Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
Apr 2

New York, New York!

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lee ann's avatar
lee ann
Apr 1

scary! all I can say is learn to grow your own food! at least you can eat and trade!

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