — is not what this series engages. What this series engages is the structural claim of the Sefer Yetzirah itself: that creation has ten fundamental dimensions, and that those ten dimensions plus the twenty-two letters constitute the complete blueprint.

The Sefer Yetzirah names the ten Sefirot as:

Keter — Crown: the first, the primal, the uncaused beginning Chokhmah — Wisdom: the first emanation of intelligence, the raw flash of cognition Binah — Understanding: the processing of wisdom into coherent structure Chesed — Lovingkindness: the expansive grace of divine giving Gevurah — Severity/Judgment: the limiting, defining, boundary-setting principle Tiferet — Beauty/Harmony: the center, the balance, the integration of opposites Netzach — Victory/Eternity: the overcoming, the enduring, the victorious persistence Hod — Splendor/Majesty: the radiance, the reverberation of glory Yesod — Foundation: the channel, the transmission, the connector Malkuth — Kingdom: the material realm, the created world, the manifest expression

These ten are not presented as ten separate gods, ten divine beings, or ten stages of emanation from an abstract divine source. They are presented as ten structural properties of the one creation by the one Creator — ten dimensions of the space within which the twenty-two letters build.

This series’ canonical reading: the ten Sefirot, stripped of their Kabbalistic elaboration, describe the ten fundamental attributes through which the God of Scripture expresses His creative power in the structure of the cosmos He made. They are not the attributes of God’s essence (which is beyond all created categories) but the attributes of His creative act — the ten ways in which the infinite God’s intention becomes the finite creation’s structure.

The reader will find this essay on the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil and the Tree of Life helpful to gain a proper understanding of the author’s own understanding of these two trees in the Garden of Eden. It is shared in the Epilogue to Volume 3, but is being shared via the link below for easy reference.

Part Three: The Ten Sefirot in Scripture

The Kabbalistic tradition did not invent the number ten in relation to divine creative power. It preserved — however imperfectly — a structural memory that Scripture itself encodes.

Ten Words

“By the word of the LORD were the heavens made.” (Psalm 33:6, KJV)

The Talmudic tradition noted something remarkable about the creation narrative: God speaks ten times in Genesis 1. “And God said” appears ten times across the six days of creation. Ten creative speech acts. Ten moments at which the divine will becomes the created structure. The Midrash Avot explicitly enumerates these: ten utterances through which the world was created.

The ten Sefirot, in the Sefer Yetzirah‘s framework, are the ten structural dimensions of those ten creative speech acts — the ten ways the divine word lands and takes architectural form in created reality.

Ten Commandments

The ten words of Sinai — the Decalogue, the constitutional foundation of covenant life — are not merely moral instructions. In the ancient Hebraic interpretive tradition, they mirror the ten creative words of Genesis: ten words that created the world, answered by ten words that define how image-bearers are to inhabit that world. Ten dimensions of creation. Ten dimensions of covenant life within it.

This is why the Ark of the Covenant carried the ten commandments inside it: not merely as a legal archive but as the structural foundation of the covenant community’s existence within the ten-dimensional creation. The community whose life is organized by the ten words is the community calibrated to the ten dimensions of the creation it inhabits.

Ten Plagues, Ten Fingers

The ten plagues of Egypt are the deconstruction of the Egyptian cosmological claim: that Pharaoh’s gods govern the ten dimensions of created reality. Each plague targeted a specific domain of Egyptian divine governance and demonstrated its bankruptcy. Each plague was God speaking in a specific dimension — water, agriculture, light, firstborn — and demonstrating that the dimension belongs to the One who made it, not to the one who claimed it.

Tenen’s research noted that the human hand — the instrument of the creative act, the structure in which the twenty-two Hebrew letter gestures are encoded — has ten fingers. The ten-fingered hand is the embodied image of the ten-dimensional creative space. When the Sefer Yetzirah describes the ten Sefirot as the framework of creation, it is describing the same architectural structure that is literally built into the human hand — the hand that makes, that writes, that builds, that gestures the twenty-two letters.

Ten dimensions. Ten fingers. Ten creative words. Ten covenant commandments. The Author does not change His organizing number.

