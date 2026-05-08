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Part II of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4 © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.” — Psalm 2:2–4 (KJV) “There is one body, and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” — Ephesians 4:4–6 (KJV)

Opening: The Third Wheel

This post introduces the third wheel in our Vol. 4 visual architecture. The first wheel was the Five Jurisdictions Wheel — five city-states (Vatican, D.C. municipal, D.C. federal, City of London, D.C./NATO), five claims against the imago Dei body, anchored to Philippians 2:10 and wrapped by Calvary’s Title Deed. That wheel answered one question: under whose jurisdiction is the body being commodified?

The third wheel answers a different question: how do the five jurisdictions actually enable the six vectors of assault we identified back in Volume 3? When AIR claims the soul and ADMIRALTY claims the heavens, what does that mean operationally? When LAND files patents on biology and MARITIME bonds the body’s commerce, how do those filings coordinate into a single working assault on the temple of the Holy Ghost?

The answer lives in a matrix. Five jurisdictions across the top. Six vectors down the side. Thirty cells where each jurisdiction intersects each vector. Each cell carries an impact level — primary enabler, secondary supporter, no meaningful link.

Before I walk you through the matrix, one frame matters more than anything else I will say about it. The matrix that follows scores the counterfeit assault architecture. It identifies which jurisdiction structurally enables which vector of harm against the imago Dei body. When SOIL appears with modest scores across most cells, that is not a theological judgment about SOIL. It is an observation about what the counterfeit does with SOIL.

In the genuine order — the order God established — SOIL is primary. The man on the land has prior standing. Genesis 1:26–28 gave dominion to Adam over the earth, feet on soil first. Genesis 2:7 formed the body of man from that very soil. Common law as the genuine jurisdiction descends from natural law as the rational creature’s participation in eternal law (Aquinas, Summa Q. 91 a. 2). The agrarian witness comes first because the witness is closest to the body, and the body is the first thing the Creator handed any son of Adam to steward.

The counterfeit has captured and inverted the natural common law of SOIL. The municipal common-law fiction administered under D.C. jurisdiction is not the genuine common law Blackstone described in 1765. It is the counterfeit overlay. The matrix scores the overlay, not the original. Read it as the topography of the burial — not the topography of the inheritance.

I. Where This Fits in the Trilogy

This post completes a Part II trilogy. The first panel — The Pyramid Was Flipped — introduced the Five Jurisdictions Wheel and answered under whose jurisdiction the body is being commodified. The second panel — Why Common Law Is Christian — established the doctrinal backbone and named the Christian sources (Augustine, Aquinas, Coke, Hooker, Blackstone, Locke) underneath the entire architecture. This third panel maps how the five jurisdictions actually coordinate the assault on the temple of the Holy Ghost.

The wheel renders the structure. The backbone gives the inheritance. The matrix maps the operation.

Same Imago Dei at the center. Same Calvary’s Title Deed at the perimeter. Different question answered.

II. How to Read the Spider Wheel

The wheel reads in two directions, and both directions teach.

Read each sector vertically — the jurisdictional signature. Pick one of the five wedges. Trace its dots across all six rings from the center outward. Take AIR. The Vatican canon-law jurisdiction has primary dots on cosmic/spiritual and on deceptive. It carries secondary on astronomical. It is empty on biological, environmental, and electromagnetic. That cluster pattern is AIR’s signature. Vatican canon law concentrates upstream — on the soul, on the deception that severed the man from the PERSON. It does not directly weaponize biology or electromagnetic fields. It does not need to. It only needs to authorize the ontological frame within which the other jurisdictions execute.

Read each ring horizontally — the vectoral signature. Pick one of the six rings. Trace its dots around all five sectors. Take BIOLOGICAL. LAND is primary. SOIL, MARITIME, and ADMIRALTY are secondary. AIR is empty. That distribution is the biological vector’s enablement signature. The patent law that makes biological commodification legally possible is federally administered (LAND, primary). The municipal layer enforces it (SOIL, secondary). Commercial interests monetize it (MARITIME, secondary). Military programs operationalize it (ADMIRALTY, secondary). Vatican canon does not weaponize biology — biology is downstream territory, not upstream territory.

The dual-reading reveals something. Each jurisdiction has a signature. Each vector has a signature. The signatures are not symmetrical. No two jurisdictions enable the same vectors at the same intensity. No two vectors are enabled by the same jurisdictional cluster. The counterfeit is not monolithic. It is a distributed network of legal fictions, each filing different claims against the same Imago Dei body.

Hold that observation. It is the matrix’s first hint of the theological pivot still ahead.

