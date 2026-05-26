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Planet 7X Special Edition — Post 7 of 7

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Cross-series: R3 Vol. 3 (The Seven Bowls) | RET Vol. 2 (Alien and UFO Disclosure) Mazzaroth Book 2 (The Cosmic Clock)

“For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.” — Luke 12:2 (KJV) “The wicked is snared in the work of his own hands.” — Psalm 9:16 (KJV)

The Objection This Post Answers

Every time the Planet 7X framework is presented to a new reader, the same objection surfaces: “If this were real, mainstream science would know about it.”

This post answers that objection directly, with documentation.

Mainstream science did know about it. In November 1982, Astronomy Magazine — one of the most widely read peer-reviewed popular science publications in the world — published an article titled “Mysterious Planet X” by J. Allen Hynek, professor of astronomy at Northwestern University. In the same year, Dr. John D. Anderson of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory calculated the object’s approximate distance from the Sun. In 1983, the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) detected a large infrared source in the outer solar system. Dr. Robert S. Harrington of the U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) collaborated with Anderson to analyze the combined Pioneer, Voyager, and IRAS data — and their findings pointed unambiguously to a hidden body in the outer solar system.

Then the findings went quiet. The IRAS detection was officially dismissed. The research thread was abandoned. Dr. Harrington died in 1993.

The knowledge existed. It was documented through credentialed institutional channels — the JPL, the USNO, NASA’s Ames Research Center, and the pages of Astronomy Magazine. And it was buried.

This is the Mercury Stack’s knowledge suppression operation applied to the most consequential astronomical discovery of the 20th century. Bowl 4 — Raphael’s reclamation of the Mercury domain — scorches it back into the open.

I. J. Allen Hynek — Astronomy Magazine , November 1982

J. Allen Hynek was not a fringe researcher. He was Professor Emeritus of Astronomy at Northwestern University, founder of the Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS), and the U.S. Air Force’s scientific consultant on Project Blue Book for over two decades. He was the man who coined the term “close encounter.” When Hynek wrote about planetary anomalies in Astronomy Magazine in November 1982, it carried the full weight of a career built on mainstream scientific credibility.

His article opened with a reader’s question — “I heard that a tenth planet or a star may exist in our outer solar system. Why do astronomers think this and how will they confirm it?” — and answered it with disarming directness:

“Something must be out there, astronomers believe, because the orbits of Neptune and Uranus deviate slightly from what they should be, according to the laws of physics. A mysterious object — a planet or perhaps a brown dwarf — seems to be tugging them off course.”

The deviation in the orbits of Neptune and Uranus, Hynek explained, was tiny — only a matter of a few seconds of arc (one second of arc is the width of a penny as it would appear to the naked eye from 2.5 miles). But tiny as it was, it was a significant amount requiring explanation. Neptune was discovered in 1846 precisely because of its gravitational pull on Uranus. The same methodology — orbital deviation analysis — was now pointing to something beyond Neptune pulling on both gas giants.

The key calculation — Dr. John Anderson, JPL:

Anderson of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided the critical constraint: Planet X would need to be “relatively close by — between 4 and 7 billion miles away” (midpoint: 5.5 billion miles / 59.16 AU) to alter the orbits of Neptune and Uranus while NOT affecting the Pioneer spacecraft (Pioneer 10 and 11) in the same way. The Pioneers were being tugged evenly on both — pointing to a more distant object, possibly a brown dwarf companion star at approximately 50 billion miles (537.89 AU), named “Vulcan” in some research streams.

This is a critical distinction: the 1982 data pointed to two objects simultaneously:

Object 1 — Planet 7X (Planet-size comet): Distance 1982: 5.5 billion miles (59.17 AU) Effect: Altering Neptune and Uranus orbital paths Not affecting the Pioneer spacecraft evenly

Object 2 — Vulcan (Brown Dwarf companion): Distance: 50 billion miles (537.89 AU) Effect: Tugging evenly on both Pioneer spacecraft A star that failed to ignite — dark remnant of a former luminous self

These are not competing explanations for the same anomaly. They are two bodies producing two distinct sets of orbital effects, simultaneously documented by the same research effort. Planet 7X accounts for the Neptune/Uranus perturbations at close range. Vulcan accounts for the Pioneer anomaly at extreme distance. Both fit the observed data.