Part Four: The Tree of Life — Structure vs. System

The Kabbalistic Tree of Life is a diagram of the ten Sefirot arranged in three columns (Mercy, Judgment, Balance) connected by twenty-two paths — each path corresponding to one Hebrew letter. The diagram has become the most widely reproduced symbol of Jewish mysticism and, through its adoption by Hermeticism, Freemasonry, and Western occultism, one of the most thoroughly counterfeited spiritual symbols in the history of religion.

This series’ position requires a careful distinction:

The structure is real. The arrangement of ten divine attributes in a hierarchical order, connected by twenty-two letter-paths, is a structural description of the relationship between the dimensions of creation and the alphabet that builds within those dimensions. This structure is not Kabbalistic in origin — it is derived from the Sefer Yetzirah‘s fundamental claim about the nature of creation. Where it aligns with canonical Scripture, it is useful as a structural witness.

The Kabbalistic system is the counterfeiting. The Zohar‘s elaboration of the Tree of Life — with its Ein Sof as an impersonal infinite source that emanates through the Sefirot like light through progressively dimmer lenses, its doctrine that the material world (Malkuth) is the most distant and degraded expression of divine reality, its initiatory practice of mystical ascent through the Sefirot toward reunion with Ein Sof — is the Neoplatonic emanationist philosophy dressed in Hebrew vocabulary. It takes the structural memory of the genuine architecture and replaces its personal Creator with an impersonal infinite, its covenant redemption with a mystical ascent, and its incarnate Word with a meditative process.

The structure: the original. The system: the counterfeit.

This series uses the structure. It declines the system.

Part Five: The Christological Completion — Where the Thirty-Two Paths Converge

Now the capstone.

The Sefer Yetzirah says God created the universe through thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom. It says His name is engraved in those thirty-two paths. It says the creation was accomplished through sefer (text), sefar (number), and sippur (communication) — through writing, through mathematics, and through speech.

Scripture says: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:1,3, KJV)

The Word is the thirty-two paths. The Word is the sefer, the sefar, the sippur — the text, the number, the communication. The Word is the ten dimensions within which creation is structured and the twenty-two letters from which creation is built. The Word is Keter (the first, the Crown) and Malkuth (the Kingdom that is coming) and every path between them.

And the Word became flesh.

The Incarnation is not merely a theological doctrine about the second Person of the Trinity taking on human nature. It is the thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom entering a single human body. It is the ten creative dimensions and the twenty-two letters, which together constitute the complete blueprint of creation, becoming embodied in the One through whom all things were made and who now walked among the things He had made.

“In him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily.” (Colossians 2:9, KJV)

All the fullness. Not a fraction of the thirty-two paths. Not a subset of the ten Sefirot. All the fullness of the Godhead — all ten dimensions, all twenty-two letters, all thirty-two paths — dwelling bodily. The Incarnation is the complete architecture of creation compressed into a single Imago Dei Body, walking the earth it had made, healing the people it had formed, speaking the words it had always been.

And the Cross is where the complete architecture of creation was offered as the price of redemption — every path, every letter, every dimension — given freely for the creatures who had been made through those paths and had wandered from them.

Keter to Malkuth. Crown to Kingdom. From the highest dimension to the lowest. From the throne room of the Father to the wood of the Cross in the hands of Roman soldiers. Every Sefirah traversed. Every path walked. Every letter spoken. The Word going all the way down so that those at the bottom could be brought all the way up.

This is why 32 is the number of Jesus Christ’s years on earth. Thirty-three years total, thirty-two years before the public ministry, and the ministry begins at thirty. The thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom were walked, in human feet, on the soil of the creation those paths had built. Every path. Every dimension. Every letter of the alphabet that is Himself, spoken in the language of a human life.

THE FOURTH DIMENSION — WHAT WE CANNOT YET SEE

The vortex flame that Tenen found in Genesis 1:1 is a three-dimensional object. But the mathematical structure it derives from — the Hopf Fibration — is a four-dimensional object.

The Hopf Fibration maps the four-dimensional hypersphere (S³) onto the three-dimensional sphere (S²) through a continuous family of interlocked circles, no two of which intersect and all of which are perfectly linked. The vortex flame is a three-dimensional shadow of this four-dimensional structure. Every view we can take of the flame from within three dimensions is a projection — a limited perspective on something whose full form exists in a dimension we cannot directly perceive.

