Image Credits: Midjourney.com

RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Special Supplemental

Before you can control what people believe, you must control what they are permitted to question. CIA Document 1035-960, declassified and released to the New York Times in 1976, is the institutional instruction manual for how the Mercury domain corruption does exactly that — in a single phrase.

“These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” — Acts 17:11, KJV

“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:21, KJV

“The aim of this dispatch is to provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists, so as to inhibit the circulation of such claims in other countries.” — CIA Document 1035-960, April 1, 1967

THE FIVE-LAYER MERCURY DOMAIN STACK — A BRIEF REVIEW

Volume 5’s Supplemental Posts 1 and 2 documented the Mercury domain’s institutional corruption in detail — the five-layer stack through which Baraqijal’s jurisdiction of communication and knowledge has been systematically administered against the covenant community’s capacity for independent thought:

Each layer operates at a different level of the communication and knowledge domain. The policy layer blueprints. The publishing layer distributes. The cultural layer normalizes. The surveillance layer monitors. The compliance layer enforces.

But beneath all five layers, there is a sixth function that enables all the others — the one that determines which questions are permissible and which questioners are credible. It is not a layer of the stack. It is the foundation the stack rests on.

It is the control of epistemic permission — the institutional authority to determine not just what people believe, but what they are socially permitted to investigate.

CIA Document 1035-960 is the moment this function was formally systematized in the modern era. And it is one of the most important declassified documents the American public has ever been given access to — though the label it weaponized has largely prevented people from examining it carefully.

THE DOCUMENT — WHAT IT ACTUALLY SAYS

CIA Document 1035-960 is real, declassified, and publicly available. It was released to the New York Times in 1976 via the Freedom of Information Act. It is archived at the Mary Ferrell Foundation and at the History Matters Archive. It carries the document identifier 104-10406-10110 in the JFK assassination records archive.

Its official title is “Countering Criticism of the Warren Report.”

It is dated January 4, 1967 — four years after President Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963. It was sent from the Head of the Covert Action Staff of the Central Intelligence Agency to CIA stations and bases around the world. It is marked as a psychological operations document.

Its stated purpose, in the document’s own words:

“This trend of opinion is a matter of concern to the U.S. government, including our organization. The aim of this dispatch is to provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists, so as to inhibit the circulation of such claims in other countries.”

The document then instructs CIA media contacts — at CBS, ABC, NBC, the New York Times, and other major outlets — to deploy specific rhetorical strategies against critics of the Warren Commission’s finding that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Those strategies include characterizing critics as politically motivated, financially interested, or logically inconsistent — and labeling their work as “conspiracy theory.”

The document explicitly acknowledges the CIA’s institutional concern: “Conspiracy theories have frequently thrown suspicion on our organization, for example by falsely alleging that Lee Harvey Oswald worked for us.”

The document is marked “CS copy” — Clandestine Services. It was supposed to be destroyed when no longer needed.

It was not destroyed. And in 1976, it was read by the New York Times.

WHAT THE DOCUMENT PROVES — PRECISELY STATED

The honest and precise statement of what CIA Document 1035-960 proves is important. The series’ Berean standard requires precision.

What it proves:

The CIA, in 1967, systematically deployed the phrase “conspiracy theorist” as a rhetorical weapon — through its media contacts at major American news organizations — to discredit independent researchers who questioned the Warren Commission’s official findings. The document proves that a coordinated institutional campaign used specific language to suppress legitimate investigative questions about a major historical event.

Florida State University political scientist Lance deHaven-Smith, in his book Conspiracy Theory in America, analyzed the document’s role in what he calls the “weaponization” of the term. His assessment — from a peer-reviewed academic source — is that the CIA dispatch played a definitive role in making “conspiracy theory” a weapon to be wielded against almost any individual or group calling government programs and activities into question.