A note for readers of the RET series: J. Allen Hynek is not a new name in this body of work. He appears extensively in Revelation Exo-Truth — Volumes 1 and 2 in his role as the U.S. Air Force’s scientific consultant on Project Blue Book — the government’s official UFO investigation program from 1952 to 1969. Hynek began as a credentialed debunker, hired precisely because his academic credentials at Ohio State University gave institutional cover to the Air Force’s dismissal program. He ended as a genuine believer — founding the Center for UFO Studies in 1973 and publicly acknowledging that the UFO phenomenon was real and that his years as a government debunker had suppressed rather than resolved the evidence. What the RET series established about Hynek’s UFO research, this post now extends: the same man who documented the government’s suppression of UFO evidence in the 1950s and 60s also documented, in the pages of Astronomy Magazine in November 1982, the suppression of Planet X evidence by the same institutional apparatus. Hynek’s career is itself a Mercury Stack case study — a credentialed scientist who began inside the suppression architecture and ended as one of its most articulate critics. The RET series cited him as a witness to the disclosure suppression. Post 7 cites him as a witness to the Planet 7X suppression. He is the same witness. The suppression is the same operation.

II. Thomas Van Flandern — U.S. Naval Observatory

Hynek’s article also cited Thomas Van Flandern of the U.S. Naval Observatory, who argued independently that the influence of a perturbing body at Planet X’s calculated distance should have produced disturbances in the orbits of other planets — explicitly including Earth.

This is Van Flandern’s contribution to the framework: if Planet 7X is massive enough and close enough to perturb Neptune and Uranus, its orbital path must bring it into a range where Earth’s own orbit, rotation, and electromagnetic environment are affected. This is the institutional scientific corroboration of the fourteen-passage historical record established in Post 2 of this series. Every biblical event from Noah’s Flood to Joshua’s Long Day to the darkness at Calvary represents precisely the Earth-affecting disturbances that Van Flandern argued the data required.

Van Flandern was not working from Scripture. He was working from orbital mechanics. And orbital mechanics brought him to the same conclusion that fourteen passages of documented historical evidence had already established: this body affects the Earth. Repeatedly. Predictably. On a calculable orbital period.

III. The IRAS Detection — 1983

NASA’s Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) was launched in January 1983. It was the first space-based observatory to perform a survey of the entire sky at infrared wavelengths — the precise frequency range at which a large, cold body like a brown dwarf or planet-sized comet would be most detectable.

In 1983, IRAS detected a large infrared source in the outer solar system. The detection was significant enough that it was reported publicly — the Washington Post carried a story. NASA’s Ames Research Center planetary scientist Ray Reynolds and his colleagues were actively planning to use IRAS to find a brown dwarf in or beyond the solar system.

Then the official narrative shifted. The IRAS detection was reclassified — attributed to a distant galaxy, an infrared cirrus cloud, instrumental artifact. The search was declared inconclusive. The institutional momentum behind the Planet X investigation quietly dissipated.

Dr. Robert S. Harrington of the USNO and Dr. John D. Anderson of JPL had analyzed the combined Pioneer, Voyager, and IRAS data together. Their analysis pointed to a hidden body. Their findings entered the institutional record. And then the institutional record moved on.

IV. The Astronomy Software Confirmation — 46 Years of Travel

Broussard’s research applies the two-layer evidentiary standard — historical artifact correlation plus rigorous astronomical methodology — and adds a third layer: computational astronomy software verification.