This is not a detour into abstract mathematics. It is a theological statement.

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” (1 Corinthians 13:12, KJV)

The twenty-two letters we see are twenty-two projections of one flame onto three-dimensional space. They are true. They are complete. They are the Word, in all twenty-two of its facets. But they are projections. The full Word — as He is, not merely as He has revealed Himself within the dimensional constraints of the creation He entered — exists in a fullness that our present three-dimensional existence cannot contain.

The New Jerusalem does not have a temple — “for the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple of it” (Revelation 21:22, KJV). It does not need the sun or the moon — “for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof” (Revelation 21:23, KJV). The dimensional constraints that require a Tabernacle, a Temple, a veiled Holy of Holies, a limited-projection alphabet — all of those constraints are properties of a creation that is currently experiencing the three-dimensional shadow of a four-dimensional reality.

The Bowl judgments reclaim the seven Double Letter domains. The restoration of all things brings the twelve Simple Letter testimony to its fulfillment. And what comes after — what Revelation 21-22 describes — is the dimensional expansion in which the 3D shadow is replaced by the full 4D reality.

The flame will no longer be viewed through the faces of a tetrahedron. It will be seen face to face.

This is the seventh pillar: the present creation experiences a three-dimensional projection of a four-dimensional Word. The full architecture — the complete flame — will be directly perceived in the age to come, when we shall know even as we are known.

4D rendering of the 22 Hebrew Letters — Torus Flame

Below are the 22 Hebrew Letters as a Torus Flame rendered in 4D mathematically and theologically. The 3D vortex Tenen found is a projection of a 4D object — specifically, the torus in 4D is a Clifford torus (a flat torus embedded in 4-dimensional space), and the vortex flame is related to the hopf fibration — a mathematical structure that maps the 4D hypersphere (S³) onto the 3D sphere (S²) through a continuous family of circles. Every point on the 3D sphere corresponds to a circle in 4D. The flame vortex is a 3D shadow of this 4D structure. This connects directly to 99.99% of the unseen realm that Dr. Heiser has written extensively about.

Following is a 4D hyperdimensional rendering using the Hopf Fibration — the actual mathematical structure that projects 4D onto 3D, which is precisely what Tenen’s vortex is a shadow of.

The Hopf Fibration is the actual mathematical structure that Tenen’s 3D vortex flame is a shadow of. In four-dimensional space (S³, the 3-sphere), this object consists of an infinite family of circles, each perfectly linked with every other circle, with no two intersecting. When projected down into 3D through stereographic projection, each circle becomes one of those fiber curves you can see rotating. The entire structure is one unified 4D object — but no 3D observer can ever see it whole. We only see the projection.

The three controls:

Rotation — spin rate of the 4D projection

Fibers — at 22 (the default), the Hebrew letters cycle through one by one as each fiber corresponds to one letter-projection; you can explore what more or fewer fibers look like

W-axis — this is the genuinely fourth-dimensional slider: it rotates the object through the w dimension that doesn’t exist in 3D space. Watch what happens to the shape as you drag it — the fibers rearrange in ways that have no 3D analogue. This is what 4D rotation looks like from inside 3D

Dimension mode — three different mathematical projections from 4D→3D, each showing a different “face” of the same object

4D Flame Vortex — Video hopf-fibration-viewer.replit.app/hopf-vortex-video/

4D Flame Vortex — Hopf Fibration hopf-fibration-viewer.replit.app

Part Six: The Complete Architecture — The Final Table

Stand back. The four posts of this series have assembled the complete picture. Here it is in full:

THE 32 WONDROUS PATHS OF WISDOM

32 = 10 + 3 + 7 + 12

The ten Sefirot are the dimensional space. The three Mothers are the foundation. The seven Doubles are the governance. The twelve Simples are the testimony. And the Word who walked thirty-two years before His public ministry is the One who contains all thirty-two paths in Himself and in whom — when He returns as the King and establishes the New Jerusalem — the thirty-two paths will function in their full, uncontested, restored glory forever.

