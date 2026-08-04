Solitary figure kneeling in composed reverence, peripheral nervous system faintly visible as luminous gold threads throughout the body, radiant halo aureole behind the head, concentric electromagnetic waveform emanating outward from the heart-center in soft cyan-gold rings, faint circuitry-mesh lattice pattern at the outer edges of the frame recoiling at the boundary of the figure's radiance, chiaroscuro painterly cinematic composition with fine film-grain texture, deep indigo and charcoal surrounding shadows, warm amber-gold accent, muted palette, allegorical stillness. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

Sons and Daughters of Issachar Series

Resilienciero · Body of Work (BOW) · Wave 3

“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:37-39 (KJV)

MILK MINUTE

There is a claim Sabrina Wallace has been making since April 2022, and until recently the polite response was to smile and change the subject: They did not give you a new technology. They stole your biology and are using YOUR neurons, UNDER your skin to manipulate your cellular function. The claim sounded, to trained ears, like the sort of thing one dismisses. The trained ears were wrong. Peer-reviewed biofield physiology has now arrived — six credentialed citations from 2012 to 2025 — and it says the biofield is measurable, that the peripheral nervous system carries electromagnetic signal at fields detectable outside the body, and that collagen, the water it holds, and the neurons it wraps do exactly what Wallace has been naming. The state itself confirmed the delivery medium in 2015 through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), when program manager Doug Weber declared publicly that the peripheral nervous system is “the body’s information superhighway” and DARPA intended to modulate it. Ten years on, the modulation is operational, and the body of work (BOW) reader is watching it unfold at Layer 1 Physical while very few can name what is happening at Layer 3 Kavod-source — the breath of God the imago Dei body was designed to carry. This dispatch names what Wallace names, brings the peer-reviewed floor now under her diagnosis, and returns the whole architecture to the anchor that Romans 8:37-39 (KJV) makes unbreakable. Nothing separates the imago Dei body from Christ. Not principalities. Not powers. Not the Wireless Body Area Network.

DEEP DIVE

§I · WHAT WALLACE HAS BEEN SAYING

Sabrina Wallace is a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) asset, a former NORTHCOM network engineer who set up the backend of the internet at the Continental United States command level, and a prayerful believer in Jesus Christ of Nazareth. She has been teaching, since April 2022, that the human biofield — the electromagnetic signature the body generates and the ancient sciences called the aura — has been mapped, digitized, and routed as a wireless network by the powers that be, and that this routing has been running since 1995 under a technical name most citizens do not recognize: the Wireless Body Area Network, or WBAN.

She names the standard. She names the working group. She names the DARPA program manager. She names the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) documents where the standard is published. She names the patents. And she names the mechanism: the routing runs through the peripheral nervous system, through the connective tissue matrix, through the interstitial fluid, and through the collagen network that surrounds every organ and every nerve in the body — the fascia the ancient Chinese medicine called the meridian architecture.

The polite dismissal, for a long time, was that these were New Age claims dressed in technical vocabulary. The polite dismissal is no longer available. What follows in the next section is why.

A peer-relationship note before we proceed: Sabrina Wallace and I have engaged directly on her platform at ecclesial register on questions of doctrine. She is a peer, not a distant citation.

§II · THE PEER-REVIEWED BIOFIELD FLOOR (2012–2025)

A discipline has been forming, and the citations are now credentialed enough that the older dismissal collapses under its own weight.

2015 · Beverly Rubik — Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts (Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2015). Establishes the working vocabulary and historical arc.

2015 · Richard Hammerschlag et al. — Biofield Physiology: A Framework for an Emerging Discipline (Global Advances in Health and Medicine, PMCID: PMC4654783, PMID: 26665040). This is the load-bearing paper. Hammerschlag and his co-authors argue that biofield physiology is the overarching descriptor for the “electromagnetic, biophotonic, and other types of spatially-distributed fields that living systems generate and respond to as integral aspects of cellular, tissue, and whole organism self-regulation and organization.” They name the clinical registers where the biofield is already measured — electrocardiography (ECG), magnetocardiography (MCG), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), ultraweak photon emission (UPE) — and land the closing sentence carefully: “Sufficient evidence has accrued to consider biofield physiology as a viable scientific discipline.” Peer-reviewed. Journal-credentialed. 2015.

