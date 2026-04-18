Special Edition — The 22 Letters Series, Part III © 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.” — Psalm 19:1-4, KJV

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” — John 1:1,3, KJV

The Promise We Made

Two Special Editions ago, in The Flame Inside the Tent, we established that the first verse of Genesis mathematically generates a torus — and that all twenty-two Hebrew letters emerge as projections of one vortex flame, each letter a different view of the same single geometric reality.

One edition ago, in The Seven Resonators, we developed the seven Double Letters as the operational frequencies of the seven planetary jurisdictions — the Birkeland current infrastructure of the Divine Council, Jacob’s Ladder, the electromagnetic communication network through which the archangels administer their domains and through which every Bowl of Revelation 16 restores one more letter to its rightful Author.

We closed that post with a promise:

“The twelve Simple Letters — the Mazzaroth signs — are not passive witnesses to that restoration. They are the testimony that the restoration was always coming: the Gospel in the stars, declared before the Fall, maintained through every epoch, still visible to any eye that will look up.”

Today we keep that promise. Today the twelve Simple Letters speak.

Part One: Two Languages, One Author, One Message

Stand outside on a clear night. Look up. The stars are not silent. They have been speaking since the fourth day of creation, when God set them “for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years” (Genesis 1:14, KJV). Not for divination. Not for horoscopes. For signs — the Hebrew word otot, the same word used for the signs God performed in Egypt, the same word used for the sign He set in the heavens after the Flood. Signs from a person. Signs that carry meaning. Signs that testify.

Now look down at your hands. The twenty-two Hebrew letters — as Stan Tenen demonstrated across forty years of mathematical research from the first verse of Genesis — correspond to twenty-two natural hand gestures made spontaneously by children who have never seen the alphabet, by blind people who have never read written language, by people from every culture on earth. The alphabet is not culturally arbitrary. It is encoded in the human hand before any culture names it.

Two testimonies. One written in the sky above every nation on earth. One written into the hands of every human being born since Adam named the animals in the language God gave him. Both testimonies saying the same thing. Both authored by the same Author. Both pointing, from the moment of creation, to the same Redeemer.

This is the claim this post develops: the twelve Simple Letters of the Hebrew alphabet and the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth are not parallel systems that happen to resemble each other. They are the same testimony, encoded simultaneously in two media — stars and letters — at the moment of creation, by the God who speaks in every language because every language derives from the one He first gave.

“In the beginning was the Word.” The Word encoded itself in the stars. The Word encoded itself in the alphabet. And fourteen years after Robert L. Williams Jr. began the study that would become the Tabernacle in the Heavens poster, he recovered the key that unlocks both testimonies simultaneously.

Part Two: Robert L. Williams Jr. — The Discoverer

This series has credited Williams throughout. Here we state his contribution with full precision.

Williams — whose work is accessible at mazzaroth.info and whose Tabernacle in the Heavens poster has been endorsed by Jeff A. Benner of Ancient Hebrew Research as “a magnificent piece of work” — spent fourteen years testing a single hypothesis: that the twelve Simple Letters of the Hebrew alphabet, as assigned in the Sefer Yetzirah, were originally placed in correspondence with the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth by the same Author who designed both systems.

His method was rigorous. For each letter-sign pair, he applied three independent tests:

Test 1 — Pictographic congruence: Does the Paleo-Hebrew pictograph for the letter visually and conceptually match the theological meaning of the sign?

Test 2 — Gematria confirmation: Does the numerical value of the letter encode a number significant to the sign’s covenant-historical function?

Test 3 — Scriptural law of first mention: Does the letter’s first significant appearance in Scripture occur in a context that confirms the letter-sign theological correspondence?

When all three tests converge on the same answer across all twelve pairs, the probability of coincidence approaches zero. Williams ran all three tests on all twelve pairs. The convergence holds throughout.

This is not numerology. This is not Kabbalah. This is the recovery — through patient, Scripture-anchored, methodologically rigorous research — of an architectural correspondence that the Author built into creation from the beginning and that the historical corruption of both the Mazzaroth (into astrology) and the Hebrew alphabet (into occultic gematria) was designed to obscure.

Williams unobscured it. The twelve keys fit the twelve locks perfectly.

Part Three: The Twelve Keys — The Complete Table

The following table presents the twelve Simple Letters against the twelve Mazzaroth signs, from Williams’ Tabernacle in the Heavens poster, verified April 5, 2026. The pictograph meanings are drawn directly from Williams’ poster assignments.

