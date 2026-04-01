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Resilienciero | R3 Publishing LLC | April 2026

“And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning, standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.” — Revelation 18:9-10 (KJV) “And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buyeth their merchandise any more.” — Revelation 18:11 (KJV) “For in one hour so great riches is come to nought.” — Revelation 18:17 (KJV)

This blog post is a follow up to my earlier report titled:

The Admission Nobody Reported

Last week the United States Treasury Department released its Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2025. It was the most important financial document published in America in decades. The mainstream media almost completely ignored it.

What those statements reveal — in the Treasury’s own numbers, using the Treasury’s own accounting — is that the United States government is insolvent by any standard definition of that word.

This is not an opinion. It is arithmetic.

The numbers, drawn directly from the Treasury’s published financial statements and analyzed by economists Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University and former US Comptroller General David Walker in Fortune Magazine, are these:

Total Assets: $6.06 trillion Total Liabilities: $47.78 trillion Net Position: Negative $41.72 trillion

Total liabilities are nearly eight times the value of reported assets. The balance sheet deteriorated by $2.07 trillion in a single year. And critically — those $47.78 trillion in reported liabilities do not include the unfunded obligations of Social Security and Medicare, which are disclosed separately as off-balance-sheet items.

Add those in — the 75-year unfunded social insurance obligation, which surged by $10.1 trillion in a single year to reach $88.4 trillion — and total federal obligations exceed $136.2 trillion. That is approximately five times the entire annual economic output of the United States.

The Government Accountability Office has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the US government’s consolidated financial statements for the 29th consecutive year — meaning the government’s own auditors cannot confirm whether the numbers are even accurately stated. For 29 years, the most powerful government in human history has been unable to produce auditable financial statements.

By every accounting standard applied to every other institution in the world — corporation, household, municipality, or nation — the United States government is insolvent.

What These Numbers Mean in Plain Language

Hanke and Walker offer a household analogy that makes the abstraction concrete. Divide every federal number by 100 million — drop eight zeros — and federal finances look like this household budget:

Annual income: $52,446 Annual spending: $73,378 Annual deficit: $20,932 Total obligations: $1,361,788 Total assets: $60,554 Net worth: Negative $1.3 million

This household earns $52,000, spends $73,000, owes $1.3 million, and has $60,000 in assets. No bank would extend this household another dollar of credit. No financial advisor would call this household anything other than insolvent.

And yet this household issues the world’s reserve currency, finances itself by selling bonds to foreign governments, and has been doing so for decades — because the dollar’s reserve currency status has allowed the United States to run deficits that would have destroyed any other nation’s currency long ago.

That privilege is ending. And the Treasury’s own balance sheet is the proof.

A Word From Someone Who Taught This at Yale

I co-developed a course for the Yale Graduate Management School called Yale: Leading in a Global Crisis — a program that examined, among other disciplines, the dynamics of sovereign debt crisis. What I am about to describe is not theoretical. It is the curriculum that governments and international institutions have lived through in country after country across the past four decades.

Sovereign debt crisis does not announce itself with a press release. It arrives in stages — each stage dismissed as temporary until the moment it is not.

Stage 1 — The Debt Accumulation Phase: The government runs persistent deficits financed by bond issuance. Investors continue to purchase the bonds because the sovereign’s currency and credit are trusted. The debt-to-GDP ratio rises but remains manageable in the eyes of the market. This is where the United States has been for four decades.

Stage 2 — The Interest Trap: Debt service costs rise as the debt stock grows and interest rates increase. Interest on the debt in FY 2025 increased to $1.2 trillion — more than the entire defense budget, and a 181 percent increase from net interest spending of $345 billion in fiscal year 2020. When interest payments consume an ever-growing share of government revenue, the government must borrow to pay interest on existing borrowing — the debt spiral that every sovereign debt crisis textbook describes as the point of no return. The United States entered this phase in 2024.

Stage 3 — The Confidence Crisis: Bond investors begin demanding higher yields to compensate for perceived risk. Higher yields increase debt service costs, which worsens the fiscal position, which drives yields higher still — a feedback loop that can move from manageable to catastrophic in weeks rather than years. This is the phase that transforms a fiscal problem into a sovereign debt crisis. The United States is on the threshold of this phase.

Stage 4 — The Resolution Phase: Sovereign debt crises resolve in one of three ways — or some combination of all three. Restructuring (negotiating haircuts with creditors), inflation (inflating away the real value of the debt through currency debasement), or austerity (cutting spending and raising taxes to restore primary surplus). Each path carries devastating social consequences. None of them is painless. And for the issuer of the world’s reserve currency, the inflationary path — the most politically tempting — risks triggering the global dollar replacement dynamic that the BRICS de-dollarization architecture is already positioning to exploit.

The Treasury’s own Financial Report projects that the debt-to-GDP ratio will exceed 200 percent by 2049 and reach 535 percent in 2099 under current policy. But sovereign debt crises do not wait for 75-year projections to materialize. They arrive when the bond market decides they will arrive — and bond markets can move faster than any government’s capacity to respond.

The Seven Dominoes — And the Seventh That Was Missing

In Post 1 of this series I documented the six financial dominoes converging on 2026 — the corporate refinancing wall, shadow banking exposure, commercial real estate collapse, bond market stress, insurance system vulnerability, and Federal Reserve balance sheet constraints.

The Treasury’s FY 2025 financial statements reveal the seventh domino — the one that underlies and accelerates all six others.

Domino 7 — Sovereign Insolvency: The institution responsible for backstopping the entire financial system — the lender of last resort behind the lender of last resort — is itself insolvent by $41.72 trillion on its own balance sheet, and by $136.2 trillion when unfunded obligations are included.

Every government intervention in a financial crisis — every bailout, every stimulus, every emergency lending facility — ultimately draws on the sovereign’s credibility. When the sovereign itself is insolvent, the backstop has no backstop. The safety net has no floor.

This is the financial equivalent of discovering that the building’s foundation has been hollow for thirty years. The structure may stand for some time on the momentum of institutional trust. But when the first serious crack appears — when the bond market finally prices sovereign risk into US Treasury yields — the entire superstructure above it becomes suspect simultaneously.

The Congressional Budget Office projected in early 2025 that federal deficits will exceed $2 trillion annually over the next decade and remain historically large for the following 30 years under current law. There is no scenario within current policy parameters in which this trajectory reverses without a crisis of some kind forcing the correction.

Babylon’s Ledger: Sovereign Insolvency and the Prophetic Architecture of Economic Judgment

The Sovereign Debt Problem in Biblical Perspective

The phenomenon of sovereign insolvency — a nation spending beyond its means, accumulating obligations it cannot honor, and deferring the reckoning onto future generations — is not new to the biblical world or to the prophetic literature. Proverbs 22:7 states it plainly: “The borrower is servant to the lender.” A nation that has made itself servant to its creditors has surrendered its sovereignty as surely as a military defeat — the difference being only the speed and drama of the transfer.

The United States government’s FY 2025 balance sheet — $6.06 trillion in assets against $47.78 trillion in liabilities, with $88.4 trillion in additional off-balance-sheet social insurance obligations — is the financial biography of a nation that has been living beyond its means for four decades, deferring the reckoning through the unique privilege of issuing the world’s reserve currency, and arriving at the mathematical conclusion that privilege cannot indefinitely postpone.

The GAO’s 29th consecutive disclaimer of opinion on the government’s consolidated financial statements is itself a prophetic signal in secular language: even the government’s own auditors cannot affirm that the numbers presented to the public accurately represent the institution’s true financial condition. When an institution cannot produce auditable financial statements for 29 consecutive years, the conclusion is not merely that its accounting is deficient. It is that the institution does not want its true financial condition known — because the truth, if fully understood, would undermine the confidence upon which the entire system depends.

Babylon’s Economic Architecture in Revelation 17-18

Revelation 17-18’s description of Babylon’s fall is the most detailed prophetic treatment of economic collapse in Scripture. The Babylon of Revelation is not primarily a geographic city — it is a system: the integrated political, economic, military, and spiritual architecture through which human civilization has organized itself in opposition to the kingdom of God.

The economic dimensions of this system are described with remarkable specificity. Babylon “glorified herself, and lived deliciously” (Revelation 18:7) — the consumption-based economic culture that borrows from the future to fund present pleasure. She “saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow” (Revelation 18:7) — the institutional confidence that believes its position is permanent, that the reckoning will never come, that the system is too big and too entrenched to fail.

The merchants of the earth have grown rich through Babylon’s system (Revelation 18:3) — the financial elite who profit from the perpetuation of the debt-based economic order, who have built their wealth on the assumption of Babylon’s permanence. And the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her (Revelation 18:3) — the political leadership that has mortgaged their nations’ futures to maintain the flow of Babylon’s benefits.

When the judgment falls, it falls suddenly and totally. “For in one hour so great riches is come to nought” (Revelation 18:17). The speed of Babylon’s collapse is not incidental detail — it is the theological point. The system that appeared permanent, that inspired the confidence of merchants and kings, that was backed by the greatest military power in human history — collapses in an hour. Sovereign debt crises, when the confidence that has sustained them finally breaks, move precisely at this speed. The Argentine peso crisis of 2001. The Greek sovereign debt crisis of 2010. The Russian default of 1998. Each took years to build and collapsed within days once confidence broke.

The Mechanism: How Reserve Currency Collapse Differs from Standard Sovereign Default

The United States case differs from every prior sovereign debt crisis in one critical dimension: the dollar is the world’s reserve currency. This creates both an extraordinary buffer — the ability to run deficits that would destroy any other nation’s currency — and an extraordinary risk — the global consequences of the buffer’s eventual exhaustion.

When ordinary nations default on sovereign debt, the consequences are largely contained to the defaulting nation and its direct creditors. When the issuer of the world’s reserve currency reaches the moment of confidence failure, the consequences are global by definition. Every nation holding dollar-denominated reserves — every trade settled in dollars, every commodity priced in dollars, every international loan denominated in dollars — is exposed to the consequences simultaneously.

This is precisely the architecture that Revelation 18’s description of the merchants of the earth weeping and mourning captures. The kings, the merchants, and the shipmasters who grew rich through Babylon’s system do not merely lose their investments in a defaulting nation. They lose the system itself — the infrastructure of global commerce that Babylon’s dominance made possible. “For in one hour is she made desolate” (Revelation 18:19).

The BRICS de-dollarization strategy — the alternative payment architecture, the gold accumulation, the local currency trade settlements — is the geopolitical pre-positioning for exactly this moment. When the dollar’s reserve currency status fails, the nations that have built alternative infrastructure will be positioned to offer their systems as replacements. The kings of the earth will not mourn the loss of the dollar system if they have already built their alternative. They will mourn it only if they remained dependent on it until the moment of collapse.

The Command and the Preparation

“Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

The command of Revelation 18:4 is not a call to geographic relocation. It is a call to systemic independence — the deliberate and progressive disentanglement of the community of faith’s economic life from the Babylonian system that is under judgment.

In the context of sovereign insolvency, this disentanglement has specific and concrete dimensions. It means reducing dollar-denominated financial exposure. It means building economic life around local exchange, physical assets, and community-based resilience rather than the financial instruments of the system under judgment. It means understanding that the pension, the 401(k), the government bond, and the insurance policy that constitute the retirement security of tens of millions of Americans are all ultimately claims on a system whose balance sheet shows negative $41.72 trillion in net worth.

This is not a call to panic. It is a call to prudence — the prudence of Proverbs 27:12: “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.” The community of faith that understands what the Treasury’s own balance sheet reveals, and builds its economic life accordingly, is not operating in fear. It is operating in the wisdom that the prophetic Word of God has always made available to those willing to read it.

The R3 Economic-Financial Spoke as Exodus Architecture

The R3 Resilience Framework’s Economic-Financial spoke — debt elimination, local exchange networks, stored value in tangible assets, community-based economic resilience, agricultural self-sufficiency — is not merely preparedness planning. It is the practical implementation of Revelation 18:4’s command in the specific context of sovereign insolvency.

The community of faith that has eliminated debt has reduced its servitude to the system under judgment. The community that has built local exchange networks has built economic infrastructure that functions independently of dollar-denominated systems. The community that has stored value in tangible assets — land, tools, seed stock, food, precious metals — has converted claims on an insolvent system into real wealth that cannot be inflated away, restructured, or defaulted upon.

This is Exodus architecture — the building of a parallel economic system that does not depend on Pharaoh’s supply chains, Pharaoh’s currency, or Pharaoh’s promise of security in exchange for servitude. The community of faith building this architecture is not retreating from the world. It is positioning itself to serve the world — to be the community with food to share, economic stability to offer, and practical wisdom to give when the system billions currently trust has failed them.

What Revelation Says About Babylon’s Balance Sheet

The three verses that open this post — Revelation 18:9-10, 18:11, and 18:17 — describe three distinct responses to Babylon’s sudden collapse.

The kings of the earth weep and lament — the political leadership that built their power on Babylon’s system, who cannot believe the system they depended on has ended.

The merchants of the earth weep and mourn — the financial and commercial elite who grew rich through Babylon’s infrastructure of global trade, for whom the system’s collapse is the collapse of everything they built.

And then — “for in one hour so great riches is come to nought.” The speed. The totality. The finality.

The Treasury’s FY 2025 balance sheet — $41.72 trillion negative net worth, $136.2 trillion in total obligations, 29 consecutive years of unauditable financial statements — is not Babylon’s fall. It is the revelation of the hollowness beneath Babylon’s appearance of strength. The fall itself comes when the bond market finally prices what the balance sheet already shows — when the confidence that has sustained the system despite the numbers breaks — and Revelation 18 gives us the only adequate description of what that moment looks like.