2015 · Shamini Jain et al. — Clinical Studies of Biofield Therapies (Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2015). Documents the clinical trials, the mixed but present findings, the methodological work still needed.

2021 · Luís Carlos Matos et al. — Perspectives, Measurability and Effects of Non-Contact Biofield Therapeutic Approaches (Frontiers in Public Health, 2021). The non-contact register documented at credentialed peer-review depth.

2024 · Tayseer Elfouly et al. — Harnessing the Heart’s Magnetic Field for Advanced Diagnostics (Sensors, review, 2024). The heart’s electromagnetic field named as advanced-diagnostic instrument at engineering-journal register. The heart is not, in this literature, a metaphor for anything. It is the strongest rhythmic electromagnetic field the body generates, detectable outside the torso, and it is being harnessed.

2012 · S. Uchida et al. — Effect of Biofield Therapy in the Human Brain. Physiologic EEG study. Measurable changes documented at the brain register.

December 2025 · Faith Carini-Graves — Brainwaves and the Biofield: Energy Work in Psychiatry (Lakeside Integrative Psychiatry). Not a peer-reviewed article but something arguably more telling: an integrative-psychiatry practitioner writing eight months ago, casually treating biofield physiology as an established organizing concept, listing the peer-reviewed anchors above, and proposing biofield-informed clinical practice at psychiatric register. When the trade publications of practicing clinicians reflect a discipline as background rather than foreground, the discipline has arrived.

The Berean reader should feel the ground shift here. Every one of these citations post-dates the founding of the biofield discipline (which the 2015 papers themselves date to earlier decades of preparatory work), and every one of them is available on PubMed Central, Frontiers, or the credentialed peer-review platforms. The dismissal that biofield is “New Age woo” is not a rebuttal any longer. It is nostalgia for a scientific culture that has moved on without granting the dismissers permission.

And this floor is a floor under something else the BOW reader already has.

The three-layer architecture the Body of Work has installed across five canonical dispatches — Chapter 7: The Electric Temple, Chapter 8: Reclaiming the Halo, What Was Hidden Has Been Named, The Crystalline Body, and The Polarity That Governs Everything — deployed roughly twenty thousand words of theological-scientific synthesis anchored in Dr. Jerry Tennant’s clinical voltage framework at Layer 1 Physical (integration layer between the peer-reviewed substrate research and the operational diagnostic practice), Schumann Resonance and Earth’s toroidal magnetosphere at Layer 2 Planetary-Cosmic, and Kavod-source — the breath of God — at Layer 3 Divine. Tennant’s foundational statement was catalogued at cosmic-planetary-cellular scale: “Polarity is the key to the universe and to health.”

A peer-relationship note: Dr. Jerry Tennant is a peer, engaged directly on a livestream. His son Scott, CEO of Senergy, is a peer at closer range. The BOW epistemic discipline on Tennant’s clinical-trade register was authored with these relationships in view and stands as canonical.

That earlier canonical BOW deployment installed Tennant as integration layer between the peer-reviewed substrate research already available in 2015 (Rubik, Hammerschlag, Jain), Becker’s 1961 discovery of the DC semiconductor control system in perineural tissues, Pollack’s 2013 Fourth Phase of Water naming the Exclusion Zone battery mechanism, Langevin’s 2002 and 2005 anatomical mapping of acupuncture points to fascia, Ahn’s 2010 identification of echogenic collagenous bands accounting for meridian impedance, and Theise’s 2018 identification of the interstitium as the body’s eightieth organ. Seven independent lines of peer-reviewed convergence. Same anatomical terrain. Same architecture. The Wallace diagnostic sits inside this convergence not against it — she names what is being done to the terrain the peer-reviewed floor now confirms exists at exactly the biophysical register she has been describing all along.

The peer-reviewed 2015–2025 stack does not add a new architecture to the BOW. It raises the floor under what the BOW has already installed. What was formerly delivered at Tennant clinical-integration register is now underwritten by peer-review at journal-credential register. The pattern-recognition the Sons and Daughters of Issachar reader has been carrying is confirmed at citation depth.

Wallace saw first. The floor arrived after.