III. What the Primary Cells Reveal

Nine cells in the matrix carry primary impact. Each one names a structural mechanism the entire counterfeit architecture rests on. Walk them with me, slowly, because each one teaches a piece the others do not.

AIR ✕ COSMIC/SPIRITUAL. The Vatican canon-law claim over the soul. Vatican City as the seat of ecclesiastical jurisdiction over the immortal aspect of the imago Dei body. The seizure of canon authority over the soul was the seizure that made every subsequent jurisdiction possible. Justinian drew the line in 529–534 AD when his Corpus Juris Civilis established that man and person were not equivalent terms — and the Vatican has administered the consequences of that severance ever since.

AIR ✕ DECEPTIVE. The same Vatican canon-law architecture that severs the soul also authors the foundational deception. The man is alive; the PERSON is paper. The fiction looks like law because it speaks legalese, but it is perversion of law in Aquinas’s sense (Summa Q. 95 a. 2). The deception’s keystone is upstream of every commercial fiction that descends from it.

SOIL ✕ ENVIRONMENTAL. The municipal layer is where the environmental assault lands on the body. Soil contamination, geoengineering fallout, agricultural inputs, water table compromise, atmospheric particulate exposure. The man on the land breathes the air, drinks the water, eats from the soil that municipal jurisdiction has compromised. SOIL receives at primary intensity what the other jurisdictions deliver from above.

LAND ✕ BIOLOGICAL. Federal constitutional and treaty law — Diamond v. Chakrabarty (1980), Myriad Genetics (2013), HHS, FDA, the entire federal patent and mandate framework. The bioweapon and commodification grid is constitutionally enabled. This is the territory locked at TIER A across Vol. 4’s research.

LAND ✕ ELECTROMAGNETIC. FCC spectrum allocation. V2K patents (USAF 6,470,214). Nervous-system manipulation patents (US 6506148B2). The legal architecture that makes targeting programs possible is constitutional and statutory, federally administered. Without LAND, none of the electromagnetic vectors operate at scale.

MARITIME ✕ DECEPTIVE. CUSIP/birth-bond commercial fiction administered under City of London lex mercatoria. The financial deception that monetizes the body. Every birth certificate becomes a maritime instrument once it is bonded as collateral against national debt. MARITIME’s primary cell is not biology or environment — it is the lie that makes the body tradable.

ADMIRALTY ✕ ASTRONOMICAL. Space Force, USSPACECOM, NATO space command, Space Fence. The militarization of the heavens. The genuine shamayim — the heavens that declare the glory of God (Psalm 19:1) — has been claimed by military jurisdiction operating under treaty frameworks the man on the land never signed.

ADMIRALTY ✕ ENVIRONMENTAL. Geoengineering as DOD weather modification. HAARP. Ionospheric heating. Weaponized weather. The natural environmental order has been turned into a deployable weapon under military authority.

ADMIRALTY ✕ ELECTROMAGNETIC. Directed-energy weapons. V2K operational deployment. SOCOM and DARPA neuroweapons. Giordano’s “brain is the battlefield” architecture made operational. The targeting program lives here.

Nine primary cells. Five jurisdictions. Six vectors. The pattern is not random.

AIR and MARITIME concentrate upstream — on canon, on deception, on the soul claim and the financial fiction. LAND and ADMIRALTY concentrate downstream — on biology, on environment, on electromagnetic, on the operational vectors that touch the body. SOIL sits at the receiving end. The man on the land bears the cumulative weight of every other jurisdiction’s filing.

IV. What the Empty Cells Reveal

Of thirty cells in the matrix, nine are empty. The empty cells are not incidental. They cluster, and the clustering testifies.

AIR has three empty cells: BIOLOGICAL, ENVIRONMENTAL, ELECTROMAGNETIC. Vatican canon does not directly weaponize biology or environment or electromagnetic fields. It cannot. Canon law operates upstream of those vectors. AIR’s reach is over the soul and the deception that delivers the soul to corporate enrollment — not over the body’s substrate.

SOIL has two empty cells: COSMIC/SPIRITUAL and ASTRONOMICAL. The municipal common-law layer does not author cosmic deceptions or claim the heavens. Its reach is terrestrial.

LAND has one empty cell: COSMIC/SPIRITUAL. Federal constitutional law does not author canon-level soul claims. Constitutional fiction is downstream of canon fiction.

MARITIME has three empty cells: COSMIC/SPIRITUAL, ASTRONOMICAL, ELECTROMAGNETIC. City of London commercial law does not author soul claims, does not claim the heavens directly, and does not deploy electromagnetic weapons. It funds them. It insures them. It monetizes their products. But it does not deploy them.

