Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions | Special Edition IV

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© 2026 R3 Publishing. All rights reserved.

“And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.” — Genesis 1:16 (KJV) “Three Mothers: Aleph, Mem, Shin — in the universe are Air, Water, and Fire. The Heavens were created from Fire, the Earth was created from Water, and the Air tips the balance between them.” — Sefer Yetzirah 3:3

The Image That Launched the Question

A fellow researcher Guy Malone recently shared a remarkable image — a visual reconstruction of the biblical cosmological model built purely from Scripture, without any modern scientific overlay. The result was striking: not the globe of modern astronomy but the layered, structured cosmos that the biblical text itself describes.

Waters above the firmament. The firmament itself — strong as beaten metal, clear as crystal — holding back the upper waters while containing the Sun, Moon, and Stars within it. Below: Earth, mountains, lands, and seas. Beneath the earth: foundations, pillars, the great deep, Sheol, and the waters below.

Three primary layers. Heaven above. Earth in the middle. The deep below.

That image raises a question this series has not yet directly addressed. We have spent four Special Editions mapping the seven planetary jurisdictions — the seven archangels, the seven fallen stewards, the seven Bowls of reclamation. We have documented the Menorah’s seven lamps as the seven planets. We have traced the 22 Letters of Creation across the entire cross-series architecture.

But the image shows something older and simpler than the seven planets. It shows three luminaries that ancient Israel lived by every day: the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth beneath their feet.

And a question arises: do the three Mother Letters of the Hebrew alphabet — the foundational triad of the Sefer Yetzirah’s 22 Letters of Creation — map onto these three luminaries?

The answer, carefully examined, is yes. And the mapping confirms every architectural pillar the series has established.

I. The Three Luminaries in the Biblical Cosmological Model

The biblical cosmological model — assembled purely from the text of Scripture — presents a cosmos of intentional layering. God did not create a random arrangement of matter. He created a structured dwelling place with three primary domains:

The Celestial Realm — above the firmament: The firmament (Hebrew: raqia — beaten, stretched, hammered metal) separates the waters above from everything below. Within it, God placed the Sun — the greater light to rule the day — and the Moon — the lesser light to rule the night — and the stars. “And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:17, KJV) The Sun blazes in the upper position. The Moon mediates, reflecting the Sun’s fire in softer form. The stars — the Mazzaroth — proclaim the Gospel in the zodiacal belt.

The Terrestrial Realm — the inhabited earth: The earth emerged from water. “And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear.” (Genesis 1:9, KJV) The dry land appeared from the gathered waters — the Earth born from the deep, raised from the tehom, the watery foundation of the created order. Mountains, lands, rivers, seas — all sitting on foundations and pillars above the great deep that still lies beneath.

The Subterranean Realm — the deep below: The great deep, the foundations, the pillars of the earth, Sheol — the realm of water and darkness beneath the visible creation. The same tehom upon the face of the deep in Genesis 1:2. The lower waters, contained but present, beneath everything human beings stand on.

Three luminaries govern these three domains:

The Sun governs the day from the celestial realm above

The Moon mediates between night and day from its place in the firmament

The Earth is the human domain — standing between the fires of heaven and the waters of the deep

II. The Three Mother Letters — Fire, Water, and Air

The Sefer Yetzirah — the ancient Jewish text on creation through the Hebrew alphabet, whose 22 Letters architecture we locked as the cross-series capstone discovery on April 5, 2026 — divides the Hebrew alphabet into three Mother Letters, seven Double Letters, and twelve Simple Letters: the 3-7-12 = 22 architecture that maps onto the entire series framework.

The seven Double Letters we have built across Phase 3: seven planetary jurisdictions, seven archangels, seven Bowls. The twelve Simple Letters map to the twelve Mazzaroth constellations. The three Mother Letters are the foundational layer beneath all of them:

Aleph (א) — Air, Avir. The letter of breath, spirit, ruach. The mediating letter — the tongue of a scale, the oscillating balance between fire and water.

Mem (מ) — Water, Mayim. The letter that hums, that flows downward. Earth was created from it. The letter of the deep, the foundational waters, the tehom.

Shin (ש) — Fire, Aesh. The letter that hisses, that rises upward. Heaven was sealed with it. The first letter of Shamayim (heaven), of Shemesh (Sun), and of the Shamash (servant lamp of the Menorah).

III. The Mapping — Sun, Moon, Earth to Shin, Aleph, Mem

The Sun — Shin (ש) — Fire

The Sun is the most direct mapping. The evidence is threefold and independent.

First — the Sefer Yetzirah directly: “The Heavens were created from Fire.” God caused Shin to reign in Fire and sealed heaven. The Sun — the governing fire of the celestial realm — is the primary physical expression of Shin’s domain in the created order.