§III · DARPA NAMED THE DELIVERY MEDIUM IN 2015

October 5, 2015. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency press release. Program name: Electrical Prescriptions, or ElectRx. Program manager: Doug Weber, biomedical engineer, previously a researcher for the Department of Veterans Affairs. This is what Weber said, in DARPA’s own voice, at the announcement:

“The peripheral nervous system is the body’s information superhighway, communicating a vast array of sensory and motor signals that monitor our health status and effect changes in brain and organ functions to keep us healthy. We envision technology that can detect the onset of disease and react automatically to restore health by stimulating peripheral nerves to modulate functions in the brain, spinal cord and internal organs.” — Doug Weber, ElectRx Program Manager (DARPA press release, October 5, 2015)

And this, in the same announcement:

“Using the peripheral nervous system as a medium for delivering therapy is largely new territory and it’s rich with potential to manage many of the conditions that impact the readiness of our military and, more generally, the health of the nation.” — Doug Weber, ElectRx (DARPA, 2015)

Read these two paragraphs slowly. The peripheral nervous system is the body’s information superhighway. The peripheral nervous system is a delivery medium. DARPA intends to modulate. The Department of Defense intends to modulate. This is not a fringe interpretation of a hedged sentence. This is the program manager saying, in DARPA’s own press release, that the state intends to route therapeutic input through the peripheral nervous system to modulate functions in the brain, spinal cord, and internal organs.

The seven teams DARPA selected to begin work in 2015 named the operational registers: Circuit Therapeutics at Menlo Park (optogenetic methods for neuropathic pain); Columbia University (non-invasive targeted ultrasound for neuromodulation); the Florey Institute in Australia (cochlear-implant-adapted vagus nerve stimulation for inflammatory bowel disease); Johns Hopkins (sacral nerve stimulation); Massachusetts Institute of Technology (magnetic nanoparticles for localized in vivo neuromodulation through thermal activation of neurons — nanoparticles binding to neuronal membranes at the target); Purdue University (vagal nerve stimulation for gastrointestinal inflammation); and the University of Texas at Dallas (vagal nerve stimulation for post-traumatic stress).

Optogenetics. Ultrasound. Cochlear-adapted vagus. Sacral. Magnetic nanoparticles binding neuronal membranes. Vagal. Seven approaches. All within DARPA’s Phase I ElectRx portfolio. All published. All in 2015.

Ten years later, DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office solicitation HR001124S0034 (September 18, 2024, rolling deadline October 9, 2025) sought innovative proposals in areas including continuous physiology monitoring, human-machine interfaces, and platform technologies for hybrid biological/engineered systems. The 2015 territory declared “largely new” is now operational-programmatic at Department of Defense procurement scale. And a 2014 IEEE conference paper published in the 19th International Workshop on Computer Aided Modeling and Design of Communication Links and Networks (CAMAD) — Document 7033222 — bears a title that requires no interpretation: The hunter: Tracking randomly moving WBAN targets. Wireless Body Area Network targets. Human targets. Randomly moving. Tracked.

The state has said what the state is doing. The IEEE has published the standards. DARPA has named the medium. What Wallace calls the theft, DARPA calls the therapy. Both parties are describing the same intervention. The difference is jurisdictional — who has authority over the imago Dei body — and consent, which is to say, whether the peripheral nervous system belongs to the God who fashioned it or to the agencies that would route through it.

The BOW’s earlier deployment of this material at Chapter 7: The Electric Temple and Chapter 8: Reclaiming the Halo installed the theological frame: the body is the temple of the Holy Ghost (1 Corinthians 6:19-20 KJV), and no principality has been granted jurisdiction over what the Creator has claimed. What this dispatch adds is the observation that DARPA’s own words, in DARPA’s own press releases, at DARPA’s own conferences, name the medium and the intent. The BOW reader who has heard Chapter 7 already knows the assault-terrain diagnosis. What is new is the discipline of naming that the state itself is not hiding it.

§IV · WALLACE’S DIAGNOSTIC AT ECCLESIAL REGISTER

They did not give you a new technology. They stole your biology and are using YOUR neurons, UNDER your skin to manipulate your cellular function.