Twelve letters. Twelve signs. Twelve locks, twelve keys. And now — twelve demonstrations of the Author’s signature.

Part Four: Five Keys Opened

The table above shows the correspondence. The following five examples demonstrate the depth of that correspondence — showing that these are not superficial name-matches but architecturally precise theological alignments confirmed by pictograph, gematria, and Scripture.

Key 1 — Virgo / Bethulah / Qoph (ק)

The Sun Going Down Before the Dawn

Qoph is the nineteenth letter of the Hebrew alphabet, with a numerical value of 100. Its Paleo-Hebrew pictograph shows the sun on the horizon — specifically, the sun going down: the moment of transition between day and night, the threshold, the setting that must precede the rising.

Virgo is the first sign of the Mazzaroth — the Virgin, the separated one, the sign of the coming Seed of the woman (Genesis 3:15). Her primary star, Spica, means the Branch, the Seed. Her testimony: the Redeemer is coming from the woman.

The letter Qoph brings three convergences to this sign. First, the pictograph — the sun going down into darkness before rising — is precisely the visual description of the Incarnation: the Sun of Righteousness descending into the darkness of human flesh, going down into death before rising in resurrection. Second, the numerical value 100: Abraham was one hundred years old when Isaac was born (Genesis 21:5) — the first great type of the Seed miraculously given through an impossible birth. Third, the letter position: Qoph is the nineteenth letter, and Psalm 19 is the great psalm of the heavens declaring God’s glory — “which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race” (Psalm 19:5, KJV). The letter of the sun-going-down belongs to the psalm that describes the Sun as the Bridegroom running His circuit through the heavens.

Virgo says: The Seed is coming. Qoph says: The Sun descends before it rises. Together they say: “The Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.” (John 1:14, KJV)

Key 2 — Aries / Taleh / Nun (נ)

The Lamb Who Multiplies

Nun is the fourteenth letter, with a numerical value of 50. Its Paleo-Hebrew pictograph is a fish or seed — a small thing moving rapidly, growing, multiplying, becoming numerous. The root meaning of Nun is proliferation: the thing that does not stay one, the seed that produces a harvest, the fish that fills the net.

Aries is the Lamb — Taleh in Hebrew, meaning the young, tender lamb. The star Al Nath means the wounded, the pierced. Mesarim means the bound. The Lamb is not a symbol of weakness in the Mazzaroth. He is the One who is bound and pierced — deliberately, willingly — and whose death is the hinge on which everything in creation turns.

Nun connects the death to its consequence with mathematical precision. The Lamb who is pierced is the seed that falls into the ground — and according to the law of Nun, what falls into the ground as one seed rises as a harvest of many. John 12:24: “Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.” (KJV) The numerical value 50 is the number of Pentecost — the fiftieth day after Passover, when the harvest festival arrived and the Holy Spirit was poured out on the first fruits of the Lamb’s multiplication: three thousand souls added in one day.

Aries says: The Lamb is pierced. Nun says: The seed that falls multiplies beyond counting. Together: “These are they which came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.” (Revelation 7:14, KJV)

Key 3 — Aquarius / D’li / Yod (י)

The Healing Hand Pours

Yod is the tenth letter, the smallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet — a single point, a hand, an arm. Its Paleo-Hebrew form is a drawn arm reaching out. Its meanings: arm, hand, work, praise, heal, humility. It is the letter of the working hand extended downward in service. Jesus Himself said: “One jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law” (Matthew 5:18, KJV) — the jot is the Yod, the smallest of all letters, the hand-point from which all other letters derive their elements.

Aquarius is D’li — the water-bucket, the water-pourer. The Man who pours out living water without measure. The sign that this series identified in the Mazzaroth Prologue as declaring the outpouring of the Holy Spirit — the Living Water flowing from the throne, from the side of Christ on the Cross, from the wells of salvation that Isaiah promised: “with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation” (Isaiah 12:3, KJV).

The letter Yod — the small hand extended, the arm reaching down to heal, the work of the craftsman who pours what He has made — is the letter of the outpoured arm. The Aquarius figure pours with both hands raised, and the letter of that pouring is the hand itself: the arm of the LORD revealed (Isaiah 53:1), the hand of God working through the Spirit He pours. The numerical value 10 is the number of the commandments, the tithes, the completeness of the covenant structure — and it is in the tenth month (Tebeth) that the Aquarius sign is overhead in the ancient Hebrew calendar.