Second — the Hebrew name Shemesh (שמש): The Hebrew word for Sun is Shin-Mem-Shin: Fire-Water-Fire. The Sun’s own Hebrew name encodes all three Mother elements, with fire bracketing water on both sides. This is not coincidence. The Hebrew language carries the architecture of creation within itself.

Third — the Shamash connection: Shemesh is the root of Shamash — the servant lamp at the center of the Menorah, which Josephus and Philo confirm represents the Sun at the fourth position. The shamash is lit first, and from it all six other lamps receive their fire. The Sun is Shin. Shin is the shamash. The shamash is Christ.

“The Sun of righteousness shall arise with healing in his wings.” — Malachi 4:2 (KJV) “I am the light of the world.” — John 8:12 (KJV)

The Earth — Mem (מ) — Water

The Earth’s mapping to Mem is stated verbatim in the Sefer Yetzirah: “Earth was created from Water.” This is not inference. It is the direct statement of the text.

Genesis 1 confirms it. Before the dry land appeared, “the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep” (Genesis 1:2, KJV). The tehom — the watery deep — preceded the earth’s emergence. When God gathered the waters, dry land appeared. The earth was born from water and sits always above the water from which it came.

The biblical cosmological image makes this visible: the seas surround the continents, the great deep lies beneath the foundations and pillars of the earth, the waters below run through the entire subterranean layer. The earth is a creation that emerged from water and rests always above the water of its origin.

“And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so.” — Genesis 1:9 (KJV)

The Moon — Aleph (א) — Air

[L3 — explicit epistemic humility: The Moon-Aleph assignment is the author’s theological inference from the Sefer Yetzirah’s Aleph-as-mediator principle applied to the three luminaries. It is not stated directly in the Sefer Yetzirah. It is offered as architecturally coherent and theologically rich — not as established doctrine.]

The Sefer Yetzirah establishes that Aleph — Air — is the mediating balance between Shin-Fire and Mem-Water: the tongue of the scale, the space created between the two extremes. God caused Aleph to reign in air, creating the temperate mediating space in which life exists.

The Moon is the mediating luminary. Physically and theologically:

Physically: The Moon occupies the firmament — the mediating space between the fiery celestial realm above and the watery earth below. It reflects the Sun’s fire in cooled, softened, temperate form. It governs the tides — the movement of the Mem-waters — from its Aleph/Air position in the firmament.

In the annual cycle: The Hebrew calendar is primarily lunar — governed by the Moon’s cycles. The Sefer Yetzirah maps Aleph to the temperate seasons — neither the heat of summer (Shin) nor the cold of winter (Mem) but the spring and autumn transitions between them. The Moon mediates time itself, marking the months that balance between the Sun’s yearly fire and the Earth’s watery seasons.

The Ruach connection: Aleph is the letter of ruach — spirit, breath, wind. Genesis 1:2 records that “the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters” — the Ruach Elohim, the Aleph-breath of God, moving over the Mem-waters before the Shin-fire of light was spoken into existence. The Moon’s gentle, non-blazing light is the luminary expression of the same Aleph-mediation: the lesser light reflecting the greater, sustaining the night side of the earth, governing the covenant calendar.

IV. The Word That Encodes Everything — Shamayim

The Hebrew word for Heaven is Shamayim (שמים): Shin — Mem — Yim. Fire — Water — Plural.

The word Heaven in Hebrew encodes Shin (Fire) + Mayim (Waters). Heaven is the meeting of fire and water. The celestial realm — from which the Sun blazes and the stars proclaim the Gospel — is itself named after the union of the Fire letter and the Water letter.

And the word for Sun — Shemesh (שמש) — is Shin-Mem-Shin: Fire-Water-Fire. The Sun’s name encodes all three Mother elements with fire dominant on both ends, water held within.

God wrote the architecture of creation into the Hebrew letters. The three Mothers are not merely symbols for Fire, Water, and Air. They are the structural letters of the heavens and the earth — embedded in the language that described them from the beginning.

V. The Cross-Series Architecture — Three Luminaries, Three Mothers, Three Series

The April 5 capstone discovery locked the 3-7-12 cross-series mapping:

3 Mothers = three series

7 Doubles = seven planetary jurisdictions

12 Simples = twelve Mazzaroth signs

Today’s discovery adds the luminaries layer beneath that mapping:

Letter Element Luminary Domain Series Shin (ש) Fire Sun / Shemesh Celestial administration Vol 5 — Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Aleph (א) Air Moon / Mediator Firmament testimony Mazzaroth — Gospel in the Stars Mem (מ) Water Earth / Eretz Terrestrial habitation R3 Vols 1-4 — Resilience

The Mazzaroth stars are placed in the firmament — the Aleph/Air/Moon layer — mediating between the fiery celestial administration above and the watery earth below. The Mazzaroth IS the Aleph testimony: the mediating Gospel proclamation suspended between heaven and earth, written in stars that hang in the firmament between the Shin-Sun above and the Mem-earth below, proclaiming the redemptive plan to all who look up.

