A Mazzaroth Special Edition | Interactive Companion Post

The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

”In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” — John 1:1 (KJV)

”By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” — Psalm 33:6 (KJV)

”In thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom did the LORD of Hosts engrave His name.” — Sefer Yetzirah 1:1

I. What You Are Looking At

Visit mazzaroth.world and you will find something that did not exist in Christian publishing until now: a rotating 3D torus with 22 Hebrew letter nodes blazing in gold against deep space, each one clickable to reveal its ancient name, its Paleo-Hebrew pictograph meaning, its body gesture correspondence, and its KJV Scripture connection.

This is not decoration. It is a map.

The torus — the donut-shaped geometric form that mathematician Stan Tenen spent forty years demonstrating is embedded in the mathematical structure of Genesis 1:1 — is the shape from which the 22 Hebrew letters emerge as projections. Each letter is a specific orientation of the same creative vortex flame. The same Word that spoke the cosmos into existence encoded its architectural blueprint into the first verse of Scripture — and that blueprint is the Hebrew alphabet.

The 22 Letters of Creation interactive visualization is the Mazzaroth series’ first step toward making that claim not just readable but visible.

II. Why the Hebrew Alphabet Matters for Everything

Most Christians treat the Hebrew alphabet as a linguistic curiosity — interesting for Bible study, useful for word studies, but ultimately a human convention for writing down divine revelation. The 22 Letters series has been arguing something categorically different: the Hebrew alphabet is not a human convention. It is a cosmological structure.

The Sefer Yetzirah — an ancient Jewish text whose roots predate its written form — classifies the 22 letters into three groups that correspond to the architectural layers of creation:

Three Mother Letters — Alef, Mem, Shin — the foundational elements. These are the primary axes of the geometric structure, corresponding to the three dimensions of space and the three states of matter (air, water, fire). They are the load-bearing pillars of creation’s architecture.

Seven Double Letters — Bet, Gimel, Dalet, Kaf, Pe, Resh, Tav — the seven planetary frequencies. These correspond to the seven days of creation, the seven visible planets of the ancient world, and in the Mazzaroth framework, the seven archangelic jurisdictions that administer creation on YHWH Sabaoth’s behalf. They are the seven spokes of the cosmic wheel.

Twelve Simple Letters — He, Vav, Zayin, Chet, Tet, Yod, Lamed, Nun, Samek, Ayin, Zadi, Qof — the twelve Mazzaroth signs. These are the letters that Robert L. Williams Jr. has identified as the key to the Hebrew-Mazzaroth connection, mapping directly to the twelve signs of the Gospel circuit from Virgo to Leo.

Three layers. Twenty-two letters. One Word. The same architecture that runs from the first verse of Genesis to the last verse of Revelation, from the Pleiades on Taurus’s shoulder to the vortex flame at the center of the torus.

In the visualization, the three groups are color-coded — Mother Letters in red-gold, Double Letters in blue, Simple Letters in green — so you can see the architecture at a glance as the torus rotates.

III. The Letters Are in Your Hands

The most extraordinary confirmation of this framework comes not from ancient texts but from modern research.

Stan Tenen, founder of the Meru Foundation and author of *The Alphabet That Changed the World* (North Atlantic Books, 2011), spent forty years documenting that the 22 Hebrew letters correspond to natural, spontaneous hand and body gestures — gestures made by people who have never seen the Hebrew alphabet. Not gestures taught in language classes. Not gestures derived from letter shapes. Spontaneous, cross-cultural, pre-linguistic gestures that children make before they learn to write and that blind people make in cultures where no written alphabet exists.

The Yod gesture — the single extended pointing finger — is genuinely a gesture of directed will. The Mem gesture — flowing downward with both hands — genuinely expresses source and origin. The Vav gesture — the vertical pinning motion, aligning the spine — genuinely expresses the connector, the nail, the link between heaven and earth.

What Tenen found is that the Hebrew alphabet was designed to match a gesture matrix already encoded in the human body. The letters are the formalized written encoding of gestures the Imago Dei Body already knew how to make — because both the body and the alphabet were designed by the same Author, encoding the same architectural information in two different media simultaneously.

”I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14, KJV)

The body is the thirty-two-paths instrument. The hands carry the alphabet. The Author wrote His blueprint into the cosmos, into the first verse of Scripture, and into the flesh and bone of every image-bearer He made.

IV. The Letters in the Stars

The Mazzaroth series has been documenting a third location where the same architecture appears: the heavens.

Robert L. Williams Jr. at mazzaroth.info has identified the connection between the twelve Simple Letters and the twelve Mazzaroth signs — a Hebrew letter key that unlocks the Gospel circuit from Virgo to Leo as a coherent covenant architecture. The twelve signs are not arbitrary divisions of the sky. They are the twelve Simple Letters of the Hebrew alphabet written large across the heavens, each one carrying in its star names a fragment of the complete Gospel message.