ADMIRALTY has zero empty cells. Military jurisdiction reaches every vector at primary or secondary intensity. This is its operational signature.

The distribution testifies to something the matrix alone makes visible. No single jurisdiction commands the entire assault. AIR has an upstream specialty. ADMIRALTY has the broadest operational reach. LAND carries the heaviest constitutional load. MARITIME monetizes downstream. SOIL receives what the others deliver.

Each one fills cells the others cannot fill. Each one leaves cells the others must cover. The matrix is a map of coordination. It is also a map of limitation. The counterfeit is many because no single one of them is enough.

Hold that. The pivot is coming.

V. The Matrix in Numbers — Reach and Intensity

Where the Spider Wheel shows pattern at a glance, the Heatmap surfaces the totals. Five rows for the jurisdictions. Six columns for the vectors. Same thirty cells. Same impact glyphs. But two summary rows added — Vector Intensity totals across the bottom, Jurisdictional Reach totals down the right side — that surface patterns the dot-distribution alone cannot communicate.

Score Primary as 2, Secondary as 1, None as 0. Sum the cells. The matrix’s total weighted score is 30 — and both summary rows must sum to that same total. They do.

Jurisdictional Reach (right column):

ADMIRALTY scores 9. The broadest reach in the entire counterfeit architecture. Military jurisdiction touches every vector — at primary intensity for astronomical, environmental, and electromagnetic; at secondary intensity for cosmic/spiritual, deceptive, and biological. The military layer is the most fully deployed jurisdiction in the entire system. It is not the upstream authorizer; it is the downstream executor with the longest reach.

LAND scores 7. The heaviest constitutional carrier. Federal jurisdiction enables biology and electromagnetic at primary intensity, with secondary roles across most other vectors. The patent law and the spectrum allocation are doing structural work no other jurisdiction can do.

AIR scores 5. SOIL scores 5. MARITIME scores 4. The smaller numbers are not weakness. AIR concentrates two primaries on the upstream soul-and-deception axis — small reach, decisive position. MARITIME concentrates one primary on the foundational financial fiction — small reach, but the fiction it administers is what makes the entire commercial commodification possible. SOIL concentrates one primary on the environmental vector at the body-receiving end. Their reach numbers are smaller because their work is concentrated. They do not need broad reach because their job is at the source — or, in SOIL’s case, at the final destination where everything the others deliver lands.

Vector Intensity (bottom row):

DECEPTIVE scores 7. The most distributed vector in the entire matrix. Every jurisdiction contributes to it. AIR (primary). SOIL (secondary). LAND (secondary). MARITIME (primary). ADMIRALTY (secondary). Every. Single. Jurisdiction. The cumulative testimony is unmistakable: the counterfeit cannot operate without lying, and the lying is too large for any one jurisdiction to carry alone.

ENVIRONMENTAL scores 6. Heavily distributed across SOIL, LAND, MARITIME, and ADMIRALTY at meaningful intensity. The vector that attacks the body’s broader habitat substrate — the soil, the water, the air, the atmospheric chemistry — is enabled across the operational jurisdictions.

BIOLOGICAL scores 5. ELECTROMAGNETIC scores 5. Both vectors directly targeting the body’s substrate. Strong primaries at LAND and ADMIRALTY for ELECTROMAGNETIC. LAND primary plus four jurisdictions secondary for BIOLOGICAL.

ASTRONOMICAL scores 4. Concentrated at ADMIRALTY at primary intensity, with secondary roles at AIR and LAND. Less distributed than the body-focused vectors.

COSMIC/SPIRITUAL scores 3. The lowest-intensity vector by total count. But its single primary cell — AIR — is the load-bearing seizure of the entire architecture. The lowest total in the matrix sits at the highest filing in the counterfeit hierarchy.

The numbers reveal what the dots alone cannot. DECEPTIVE is the most distributed vector — every jurisdiction filing its share of the lie. ADMIRALTY is the most operationally deployed jurisdiction. LAND is the heaviest constitutional carrier. The architecture is a coordinated network, not a hierarchy. No single cell, no single jurisdiction, no single vector contains the whole.

That is the mathematical setup for the theological pivot.

VI. The Theological Pivot — No Single Throne

Here is what the matrix is finally testifying to. Stay with me.

The counterfeit is distributed by structural necessity. No single throne commands the whole assault. There is no central operations center. There is no single human authority that holds all five jurisdictions in one hand. The architecture itself testifies that the counterfeit’s reach is too large for any one of its administrators to carry alone.