The three series occupy the three cosmic layers the three Mother Letters define:

Volume 5 documents the Shin/Fire/celestial layer — the heavenly administration of the planetary jurisdictions

The Mazzaroth documents the Aleph/Air/firmament layer — the star-Gospel suspended in the mediating space

R3 Volumes 1-4 documents the Mem/Water/terrestrial layer — how to live on the Mem-earth through the Tribulation

VI. The Menorah and the Three Luminaries — The Complete Picture

Special Edition III established: the seven Menorah lamps represent the seven planets, with the Sun at the fourth position as the shamash — the servant lamp, Christ.

The three Mother Letters now complete the Menorah’s cosmological picture:

The shamash is Shin/Fire/Sun — the central lamp from which all six others receive their fire. Christ is the shamash. The shamash is Shin. Shin is the Sun. The Sun is the fire of heaven. The King of Kings who is the light of the world is encoded in the central lamp of the Menorah, in the Hebrew name of the Sun, and in the Fire letter that sealed heaven.

The Menorah illuminates the Mem-earth — the watery, terrestrial, covenant-keeping creation where priests serve and where human beings receive the light of the shamash.

And the Aleph-Moon mediates between them — carrying the Shin-fire of the Sun to the night side of the Mem-earth, governing the covenant calendar, marking the feasts and new moons and Sabbaths of the Aleph-balanced year.

Sun lights Moon. Moon reflects to Earth. Earth receives and lives. Shin illuminates Aleph. Aleph mediates to Mem. Mem receives and produces life. Christ is the shamash. The firmament carries the Gospel. The earth receives and believes.

The 22 Letters Architecture

The three Mother Letters of the Sefer Yetzirah — Shin (Fire), Mem (Water), Aleph (Air) — correspond to the three primary luminaries of the biblical cosmological model: the Sun (Shin/Fire), the Earth (Mem/Water), and the Moon (Aleph/Air mediating between them). This mapping is established for Sun and Earth directly by the Sefer Yetzirah’s cosmic assignments, and inferred for the Moon from the Aleph-as-mediator principle applied to the Moon’s physical and theological role as the lesser light between the blazing celestial realm and the watery earth.

The Hebrew word Shemesh (Sun) — Shin-Mem-Shin — encodes all three Mother elements linguistically, with fire dominant on both ends. The root Shemesh is the root of Shamash — the servant lamp of the Menorah representing the Sun at the fourth position, which Josephus and Philo confirm, and which the series identifies as Christ. The word for Sun, the Menorah’s servant lamp, and the title of the King of Kings as Light of the World are unified in a single Hebrew root that carries the Fire-Water-Fire structure of the three Mother Letters within it.

[L3 epistemic note: The Moon-Aleph mapping is the author’s inference from the Sefer Yetzirah’s structural principle. Robert L. Williams Jr. is credited as the foundational source for the Sefer Yetzirah cross-series application established April 5, 2026.]

VII. Resilience — Living in the Aleph Layer

The Terminal Generation lives in all three luminaries simultaneously.

It stands on the Mem-earth — the watery, vulnerable, tribulation-tested terrestrial creation where the Resilience Wheel must function and where the mark of the beast will be offered.

It looks up at the Shin-Sun — the shamash, Christ — who is the central fire from which every lamp receives its fire, who is the Sun of Righteousness who arises with healing in His wings, who is the first and last letter of the alphabet and the shamash of the cosmic Menorah.

And it lives in the Aleph-Moon layer — the mediating firmament — where the Mazzaroth stars proclaim the Gospel overhead, where the Moon marks the covenant calendar, where the breath of God sustains the inhabited creation between the fiery heaven above and the watery deep below.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

Three luminaries. Three Mothers. Three layers of creation. Three series. One Creator. One shamash. One King of Kings and Lord of Lords who is the Sun, the Shin, the Fire, the Servant Light who gave Himself for the Mem-earth He made — and who will illuminate the New Jerusalem with His own Shin-fire forever.

“And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” — Revelation 21:23 (KJV)

In the Seventh Eden: the Shin-Sun is no longer needed because the shamash Himself dwells there. The Aleph-Moon is no longer needed because the mediating testimony of the Mazzaroth is fulfilled. The Mem-Earth has become new. The three luminaries have completed their purpose. And the Light is the Lamb.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions — Volume 5 and book series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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