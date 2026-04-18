Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
7dEdited

Fascinating research well stated. Much of which was new to me.

THE 8TH “GOD SAID, LET”: God speaks of 8 different events of creation in Genesis One and each incident is marked by AND GOD SAID, LET. Genesis 1:26 And God said, LET US MAKE MAN IN OUR IMAGE, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth. This eighth use of LET, which involves GOD making humans, reminds me of the Eighth Great Day that follows the 7 days of Tabernacles. Tabernacles represents when Jesus resides with man on earth, giving humans their last chance to desire the TRUTH. Then when the 1,000 years of Tabernacles is over comes the Final Judgement of all and a new heaven and earth with no seas. All who desired the Will of GOD will be ONE with Him to do whatever GOD desires to continue to do.

If one counts both verses 7 and 10, the number of times GOD said something in Genesis One is 11 times. The number 11 in numerology is a master number that cannot be broken down into the number 2. IE: the number 32 is broken down into a 5. Interesting that the number 32 has a value of 5 in numerology. The 5th Seal Spirit of our Martyred Lamb.

1=3-AND GOD SAID, LET there be light: and there was light.

2=6-AND GOD SAID, LET there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.

3=9-AND GOD SAID, LET the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so.

4=11-AND GOD SAID, LET the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so.

5=14-AND GOD SAID, LET there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:

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6=20-AND GOD SAID, LET the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in the open firmament of heaven.

7=22-And God blessed them, SAYING, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the earth.

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8=24-AND GOD SAID, LET the earth bring forth the living creature after his kind, cattle, and creeping thing, and beast of the earth after his kind: and it was so.

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9=26-AND GOD SAID, LET us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.

10=28-And God blessed them, and GOD SAID unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.

11=29-AND GOD SAID, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.

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Kristi O'Sullivan's avatar
Kristi O'Sullivan
Apr 19

Do you think the shape and energy structure inside the pyramids are related to what you describe? I’ve read that the positioning of the pyramids was deliberate and that at the centre of the pyramid is a energy force - can’t recall the details but when asking Grok to draw me an image of the torus/22 Hebrew letters/flame in centre, the image reminded me of the pyramids.

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