What it does not prove:

The CIA did not invent the term “conspiracy theory.” The phrase appears in newspapers from the 1860s onward, decades before the CIA existed. The accurate claim is that the CIA systematically deployed and weaponized an existing term — giving it the pejorative, career-ending social force it has carried in public discourse ever since.

This distinction matters because precision is what makes the argument credible. The more precise and accurate the claim, the more durable it is under scrutiny.

THE BEREAN PROBLEM — WHAT THE LABEL ACTUALLY DOES

Here is the operational mechanism that makes the label so effective.

The Bereans of Acts 17:11 were praised because they searched the scriptures daily to verify whether what Paul taught was true. They did not accept Paul’s testimony because he was an apostle. They verified it against the primary source. This is the epistemological posture the series has held from the beginning — and it is the posture that the “conspiracy theorist” label is specifically designed to prevent.

The label does not refute arguments. It does not address evidence. It does not engage with primary sources or documented facts. It does something far more powerful: it signals to the listener that the person making the argument has already disqualified themselves from serious consideration — that engaging with their evidence is itself a mark of intellectual unseriousness.

The label is a social pre-filter. It operates before the argument is heard. It is the institutional equivalent of Pilate’s “What is truth?” — a question designed not to receive an answer but to terminate the conversation before the answer can be given.

Elana Freeland, whose four-volume geoengineering series the series carries at full evidentiary weight, has addressed this directly in her work.

The word “conspire” in Latin means simply “to breathe together” — con-spirare, to breathe the same air, to share a purpose. A conspiracy, in its original and accurate meaning, is nothing more than a group of people who share a common agenda and act on it together.

Every corporation has a strategy. Every government has a policy. Every institution has a mission. Every one of these is, in the literal sense of the Latin, a conspiracy — a group of people breathing together toward a shared purpose. The question is never whether people conspire. The question is always whether a specific group conspired toward a specific end — and whether the evidence for it meets the standard of proof.

The “conspiracy theorist” label collapses this distinction. It equates careful evidentiary reasoning about institutional behavior with the kind of paranoid pattern-matching that sees hidden hands behind every coincidence. It is a precision instrument for preventing the Berean standard from being applied to institutional claims.

THE MERCURY DOMAIN CONNECTION — OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD AND ITS SUCCESSORS

CIA Document 1035-960 did not operate in isolation. It was one instrument in a broader program that the Church Committee — the Senate select committee that investigated intelligence community abuses in 1975-76 — documented as Operation Mockingbird: the CIA’s systematic program of planting stories and controlling narratives through its assets embedded in major American media organizations.

Frank Church, the Senate committee’s chairman, summarized the finding: the CIA owned over 250 media outlets in the 1960s, spent close to a billion dollars in today’s currency spreading information, and had people doing its bidding in every major city in the world.

The Mercury domain’s five-layer stack — which Volume 5 documented through the SRI/Tavistock/Maxwell/Campbell/PROMIS/Epstein sequence — operated through these same institutional channels. The policy blueprinted at Layer 1 was distributed through Layer 2’s controlled publishing infrastructure and delivered through Layer 3’s cultural production assets. The media apparatus that Operation Mockingbird built was the delivery mechanism through which every layer of the stack operated.

This is not a theoretical framework. It is the documented operational architecture of the Mercury domain’s institutional corruption — with primary source documentation available from declassified government records, Senate committee findings, and FOIA-released CIA documents.

Mees Baaijen, writing from the secular historical direction in The Predators versus The People, called this the “Endarkenment” — the deliberate replacement of genuine knowledge-seeking with an institutionally managed substitute that appears to be information while actually suppressing the epistemic freedom that genuine inquiry requires. The Endarkenment’s primary weapon is not censorship — which is visible and generates resistance. Its primary weapon is the pre-filtering of credibility: the systematic social cost imposed on those who ask the questions that the institutional architecture cannot afford to have asked.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE COVENANT COMMUNITY

The covenant community is, by definition, a community of Bereans. Every volume of this series has been built on the premise that truth is found by searching the primary sources — Scripture first, documented secondary sources second, the series’ integrative framework third, all held with appropriate epistemic weight.