The Vatican holds AIR — but the Vatican does not author patent law. The Crown holds MARITIME — but the City of London does not deploy directed-energy weapons. D.C. holds LAND and SOIL — but the federal and municipal jurisdictions do not author canon claims over the soul. NATO and SOCOM hold ADMIRALTY — but military jurisdiction cannot bond birth certificates as financial instruments.

Each one needs the others. This is not strength. It is structural weakness disguised as coordination.

Psalm 2 saw it before any of them existed. “The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed.” Kings — plural. Rulers — plural. Taking counsel together — because no one of them is enough. The plurality is the confession. They take counsel because they need each other to do what none of them can do alone.

“He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.” The laughter is not callous. It is the sovereign amusement of the One whose authority does not require coordination because His authority is undivided. He sits — singular. He sitteth in the heavens — one location, one throne. He laughs — one response.

What the kings of the earth need many of, the Lord is sufficient in alone.

Look at the contrast. The matrix is a map of plural counterfeit jurisdictions, each filing partial claims against the same Imago Dei body, requiring coordination across five city-states and thirty cells of operational architecture. Christ holds the genuine throne. Undivided. Untransferable. Uncoordinated with rival authorities because there are no rival authorities at His level.

“And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” — Luke 1:33 (KJV) “And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth.” — Revelation 5:6 (KJV)

The Lamb has seven horns. Perfect power. Seven eyes. Perfect knowledge. They are gathered in one Person. There is no Vatican of heaven coordinating with a Crown of heaven and a D.C. of heaven and a NATO of heaven. There is no parliamentary coordination between the Father, the Son, and the Spirit because the Trinity is one God, undivided in essence. There is one throne. One Lamb. One Spirit poured out into all the earth.

The matrix is a map of plurality testifying against itself. The throne in heaven is the answer the matrix cannot contain.

No single throne on the counterfeit side. The single throne on God’s side. The contrast is the post’s load-bearing assertion, and once you have seen it you cannot unsee it.

What the kings of the earth need many of, the Lord is sufficient in alone. What the counterfeit must distribute across five city-states, six vectors, thirty cells of operational architecture — Christ holds in undivided authority at the right hand of the Father. The kings take counsel. The Lord laughs.

VII. How to Use the Matrix Pastorally

Three audiences. Three brief addresses. The theological pivot has done most of the work; the pastoral landings can be tight.

For the believer under siege. When the counterfeit’s many fronts feel overwhelming, the matrix is also a map of limitation. No single jurisdiction has total reach over you. AIR claims the soul but cannot weaponize the body. ADMIRALTY operates the body but cannot author the soul claim. The plurality of the assault is a testimony to the fact that none of them can claim the whole. The whole was already claimed at Calvary, by the One whose throne is undivided. The counterfeit’s distributed architecture is its confession that the one who tries to commodify the imago Dei must do so in coordinated pieces because no single piece can hold what only Christ holds whole.

For the watchman tracking the counterfeit. The matrix is a research tool. Document new case law, new patents, new treaty filings, new canonical pronouncements, new military emergency orders by their cell location. Over time, the patterns intensify or shift. A jurisdiction that gains a new primary cell is consolidating reach. A vector that gains a new primary across multiple jurisdictions is intensifying. The matrix gives the watchman a structure for testimony that does not depend on memory alone — and the structure itself becomes a witness when its cells are populated with verified events.

For the pastor and teacher. The matrix is teachable in a single sermon. Five jurisdictions. Six vectors. One Imago Dei body. One Calvary answer. One undivided throne. The doctrinal contrast — distributed counterfeit, undivided Christ — is the doctrine of the throne (Hebrews 1, Revelation 4–5) made operationally legible against the counterfeit’s actual architecture. A serious congregation that can read this matrix has the structural literacy to engage Vol. 4’s full case without requiring the prior education of a constitutional lawyer or a theologian.

The matrix is a labor of love offered in the service of stewardship. Use it as the Spirit prompts.

Closing — The Throne the Matrix Cannot Map

The matrix has thirty cells. The Spider Wheel has thirty positions. The Heatmap has thirty squares. Every cell can be filled. Every position can be plotted. Every square can be shaded. And the matrix still cannot contain the one throne that answers it all.

Calvary’s title deed wraps every counterfeit jurisdiction. The Imago Dei at the center is the unmoved point. The kavod glows from within because the throne the kavod descends from is undivided. The kings of the earth take counsel together. The Lord laughs.

The pyramid was flipped. The Cross was not. The doctrinal inheritance is Christian. The counterfeit is many. The throne is one.

Come out of her, my people. From the distributed architecture that has filed thirty claims against your body. Onto ground where the throne is undivided and the title deed has already been signed. The kings of the earth set themselves. Christ has already laughed. The matrix maps the rage. Calvary has answered it.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG