Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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DJL's avatar
DJL
8h

Again, thanks for your concise take on world events and the frightening reality we all face. Keep praying.

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Resilienciero
7h

@DJL -

Grateful for both the affirmation and the restack — keep praying is the witness office in its proper register. The Lord positions His watching Body to read the documentary record together and to lift one another in prayer through the hour we are walking. Your faithfulness in receiving the dispatches and now in amplifying them to your circle is the ekklēsia dynamic in living application — called out, hearing the herald, joining the deliberation actively.

"Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but so much the more, as ye see the day approaching" — Hebrews 10:23-25 (KJV).

We continue to journey faithfully towards resilience, sister.

Shalom and SDG.

Stephen

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