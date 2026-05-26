Water Libation. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 Special Edition — Part 1 of 2 Part Series

Resilience on the Road to Revelation Cross-series: R3 Vol. 2 | Mazzaroth Book 1 (The Cosmic Gospel)

“In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried, saying, If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” — John 7:37-38 (KJV) “Therefore with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation.” — Isaiah 12:3 (KJV)

The Moment Nobody Saw Coming

It was the seventh day of the Feast of Tabernacles — Hoshana Rabbah, the Great Hosanna — the climactic day of the most joyful festival in Israel’s calendar.

For seven days, the priests had performed the water libation ceremony. Each morning, a priest descended from the Temple Mount to the Pool of Siloam, filled a golden pitcher with water, and processed back up the Pilgrimage Road through the streets of Jerusalem while the crowd waved palm branches and sang. At the altar, he poured the water — while the crowd roared the words of Isaiah 12:3: “With joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation.”

Seven days of drawing. Seven days of pouring. Seven days of anticipation.

On the seventh day — Hoshana Rabbah — the ceremony intensified. The priests circled the altar seven times instead of once. The singing grew louder. The palm branches waved more urgently. The crowd pressed in. The expectation was electric.

And in that moment — at the precise peak of the ceremony — Jesus stood up in the Temple court and cried out with a voice loud enough to cut through the noise:

“If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink.”

He was not making a theological statement for quiet reflection. He was making a public declaration at the loudest, most crowded, most emotionally charged moment of the Jewish liturgical calendar. He was interrupting the ceremony with the announcement that the ceremony pointed to Him.

The water libation was over. The real pouring was about to begin.

I. The Ceremony — What Was Actually Happening

The Mishnah (Sukkah 4:9-10 and 5:1) preserves the detailed instructions for the water libation ceremony with the precision of eyewitnesses who wanted it never forgotten. The tractate records:

The priest descended to the Pool of Siloam with a golden pitcher holding three log of water (approximately 1.5 liters — a deliberately modest amount, emphasizing that this was symbolic, not practical). He drew the water. He processed back up through the Water Gate. A trumpeter sounded three blasts — tekiah, teruah, tekiah — the sounds of divine encounter. The crowd sang from the Hallel psalms (Psalms 113-118). The priest approached the altar and poured the water into a silver basin on the southwest corner, where it drained away.

The Mishnah also records something extraordinary about the joy of this ceremony:

“He who has not seen the rejoicing at the place of the water-drawing has never seen rejoicing in his life.” (Sukkah 5:1)

This was not mild liturgical satisfaction. This was uninhibited, all-night celebration. The greatest scholars of Israel danced with torches. The Levites played harps, lyres, cymbals, and trumpets from the fifteen steps descending from the Court of Israel to the Court of Women — one step for each of the fifteen Psalms of Ascent (Psalms 120-134). The celebration lasted through the night.

And every year, as the water was poured and the singing reached its height, the crowd was not merely celebrating a harvest. They were crying out for something they could not yet name — the ultimate outpouring, the Spirit promised by Joel (“I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh” — Joel 2:28), the water that would not merely drain away into a silver basin but would flow from within the believer as rivers of living water.

They were crying out for what Jesus declared Himself to be.

II. The Pilgrimage Road — The Ground Beneath Their Feet

In September 2025, the City of David Archaeological Foundation inaugurated the fully excavated Pilgrimage Road — the ancient street that ran from the Pool of Siloam to the Temple Mount, the exact route walked by the priest carrying the golden pitcher each morning of Sukkot.

The road is 600 meters long, 8 meters wide, paved with large limestone slabs, and dated to the first century CE. Recent archaeological analysis has revised its construction timeline: it was built not by Herod the Great but by Pontius Pilate — the Roman governor whose name is most associated in Christian memory with the condemnation of Jesus.

The irony is theologically precise. The road that Jesus walked during the Feast of Tabernacles — the road along which the water libation procession moved each morning — was constructed by the same man who would later wash his hands and hand Jesus over to crucifixion. The governor who built the road of living water also condemned the Living Water to death.

The Pilgrimage Road is now walkable from the Pool of Siloam to the southern steps of the Temple Mount. Pilgrims who walk it today are walking the same stones that carried the golden pitcher, the singing crowd, and the One who declared Himself the fulfillment of everything the pitcher contained.

III. Hoshana Rabbah — Why the Seventh Day Matters

Hoshana Rabbah means “the Great Hosanna” — the Great Save-Us-Now. It was the seventh and climactic day of Sukkot, treated in rabbinic tradition as the final sealing of the judgment books that had been opened at Rosh Hashanah and provisionally sealed at Yom Kippur.