Aquarius says: The Living Water is poured out. Yod says: The hand that heals reaches down. Together: “If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink.” (John 7:37, KJV)

Key 4 — Pisces / Dagim / Lamed (ל)

The Exalted Shepherd’s Staff

Lamed is the twelfth letter — the tallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet, rising above all others. Its Paleo-Hebrew form is a shepherd’s staff or a goad — the instrument of guidance, correction, and authority. Its meanings: to be high, glorious, illustrious, exalted; to teach, to goad toward the goal; authority exercised in love. The Lamed is the letter of the shepherd who leads from above.

Pisces — Dagim, the fishes — is the sign of the Church age: two fish bound together by a cord at a central binding star (Al Risha, the cord), swimming in opposite directions. Israel and the Church, the old covenant and the new, bound together at the band of Pisces in the long age through which the covenant community has multiplied across the nations. The Mazzaroth’s precessional clock has been in the Age of Pisces for approximately two thousand years — the exact duration of the Church age. The two bound fish are the testimony of this age, the age in which the covenant community has been gathered from every nation by a Shepherd whose staff extends into every corner of the earth.

Lamed — the tall letter, the shepherd’s staff, the authority that is exercised from above — is the letter of the sign in which the Church multiplies under the Shepherd’s guidance. The exaltation embedded in Lamed’s root meaning points toward the Ascension: the Shepherd who went up so that His staff — the Holy Spirit, the Word, the apostolic testimony — could descend into the net of the two fish. The numerical value 30 is the age at which both Joseph (Genesis 41:46) and David (2 Samuel 5:4) began their public reign — the age at which Jesus began His ministry.

Pisces says: The covenant community multiplies through the age. Lamed says: The exalted Shepherd guides them with His staff. Together: “And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.” (John 10:16, KJV)

Key 5 — Leo / Aryeh / Vav (ו)

The Nail That Connects and the Father Who Returns

Vav is the sixth letter, with a numerical value of 6. Its Paleo-Hebrew form is a tent peg or a nail — the fastener, the connector, the pin that holds the structure together. In Hebrew grammar, Vav is also the conjunction: and — the word that joins what was separated. Its meanings: father, leader, the strong one of the house; to connect, to secure, to hook.

Leo is Aryeh — the Lion — the final sign of the Mazzaroth and the climactic declaration of the entire wheel: the returning King, who was the Lamb, now comes as the Lion. His front paw is raised over Hydra, the serpent, crushing it beneath him. Regulus, his brightest star, means the King, treading underfoot. Denebola means the Judge cometh. The Lion is coming, and what He comes to do is what the entire Mazzaroth has been declaring from Virgo to Leo: He returns to reclaim, to judge, to reign, and to make all things new.

The letter Vav completes this declaration with three final precisions. First: Vav is the nail — and the nails of the Crucifixion are the instrument through which the Lion became the Lamb became the Lion again. The nail connects the sacrifice to the throne. Second: Vav means father — and what Leo declares is the return of the Father’s authority to the earth, the end of the age in which the fallen sons of God administered the nations, the establishment of the Father’s direct governance through the Son. Third: Vav as conjunction — and — is the letter of connection between what was and what will be. The old creation and the new. The first Adam and the Last Adam. The broken world and the restored world. The Vav is the hinge-word between them.

Leo says: The Lion returns to judge and reign. Vav says: The nail connects all things; the Father’s house is restored. Together: “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.” (Revelation 21:3, KJV)

Part Five: The Complete Arc — Virgo to Leo in Two Languages

The twelve Simple Letters trace the complete arc of the Gospel across the twelve Mazzaroth signs. Let the full sequence be read as a single declaration:

Qoph at Virgo — The sun goes down; the Seed enters the darkness of flesh.

He at Libra — Behold, the Spirit reveals the price that is paid; the balances are satisfied.

Zayin at Scorpio — The sword divides; the conflict between Seed and Serpent reaches its crisis.

Cheth at Sagittarius — The wall of protection goes up; the Conqueror’s arrow flies true toward both natures of His mission.

Teth at Capricorn — The coiled serpent is surrounded; the atoning sacrifice is contained within the judgment it absorbs.

Yod at Aquarius — The arm pours out; the hand of the Healer extends into the world and the Living Water flows.