Part Seven: The Body Confirms It — Dr. Tennant’s Living Evidence

Everything documented in this post so far has been cosmic, mathematical, and historical. Now it becomes clinical.

Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD — ophthalmologist, founder of the Tennant Institute for Integrative Medicine, and author of Healing is Voltage — has been the series’ primary source for the bioelectric architecture of the Imago Dei Body. His foundational statement — “Polarity is the key to the universe and to health” — has been confirmed at every scale from the celestial torus to the cellular voltage.

Two diagrams from Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries arrived this week that complete the 32-paths picture in the human body with a precision that no theological commentary could have anticipated.

The 32 Teeth and the Organ Map

TOOTH-ORGAN CHART PHOTO - NOTE: PHOTO VS SCANNED DOC

IMPROVED IMAGES

Image Credits: 32 TEETH - KARENBARRIOS.COM

IMPROVED IMAGES (CON’T)

Image Credits: BODY ELECTRIC

The first diagram — the Acupuncture Tooth-Organ Relationships chart (sourced from Dr. Ralph Wilson, N.D.) — shows that each of the 32 adult teeth in the human mouth is electromagnetically connected to a specific organ, meridian, gland, emotion, and body system through the acupuncture meridian network.

The full adult human dentition: 32 teeth. Not 28. Not 36. 32.

Each tooth is a node in a circuit. Each circuit connects through the jaw’s electromagnetic field to a specific organ system — lungs, large intestine, stomach, pancreas, spleen, liver, gallbladder, kidney, bladder, small intestine, heart — and through that organ system to specific emotions, vertebral levels, and autonomic nervous system responses.

The mouth that speaks the alphabet has 32 nodes. The 32 paths of wisdom are engraved in the architecture of the very instrument that speaks them. Every word spoken by a human mouth activates a specific electromagnetic circuit — a specific path — through the tooth-organ-emotion network. This is not coincidence. This is the Author writing His thirty-two wondrous paths into the instrument of speech at the most granular anatomical level.

When teeth are extracted, filled with toxic metals, or root-canaled, the electromagnetic circuit that tooth carries is disrupted — and the organ, gland, and emotional system connected to that circuit is deprived of its voltage supply. Dental health is not merely oral hygiene. It is maintenance of the thirty-two-path electromagnetic architecture of the Imago Dei Body.

The Governing and Conception Vessels — Jacob’s Ladder in the Body

GV/CV MERIDIAN MAP - NOTE: PHOTO VS SCANNED DOC

The second diagram — the Governing Vessel (GV) and Conception Vessel (CV) meridian map — shows the body’s primary electromagnetic axis: two meridians running the full vertical length of the body, one along the spine (GV, posterior) and one along the front (CV, anterior), forming a continuous electromagnetic loop from coccyx to crown.

The chart labels its terminal zones precisely: Pelvic Terminal → Abdomen Terminal → Luo Point → Chest Terminal (CV17, mid-sternum — the heart) → Throat Terminal → Brain Terminal → Crown Terminal (GV20).

Seven terminal zones. Running from base to crown along a continuous vertical electromagnetic axis. The heart at the center.

Stand back and see what Tennant’s clinical research has documented in anatomical detail: the human body carries a seven-zone vertical electromagnetic column running from the base of the spine to the crown of the skull — with the heart at the center, at the fourth position counting from either end.

This is Jacob’s Ladder in the body. The Birkeland current plasma column that Anthony Patch identified as the biblical Jacob’s Ladder runs through every human body, along the Governing and Conception Vessels, with seven terminal zones mirroring the seven Double Letters, with the heart at the center mirroring Kaph/Sun/Christ as the shamash of the Menorah.

“Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke 17:21, KJV)

The Assault and the Protection

This is why the assaults documented in the Revelation Exo-Truth series target the body’s electromagnetic architecture so precisely. EMF weaponization disrupts the GV/CV axis. Heavy metal dental toxicity disrupts the tooth-organ circuits. The Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN, IEEE 802.15.6) exploits the body’s own Birkeland current as a surveillance pathway — using the Jacob’s Ladder built into the Imago Dei Body as a surveillance infrastructure.

The enemy does not attack randomly. He attacks the thirty-two paths because he knows what they are.