On this day:

The priests circled the altar seven times (vs. once on the other six days)

The willow branches were beaten against the ground until the leaves fell — a symbol of sin cast off, judgment absorbed

The singing of the Hallel reached its most intense expression

The water ceremony was performed for the last time before the eight-day cycle closed

It was the day of maximum liturgical intensity — and then, on the eighth day (Shemini Atzeret), the water ceremony stopped entirely. No pouring. No singing. Silence.

John 7:37 places Jesus’s declaration on “the last day, that great day of the feast.” This is Hoshana Rabbah — the seventh day of maximum ceremony, the day when the willow leaves fell and the altar was circled seven times and the crowd cried “Save us now” with everything they had.

Jesus did not wait for a quiet moment. He chose the loudest, most expectant, most liturgically charged moment in the Jewish year to make His announcement. The crowd was already crying out for salvation. He answered.

“If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink.”

The seven circuits around the altar were complete. The seventh day had arrived. And the One who had been prefigured in every golden pitcher of Siloam water since the days of Solomon stood up and said: I am what you have been pouring all week.

IV. The Typological Arc — From the Wilderness Rock to the Throne

The water libation ceremony did not begin at the Temple. It began in the wilderness.

“Behold, I will stand before thee there upon the rock in Horeb; and thou shalt smite the rock, and there shall come water out of it, that the people may drink.” (Exodus 17:6)

Moses struck the rock. Water flowed. A nation was sustained in a desert. Paul’s interpretation is explicit: “that Rock was Christ” (1 Corinthians 10:4).

The typological arc is complete:

Wilderness → Moses strikes the rock; water flows for a nation in the desert (type)

Temple / Sukkot → Priest draws water from Siloam; pours it at the altar while the crowd cries for salvation (intensified type)

Hoshana Rabbah → Jesus declares Himself the source of living water; the Spirit will flow from within the believer (fulfillment announced)

Pentecost → The Spirit is poured out on all flesh; the rivers of living water begin to flow (fulfillment executed)

Millennium / Ezekiel 47 → Living waters flow from beneath the threshold of the Temple, deepening as they go, healing everything they touch (eschatological fulfillment)

Eden 7 / Revelation 22:1 → “A pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb” (eternal fulfillment)

The golden pitcher of Siloam is the smallest vessel in this arc. But it pointed all the way to the throne of God.

V. “Out of His Belly Shall Flow Rivers”

John 7:38-39 records Jesus’s declaration with a precision that rewards careful reading:

“He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. (But this spake he of the Spirit, which they that believe on him should receive: for the Holy Ghost was not yet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified.)”

The Greek word for “belly” — koilia — is the deep interior cavity, the center of the physical body. The living water does not trickle from the surface. It flows from the innermost place — the same place where, in the Imago Dei Body framework, the tripartite architecture of Spirit/Soul/Body is most intimately integrated.

The Spirit’s indwelling is not an external coating. It is an internal spring — proceeding from the deepest center of the image-bearer outward into the world. Every believer is a portable Pool of Siloam. Every prayer is a water-drawing. Every act of faithful witness is a libation poured at the altar of daily life.

The Resilience Wheel’s Hub — Christ at the center — is the source of this internal spring. When the Hub holds, the water flows. When the spokes are rightly aligned to the Hub, the living water reaches every domain of the image-bearer’s life and the lives they touch.

This is not a metaphor for the spiritually advanced. It is the operating condition of every believer who has received the Spirit — available on Hoshana Rabbah, available on Tuesday morning, available in the cab of a truck on the PA/NJ/DE route, available in the quiet hour before the rest of the world wakes up.

“If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink.”

The invitation is still open. The water has not stopped flowing.

Closing: The Cry That Was Answered

The crowd on Hoshana Rabbah was crying “Save us now.” They were waving palm branches and circling the altar seven times and beating the willows until the leaves fell, and they were crying out for something they could feel but could not fully name.

Jesus answered them.

Not from a theological treatise. Not from a distance. From the middle of the crowd, with a voice loud enough to be heard above the singing and the trumpets and the seven-circuit procession — He answered.

The water libation is complete. The golden pitcher is set down. The Pool of Siloam has been excavated and its road reopened after two thousand years. And the One who declared Himself the fulfillment of every drop that ever flowed from that pool is still standing in the middle of the crowd, still crying out:

“If any man thirst — come.”

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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