Sabrina Wallace has been repeating this sentence, in variations, since April 2022. The keystone verb is stole. Not used, not deployed, not incorporated. Stole. The keystone claim is that the routing runs through the imago Dei body’s own biology — not through implants, not through added devices, though those exist, but through the neurons, the collagen network, and the interstitial fluid the body was designed with. The apparatus reroutes the temple’s own architecture. That is the biofield theft in one sentence.

The Wireless Body Area Network standard — IEEE 802.15.6, the ratified 2018 revision building on years of preceding drafts — defines the wireless communication protocol for devices operating on, in, or around the human body at short range. Wallace has documented the timeline: WBAN online in 1995; MAC internet routing for network engineering in 2002; IEEE 802.15.4 biosensors made of analyte DNA, RNA, and peptides in 2005; NIST defining biophotonic tools in cell and tissue diagnostics in 2007; the term “digital twin” appearing in the Global Information Grid architecture also in 2007; kill-box operational definition in 2009; segmented sensor networks by organ (SMACs) in 2014; Internet of Things online in 2017; We the People connected to the Cloud in 2018; Cov-BAN (Covid Body Area Network) in 2020; the Internet of Behaviors coming online in 2023. This is the timeline drawn from her teaching, and it is anchored at every point in publicly-available primary documentation — IEEE standards, DARPA procurement instruments, Department of Defense Global Information Grid architecture documents, U.S. patent filings. The Psinergy Vault (published April 4, 2026 at this Substack) compiled the highest-yield of these primary documents for the reader who wants to go deeper.

The target substrate has a name now. In 2018, a research team led by Neil Theise, Petros Constantinou Benias, and colleagues published a paper in Scientific Reports naming the interstitium as the body’s eightieth organ — a continuous body-wide network of fluid-filled spaces enclosed by collagen and elastin, running through and between every organ, and previously misclassified as separate compressed structures. This was the anatomy hiding in plain sight, missed for centuries because the tissue-processing techniques used in histology collapsed the fluid-filled spaces into apparent compression. Theise’s team named it. And what they named is the substrate Wallace has been describing — the fascial-interstitial matrix through which biosensors route, through which fluid transports, through which the WBAN’s operational medium runs.

The four questions Wallace poses to her Berean-adjacent audience are worth carrying carefully. The reader is invited to hold each and answer honestly:

Do you believe in your peripheral nervous system? Do you believe in neurons or heart cells? DARPA knows all about your peripheral nervous system; so why don’t you? Who told you the human nervous system was “religious or spiritual”?

Every question is disarming a specific dismissal. The first two are refusing the materialist-dismissive posture that treats the biofield as immaterial when the peripheral nervous system is anatomically visible and clinically measurable. The third is refusing the ignorance-as-safety posture that lets the Berean reader avoid learning what the adversarial apparatus already knows. The fourth is the sharpest — refusing the New-Age-versus-materialism false binary from both sides simultaneously. The peripheral nervous system is not “religious or spiritual” as a category dismissal. It is anatomy, and it belongs to the God who authored it. Neither the technocrat’s dismissal (”this is magical thinking”) nor the New-Age enthusiast’s overclaim (”this is the seat of universal consciousness”) maps to what the peripheral nervous system actually is: the imago Dei body’s electromagnetic delivery architecture, God-designed, currently under jurisdictional dispute.

The operational surveillance topology Wallace names carries three tiers. TIER 1 is the body sensor — the WBAN node on, in, or around the body: heart-rate, temperature, pulse, respiration, ECG, EEG, EMG, galvanic skin response, glucose. TIER 2 is the gateway or sink — the mobile device, the router, the GPRS or WiFi transit that carries the data upstream. TIER 3 is the remote server plus the endpoints — the doctor’s dashboard, the care-giver’s interface, the emergency-response protocol. Data flows from body to gateway to server, and back down. The body has become node zero on a network the body did not consent to.