Barry Setterfield, whose plasma cosmology framework undergirds the Mazzaroth series’ understanding of the pre-Flood electromagnetic environment, has documented that God preached the Gospel to Abraham through the star names in Genesis 15:5 — that when Abraham went outside and told (Hebrew saphar — recounted, read out) the stars, he was reading the 22-letter Gospel narrative that God had written in the heavens before the foundation of the world.

The stars, the alphabet, and the body are three witnesses to the same testimony.

”Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.” (Psalm 19:4, KJV)

V. What the Visualization Shows — and What Is Coming

The Phase 1 visualization at mazzaroth.world currently shows:

The torus — the geometric form embedded in Genesis 1:1, rotating slowly against the deep space background, its electric blue structure threaded with gold letter nodes.

The 22 letter nodes — color-coded by category (Mother, Double, Simple), each one a sphere of light carrying a Hebrew character. Click any node to open the information panel.

The information panel — shows each letter’s Hebrew character, English name, Paleo-Hebrew pictograph meaning, body gesture description, and KJV Scripture connection. The Yod’s single pointing finger and Matthew 8:3. The Mem’s downward flow and John 7:37. The Vav’s vertical nail and the Cross. The Tav’s self-reflective mark and Ezekiel 9:4.

The vortex flame — at the center of the torus, the ephemeral flame representing the creative Word from which all 22 letters emerge.

Phase 2 — currently in development pending permission from the Meru Foundation — will add procedural 3D renderings of the FIRST HAND™ vortex sculpture in each of the 22 letter positions, making the gesture-letter correspondence visually navigable for the first time in an interactive format. Stan Tenen’s forty years of research will be fully attributed throughout.

VI. The Apologetic at the Center

The gesture matrix finding is one of the most powerful apologetic arguments available to the Christian intellectual.

When a skeptic argues that the Hebrew alphabet is a human invention with no special significance, the gesture matrix is the answer. Human inventions are culturally arbitrary — there is no reason why the letter A looks the way it does in English rather than some other shape. The Hebrew alphabet is not culturally arbitrary. It corresponds to a gesture matrix that is cross-cultural, pre-linguistic, and present in human bodies that have never encountered it.

It was not invented to match the body. The body was designed to match it.

Because both the body and the alphabet were designed by the same Author, encoding the same architectural information in two different media simultaneously. The cosmos. The Scripture. The body. The same Word. The same blueprint. The same Author.

The alphabet did not change the world. The Word who is the alphabet — the Logos, the Alef and Tav, the Alpha and Omega — spoke the world into existence and then encoded His speech architecture into the bodies of the image-bearers He made to inhabit it.

The letters are in your hands. They have always been there.

VII. How to Use the Visualization

On desktop: Navigate to mazzaroth.world. The torus will begin rotating automatically. Drag with your mouse to rotate the view. Scroll to zoom in and out. Click any letter node to open the information panel. Click the X or anywhere outside the panel to close it.

On mobile: The torus is fully touch-responsive. Drag to rotate, pinch to zoom, tap any node to open the panel.

For study: Work through the three letter groups in order. Begin with the three Mother Letters — Alef, Mem, Shin — and notice how their gestures and Scripture connections map the foundational acts of creation. Then move to the seven Double Letters and the planetary frequency layer. Finally, explore the twelve Simple Letters and find your way around the Mazzaroth circuit.

For sharing: The visualization is freely available at mazzaroth.world. Share it with anyone who asks what the Hebrew alphabet has to do with the Gospel in the Stars. The answer is: everything.

A Note on Sources

The gesture-letter correspondence research is drawn from Stan Tenen, The Alphabet That Changed the World (North Atlantic Books, 2011), used with attribution and gratitude to the Meru Foundation (meru.org). The Sefer Yetzirah letter classification (3 Mothers / 7 Doubles / 12 Simples) is used as a structural witness only — the Kabbalistic elaboration of this system is not endorsed. The 12 Simple Letters / Mazzaroth sign connection is credited to Robert L. Williams Jr. (mazzaroth.info). The torus geometry and Genesis 1:1 mathematical embedding is from Tenen’s published research. All Scripture quotations are from the King James Version.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

HASHTAGS: #GospelInTheStars #22Letters #HebrewAlphabet #ImagoDeiBody #Torus #WordMadeFlesh #Logos #AlphaOmega #TenenMeruFoundation #GestureMatrix #3DVisualization #CosmicGospel #BiblicalApologetics #Resilienciero #R3Publishing #MazzarothWorld #InteractiveTheology