This is the posture that the “conspiracy theorist” label is specifically designed to make socially costly. The researcher who cites CIA Document 1035-960, who questions the official narrative of a major historical event, who follows documented evidence to its documented conclusion regardless of institutional objection — is the person most directly targeted by the label’s social mechanism.

The covenant community’s defense is not argument. It is practice. Specifically, it is the daily practice of the Acts 17:11 posture — receiving claims with readiness of mind while searching the primary sources to verify whether those things are so. Applied to institutional claims as rigorously as to theological ones.

Applied practically this means:

When the mainstream media labels a researcher a “conspiracy theorist,” the Berean standard asks: what is the specific claim being made, what is the documented evidence, and does the label address the evidence or merely the researcher’s credibility?

When an institution cites “expert consensus” against an independent finding, the Berean standard asks: what is the primary source documentation for the consensus position, and has the independent finding been engaged on its evidentiary merits?

When a government document is declassified and contradicts the official narrative that surrounded it, the Berean standard asks: what does the document actually say, and what does its content imply about the official narrative?

These are not radical questions. They are the questions the CIA’s own document identified as the threat — because they are the questions that, if asked carefully and answered honestly, the institutional narrative cannot always survive.

THE SPIRITUAL WARFARE APPLICATION — COGNITIVE RESILIENCE AND MENTAL SOVEREIGNTY

The Psychological Ring elements of Cognitive Resilience and Mental Sovereignty are the most directly engaged Resilience Wheel components in this chapter.

Cognitive Resilience — the capacity to process information accurately under institutional pressure — is specifically tested by the “conspiracy theorist” label’s social mechanism. The community that has built its Cognitive Resilience through the daily practice of Acts 17:11 can receive the label without the emotional destabilization that the label is designed to produce. It does not need institutional validation to evaluate evidence. It has a standard — the Berean standard — that operates independently of institutional permission.

Mental Sovereignty — the capacity to maintain independent thought under sustained social pressure — is the deeper defense. The “conspiracy theorist” label’s most powerful effect is not on the researcher who uses it targets. Its most powerful effect is on the observer who watches the researcher being labeled and draws the conclusion that the labeled researcher’s evidence need not be examined. Mental Sovereignty in the face of this mechanism means maintaining the distinction between the label and the evidence — holding the Berean standard regardless of what social cost the institution is attempting to impose on the act of applying it.

The community that holds Mental Sovereignty through the pre-Bowl developmental period — when the label’s social cost is high but not terminal — holds it through the Tribulation’s informational environment, when the Strong Delusion of 2 Thessalonians 2:11 deploys the most sophisticated version of the label’s mechanism in human history.

The defense is the same in both periods. Search the scriptures daily. Prove all things. Hold fast that which is good.

THE BOTTOM LINE CIA Document 1035-960 is real. It is declassified. It is publicly available. It proves that the CIA systematically deployed the phrase “conspiracy theorist” through its media contacts to discredit independent investigators of a major historical event. The label it weaponized is not an argument. It is a social pre-filter designed to prevent the Berean standard from being applied to institutional claims. The covenant community’s defense is not anger at the label, not resistance to the institution, and not the construction of an alternative authority. It is the daily practice of Acts 17:11 — receiving claims with readiness of mind and searching the primary sources daily, whether those things are so. The Bereans were called noble for exactly this practice. They were not called noble because they believed everything Paul said. They were called noble because they verified it. That standard — applied to every claim, from every source, in every direction — is the Mercury domain corruption’s only genuine adversary. Not the label. Not the institution. The daily practice of the noble Berean.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: Volume 5 — The Cosmic Backstory. resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman

If this post named something you have been navigating — share it with someone who has been called a “conspiracy theorist” for asking documented questions.