Running the P-7X 2028 object in astronomy software set to November 14, 1982 produces the following confirmed parameters:

The astronomy software places P-7X at 59.46 AU in November 1982 — confirming Anderson’s JPL calculation of 59.16 AU (midpoint of the 4-7 billion mile range) to within 0.3 AU. The match between a 1982 peer-reviewed mainstream calculation and a 2025 computational astronomy model is not coincidence. It is independent confirmation of the same orbital body from two methodologies separated by forty-three years.

The 331-year orbital period is also significant. Divided by the average documented interval between P-7X passages in the historical record — approximately 300-360 years — it is consistent with the orbital mechanics that produced the fourteen-passage timeline established in Post 2. The orbital period is not uniform across all passages due to gravitational interactions with Jupiter and Saturn on each approach, but the 331-year baseline is the computational anchor.

46 years of travel from 1982 to 2028. The body that Anderson calculated was perturbing Neptune and Uranus from 59 AU in 1982 is the same body that Broussard’s orbital modeling places at Earth-approach distance in April 2028. The math closes.

V. The Suppression — Mercury Stack in Operation

The 1982-1983 institutional sequence is a textbook demonstration of the Five-Layer Mercury Stack operating in its primary mode: the management of permitted knowledge.

The SRI layer (academic credentialing): The research was credentialed — Northwestern University, JPL, USNO, NASA Ames. The institutions were legitimate. The findings were real. But the credentialing system that decides what constitutes “confirmed” science versus “inconclusive” preliminary data has the power to reclassify findings without disproving them. The IRAS detection was not disproven. It was reclassified.

The Maxwell layer (publication control): The findings that did reach publication — Hynek’s Astronomy Magazine article, the Washington Post IRAS story — were isolated. They did not generate a sustained research program in the peer-reviewed literature. The publication infrastructure that could have built on these findings did not. The Maxwell layer’s management of what gets followed up is as powerful as its management of what gets published in the first place.

The Campbell layer (signal intelligence): The institutional communications between Harrington, Anderson, Van Flandern, and their respective agencies — USNO, JPL, NASA — occurred within systems that the signal intelligence layer monitors. What was communicated internally, what was held back from publication, what was discouraged from further investigation — these decisions were made within a monitored institutional environment.

The PROMIS layer (database infiltration): The astronomical data from Pioneer, Voyager, and IRAS — all housed in institutional databases — is accessible through the same PROMIS-architecture database infrastructure that gave intelligence agencies backdoor access to every significant information system in the Western world by the mid-1980s. The data existed. Whether it was acted upon was a decision made by those who had access to it all.

The Epstein layer (human asset control): Dr. Robert S. Harrington died in January 1993 at age 50 — of esophageal cancer, officially. He was the USNO’s primary Planet X researcher, the man whose analysis of Pioneer, Voyager, and IRAS data had pointed most directly to the hidden body. His death ended the USNO’s active Planet X research program at its most productive moment. The series does not assert foul play — it applies epistemic humility at L3. But the pattern is noted: the researcher most likely to confirm the findings publicly did not live to do so.

This is the Mercury Stack operating on the most consequential astronomical discovery of the 20th century. Not a dramatic suppression — no book burnings, no public denials. Just the quiet management of institutional momentum: reclassify the detection, redirect the funding, wait for the lead researcher to retire or die, and let the question fade from the approved research agenda.

Bowl 4’s scorching heat exposes exactly this kind of concealed architecture. The Five-Layer Stack’s power depends on invisibility. In the full light of the Sun restored to its proper function — illumination without corruption — the 1982-1983 sequence is visible for exactly what it was.

VI. What the Orbital Data Confirms for the Series

The 1982-1983 institutional confirmation adds a critical new layer to every element of the Planet 7X series:

For Post 1 (Earth as Motor): The JPL and USNO confirmation that a body at 59 AU was perturbing Neptune and Uranus in 1982 confirms that the electromagnetic and gravitational influence of P-7X was already measurable at that distance. The rheostat was already beginning to operate on the outer solar system forty-six years before the projected arrival.