The community of faith does not watch this with despair. It watches it with the informed sobriety of those who have read the whole story — who know that Babylon’s fall is not the last word but the clearing of the ground for the kingdom that cannot be shaken.

“Rejoice over her, thou heaven, and ye holy apostles and prophets; for God hath avenged you on her.” — Revelation 18:20 (KJV)

The R3 Resilience Response — Economic-Financial Spoke

The sovereign insolvency story demands a direct, specific, urgent Economic-Financial spoke response. Here are the concrete steps organized by immediacy.

Eliminate Dollar-Denominated Debt at Every Level Possible The borrower is servant to the lender (Proverbs 22:7). Every dollar of personal debt is a claim the insolvent system has on your economic future. Debt elimination is the most important single economic action available to the individual household in the context of sovereign insolvency.

Reduce Financial Asset Exposure to System-Dependent Instruments 401(k) accounts, pension claims, government bonds, and insurance policies are all ultimately claims on an insolvent system’s ability to honor its promises. This does not mean liquidating everything immediately — it means understanding what you own and deliberately reducing your dependence on promises from institutions whose balance sheets you have now read.

Build Local Exchange Capacity The community that can exchange goods and services within its own network — barter, skill sharing, community currencies, cooperative purchasing — has economic infrastructure that functions independently of the dollar system. Build these relationships now while the system still functions, so they are robust when they are needed.

Store Value in Tangible Assets Land, tools, seed stock, stored food, and precious metals are real wealth that cannot be inflated away, restructured, or defaulted upon. The transition from financial assets (claims on the insolvent system) to tangible assets (real wealth independent of the system) is the economic equivalent of Revelation 18:4’s “come out of her.”

Understand Your Pension and Social Insurance Position The $88.4 trillion in unfunded Social Security and Medicare obligations — which surged $10.1 trillion in a single year — represents promises the government has made to tens of millions of Americans that its own balance sheet demonstrates it cannot keep. Anyone planning their economic future around the full delivery of these promises is planning on the basis of a balance sheet that the GAO cannot audit and that shows total obligations of $136.2 trillion against $6.06 trillion in assets.

Build Community Economic Resilience No individual household can fully insulate itself from a sovereign debt crisis of this scale. The resilience that matters at this level is community resilience — the covenant community that shares resources, builds local production capacity, maintains mutual economic support, and governs itself through covenant accountability rather than institutional dependence.

Five Action Steps for This Week

Read the Treasury’s own summary. The Financial Report of the United States Government for FY 2025 is publicly available at fiscal.treasury.gov. Read the Management Discussion and Analysis section. Let the government’s own words land without the media’s filter. Calculate your personal exposure. What percentage of your net worth consists of dollar-denominated financial assets — stocks, bonds, pension claims, insurance cash values? What percentage is tangible? Begin the deliberate rebalancing. Eliminate one debt. Identify the smallest debt in your household — the one you can eliminate most quickly — and commit to eliminating it this month. Debt elimination is the most direct form of economic disentanglement available. Have a sovereign debt conversation in your covenant community. Share this post. Share the numbers. Build shared understanding of what the balance sheet means — and begin the community-level conversation about building local economic resilience together. Read Revelation 18 in its entirety this week — all 24 verses, slowly. Let the merchants weeping, the shipmasters mourning, and the heaven rejoicing all land in their proper sequence. This is the prophetic framework that makes the Treasury’s balance sheet not just frightening but coherent — not the end of the story but one specific chapter in a story whose conclusion is already declared.

Complete Series Index

Post 1: 2026 — Everything Comes Apart: Revisited — The Six Financial Dominoes

Post 2: When the Sixth Trumpet Sounds — The Military Buildup

Post 3: The Kings of the East Are Rising — Geopolitical Realignment

Post 4: The Famine That Is Already Beginning — The Ras Laffan Crisis

Post 5: The Treasury Admitted It: America Is Insolvent ← You Are Here

Resources

Treasury FY 2025 Financial Report: fiscal.treasury.gov/reports-statements/financial-report

GAO Audit Report: gao.gov — search “FY 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements”

Hanke & Walker Analysis: Fortune Magazine via Yahoo Finance — “The Treasury Just Declared the US Insolvent. The Media Missed It.”

Sovereign Debt Framework: IMF Fiscal Monitor | BIS Annual Economic Report

R3 Resilience Framework: resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Main Book Series: Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volumes 1 & 2 on Amazon

Chronological Framework: Dr. Robert Luginbill, ichthys.com

The Mazzaroth Series: mazzaroth.world

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC — resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com “A Labor of Love in the Vineyard of our Lord” Maranatha. Even so, come Lord Jesus.