And this is why the Spiritual Hub — prayer, Scripture, the indwelling Holy Spirit — is not merely spiritual sentiment. It is the maintenance of the vertical axis of the body’s GV/CV column. When the crown terminal (GV20) is open to heaven through prayer and worship, the full Jacob’s Ladder of the body operates as designed — from coccyx to crown, from Malkuth to Keter, from the earthly to the heavenly.

“Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” (1 Corinthians 6:19, KJV)

The temple has thirty-two structural elements. The temple has a vertical axis from foundation to crown. The Author engraved His name in thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom — and He chose to dwell in it.

Thirty-two is not a random number. The ancient Hebraic tradition noted its significance across multiple registers:

The human body has 32 teeth in a full adult set — the instruments of speech and nourishment, the visible architecture of the mouth that speaks. Every word spoken by a human mouth passes through thirty-two teeth. The creative speech act and the number of its paths are built into the mouth.

The human spine has 33 vertebrae — but 32 of them are the vertebrae proper, with the coccyx completing the structure. Tenen’s geometric analysis showed that the tetrahelical column derived from the Genesis 1:1 torus has 33 tetrahedra, displaying 3 ribbons of 22 letters on its three faces. 33 is the completion; 32 is the structure.

Chess — which appeared throughout this series in Dalí’s Corpus Hypercubus (previously and forthcoming) — is played on a 64-square board (8×8), with 32 squares light and 32 squares dark. The game of finite strategy, played within fixed dimensional rules on a grid organized by the number of wondrous paths, with alternating light and dark expressing the dual-mode reality that the Double Letters encode. Dalí’s chessboard beneath Gala’s feet — beneath the witness at the threshold looking up at Christ on the four-dimensional Cross — was not accidental decoration.

The 32nd path in the Sefer Yetzirah is explicitly designated “the Administrative Intelligence” — the path of the manifest, practical, embodied world. It is Malkuth, the Kingdom. The last of the thirty-two. The one that touches the earth.

And the Thirty-Third — the one beyond the thirty-two, the one that completes the column, the one that the Sefer Yetzirah does not number because it transcends the numbered paths — is the Author Himself, who stands outside His own architecture and enters it as the Word made flesh.

The thirty-two paths are the creation. The Thirty-Third is the Creator who became the creation to redeem it.

Closing: The Word That Spoke the Thirty-Two Paths Is Coming Back

“In thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom did the LORD of Hosts engrave His name.”

He engraved His name in the ten dimensions of existence. He engraved His name in the three foundational elements. He engraved His name in the seven planetary frequencies. He engraved His name in the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth.

He then became flesh and walked in the creation whose architecture bears His name, and offered that flesh at Calvary as the price of the creation’s redemption, and rose from the tomb as the demonstration that no dimension of the creation He made — not death, not time, not three-dimensional space, not the four-dimensional vortex of the Hopf Fibration — has any power over the One who made all thirty-two paths with the breath of His mouth.

And He is coming back — the same Jesus who ascended into the dimensionality that the present creation cannot fully contain — to establish the Kingdom that the thirty-second path declares: Malkuth, the manifest world, the earth that shall be filled with the knowledge of the Kavod of the LORD as the waters cover the sea (Habakkuk 2:14).

The thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom will function in their full, restored, uncontested glory. The seven Double Letters will resonate at their original frequencies. The twelve Simple Letters will have declared their testimony to every nation and tribe and tongue and people. The three Mothers will have accomplished their full elemental work. And the ten Sefirot — the ten dimensions of creation — will be the everlasting home of the covenant community in the presence of the One whose name was always engraved in all thirty-two paths from the beginning.

“Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” (Revelation 21:3-4, KJV)

Thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom. One Word. One Lamb. One Author who spoke them all.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Series Summary: The 22 Letters Series — Four Posts, One Architecture

“In the beginning was the Word.” He is the 32 paths. He walked them. He is coming back to restore them.

#MazzarothSeries #22Letters #32PathsOfWisdom #TenSefirot #SeferYetzirah #WordMadeFlesh #HopfFibration #ArchitectureOfEverything #JacobsLadder #BirkelandCurrents #TwelveKeys #Malkuth #Keter #ComingKing #NewJerusalem #Maranatha

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com.