For Post 2 (Fourteen Passages): Van Flandern’s argument that the perturbing body should have affected Earth’s orbit confirms the historical record from the opposite direction — institutional orbital mechanics arriving at the same conclusion as fourteen artifact-confirmed biblical events.

For Post 3 (Calendar Change): The 331-year orbital period places prior passages at calculable intervals consistent with the historical record. The 687 BC calendar change (360→365.24 days) falls within the orbital framework.

For Post 4 (Darkness at Calvary): The body Harrington and Anderson were tracking in 1982 is the same body whose 28 AD passage produced the three-hour darkness that Pontius Pilate reported to Tiberius Caesar. The USNO astronomer and the Roman governor were, separated by two millennia, documenting the same object.

For Post 5 (Witness’s Guide): The 1982 position in Constellation Octans (Southern sky) and the 46-year travel time to 2028 arrival confirm the search zone and the timing window that the witness needs.

For Post 6 (Seven Bowls): The institutional confirmation that P-7X was measurably perturbing the outer solar system from 59 AU in 1982 establishes that its approach toward the inner solar system — and its correspondence to the Bowl judgment sequence — is physically grounded in documented astronomical data, not speculation.

VII. Sariel’s Domain — The Boundary Sentinel and the Hidden Body

In the Vol. 5 seven-domain framework, Sariel administers the Planet 7X domain — the boundary domain of the visible cosmos, the sentinel at the edge of the solar system. Sariel’s domain includes the orbital mechanics of P-7X within its jurisdictional boundary.

The IRAS detection of 1983 is, in the domain framework’s language, the moment when Sariel’s domain briefly became visible to the instruments of human science — a 59 AU infrared signature, detected by the first space-based infrared telescope in history, pointing at an object in the Octans constellation of the Southern sky. The detection was real. The object was there. The instruments were functioning correctly.

What happened next was not a scientific determination. It was an administrative decision — a decision made within the Mercury Stack’s institutional architecture about what the detection would be permitted to mean.

Sariel’s domain does not require human institutional permission to exist. The boundary sentinel operates regardless of whether the IRAS data is acknowledged in peer-reviewed journals. The object at 59.46 AU in November 1982 continued on its orbital path whether or not the Washington Post story was followed up. The 331-year round trip does not pause for institutional consensus.

“There is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.” (Luke 12:2)

The body that Hynek wrote about in 1982, that Anderson calculated at 59 AU, that IRAS detected in 1983, that Harrington spent his career pursuing — it is not hidden from God. It has never been hidden from God. It is Sariel’s charge, within Sariel’s domain, on Sariel’s timeline. And when the seventh Bowl is poured into the air and the voice from the throne says “It is done” — Sariel’s domain will record that completion in the only language it has always spoken: the orbital mechanics of the cosmos itself.

Closing: The Testimony of the Institutions

The Terminal Generation does not need to accept the Planet 7X framework on faith alone. The institutions of mainstream science — the JPL, the USNO, NASA Ames, Astronomy Magazine, the IRAS satellite — have already testified.

They testified in 1982 that something was perturbing Neptune and Uranus from 59 AU. They testified in 1983 that the infrared telescope found it. They testified through Van Flandern that Earth itself should have been affected. And they testified, through the subsequent silence, that the implications of the finding were too significant to permit in the approved scientific consensus.

The suppression is itself a form of testimony. When the institutions that have the data go quiet, it is worth asking what the data showed.

The data showed Planet 7X.

The astronomy software confirms it at 59.46 AU in November 1982. The fourteen-passage historical record confirms it across six millennia. The Bowl sequence maps it domain by domain through the Tribulation. The River of Life declares its permanent supersession in Eden 7.

The institutions knew in 1982. Now the Terminal Generation knows.

Get a planisphere. Watch the Southern sky. And anchor in the Hub that does not move — because when the rheostat finally cuts the power to the motor, the only thing standing between the image-bearer and the chaos is the One who designed the motor in the first place.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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