Lamed at Pisces — The exalted staff governs from above; the Shepherd multiplies His flock through the long age of the two fish.

Nun at Aries — The seed falls; the Lamb is slain; the multiplication begins that fills the New Jerusalem.

Samekh at Taurus — The rod of correction descends like heavy rain; the Coming Judge bears down from the north with irresistible authority.

Ayin at Gemini — The two natures are seen and known; the hypostatic union is experienced in the King who is fully God and fully Man.

Tsade at Cancer — The fish-hook of righteousness gathers; the protected flock is enclosed in the Shepherd’s inescapable grip.

Vav at Leo — The nail connects all things; the Father returns; the Lion crushes the serpent and the tent of God is with men.

This is not a twelve-chapter story told in sequence. It is a single declaration spoken simultaneously in two languages — stars and letters — with one sentence that the Author never stopped saying from the fourth day of creation to the final page of Revelation:

I am coming. I am the Lamb. I am the Lion. I am the Word. I was always coming. You have always known.

Part Six: Why This Matters for the Terminal Generation

The twelve Simple Letters are the testimony layer of the 22-letter architecture. The three Mothers lay the foundation. The seven Doubles administer the jurisdictions. The twelve Simples declare the message.

In a generation that has been systematically disconnected from both the night sky and the Hebrew alphabet — by light pollution, by secularism, by the corruption of the Mazzaroth into commercial astrology and the Hebrew letters into occult numerology — the recovery of this testimony is not academic. It is urgent.

The sons of Issachar understood the times because they had maintained the astronomical precision that the covenant calendar required. They were not disconnected from the sky. They read it — with the same rigorous attention that Williams brought to these twelve letters, that Cornwell brought to the precessional clock, that Tenen brought to the mathematics of Genesis 1:1.

The terminal generation that reads the twelve Simple Letters in the twelve Mazzaroth signs has in their hands a testimony that:

Cannot be banned — it is written in the sky above every nation.

Cannot be translated away — it is encoded in the gesture matrix of the human hand before Babel happened.

Cannot be corrupted — the star names that preserve it survived every attempt to rename and reassign them because they were embedded in the original language of creation.

Cannot be silenced — “There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” (Psalm 19:3, KJV)

The visualization you are looking at above — the twelve letters mirroring the twelve constellations, the alphabet and the constellation — is not a decorative illustration. It is a map of the Author’s signature, written in two simultaneous languages across the whole of creation, pointing at twelve facets of one diamond, toward the one Word who is all twenty-two letters projected from a single flame.

“And I saw no temple therein: for the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple of it. And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” (Revelation 21:22-23, KJV)

In the New Jerusalem, the twelve-sign testimony will have completed its declaration. The twelve gates bear the names of the twelve tribes (Revelation 21:12). The twelve foundations bear the names of the twelve apostles (Revelation 21:14). The twelve letters will have done their work. The Mazzaroth will have run its final circuit. And the Author of every letter and every star will be the light of the city Himself — no longer a message that points toward Him, because He is there, face to face, known as He is known.

Until that day: look up. The letters are speaking. The stars are declaring. And the message has not changed since the fourth day of creation.

Acknowledgment

The twelve Simple Letter/Mazzaroth sign correspondences developed in this post are drawn from Robert L. Williams Jr.’s Tabernacle in the Heavens poster — the fruit of fourteen years of Hebraic Mazzaroth research with over 300 scriptural references, endorsed by Jeff A. Benner of Ancient Hebrew Research. His website: mazzaroth.info. His work represents a Hebraic dimension of the star gospel that this series gratefully acknowledges. The Replit visualization of the twelve letters mirroring the twelve constellations is the visual expression of Williams’ discovery — the alphabet and the constellation — the same Author’s signature in two simultaneous languages.

“Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.” — Psalm 19:2, KJV

Twelve keys. Twelve locks. One Door. One Word. One Lamb.

#MazzarothSeries #22Letters #TwelveSimpleLetters #TwelveKeys #HebrewAlphabet #GospelInTheStars #RobertWilliams #TabernacleInTheHeavens #SeferYetzirah #Virgo #Leo #Aries #Pisces #Aquarius #Taurus #Gemini #Cancer #Scorpio #Sagittarius #Capricorn #Libra #WordMadeFlesh #TerminalGeneration

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD Academic Dean, School of Ecological Mission — Missional University R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world