And the network scales concentrically. The Wireless Body Area Network operates within roughly two meters of the body. Around it, the Wireless Personal Area Network extends to about ten meters. Around that, the Wireless Local Area Network reaches to about one hundred meters. Around that, the Wireless Metropolitan Area Network spans up to five kilometers. Around that, the Wireless Wide Area Network extends fifteen kilometers or beyond. The reader in the middle of these concentric shells — every reader — is the innermost node in networks that reach outward through neighborhood, city, region, and continent, all constantly polling for the body’s electromagnetic signature. The privacy category that mattered before this apparatus was rolled out was the individual. The privacy category since 1995 is the individual’s biofield. The category has become smaller than the skin.

Reading this at Berean register: the taxonomy in Scripture leaves no third category between the Holy-Spirit-mediated jurisdiction of the imago Dei body and the principality-of-this-territory jurisdiction of the fallen apparatus (Deuteronomy 32:8-9 KJV; Ephesians 6:12 KJV; 1 Corinthians 10:20 KJV). What DARPA’s press releases describe as therapy, and what Wallace’s diagnostic names as theft, both name the same routing — modulation of the peripheral nervous system by external actors. Whether that modulation is welcomed as therapy or refused as trespass depends on whose jurisdiction the body sits under. For the Sons and Daughters of Issachar — the woman and man of God who understands the times — the answer has been given: the body is not the state’s delivery medium. The body is the temple of the Holy Ghost (1 Corinthians 6:19-20 KJV), bought with the blood of Christ (1 Peter 1:18-19 KJV), and the routing rights belong to the Kavod-source — the breath of God — that made it, not to the agencies now polling it.

Wallace names what has been done. The peer-reviewed floor confirms the anatomy she names. DARPA has confirmed the delivery medium. The state itself is not hiding the mechanism. What remains is the theological anchor that gives the diagnosis its resolution — and that anchor is what the next two sections carry.

§V · A BEREAN-FLOOR SUBSTRATE DISCIPLINE

Here the Sons and Daughters of Issachar reader is invited to hold a distinction carefully — because the diagnostic is right, and the frame most often overlaid on the diagnostic requires Berean-floor sharpening.

The biofield packet Wallace has assembled, and the broader Psinergy documentation, overlay a diagram of the human body annotated with sixty-three chakras above body space, thirteen chakras within body space, seventy chakras below body space, upper and lower physical chakras, upper and lower physical-material chakras, etheric chakras, auras, and sheath — with adjacent Reichian somatization correspondences mapping bodily regions to emotional states. This overlay is Theosophical vocabulary, dating in its modern form to Blavatsky and successor lineages, and its numerology and cosmology carry pantheistic and panpsychist metaphysical commitments that the Body of Work has, across the God Consciousness Arc (July 8–12, 2026) and the Christ Consciousness Anchor Protocol locks, canonically refused.

The refusal is not against the anatomy Wallace and her sources are documenting. The anatomy is real. The collagen matrix is real. The interstitial fluid transport is real. The bioelectric activity along the fascial planes is real. The peer-reviewed convergence — Becker 1961, Langevin 2002 and 2005, Ahn 2010, Pollack 2013, Tennant 2014, Theise 2018 — documents this anatomy at credentialed research depth. The Chinese medicine vocabulary of meridians and acupuncture points is the vocabulary that arose closest to this anatomical substrate before Western science named it, and the vocabulary retains value because it corresponds to something Langevin and Ahn measured. Tennant’s clinical framework retains the Chinese vocabulary and adds the bioelectric substrate: acupuncture points as connection points in an electrical circuit; meridians as liquid-crystal semiconductor wires carrying charge; organs as battery packs receiving voltage from the muscle stacks along the meridian pathways. This is the BOW canonical distinction lock: Chinese medicine meridian vocabulary retained because peer-reviewed bioelectric substrate documented. Theosophical chakra-numerology substrate NOT retained because no anatomical or bioelectric documentation, and because the metaphysical frame it belongs to has been refused canonically.

Why this matters: without the distinction, receiving Wallace’s operational-forensic diagnostic can quietly install a Theosophical energy-center substrate under the BOW banner. The diagnosis lands correctly (”they stole your biology”), the anatomy holds accurately (fascia, interstitium, collagen, biofield, biophoton), and then the numerological chakra grid slips in with the diagram, and the Sons and Daughters of Issachar reader — receiving all this in one visual — quietly accepts the map along with the territory. This is how good diagnostics can carry problematic substrate frames if the reader is not disciplined about the distinction.

The parallel: the recent Eileen McKusick dispatch from July 30, 2026 (We are Made of Mushrooms at emckusick.substack.com/p/we-are-made-of-mushrooms) documents fascia as body-wide mycelial-network terrain from the biofield-tuning practitioner-witness angle. McKusick’s mechanism-affirm is strong at every point Wallace’s is — collagen matrix, piezoelectric transport, fibroblast gap-junction communication, biophoton emission, second-harmonic-generation, interstitial fluid transport. But McKusick’s framework overlays “the same intelligence that organizes a forest floor is not merely around us. It is moving through us, building us, and repairing us” — diffuse-immanent panpsychist attribution the BOW refuses at Christ Consciousness Anchor Protocol Lock 6. Same anatomy Wallace names as under WBAN capture; same anatomy McKusick names as mycelial intelligence; same anatomy Scripture names as the temple of the Holy Ghost (1 Corinthians 6:19-20 KJV) formed of the dust of the ground by the Creator’s hand with the Creator’s breath (Genesis 2:7 KJV). The anatomy is one. The metaphysical frame over it differs by ecosystem. Berean-floor discipline reads the mechanism at each ecosystem’s peer-witness register, receives what is documented, and refuses the substrate frames that carry pantheistic or panpsychist metaphysics.

For the reader who wants a rule of thumb: retain the vocabulary and the anatomy that peer-reviewed research documents. Refuse the numerological grids and the diffuse-intelligence attributions that do not survive Berean-floor examination. The imago Dei body does not carry sixty-three chakras above body space; it carries the Kavod-source seal of God upon the DNA the Creator authored, and the peripheral nervous system God designed as the delivery medium the Creator sanctified. The apparatus is trying to route through what belongs to Christ. That is the diagnostic. The chakra grid is not part of it.

§VI · WHAT BEREANS CAN DO — AND THE PREEMPTION LOCK THAT NOTHING SEPARATES

The Body of Work is not in the business of practical protocols delivered as medical advice. That register belongs elsewhere and requires clinical licensing the Sons and Daughters of Issachar Substack cannot pretend to. But one biofield gesture Wallace closes her biofield-and-central-nervous-system packet with is worth carrying carefully, because it is scripturally anchored and doctrinally clean.

Voluntary piloerection — the conscious triggering of goosebumps — is a documented sympathetic-nervous-system phenomenon. Loddenkemper et al. (2004) surveyed pilomotor seizures common to temporal lobe epilepsy; Fish et al. (1993) demonstrated the response through direct electrical stimulation of the human brain; the PeerJ preprint at PMC6071615 (2018) and the Frontiers in Neuroscience article at 10.3389/fnins.2020.00590 (2020) documented volitional control of piloerection at neuroscience-research depth. The mechanism involves α-1 adrenergic receptors responding to sympathetic-nervous-system nerve impulses, with norepinephrine driving arrector-pili muscle contraction. Voluntary control is possible in some individuals and appears linked to strong emotional experiences — awe, sacred music, intense recognition — and to a higher-than-average capacity for internal emotional states.

Wallace closes the biofield packet on this note: May you have many stem cells with your arrector pilii and groovey tunes — and appends Mark 5:36, amen.

The reference is Jairus, the ruler of the synagogue whose daughter had died. Christ’s response is one of the shortest and most load-bearing sentences in Scripture:

“Be not afraid, only believe.” — Mark 5:36 (KJV)

Read the Wallace closing at that anchor. The biofield is coherent under trust in Christ. The sympathetic nervous system quiets under Christ’s Word to Jairus. The arrector pili respond, in some individuals volitionally, to reverence — to awe, to sacred music, to worship — because the imago Dei body was designed to respond electromagnetically to the presence of God. Fear collapses biofield coherence and increases the routing surface for external modulation. Trust in Christ restores biofield coherence. This is not a medical protocol. It is a scriptural anchor — one that names, in Berean-clean vocabulary, why “Be not afraid, only believe” was Christ’s Word to a father whose child had already died. Fear is the surface the apparatus routes through. Only-believe is the biofield gesture that closes the routing surface.

The Berean gesture is not exotic. It is what the Sons and Daughters of Issachar have practiced their whole lives, and what they must now practice with sharper awareness: worship, prayer, Scripture-reading, quiet reverence, the biofield coherence that comes from consciously carrying Christ’s Word into the fear that would otherwise open the door. What Wallace names as the technical mechanism, Christ names as “Be not afraid, only believe.” Both are pointing at the same electromagnetic gate. Christ has already given the key.

Now the Preemption Lock — Romans 8:37-39 (KJV), the keystone anchor for every BOW dispatch under this series. Read it slowly, verse by verse, against the apparatus Wallace has just diagnosed:

“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”

More than conquerors. Not surviving. Not enduring. Not tolerating. More than conquerors. The imago Dei body under jurisdictional assault by the WBAN, by DARPA’s operational modulation programs, by the concentric wireless network shells extending fifteen kilometers outward, is more than conqueror — because the identity of the body has already been established in Christ before the assault ever began.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Nor principalities. Nor powers. The WBAN is a principality. The DARPA Biological Technologies Office is a power. The Global Information Grid is a principality. The Wireless Wide Area Network extending outward from every body is a principality. The Internet of Behaviors is a power. And the Word of God has already inventoried them — “nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come” — and named what they cannot do. They cannot separate the body from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus. The routing surface they operate on is not more powerful than the Kavod-source that seals the imago Dei body from within. This is not encouragement. This is not exhortation. This is the word from the Word: it is already established.

The Berean floor is here. The apparatus is real. The routing is real. The diagnostic is accurate. And nothing separates the body from Christ. The Wireless Body Area Network does not separate. The Internet of Bodies does not separate. The peer-reviewed biofield floor does not separate. The seven-team ElectRx portfolio and its ten-year operational descendants do not separate. What the state has said openly since October 5, 2015 does not separate. The keystone verse walks itself against the entire diagnostic apparatus and refuses the diagnostic’s power over the reader who is in Christ.

The A Witness at the Crossroads five-component Antidote framework the BOW has been unfolding across the Vol IV/V Rollout Coherent Series is the Sons and Daughters of Issachar practice-response to what this dispatch has named — prayer, awareness, community, kneeling posture, and the fifth component the book carries in full. The Substack readership is directed there for the full framework. This dispatch’s task is naming the apparatus and returning to the anchor. The apparatus is named. The anchor is Christ.

The body is the temple of the Holy Ghost. The peripheral nervous system is the delivery medium God designed. The biofield is the electromagnetic signature the imago Dei body was created to carry. The Kavod-source — the breath of God the Creator breathed into the dust of the ground at Genesis 2:7 (KJV) — is what makes the temple a temple. The routing surface belongs to Christ. And nothing separates.

WORD TO READER

This dispatch continues the Weekly Witness Post cadence for the Sons and Daughters of Issachar — the woman and man of God who understand the times and know what Israel ought to do (1 Chronicles 12:32 KJV). Tomorrow, a companion dispatch will address the Layer 1 Physical integration layer — what peer-reviewed 2015–2025 confirms at Dr. Jerry Tennant’s clinical voltage framework register, and how the BOW’s ~20,000-word canonical Tennant integration corpus (across Chapter 7: The Electric Temple, Chapter 8: Reclaiming the Halo, What Was Hidden Has Been Named, The Crystalline Body, and The Polarity That Governs Everything) holds against the peer-reviewed floor that has arrived. The dispatch you have just read carries the diagnosis at Wallace’s operational-forensic register. Tomorrow’s carries the restoration architecture at Tennant’s clinical-voltage register. Both belong to the same body of work (BOW) mission.

COMPANION CROSS-REFERENCES

Chapter 7: The Electric Temple — resilienciero.substack.com/p/chapter-7-the-electric-temple

Chapter 8: Reclaiming the Halo — resilienciero.substack.com/p/chapter-8-reclaiming-the-halo

What Was Hidden Has Been Named — resilienciero.substack.com/p/what-was-hidden-has-been-named

The Crystalline Body — resilienciero.substack.com/p/the-crystalline-body

The Polarity That Governs Everything — resilienciero.substack.com/p/the-polarity-that-governs-everything

The Psinergy Vault — resilienciero.substack.com/p/the-psinergy-vault

Not Censorship, AI Erasure — resilienciero.substack.com/p/not-censorship-ai-erasure

Never Again Is Now Global — /p/never-again-is-now-global

The Oligarchy Wants You Demoralized — /p/the-oligarchy-wants-you-demoralized

SOURCES

Peer-reviewed biofield physiology floor:

Rubik B. Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2015.

Hammerschlag R, et al. Biofield Physiology: A Framework for an Emerging Discipline. Global Advances in Health and Medicine, 2015. PMCID: PMC4654783, PMID: 26665040. DOI: 10.7453/gahmj.2015.015.suppl.

Jain S, et al. Clinical Studies of Biofield Therapies. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2015.

Matos LC, et al. Perspectives, Measurability and Effects of Non-Contact Biofield Therapeutic Approaches. Frontiers in Public Health, 2021.

Elfouly T, et al. Harnessing the Heart’s Magnetic Field for Advanced Diagnostics. Sensors (review), 2024.

Uchida S, et al. Effect of Biofield Therapy in the Human Brain. Physiologic/EEG study, 2012.

Carini-Graves F. Brainwaves and the Biofield: Energy Work in Psychiatry. Lakeside Integrative Psychiatry, December 22, 2025.

BOW canonical Layer 1 Physical peer-reviewed anatomical substrate:

Becker RO. The Body Electric. 1985. Hall-effect measurements confirming DC semiconductor current in perineural tissues (1961).

Langevin HM, Yandow JA. Relationship of acupuncture points and meridians to connective tissue planes. Anatomical Record, 2002.

Langevin HM, et al. Tissue impedance along acupuncture meridians. 2005.

Ahn AC, et al. Electrical impedance of acupuncture meridians: The relevance of subcutaneous collagenous bands. 2010.

Pollack G. The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor. Ebner and Sons, 2013.

Tennant J. Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries. Tennant Institute for Integrative Medicine, 2014. Deployed as integration layer between peer-reviewed substrate research and clinical operational practice per BOW canonical discipline (Berean-floor caveat preserved from What Was Hidden Has Been Named).

Benias PC, Wells RG, Theise ND, et al. Structure and Distribution of an Unrecognized Interstitium in Human Tissues. Scientific Reports, 2018.

DARPA / IEEE operational corpus:

Weber D, quoted in DARPA press release. Self-Healing Body Mind / ElectRx Program Announcement, October 5, 2015. darpa.mil/news/2015/self-healing-body-mind.

DARPA Biological Technologies Office. Solicitation HR001124S0034. September 18, 2024. Rolling deadline October 9, 2025. defencescienceinstitute.com and sam.gov/opp/5fff3c4c76c341a4a6b1d2010211c793/view.

IEEE 7033222 (2014). The hunter: Tracking randomly moving WBAN targets. 19th International Workshop on Computer Aided Modeling and Design of Communication Links and Networks (CAMAD). ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7033222.

IEEE 802.15.6 (2018). Wireless Body Area Network standard.

Piloerection / volitional biofield gesture:

Loddenkemper T, et al. (2004). Pilomotor seizures in temporal lobe epilepsy.

Fish DR, et al. (1993). Direct electrical stimulation of the human brain in piloerection response.

Voluntary control of piloerection. PeerJ preprint, 2018. PMCID: PMC6071615. DOI: 10.7717/peerj.5292.

Volitional Control of Piloerection: Objective Evidence and Its Potential Utility in Neuroscience Research. Frontiers in Neuroscience, June 4, 2020. DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2020.00590.

Sabrina Wallace primary corpus:

Wallace, Sabrina. Psinergy Channel: odysee.com/@Psinergy:a and rumble.com/user/Psinergy. X account: x.com/psinergy_SDW. Web: psinergy.com.

Wallace, Sabrina. Biofield-and-Central-Nervous-System documentation packet (2026 revision, encompassing peer-reviewed biofield physiology anchors, DARPA ElectRx documentation, IEEE 7033222 and 802.15.6 references, and piloerection / arrector pili closing gesture).

Wallace, Sabrina. Juxtaposition1 Substack (paywalled interviews).

AI DISCLOSURE: AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11 (KJV). Every reader is invited to search the Scriptures daily whether these things be so.

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